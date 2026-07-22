3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III

July 22, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

In the opening months of the campaign, fantasy managers have seen the importance of prospects dictate the results of their league. Players like Konnor Griffin, Cole Carrigg, Payton Tolle, and others have quickly emerged as reliable weekly options, with some of them entering must-start territory.

In this piece, we will spotlight two of the top hitters across the entire Triple-A level and an emerging pitcher in the Miami system and determine if they are "stash-worthy" in Week 17.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Karson Milbrandt, SP, Miami Marlins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 27 IP, 5.67 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 25 SO, 24 BB

Milbrandt flashed elite upside in Double-A, prompting an early promotion to Triple-A. However, early in the season, the right-hander was not on the stash radar as Miami had two far more polished pitchers in the system, Robby Snelling and Thomas White, waiting in the wings.

This quickly changed as both Snelling and White have been shut down for the season, leaving Milbrandt as the next option in the system. While veteran Braxton Garrett (currently at the Triple-A level) could get another look in the majors before Milbrandt, in terms of prospects, the Liberty Senior HS product is the clear top option in this system.

At Double-A (where Milbrandt opened the season), he logged a near-perfect 1.34 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. Over this nine-start stretch (47 innings), Milbrandt racked up 70 strikeouts with 19 free passes.

Karson Milbrandt had a ridiculous May. 5 starts

4-0

28.2 IP

3 ER

16 H

47 Ks

8 BB The @Marlins RHP posted a ridiculous 36.4% strikeout-to-walk ratio 🔥https://t.co/c2rrtaLSfA pic.twitter.com/2mLRrxg9MW — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 2, 2026

Over his first three innings with Jacksonville, Milbrandt continued his success, posting a stellar 1.20 ERA over 15 frames. While he walked a concerning 11 hitters over this stretch, he struck out 15 and limited the damage.

Unfortunately, his high walk rate has caught up to him. He has since allowed 12 earned runs over the next three starts (just eight innings) while holding a rough 5:11 K:BB. On July 18 (his last outing), Milbrandt served up another three runs but posted an improved 5:2 K:BB.

Given this concerning stretch, Milbrandt has put himself off the stash radar in all 12-team leagues as he will need ample time at Triple-A to work out these struggles. While a 2026 late-season debut remains in play, managers should view him as a name to "monitor" and not in the same tier as the three names above him.

Additionally, the Marlins welcomed back Janson Junk from the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, bringing their rotation back to full strength. His strikeout upside still keeps him on this list, but Milbrandt will need to drastically lower his walk rate if he wants to truly compete for a late-season call-up.

- Written by Andy Smith

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 83 G, .314/.389/.578, 27 2B, 16 HR, 15 SB

Veen has always stood out because of his impressive combination of raw power and speed.

However, his first taste of the majors did not go as planned. After receiving a call-up last season, Veen struggled against major league velocity, especially pitches up in the zone.

He hit just .118/.189/.235 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across 37 plate appearances. Veen later admitted that he was pressing and trying too hard, which led to poor habits at the plate.

This season in Triple-A, he looks much more comfortable. He has posted a .578 slugging percentage with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases while lowering his strikeout rate to 21.3% and maintaining a strong 10.7% walk rate.

In June, he was one of the best hitters in all of minor league baseball.

Triple-A Albuquerque OF Zac Veen has been named the Pacific Coast League’s Player of the Month for June after slashing .366/.385/.782 and leading the league in hits (37), doubles (13), triples (4) and leading all of Minor League Baseball in total bases (79) … was third in home… pic.twitter.com/uamFejsTZL — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 6, 2026

So when will he be called up? The biggest challenge for Veen is opportunity. Colorado's current outfield group has performed well, leaving little room for an immediate promotion.

However, the trade deadline could completely change that situation. Mickey Moniak has reportedly drawn interest from the Houston Astros, while Jake McCarthy has rebuilt his value and could also become a trade candidate.

If Colorado opens up roster space, Veen could find himself in the majors quickly. In 15-team leagues with five starting outfielders, he is a strong stash candidate before the call-up hype begins.

Once promoted, his combination of power, speed, and the Coors Field advantage gives him enough upside to be rostered in 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 90 G, .293/.412/.555, 21 2B, 21 HR, 4 SB

The Dodgers continue to produce intriguing fantasy prospects, and James Tibbs III is the latest name to monitor.

While he has cooled off a bit recently, his overall body of work has been impressive enough to warrant a major league opportunity.

Unfortunately for him, he is currently blocked by one of the deepest rosters in baseball.

In Triple-A this season, the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect is slashing .293/.412/.555 with 21 home runs and four stolen bases across 90 games.

The bat is already close to major league ready, but his eventual role will likely depend on his defense. If he improves enough to become a reliable everyday corner outfielder, he has the offensive ability to become a regular contributor.

The biggest question is timing. A late-season call-up is possible, especially if there is an injury or veteran outfielder Alex Call (97 wRC+) continues to underwhelm.

For fantasy managers, Tibbs is a worthwhile stash in 15-team leagues and should be monitored in 12-team leagues with five outfielders once he earns a promotion.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Harry Ford (WAS)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), James Triantos (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Yainer Diaz Dalton Rushing vs Cooper Pratt Masyn Winn vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Yainer Diaz Dalton Rushing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Cooper Pratt Masyn Winn vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Henry Bolte, Willi Castro, Tommy Edman, Masyn Winn, Bryce Eldridge, Spencer Steer, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Karson Milbrandt, Zac Veen, James Tibbs III, Henry Bolte, Willi Castro, Tommy Edman, Masyn Winn, Bryce Eldridge, Spencer Steer, Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, Robert Gasser, Max Clark:

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