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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III

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James Tibbs III - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In the opening months of the campaign, fantasy managers have seen the importance of prospects dictate the results of their league. Players like Konnor Griffin, Cole Carrigg, Payton Tolle, and others have quickly emerged as reliable weekly options, with some of them entering must-start territory.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the top hitters across the entire Triple-A level and an emerging pitcher in the Miami system and determine if they are "stash-worthy" in Week 17.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 27 IP, 5.67 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 25 SO, 24 BB

Milbrandt flashed elite upside in Double-A, prompting an early promotion to Triple-A. However, early in the season, the right-hander was not on the stash radar as Miami had two far more polished pitchers in the system, Robby Snelling and Thomas White, waiting in the wings.

This quickly changed as both Snelling and White have been shut down for the season, leaving Milbrandt as the next option in the system. While veteran Braxton Garrett (currently at the Triple-A level) could get another look in the majors before Milbrandt, in terms of prospects, the Liberty Senior HS product is the clear top option in this system.

At Double-A (where Milbrandt opened the season), he logged a near-perfect 1.34 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Over this nine-start stretch (47 innings), Milbrandt racked up 70 strikeouts with 19 free passes.

Over his first three innings with Jacksonville, Milbrandt continued his success, posting a stellar 1.20 ERA over 15 frames. While he walked a concerning 11 hitters over this stretch, he struck out 15 and limited the damage.

Unfortunately, his high walk rate has caught up to him. He has since allowed 12 earned runs over the next three starts (just eight innings) while holding a rough 5:11 K:BB. On July 18 (his last outing), Milbrandt served up another three runs but posted an improved 5:2 K:BB.

Given this concerning stretch, Milbrandt has put himself off the stash radar in all 12-team leagues as he will need ample time at Triple-A to work out these struggles. While a 2026 late-season debut remains in play, managers should view him as a name to "monitor" and not in the same tier as the three names above him.

Additionally, the Marlins welcomed back Janson Junk from the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, bringing their rotation back to full strength. His strikeout upside still keeps him on this list, but Milbrandt will need to drastically lower his walk rate if he wants to truly compete for a late-season call-up.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 83 G, .314/.389/.578, 27 2B, 16 HR, 15 SB

Veen has always stood out because of his impressive combination of raw power and speed.

However, his first taste of the majors did not go as planned. After receiving a call-up last season, Veen struggled against major league velocity, especially pitches up in the zone.

He hit just .118/.189/.235 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across 37 plate appearances. Veen later admitted that he was pressing and trying too hard, which led to poor habits at the plate.

This season in Triple-A, he looks much more comfortable. He has posted a .578 slugging percentage with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases while lowering his strikeout rate to 21.3% and maintaining a strong 10.7% walk rate.

In June, he was one of the best hitters in all of minor league baseball.

So when will he be called up? The biggest challenge for Veen is opportunity. Colorado's current outfield group has performed well, leaving little room for an immediate promotion.

However, the trade deadline could completely change that situation. Mickey Moniak has reportedly drawn interest from the Houston Astros, while Jake McCarthy has rebuilt his value and could also become a trade candidate.

If Colorado opens up roster space, Veen could find himself in the majors quickly. In 15-team leagues with five starting outfielders, he is a strong stash candidate before the call-up hype begins.

Once promoted, his combination of power, speed, and the Coors Field advantage gives him enough upside to be rostered in 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 90 G, .293/.412/.555, 21 2B, 21 HR, 4 SB

The Dodgers continue to produce intriguing fantasy prospects, and James Tibbs III is the latest name to monitor.

While he has cooled off a bit recently, his overall body of work has been impressive enough to warrant a major league opportunity.

Unfortunately for him, he is currently blocked by one of the deepest rosters in baseball.

In Triple-A this season, the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect is slashing .293/.412/.555 with 21 home runs and four stolen bases across 90 games.

The bat is already close to major league ready, but his eventual role will likely depend on his defense. If he improves enough to become a reliable everyday corner outfielder, he has the offensive ability to become a regular contributor.

The biggest question is timing. A late-season call-up is possible, especially if there is an injury or veteran outfielder Alex Call (97 wRC+) continues to underwhelm.

For fantasy managers, Tibbs is a worthwhile stash in 15-team leagues and should be monitored in 12-team leagues with five outfielders once he earns a promotion.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
4 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Zac Veen OF Rockies
9 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
10 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
11 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
12 Angel Genao INF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
15 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
16 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
17 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
18 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
19 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
20 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
21 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
24 River Ryan SP Dodgers
25 Jacob Melton OF Rays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Henry Bolte, Willi Castro, Tommy Edman, Masyn Winn, Bryce Eldridge, Spencer Steer, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Henry Bolte, Willi Castro, Tommy Edman, Masyn Winn, Bryce Eldridge, Spencer Steer, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Max Clark:

Henry Bolte
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Kerry Carpenter
Henry Bolte
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Jasson Dominguez
Henry Bolte
vs
Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Walbert Urena
Henry Bolte
vs
Lane Thomas
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Steer
Henry Bolte
vs
Kade Anderson
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Cooper Pratt
Henry Bolte
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Henry Bolte
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Ty France
Henry Bolte
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Braden Montgomery
Henry Bolte
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Tommy White
Henry Bolte
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Merrill Kelly
Henry Bolte
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Bailey Ober
Henry Bolte
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JJ Bleday
Henry Bolte
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Reynaldo Lopez
Henry Bolte
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Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
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Brayan Rocchio
Henry Bolte
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Tristan Peters
Henry Bolte
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Masyn Winn
Henry Bolte
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Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
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Jake Mangum
Henry Bolte
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Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
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Luis Lara
Henry Bolte
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Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
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Clayton Beeter
Henry Bolte
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Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
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Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
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Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
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Jose Caballero
Henry Bolte
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Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
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A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
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Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
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Heliot Ramos
Henry Bolte
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Mickey Moniak
Henry Bolte
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Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
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Garrett Mitchell
Henry Bolte
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Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
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Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
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Mauricio Dubon
Henry Bolte
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Heriberto Hernandez
Willi Castro
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Willi Castro
vs
Chase Meidroth
Willi Castro
vs
Henry Bolte
Willi Castro
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Willi Castro
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Willi Castro
vs
Walbert Urena
Willi Castro
vs
Gleyber Torres
Willi Castro
vs
Spencer Steer
Willi Castro
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Bryce Eldridge
Willi Castro
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Luis Robert Jr.
Willi Castro
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Willi Castro
vs
Cooper Pratt
Willi Castro
vs
Alex Lange
Willi Castro
vs
Ty France
Willi Castro
vs
Lane Thomas
Willi Castro
vs
Tommy White
Willi Castro
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Kade Anderson
Willi Castro
vs
Bailey Ober
Willi Castro
vs
Joshua Baez
Willi Castro
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Willi Castro
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Willi Castro
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Brayan Rocchio
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Masyn Winn
Willi Castro
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Merrill Kelly
Willi Castro
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Jake Mangum
Willi Castro
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JJ Bleday
Willi Castro
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Luis Lara
Willi Castro
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Dominic Canzone
Willi Castro
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Clayton Beeter
Willi Castro
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Tristan Peters
Willi Castro
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Erik Miller
Willi Castro
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Ryan Jeffers
Willi Castro
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Zach Thornton
Willi Castro
vs
Brandon Sproat
Willi Castro
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Willi Castro
vs
Carson Benge
Willi Castro
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Jake McCarthy
Willi Castro
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Jose Caballero
Willi Castro
vs
Chase DeLauter
Willi Castro
vs
Jacob Wilson
Willi Castro
vs
A.J. Ewing
Willi Castro
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Willi Castro
vs
Curtis Mead
Willi Castro
vs
Sam Antonacci
Willi Castro
vs
Heliot Ramos
Willi Castro
vs
Mickey Moniak
Willi Castro
vs
Caleb Durbin
Willi Castro
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Willi Castro
vs
Kody Clemens
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
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Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
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Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
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JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
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Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
vs
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Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Gage Jump
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Gabriel Moreno
Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Masyn Winn
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Brayan Rocchio
Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Spencer Steer
Masyn Winn
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Masyn Winn
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Walbert Urena
Masyn Winn
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Luke Weaver
Masyn Winn
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Masyn Winn
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Nolan Arenado
Masyn Winn
vs
Chase Meidroth
Masyn Winn
vs
Dalton Rushing
Masyn Winn
vs
Willi Castro
Masyn Winn
vs
Robert Gasser
Masyn Winn
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Masyn Winn
vs
Shane Bieber
Masyn Winn
vs
Henry Bolte
Masyn Winn
vs
Clay Holmes
Masyn Winn
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Masyn Winn
vs
Walker Jenkins
Masyn Winn
vs
Gleyber Torres
Masyn Winn
vs
Charlie Condon
Masyn Winn
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Masyn Winn
vs
Max Clark
Masyn Winn
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Masyn Winn
vs
Jose Caballero
Masyn Winn
vs
Jacob Wilson
Masyn Winn
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Masyn Winn
vs
Nick Gonzales
Masyn Winn
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Gleyber Torres
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Alex Lange
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Lane Thomas
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Henry Bolte
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Kade Anderson
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Joshua Baez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Willi Castro
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Chase Meidroth
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Braden Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Merrill Kelly
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Walbert Urena
Bryce Eldridge
vs
JJ Bleday
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Spencer Steer
Bryce Eldridge
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Dominic Canzone
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Bryce Eldridge
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Tristan Peters
Bryce Eldridge
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Cooper Pratt
Bryce Eldridge
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Ryan Jeffers
Bryce Eldridge
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Ty France
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Brandon Sproat
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy White
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Royce Lewis
Bryce Eldridge
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Bailey Ober
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Mason Montgomery
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Tommy Edman
Bryce Eldridge
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Brayan Rocchio
Bryce Eldridge
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Nick Gonzales
Bryce Eldridge
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Masyn Winn
Bryce Eldridge
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Tanner Scott
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Bryce Eldridge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Bryce Eldridge
vs
Curtis Mead
Bryce Eldridge
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Bryce Eldridge
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Kody Clemens
Bryce Eldridge
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Josh Bell
Bryce Eldridge
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Jake Burger
Bryce Eldridge
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Charlie Condon
Spencer Steer
vs
Walbert Urena
Spencer Steer
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Luis Robert Jr.
Spencer Steer
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Spencer Steer
vs
Cooper Pratt
Spencer Steer
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Chase Meidroth
Spencer Steer
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Ty France
Spencer Steer
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Willi Castro
Spencer Steer
vs
Tommy White
Spencer Steer
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Spencer Steer
vs
Bailey Ober
Spencer Steer
vs
Henry Bolte
Spencer Steer
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Spencer Steer
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Spencer Steer
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Spencer Steer
vs
Gleyber Torres
Spencer Steer
vs
Masyn Winn
Spencer Steer
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Spencer Steer
vs
Jake Mangum
Spencer Steer
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Spencer Steer
vs
Luis Lara
Spencer Steer
vs
Alex Lange
Spencer Steer
vs
Clayton Beeter
Spencer Steer
vs
Lane Thomas
Spencer Steer
vs
Erik Miller
Spencer Steer
vs
Kade Anderson
Spencer Steer
vs
Zach Thornton
Spencer Steer
vs
Joshua Baez
Spencer Steer
vs
Michael McGreevy
Spencer Steer
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Spencer Steer
vs
Cole Young
Spencer Steer
vs
Braden Montgomery
Spencer Steer
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Spencer Steer
vs
Merrill Kelly
Spencer Steer
vs
Luke Weaver
Spencer Steer
vs
JJ Bleday
Spencer Steer
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Spencer Steer
vs
Carson Benge
Spencer Steer
vs
Jake McCarthy
Spencer Steer
vs
Jose Caballero
Spencer Steer
vs
Chase DeLauter
Spencer Steer
vs
A.J. Ewing
Spencer Steer
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Spencer Steer
vs
Curtis Mead
Spencer Steer
vs
Sam Antonacci
Spencer Steer
vs
Heliot Ramos
Spencer Steer
vs
Mickey Moniak
Spencer Steer
vs
Caleb Durbin
Spencer Steer
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Spencer Steer
vs
Kody Clemens
Spencer Steer
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Clay Holmes
vs
Shane Bieber
Clay Holmes
vs
Walker Jenkins
Clay Holmes
vs
Robert Gasser
Clay Holmes
vs
Charlie Condon
Clay Holmes
vs
Dalton Rushing
Clay Holmes
vs
Max Clark
Clay Holmes
vs
Nolan Arenado
Clay Holmes
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Clay Holmes
vs
Luke Weaver
Clay Holmes
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
vs
Cole Young
Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
vs
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Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
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Luis Lara
Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
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Gage Jump
Clay Holmes
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Yoendrys Gomez
Clay Holmes
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Clay Holmes
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Mason Montgomery
Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Nolan Arenado
Luke Weaver
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Cole Young
Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Luke Weaver
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Walker Jenkins
Luke Weaver
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Luis Lara
Luke Weaver
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Charlie Condon
Luke Weaver
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Jake Mangum
Luke Weaver
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Max Clark
Luke Weaver
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Masyn Winn
Luke Weaver
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George Lombard Jr.
Luke Weaver
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luke Weaver
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Luke Weaver
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Reynaldo Lopez
Luke Weaver
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Bailey Ober
Luke Weaver
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Tommy White
Luke Weaver
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Ty France
Luke Weaver
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Cooper Pratt
Luke Weaver
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Luis Robert Jr.
Luke Weaver
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Spencer Steer
Luke Weaver
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Walbert Urena
Luke Weaver
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Brandon Pfaadt
Luke Weaver
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Chase Meidroth
Luke Weaver
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Willi Castro
Luke Weaver
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Jasson Dominguez
Luke Weaver
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Henry Bolte
Luke Weaver
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Kerry Carpenter
Luke Weaver
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Gleyber Torres
Luke Weaver
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Troy Melton
Luke Weaver
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Jacob Latz
Luke Weaver
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Joey Cantillo
Luke Weaver
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Kenley Jansen
Luke Weaver
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Griffin Jax
Luke Weaver
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