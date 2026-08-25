Samaje Perine 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Ready for More Work in 2026?
Samaje Perine is second fiddle to Chase Brown, but a strong preseason could earn him more playing time even when Brown is a healthy starter. Perine, who turns 31 in September, had a bounce-back 2025 season in which he rushed for 382 yards on 84 carries and three touchdowns. Although second-year back Tahj Brooks has seen the bulk of the preseason action, Perine has gotten his share of looks with the starters and logged one carry for seven yards and caught two passes for an additional 12 yards, suggesting he is well above him on the depth chart. Brown is still the top dog after he rushed for 1,019 yards with six touchdowns on the ground and added five TD catches in 2025, and he has proven to be very durable. Still, Perine's involvement is elevated since Cincinnati has been running more two-back schemes. RotoBaller ranks Perine at RB60, and he is an insurance option heading into his 10th NFL season. While his weekly value remains low, in the event Brown were to miss time, Perine could find himself as a weekly RB2, playing in the high-octane Cincinnati offense.