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Updated Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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Bijan Robinson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 1 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's finally time for the full Sunday slate of Week 1, and you can never have enough resources to guide your start-sit calls. Below, check out RotoBaller's top 300 fantasy football projections for Week 1 to see how key players like MarShawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, and more are expected to perform to open the season.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 21.3 233.2 1.6 0.5 7.6 35.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0
Josh Allen BUF QB 21.0 230.1 1.3 0.7 7.2 39.7 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 20.8 17.4 92.3 0.8 4.0 31.4 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.8 17.2 70.8 0.6 5.0 45.5 0.3
Justin Herbert LAC QB 19.3 245.0 1.9 0.6 4.8 22.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.2 267.0 1.9 0.5 3.5 12.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Joe Burrow CIN QB 19.2 287.8 2.0 0.7 2.6 5.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 18.7 230.3 1.5 0.6 6.6 35.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Caleb Williams CHI QB 18.6 248.5 1.7 0.5 4.3 21.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 18.6 225.4 1.3 0.6 7.9 38.1 0.3
Baker Mayfield TB QB 18.5 253.8 1.7 0.6 3.8 20.3 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jaxson Dart NYG QB 18.4 226.6 1.4 0.7 6.1 30.8 0.3
Trevor Lawrence JAC QB 18.4 244.8 1.6 0.7 4.8 20.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 18.1 279.6 2.0 0.6 1.4 2.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.8 237.6 1.3 0.7 6.3 31.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Brock Purdy SF QB 17.4 252.5 1.6 0.8 3.8 16.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jared Goff DET QB 17.4 268.1 1.8 0.5 1.6 2.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jordan Love GB QB 17.2 255.7 1.6 0.6 3.1 10.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tyler Shough NO QB 17.1 243.3 1.4 0.7 4.6 18.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Drake Maye NE QB 17.1 240.2 1.3 0.7 5.4 25.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.1 243.3 1.5 0.6 4.6 19.5 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Malik Willis MIA QB 16.9 215.6 1.1 0.7 6.9 36.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 16.8 17.9 80.2 0.5 3.9 30.0 0.1
Puka Nacua LAR WR 16.8 0.5 4.0 0.0 7.1 93.2 0.6
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 16.8 17.6 82.0 0.7 2.8 21.1 0.1
Daniel Jones IND QB 16.7 244.5 1.5 0.8 3.9 14.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 16.5 18.4 84.6 0.7 2.6 19.1 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.2 17.3 86.3 0.8 1.9 12.1 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 16.2 6.8 89.5 0.6
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16.2 234.2 1.5 0.7 3.2 16.6 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Derrick Henry BAL RB 15.7 17.9 87.4 0.8 1.2 10.0 0.1
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 15.5 243.3 1.4 0.8 3.1 11.4 0.1
Sam Darnold SEA QB 15.5 244.0 1.5 0.8 2.6 8.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.5 0.3 1.5 0.0 6.9 84.9 0.6
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 15.5 17.5 77.7 0.6 2.4 19.5 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 15.1 222.1 1.3 0.7 3.8 16.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 14.9 0.4 2.6 0.0 6.2 85.5 0.5
Cam Ward TEN QB 14.9 227.2 1.3 0.5 2.9 11.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 14.8 220.6 1.3 0.7 3.5 15.9 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 14.6 230.4 1.5 0.8 1.1 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.6 14.4 62.4 0.5 3.1 25.7 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 14.5 17.3 78.8 0.5 2.1 16.3 0.1
Bucky Irving TB RB 14.2 15.8 69.2 0.5 2.4 19.5 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.6 78.2 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 13.8 14.8 68.3 0.5 2.4 18.2 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 13.7 14.8 61.6 0.5 2.8 21.0 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.5 5.6 72.3 0.6
Chris Olave NO WR 13.4 6.2 77.1 0.4
Kyren Williams LAR RB 13.4 14.3 66.8 0.6 2.0 13.4 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 13.3 13.2 59.0 0.5 2.8 20.8 0.1
Kirk Cousins LV QB 13.3 221.8 1.2 0.6 2.6 4.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Geno Smith NYJ QB 13.1 223.0 1.2 0.9 3.2 9.4 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 13.1 14.1 59.0 0.4 3.3 22.8 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 13.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.8 77.2 0.4
De'Von Achane MIA RB 13.0 12.6 57.3 0.4 3.5 24.9 0.1
Breece Hall NYJ RB 12.8 15.7 69.3 0.3 2.4 18.3 0.1
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 12.7 13.8 58.1 0.4 2.9 20.3 0.1
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 12.5 13.7 57.6 0.4 2.8 20.2 0.1
George Pickens DAL WR 12.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.9 69.6 0.5
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.3 69.8 0.4
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 12.1 4.7 68.3 0.5
Drake London ATL WR 12.1 5.6 70.2 0.4
Zay Flowers BAL WR 12.1 0.6 3.4 0.0 5.1 69.1 0.4
Nico Collins HOU WR 12.1 5.1 70.3 0.4
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 12.0 12.8 56.3 0.4 2.4 19.0 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 11.8 15.0 63.8 0.5 1.8 13.1 0.1
Cooper Rush ATL QB 11.7 209.6 1.1 0.9 1.3 3.1 0.0
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 11.7 202.2 1.0 0.9 2.9 10.7 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0
A.J. Brown NE WR 11.5 5.4 67.7 0.3
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 11.5 11.6 49.8 0.4 2.6 20.5 0.1
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.5 5.6 63.2 0.4
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 11.4 5.2 58.9 0.5
Davante Adams LAR WR 11.4 4.5 57.2 0.6
Jadarian Price SEA RB 11.3 13.2 55.4 0.4 1.9 14.1 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 11.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.3 66.4 0.3
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 11.3 12.8 56.6 0.6 1.4 10.5 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 11.1 12.9 55.2 0.4 2.4 15.6 0.1
Trey McBride ARI TE 11.1 5.9 58.0 0.4
Malik Nabers NYG WR 11.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.0 61.2 0.4
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 11.0 13.2 55.6 0.4 1.8 14.3 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 10.8 11.1 46.6 0.3 2.9 21.2 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10.7 14.2 60.5 0.4 1.7 12.0 0.1
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 10.6 4.8 61.1 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.5 0.3 2.3 0.0 4.2 58.7 0.4
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 10.5 14.4 57.2 0.4 1.9 12.6 0.1
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 10.4 4.3 63.4 0.3
Bhayshul Tuten JAC RB 10.4 10.9 46.4 0.4 2.2 15.3 0.1
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 10.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.6 57.6 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 10.3 4.4 55.7 0.4
Parker Washington JAC WR 10.2 4.4 56.9 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.2 4.8 57.3 0.4
Rome Odunze CHI WR 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.1 55.8 0.4
Josh Downs IND WR 10.0 4.8 56.3 0.3
Mike Evans SF WR 9.9 4.2 55.5 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.9 0.5 3.5 0.0 3.8 55.3 0.3
Tyler Warren IND TE 9.9 0.5 2.0 0.0 4.7 49.6 0.4
Christian Watson GB WR 9.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.9 55.8 0.4
Jalen Coker CAR WR 9.7 4.5 55.8 0.3
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC RB 9.7 12.8 54.0 0.4 1.1 7.6 0.1
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 9.3 0.9 5.3 0.0 3.8 47.8 0.3
Colston Loveland CHI TE 9.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.2 49.3 0.4
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.4 46.6 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 9.3 4.3 52.4 0.3
Cameron Dicker LAC K 9.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 9.2 5.2 51.0 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 9.2 0.7 3.6 0.0 4.2 49.6 0.3
Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST 9.14
Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST 9.13
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 9.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.2 46.2 0.4
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.1 4.0 51.7 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 9.0 4.5 51.1 0.3
Jake Bates DET K 9.0
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.9 4.7 49.4 0.3
Jayden Reed GB WR 8.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.9 48.7 0.3
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 8.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.4 47.4 0.3
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 8.9 3.7 46.8 0.4
Michael Mayer LV TE 8.9 4.7 47.9 0.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 8.8 6.1 25.4 0.2 3.0 25.3 0.2
DK Metcalf PIT WR 8.8 3.7 48.7 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 8.8 4.8 49.2 0.3
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 8.7 4.1 46.2 0.3
Brian Thomas Jr. JAC WR 8.7 3.5 48.7 0.3
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.6 3.9 49.5 0.3
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.6 7.4 30.8 0.2 2.6 20.0 0.1
Jason Myers SEA K 8.6
Tucker Kraft GB TE 8.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.7 46.4 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 8.5 8.9 37.6 0.2 2.3 17.4 0.1
Evan McPherson CIN K 8.5
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 8.48
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.4 3.8 48.3 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 8.4 4.1 39.6 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.4 4.3 41.6 0.3
Tyler Loop BAL K 8.4
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 8.4
Harrison Mevis LAR K 8.4
Chase McLaughlin TB K 8.4
Cairo Santos CHI K 8.3
Cam Little JAC K 8.3
Jordan Mason MIN RB 8.2 11.3 47.6 0.4 0.8 5.4 0.0
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 8.2 4.5 41.9 0.3
Alec Pierce IND WR 8.2 3.3 49.7 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAC WR 8.2 3.8 45.5 0.3
Spencer Shrader IND K 8.2
Chris Boswell PIT K 8.2
Eddy Pineiro SF K 8.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 8.12
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 8.0 0.7 3.9 0.0 3.5 44.3 0.2
George Kittle SF TE 8.0 3.5 44.3 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.7 44.6 0.3
Harrison Butker KC K 8.0
Jake Elliott PHI K 8.0
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 7.98
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 7.9 1.4 6.7 0.1 3.3 40.1 0.2
Tyler Bass BUF K 7.8
Trey Smack GB K 7.8
Will Reichard MIN K 7.8
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 7.80
Jordan Addison MIN WR 7.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.3 45.0 0.3
Rachaad White WAS RB 7.7 7.6 31.0 0.2 2.3 16.3 0.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 7.7 3.8 41.3 0.3
Keenan Allen IND WR 7.7 3.6 42.8 0.3
Matt Gay LV K 7.7
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.7
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 7.67
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.6 8.8 41.8 0.3 1.0 6.2 0.0
Daniel Carlson NO K 7.6
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.5 8.2 34.9 0.3 1.2 9.6 0.1
Joey Slye TEN K 7.5
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 7.46
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.4 3.4 42.9 0.2
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 7.3
Jonathon Brooks CAR RB 7.3 9.3 37.7 0.3 1.3 9.8 0.1
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 7.3 3.8 40.3 0.2
Carnell Tate TEN WR 7.3 3.4 40.6 0.3
Jalen Nailor LV WR 7.3 3.5 41.7 0.2
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 7.3
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.3
Chicago Bears CHI DST 7.3
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 7.2
Devaughn Vele NO WR 7.2 3.5 41.7 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 7.2 9.4 38.5 0.3 1.3 9.2 0.1
RJ Harvey DEN RB 7.2 5.6 23.3 0.2 2.5 17.9 0.1
Andy Borregales NE K 7.2
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 7.1 3.1 40.9 0.2
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 7.1 9.7 40.4 0.3 1.0 6.8 0.0
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0 33.3 0.3
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 7.1 3.1 40.6 0.2
Blake Grupe NYJ K 7.1
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 7.07
Houston Texans HOU DST 7.1
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.01
Makai Lemon PHI WR 7.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.1 40.3 0.2
Detroit Lions DET DST 7.0
Drew Stevens WAS K 6.9
Hunter Henry NE TE 6.8 3.4 33.9 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 6.8 3.5 39.1 0.2
Brenton Strange JAC TE 6.8 3.4 34.4 0.3
Nick Folk ATL K 6.8
Dominic Zvada NYG K 6.8
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.2 35.6 0.2
Woody Marks HOU RB 6.6 6.4 27.7 0.2 1.9 13.6 0.1
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6.5
AJ Barner SEA TE 6.5 0.5 2.0 0.0 3.3 31.2 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 6.5 1.1 5.6 0.0 2.6 32.1 0.2
Green Bay Packers GB DST 6.5
New York Jets NYJ DST 6.46
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 6.45
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.9 35.5 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.4 3.4 32.9 0.2
Chad Ryland ARI K 6.4
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 6.2 2.8 36.7 0.2
Chris Brooks GB RB 6.1 5.3 21.8 0.1 2.2 16.0 0.1
Riley Patterson MIA K 6.1
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.4 30.2 0.2
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 6.0 6.8 28.7 0.2 1.3 9.9 0.1
New England Patriots NE DST 5.98
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.9 5.3 22.5 0.3 1.2 9.5 0.1
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.9 3.3 31.3 0.2
Andre Szmyt CLE K 5.9
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 5.83
Cade Otton TB TE 5.8 3.2 30.1 0.2
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 5.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.4 33.2 0.2
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 5.8
New York Giants NYG DST 5.74
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.71
De'Zhaun Stribling SF WR 5.7 2.7 33.6 0.2
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 5.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 32.1 0.2
Dylan Sampson CLE RB 5.7 4.8 18.3 0.1 2.4 16.9 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.7 4.8 22.3 0.2 1.5 12.6 0.1
Cleveland Browns CLE DST 5.6
George Holani SEA RB 5.6 6.1 26.1 0.1 1.4 10.0 0.1
Malik Washington MIA WR 5.6 0.8 4.3 0.0 2.9 26.7 0.2
Indianapolis Colts IND DST 5.56
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.5 2.5 30.2 0.2
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 5.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.4 33.5 0.2
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 5.5 2.8 28.8 0.2
Denzel Boston CLE WR 5.5 2.7 31.7 0.2
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 5.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.1 29.1 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 5.4 2.7 30.5 0.2
Washington Commanders WAS DST 5.38
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 5.3
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.3 2.7 25.9 0.2
Ted Hurst TB WR 5.1 2.3 30.6 0.1
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.1 2.4 25.9 0.2
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 5.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.5 29.1 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 5.1 2.6 25.3 0.2
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3 27.4 0.2
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 5.0 5.7 26.4 0.2 0.8 6.1 0.0
Pat Bryant DEN WR 5.0 2.3 28.5 0.2
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.9 6.7 27.6 0.2 0.8 4.4 0.0
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 4.9
Tre Harris LAC WR 4.8 2.2 27.4 0.2
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.7 2.1 27.4 0.2
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 4.7 2.1 24.2 0.2
Xavier Legette CAR WR 4.6 2.4 25.2 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 4.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 26.6 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.5 2.2 23.0 0.2
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 4.5 2.2 21.8 0.2
Darren Waller CAR TE 4.4 2.1 24.5 0.2
Emari Demercado DAL RB 4.4 4.6 19.0 0.1 1.1 8.4 0.1
Justice Hill BAL RB 4.4 2.4 11.0 0.1 1.8 13.3 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 4.4 2.1 22.4 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 4.3 5.4 24.0 0.2 0.7 5.0 0.0
DeMario Douglas NE WR 4.3 2.2 25.9 0.1
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 4.3 2.1 24.4 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 4.2 2.1 23.3 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.9 25.3 0.1
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 4.2 1.8 23.6 0.2
Najee Harris NYG RB 4.1 5.4 23.2 0.1 0.7 4.7 0.0
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 4.1 1.6 25.3 0.1
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 4.0
Dawson Knox BUF TE 4.0 1.9 21.6 0.1
Alvin Kamara NO RB 3.9 3.6 14.5 0.1 1.4 9.5 0.1
Ray Davis BUF RB 3.9 4.7 19.4 0.1 0.9 6.2 0.0
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 3.9 1.8 22.5 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 3.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.8 22.8 0.1
Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR 3.8 1.7 21.9 0.1
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 3.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 20.8 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.6 1.8 20.5 0.1
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 3.4 1.7 19.8 0.1
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 3.4 3.6 14.9 0.1 1.1 6.8 0.0
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 3.4 4.1 16.7 0.1 0.7 4.3 0.0
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.4 3.3 13.1 0.1 1.0 6.8 0.0
David Njoku LAC TE 3.4 1.7 16.4 0.2
New Orleans Saints NO DST 3.36
Jalen Tolbert MIA WR 3.3 1.1 24.2 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 3.3 1.6 18.1 0.1
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 3.3 3.9 16.0 0.1 0.9 5.1 0.0
Theo Johnson NYG TE 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 17.1 0.1
Ian Thomas LV TE 3.2 1.6 16.6 0.1
Corey Kiner NE RB 3.1 3.8 15.0 0.1 0.8 5.1 0.0
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 3.0 1.6 16.2 0.1
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 16.5 0.1
Will Kacmarek MIA TE 3.0 1.6 15.2 0.1
Kimani Vidal LAC RB 3.0 3.5 15.1 0.1 0.6 3.2 0.0
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.9 1.6 15.3 0.1
Travis Hunter JAC WR 2.9 1.3 16.1 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 16.4 0.1
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 2.8 0.4 2.0 0.0 1.3 14.2 0.1

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Love had been listed as questionable, but there was a growing sense in recent days that he would be able to play. T

he No. 3 pick will be making his NFL debut, so between his lingering injury and his lack of NFL experience, we wouldn't be surprised to see him operate as the No. 2 running back behind Tyler Allgeier. Once he shows that he's healthy and can handle a starter's workload, then he'll climb to the top spot on the depth chart. For Week 1, he ranks as RotoBaller's RB26 in PPR leagues.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) is expected to play in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Odunze had been listed as questionable, but it sounds like he will suit up for the season opener, barring a setback.

Fantasy managers should feel relieved to hear that Odunze is healthy, since injuries impacted him significantly in 2025. Last year, he missed five games, which dropped him to a WR41 finish in PPR leagues. Odunze now has top-36 upside in the Bears offense. He'll likely remain behind Luther Burden III in the pecking order, but an uptick in volume remains likely after the team traded away DJ Moore. As it stands, Odunze ranks as RotoBaller's WR38 in PPR leagues for Week 1.

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle ranks as a high-end RB3/flex option for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Dowdle was signed to replace Kenny Gainwell during the offseason, and he'll join forces with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. The exact volume split in this Steelers backfield is unclear, as both Dowdle and Warren are versatile backs with the ability to run the ball or catch passes. The Steelers have a new coaching staff, so we can't assume much will remain the same from last year.

However, we also wouldn't be surprised to see the Steelers let Warren and Dowdle alternate drives. This is similar to what they did with Warren and Gainwell last year, and interestingly enough, it's also similar to what the Panthers did with Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard when both were healthy.

With a sizable role headed his way, Dowdle remains a high-end RB3/flex, especially in this highly favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush, leaving Pittsburgh as the heavy favorite. That bodes well for touchdown upside and rushing volume in general. Typically, managers are advised to "start their studs" in Week 1. Dowdle isn't a stud, per se, but he's still a very appealing RB3/flex with a high floor against Atlanta.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle kicks off the next chapter of his career on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. After five years with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle was traded to the Broncos this offseason. He'll immediately step in as the team's top receiver, and he should benefit from a quarterback upgrade, as he will now get to catch passes from Bo Nix instead of Tua Tagovailoa. Playing with Nix should boost Waddle's ceiling and floor in fantasy football.

He was a top-13 fantasy receiver in each of his first two seasons, but he dropped to WR24 or lower in each of the last three years. Part of that was due to poor quarterback play, but Waddle's own injury issues can also be to blame. He'll now get a fresh start as he kicks off the 2026 season in an immediate statement matchup against the Chiefs. L'Jarius Sneed is the top cornerback in Kansas City's secondary, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll cover Waddle all game.

The Broncos also have a very physical receiver in Courtland Sutton, who Sneed may be better equipped to cover. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs rotate between Sneed, Mansoor Delane, and Nohl Williams covering Waddle. Delane is a rookie, and Williams is a first-time starter, so there's an opportunity for Waddle to feast if he's indeed not going up against Sneed all game long. We're confident in Waddle as a WR2, especially in a game that is projected to be close, which means that both teams will be throwing the ball often.

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