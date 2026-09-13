RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 1 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's finally time for the full Sunday slate of Week 1, and you can never have enough resources to guide your start-sit calls. Below, check out RotoBaller's top 300 fantasy football projections for Week 1 to see how key players like MarShawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, and more are expected to perform to open the season.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 1 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|21.3
|233.2
|1.6
|0.5
|7.6
|35.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|21.0
|230.1
|1.3
|0.7
|7.2
|39.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|20.8
|17.4
|92.3
|0.8
|4.0
|31.4
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.8
|17.2
|70.8
|0.6
|5.0
|45.5
|0.3
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|19.3
|245.0
|1.9
|0.6
|4.8
|22.5
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.2
|267.0
|1.9
|0.5
|3.5
|12.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|19.2
|287.8
|2.0
|0.7
|2.6
|5.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|18.7
|230.3
|1.5
|0.6
|6.6
|35.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|18.6
|248.5
|1.7
|0.5
|4.3
|21.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|18.6
|225.4
|1.3
|0.6
|7.9
|38.1
|0.3
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|18.5
|253.8
|1.7
|0.6
|3.8
|20.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|18.4
|226.6
|1.4
|0.7
|6.1
|30.8
|0.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|18.4
|244.8
|1.6
|0.7
|4.8
|20.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|18.1
|279.6
|2.0
|0.6
|1.4
|2.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.8
|237.6
|1.3
|0.7
|6.3
|31.1
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|17.4
|252.5
|1.6
|0.8
|3.8
|16.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.4
|268.1
|1.8
|0.5
|1.6
|2.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.2
|255.7
|1.6
|0.6
|3.1
|10.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|17.1
|243.3
|1.4
|0.7
|4.6
|18.4
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|17.1
|240.2
|1.3
|0.7
|5.4
|25.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.1
|243.3
|1.5
|0.6
|4.6
|19.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|16.9
|215.6
|1.1
|0.7
|6.9
|36.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|16.8
|17.9
|80.2
|0.5
|3.9
|30.0
|0.1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|16.8
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|7.1
|93.2
|0.6
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|16.8
|17.6
|82.0
|0.7
|2.8
|21.1
|0.1
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|16.7
|244.5
|1.5
|0.8
|3.9
|14.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16.5
|18.4
|84.6
|0.7
|2.6
|19.1
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.2
|17.3
|86.3
|0.8
|1.9
|12.1
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|16.2
|6.8
|89.5
|0.6
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16.2
|234.2
|1.5
|0.7
|3.2
|16.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|15.7
|17.9
|87.4
|0.8
|1.2
|10.0
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|15.5
|243.3
|1.4
|0.8
|3.1
|11.4
|0.1
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.5
|244.0
|1.5
|0.8
|2.6
|8.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.5
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|6.9
|84.9
|0.6
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|15.5
|17.5
|77.7
|0.6
|2.4
|19.5
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|15.1
|222.1
|1.3
|0.7
|3.8
|16.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|14.9
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|6.2
|85.5
|0.5
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|14.9
|227.2
|1.3
|0.5
|2.9
|11.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|14.8
|220.6
|1.3
|0.7
|3.5
|15.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.6
|230.4
|1.5
|0.8
|1.1
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.6
|14.4
|62.4
|0.5
|3.1
|25.7
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|14.5
|17.3
|78.8
|0.5
|2.1
|16.3
|0.1
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|14.2
|15.8
|69.2
|0.5
|2.4
|19.5
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5.6
|78.2
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|13.8
|14.8
|68.3
|0.5
|2.4
|18.2
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|13.7
|14.8
|61.6
|0.5
|2.8
|21.0
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.5
|5.6
|72.3
|0.6
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|13.4
|6.2
|77.1
|0.4
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|13.4
|14.3
|66.8
|0.6
|2.0
|13.4
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|13.3
|13.2
|59.0
|0.5
|2.8
|20.8
|0.1
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|13.3
|221.8
|1.2
|0.6
|2.6
|4.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|13.1
|223.0
|1.2
|0.9
|3.2
|9.4
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|13.1
|14.1
|59.0
|0.4
|3.3
|22.8
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|13.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5.8
|77.2
|0.4
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|13.0
|12.6
|57.3
|0.4
|3.5
|24.9
|0.1
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|12.8
|15.7
|69.3
|0.3
|2.4
|18.3
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|12.7
|13.8
|58.1
|0.4
|2.9
|20.3
|0.1
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|12.5
|13.7
|57.6
|0.4
|2.8
|20.2
|0.1
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.9
|69.6
|0.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5.3
|69.8
|0.4
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|12.1
|4.7
|68.3
|0.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|12.1
|5.6
|70.2
|0.4
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|12.1
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|5.1
|69.1
|0.4
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|12.1
|5.1
|70.3
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|12.0
|12.8
|56.3
|0.4
|2.4
|19.0
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|11.8
|15.0
|63.8
|0.5
|1.8
|13.1
|0.1
|Cooper Rush
|ATL
|QB
|11.7
|209.6
|1.1
|0.9
|1.3
|3.1
|0.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|11.7
|202.2
|1.0
|0.9
|2.9
|10.7
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|11.5
|5.4
|67.7
|0.3
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|11.5
|11.6
|49.8
|0.4
|2.6
|20.5
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.5
|5.6
|63.2
|0.4
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|11.4
|5.2
|58.9
|0.5
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|11.4
|4.5
|57.2
|0.6
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|11.3
|13.2
|55.4
|0.4
|1.9
|14.1
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5.3
|66.4
|0.3
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|11.3
|12.8
|56.6
|0.6
|1.4
|10.5
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|11.1
|12.9
|55.2
|0.4
|2.4
|15.6
|0.1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|11.1
|5.9
|58.0
|0.4
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5.0
|61.2
|0.4
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|11.0
|13.2
|55.6
|0.4
|1.8
|14.3
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|10.8
|11.1
|46.6
|0.3
|2.9
|21.2
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10.7
|14.2
|60.5
|0.4
|1.7
|12.0
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|10.6
|4.8
|61.1
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.5
|0.3
|2.3
|0.0
|4.2
|58.7
|0.4
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|10.5
|14.4
|57.2
|0.4
|1.9
|12.6
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|10.4
|4.3
|63.4
|0.3
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|RB
|10.4
|10.9
|46.4
|0.4
|2.2
|15.3
|0.1
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|10.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.6
|57.6
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|10.3
|4.4
|55.7
|0.4
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|WR
|10.2
|4.4
|56.9
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.2
|4.8
|57.3
|0.4
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|10.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.1
|55.8
|0.4
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|10.0
|4.8
|56.3
|0.3
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|9.9
|4.2
|55.5
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.9
|0.5
|3.5
|0.0
|3.8
|55.3
|0.3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.9
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|4.7
|49.6
|0.4
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|9.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.9
|55.8
|0.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|9.7
|4.5
|55.8
|0.3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|9.7
|12.8
|54.0
|0.4
|1.1
|7.6
|0.1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|9.3
|0.9
|5.3
|0.0
|3.8
|47.8
|0.3
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|9.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.2
|49.3
|0.4
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.4
|46.6
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|9.3
|4.3
|52.4
|0.3
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|9.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.2
|5.2
|51.0
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|9.2
|0.7
|3.6
|0.0
|4.2
|49.6
|0.3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|9.14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|9.13
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|9.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.2
|46.2
|0.4
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.1
|4.0
|51.7
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|9.0
|4.5
|51.1
|0.3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|9.0
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.9
|4.7
|49.4
|0.3
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|8.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.9
|48.7
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|8.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.4
|47.4
|0.3
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8.9
|3.7
|46.8
|0.4
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|8.9
|4.7
|47.9
|0.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|8.8
|6.1
|25.4
|0.2
|3.0
|25.3
|0.2
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|8.8
|3.7
|48.7
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|8.8
|4.8
|49.2
|0.3
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|46.2
|0.3
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|8.7
|3.5
|48.7
|0.3
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.6
|3.9
|49.5
|0.3
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.6
|7.4
|30.8
|0.2
|2.6
|20.0
|0.1
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.6
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.7
|46.4
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|8.5
|8.9
|37.6
|0.2
|2.3
|17.4
|0.1
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|8.5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|8.48
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.4
|3.8
|48.3
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|8.4
|4.1
|39.6
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.4
|4.3
|41.6
|0.3
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|8.4
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|8.4
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|K
|8.4
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.4
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8.3
|Cam Little
|JAC
|K
|8.3
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|8.2
|11.3
|47.6
|0.4
|0.8
|5.4
|0.0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|8.2
|4.5
|41.9
|0.3
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|8.2
|3.3
|49.7
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|WR
|8.2
|3.8
|45.5
|0.3
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|8.2
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.2
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|8.12
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|8.0
|0.7
|3.9
|0.0
|3.5
|44.3
|0.2
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|8.0
|3.5
|44.3
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.7
|44.6
|0.3
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8.0
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|8.0
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|7.98
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|7.9
|1.4
|6.7
|0.1
|3.3
|40.1
|0.2
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|7.8
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|7.8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|7.8
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|7.80
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.3
|45.0
|0.3
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|7.7
|7.6
|31.0
|0.2
|2.3
|16.3
|0.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|7.7
|3.8
|41.3
|0.3
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|7.7
|3.6
|42.8
|0.3
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|7.7
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.7
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|7.67
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.6
|8.8
|41.8
|0.3
|1.0
|6.2
|0.0
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|K
|7.6
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.5
|8.2
|34.9
|0.3
|1.2
|9.6
|0.1
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|7.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|7.46
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.4
|3.4
|42.9
|0.2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|7.3
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|7.3
|9.3
|37.7
|0.3
|1.3
|9.8
|0.1
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|7.3
|3.8
|40.3
|0.2
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|7.3
|3.4
|40.6
|0.3
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|7.3
|3.5
|41.7
|0.2
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|7.3
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.3
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|7.3
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|7.2
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|7.2
|3.5
|41.7
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.2
|9.4
|38.5
|0.3
|1.3
|9.2
|0.1
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|7.2
|5.6
|23.3
|0.2
|2.5
|17.9
|0.1
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.2
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|7.1
|3.1
|40.9
|0.2
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|7.1
|9.7
|40.4
|0.3
|1.0
|6.8
|0.0
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.0
|33.3
|0.3
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|7.1
|3.1
|40.6
|0.2
|Blake Grupe
|NYJ
|K
|7.1
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|7.07
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|7.1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.01
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|7.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.1
|40.3
|0.2
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|7.0
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|6.9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|33.9
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|6.8
|3.5
|39.1
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|34.4
|0.3
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|6.8
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|6.8
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.2
|35.6
|0.2
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|6.6
|6.4
|27.7
|0.2
|1.9
|13.6
|0.1
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.5
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|6.5
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|3.3
|31.2
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|6.5
|1.1
|5.6
|0.0
|2.6
|32.1
|0.2
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|6.5
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|6.46
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|6.45
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.9
|35.5
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.4
|3.4
|32.9
|0.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|6.4
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|6.2
|2.8
|36.7
|0.2
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|6.1
|5.3
|21.8
|0.1
|2.2
|16.0
|0.1
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|K
|6.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.4
|30.2
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|6.0
|6.8
|28.7
|0.2
|1.3
|9.9
|0.1
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|5.98
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.9
|5.3
|22.5
|0.3
|1.2
|9.5
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.9
|3.3
|31.3
|0.2
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|5.9
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|5.83
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.8
|3.2
|30.1
|0.2
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|5.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.4
|33.2
|0.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|5.8
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|5.74
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.71
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|SF
|WR
|5.7
|2.7
|33.6
|0.2
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|5.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.5
|32.1
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|5.7
|4.8
|18.3
|0.1
|2.4
|16.9
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.7
|4.8
|22.3
|0.2
|1.5
|12.6
|0.1
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|5.6
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|5.6
|6.1
|26.1
|0.1
|1.4
|10.0
|0.1
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|5.6
|0.8
|4.3
|0.0
|2.9
|26.7
|0.2
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|5.56
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.5
|2.5
|30.2
|0.2
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|5.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.4
|33.5
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.5
|2.8
|28.8
|0.2
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|5.5
|2.7
|31.7
|0.2
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|5.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3.1
|29.1
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|5.4
|2.7
|30.5
|0.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|5.38
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|5.3
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.3
|2.7
|25.9
|0.2
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|30.6
|0.1
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.1
|2.4
|25.9
|0.2
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|5.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.5
|29.1
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|5.1
|2.6
|25.3
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.3
|27.4
|0.2
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|5.0
|5.7
|26.4
|0.2
|0.8
|6.1
|0.0
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|5.0
|2.3
|28.5
|0.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.9
|6.7
|27.6
|0.2
|0.8
|4.4
|0.0
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|4.9
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|4.8
|2.2
|27.4
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|27.4
|0.2
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|4.7
|2.1
|24.2
|0.2
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|4.6
|2.4
|25.2
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|4.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|26.6
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|23.0
|0.2
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|4.5
|2.2
|21.8
|0.2
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|4.4
|2.1
|24.5
|0.2
|Emari Demercado
|DAL
|RB
|4.4
|4.6
|19.0
|0.1
|1.1
|8.4
|0.1
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|4.4
|2.4
|11.0
|0.1
|1.8
|13.3
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|4.4
|2.1
|22.4
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|4.3
|5.4
|24.0
|0.2
|0.7
|5.0
|0.0
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|4.3
|2.2
|25.9
|0.1
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|4.3
|2.1
|24.4
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|4.2
|2.1
|23.3
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.9
|25.3
|0.1
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|4.2
|1.8
|23.6
|0.2
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|4.1
|5.4
|23.2
|0.1
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|4.1
|1.6
|25.3
|0.1
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|4.0
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|4.0
|1.9
|21.6
|0.1
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|3.9
|3.6
|14.5
|0.1
|1.4
|9.5
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|3.9
|4.7
|19.4
|0.1
|0.9
|6.2
|0.0
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|3.9
|1.8
|22.5
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|3.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.8
|22.8
|0.1
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|3.8
|1.7
|21.9
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|3.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|20.8
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.6
|1.8
|20.5
|0.1
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.8
|0.1
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|3.4
|3.6
|14.9
|0.1
|1.1
|6.8
|0.0
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|3.4
|4.1
|16.7
|0.1
|0.7
|4.3
|0.0
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.4
|3.3
|13.1
|0.1
|1.0
|6.8
|0.0
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.4
|1.7
|16.4
|0.2
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|3.36
|Jalen Tolbert
|MIA
|WR
|3.3
|1.1
|24.2
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|3.3
|1.6
|18.1
|0.1
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|3.3
|3.9
|16.0
|0.1
|0.9
|5.1
|0.0
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|3.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.6
|17.1
|0.1
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|TE
|3.2
|1.6
|16.6
|0.1
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|3.1
|3.8
|15.0
|0.1
|0.8
|5.1
|0.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|3.0
|1.6
|16.2
|0.1
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Will Kacmarek
|MIA
|TE
|3.0
|1.6
|15.2
|0.1
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|3.0
|3.5
|15.1
|0.1
|0.6
|3.2
|0.0
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.9
|1.6
|15.3
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|WR
|2.9
|1.3
|16.1
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.1
|16.4
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|2.8
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|1.3
|14.2
|0.1
Week 1 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Love had been listed as questionable, but there was a growing sense in recent days that he would be able to play. T
he No. 3 pick will be making his NFL debut, so between his lingering injury and his lack of NFL experience, we wouldn't be surprised to see him operate as the No. 2 running back behind Tyler Allgeier. Once he shows that he's healthy and can handle a starter's workload, then he'll climb to the top spot on the depth chart. For Week 1, he ranks as RotoBaller's RB26 in PPR leagues.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (calf) is expected to play in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Odunze had been listed as questionable, but it sounds like he will suit up for the season opener, barring a setback.
Fantasy managers should feel relieved to hear that Odunze is healthy, since injuries impacted him significantly in 2025. Last year, he missed five games, which dropped him to a WR41 finish in PPR leagues. Odunze now has top-36 upside in the Bears offense. He'll likely remain behind Luther Burden III in the pecking order, but an uptick in volume remains likely after the team traded away DJ Moore. As it stands, Odunze ranks as RotoBaller's WR38 in PPR leagues for Week 1.
Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle ranks as a high-end RB3/flex option for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Dowdle was signed to replace Kenny Gainwell during the offseason, and he'll join forces with Jaylen Warren in Pittsburgh's backfield. The exact volume split in this Steelers backfield is unclear, as both Dowdle and Warren are versatile backs with the ability to run the ball or catch passes. The Steelers have a new coaching staff, so we can't assume much will remain the same from last year.
However, we also wouldn't be surprised to see the Steelers let Warren and Dowdle alternate drives. This is similar to what they did with Warren and Gainwell last year, and interestingly enough, it's also similar to what the Panthers did with Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard when both were healthy.
With a sizable role headed his way, Dowdle remains a high-end RB3/flex, especially in this highly favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are starting third-string quarterback Cooper Rush, leaving Pittsburgh as the heavy favorite. That bodes well for touchdown upside and rushing volume in general. Typically, managers are advised to "start their studs" in Week 1. Dowdle isn't a stud, per se, but he's still a very appealing RB3/flex with a high floor against Atlanta.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle kicks off the next chapter of his career on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. After five years with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle was traded to the Broncos this offseason. He'll immediately step in as the team's top receiver, and he should benefit from a quarterback upgrade, as he will now get to catch passes from Bo Nix instead of Tua Tagovailoa. Playing with Nix should boost Waddle's ceiling and floor in fantasy football.
He was a top-13 fantasy receiver in each of his first two seasons, but he dropped to WR24 or lower in each of the last three years. Part of that was due to poor quarterback play, but Waddle's own injury issues can also be to blame. He'll now get a fresh start as he kicks off the 2026 season in an immediate statement matchup against the Chiefs. L'Jarius Sneed is the top cornerback in Kansas City's secondary, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll cover Waddle all game.
The Broncos also have a very physical receiver in Courtland Sutton, who Sneed may be better equipped to cover. We wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs rotate between Sneed, Mansoor Delane, and Nohl Williams covering Waddle. Delane is a rookie, and Williams is a first-time starter, so there's an opportunity for Waddle to feast if he's indeed not going up against Sneed all game long. We're confident in Waddle as a WR2, especially in a game that is projected to be close, which means that both teams will be throwing the ball often.
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