👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Preseason WR Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters 2026

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ja'Marr Chase - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS and Betting Picks

Quincy's NFL WR power rankings during the 2026 preseason. He ranks all 32 No. 1 NFL wide receivers ahead of the regular season, from Malik Washington to Ja'Marr Chase.

Wide receiver has become a top-three offensive position, right there with quarterback and left tackle. The worst quarterbacks can look exponentially better with an elite wide receiver, and the best quarterbacks can struggle without one.  It is difficult to survive in the modern NFL without at least a solid option at the position.

Of course, wide receivers are broken down into No. 1s, No. 2s, and No. 3s. As long as you have a good No. 1, you are going to be in good shape. However, going deeper than No. 1s can pay dividends for NFL teams.

This preseason, we have ranked the No. 1 quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends as we head into the regular season. Now, the receivers get their chance to shine. Let's dive in and rank each No. 1 wide receiver heading into the regular season.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

No. 32: Malik Washington - Miami Dolphins

Malik Washington is poised to enter the season as Miami's No. 1 wide receiver. However, watch out for rookie Chris Bell. He is a first-round talent who fell in the draft due to injury. This wide receiver room could look a lot better at the end of the year than it seemed to look on paper heading into the season.

 

No. 31: Tre Tucker - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders lack a true No. 1 wide receiver, but they brought in Jalen Nailor to potentially fill that role on paper. However, it is Tre Tucker who currently sits atop the depth chart. Both players have enjoyed solid success throughout their careers as a No. 3 or 4 wide receiver. Tucker received a crack at the No. 1 role in Las Vegas in 2025. Time will tell if he holds onto the status in 2026.

 

No. 30: KC Concepcion - Cleveland Browns

The Browns made KC Concepcion a first-round selection in April, and he has looked the part during camp. His quarterback situation is precarious, but Concepcion is a great short-range player who can be a little bit insulated from poor quarterback play.

 

No. 29: Carnell Tate - Tennessee Titans

The Titans have a shiny new No. 1 wide receiver in Carnell Tate this season. Tate was the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he should step in as the team's alpha receiver immediately. Tate has all the skills to be an elite wide receiver in the league. His success will be tied to quarterback Cam Ward.

 

No. 28: Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals

Some may think that Michael Wilson overtook the No. 1 job in Arizona last season, but it is Marvin Harrison Jr. who really owns this spot. Wilson's success in 2025 came while Harrison was sidelined with an injury. Relative to his status as a No. 4 overall pick in 2024, Harrison has not lived up to expectations, but he has not had a bad career in a vacuum. Expect a step forward in 2026.

 

No. 27: Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars' wide receiver room is difficult to assess, but Brian Thomas Jr. is still listed as the team's No. 1. After a standout 2024 rookie season, Thomas followed it up with an abysmal season relative to expectations last year. Thomas struggled with drops and injuries, something he will look to put behind him as he enters a pivotal third season.

 

No. 26: DK Metcalf - Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf is in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers back slinging the rock. This is a $30 million man who has been playing more like a No. 2 lately. Perhaps he can bounce back in Mike McCarthy's scheme. The Steelers certainly need him to, so they don't look foolish for trading for him.

 

No. 25: Alec Pierce - Indianapolis Colts

Is Alec Pierce or Keenan Allen the No. 1 wideout in Indianapolis? Pierce is certainly paid like it, but Allen seems to have a knack for garnering a lot of targets even as he advances into his mid-30s. The Colts certainly hope that Pierce will take a step into being a more versatile wide receiver. They gave him 114 million reasons to do so this offseason.

 

No. 24: Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is looking to bounce back after injuries substantially derailed his 2025 season. McLaurin displayed great chemistry with Jayden Daniels in 2024, so the two will look to recapture that in 2025. However, we cannot forget that McLaurin will turn 31 years old in mid-September.

 

No. 23: Christian Watson - Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson is entering the 2026 season healthy and ready to take a step forward as the Packers' No. 1 option. Green Bay seems poised to lean more heavily on the pass this season with Josh Jacobs facing legal issues. Watson was excellent down the stretch of the 2025 season and will look to carry that momentum into the coming season.

 

No. 22: Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears

One could make a case that Luther Burden III is the No. 1 wide receiver on the Bears, but Odunze still has the higher draft capital and likely more talent. Injuries have cost Odunze throughout his career, but he should take a step forward in 2026 in a Bears offense that should only continue to improve.

 

No. 21: Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka is taking the reins from Mike Evans as Tampa Bay's No. 1 wide receiver. Egbuka played well in that role at times during his rookie season in 2025, but he disappeared down the stretch. He should be better in 2026 after taking an offseason to refine his skills and fully acclimate to the NFL.

 

No. 20: DJ Moore - Buffalo Bills

DJ Moore is receiving his final chance at being a No. 1 wide receiver after being traded to the Bills this offseason. Moore is not poised to put up huge numbers in this scheme, but he should deliver big plays when the team needs him to. This should be a good role for Moore as he enters the latter portion of his career.

 

No. 19: Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers identified Tetairoa McMillan as their guy with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan had his ups and downs as a rookie, but he proved to be a touchdown scorer, and he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. McMillan should level up this coming season as Bryce Young continues to improve.

 

No. 18: Mike Evans - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers brought in Evans to be a proven No. 1 veteran. When healthy, Evans is still a quality wide receiver. With Ricky Pearsall set to miss the season due to injury, the 49ers will need Evans to be a great player. De'Zhaun Stribling is an intriguing player behind Evans, however.

 

No. 17: Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers

Ladd McConkey should enter the season as the Chargers' No. 1 target. After ceding targets to Allen in 2025, McConkey has become a bit of an afterthought. However, this guy is extremely talented, and the path is clear for him to reclaim his No. 1 status.

 

No. 16: Garrett Wilson - New York Jets

The man stuck in quarterback purgatory will receive a potentially slight upgrade in Geno Smith this season. Smith was certifiably bad in his lone season with the Raiders last year, but he will have better weapons to throw to in New York. Wilson will have to hope that Smith is finally the quarterback that can get him the ball consistently and effectively.

 

No. 15: Jaylen Waddle - Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle is receiving his first chance to be an unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in an offense with an established quarterback. Denver believes Waddle is the missing piece as the team tries to get over the hump and make a true Super Bowl run. Waddle has been dominant at times during his career. We will see if that carries over into 2026.

 

No. 14: Rashee Rice - Kansas City Chiefs

When he is on the field, Rashee Rice is fantastic. However, the best ability is availability, and Rice has lacked in that department throughout his career. For now, he is entering the season healthy and free of legal issues. Hopefully, that holds as the season wears on.

 

No. 13: Malik Nabers - New York Giants

It is unclear how healthy Malik Nabers is coming off of his torn ACL. However, it sounds like he has a chance to play in Week 1. Nabers is a bona fide stud when healthy. One can only hope that this injury does not ultimately derail his career. He should climb the power rankings ladder by year's end.

 

No. 12: Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave will be the unquestioned No. 1 in New Orleans with rookie Jordyn Tyson set to miss a couple of months. Olave played well in that role in 2025 with his first elite season on the books. He should keep improving as young quarterback Tyler Shough takes a step forward. It will be interesting to see what Olave can do when he is paired with Tyson, who will take some pressure off him.

 

No. 11: Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers feels like a player on the cusp of a massive breakout. He is entering his fourth season with a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, who is expected to unleash an even more effective passing game. Flowers is coming off a 1,211-yard season. Now, he just needs the touchdowns to flow.

 

No. 10: Nico Collins - Houston Texans

Nico Collins is a bona fide stud in Houston. However, he has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. He has missed between two and seven games in each season of his career. Still, when he is on the field, he is virtually uncoverable. He is especially good after the catch, with an ability to take any short route to the house.

 

No. 9: DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith will lead the Eagles' wide receiver room for the first time since his rookie season. After playing No. 2 to A.J. Brown the last few seasons, the Eagles are rolling with Smith as their guy and rightfully so. Smith has performed admirably when Brown has missed time due to injury.

 

No. 8: Drake London - Atlanta Falcons

Drake London has definitely taken the next step in his progression as an elite wide receiver. He is putting up big numbers on a per-game basis. The Falcons continue to have a rotating cast of characters at quarterback, but London seems to be getting the job done anyway.

 

No. 7: A.J. Brown - New England Patriots

Brown is entering his first season as the Patriots' No. 1 wideout. After spending the last couple of seasons growing disillusioned in Philadelphia, Brown is reuniting with Mike Vrabel in New England. With an MVP candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye, Brown should feast for a couple more seasons.

 

No. 6: CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys

After being hampered by ankle and head injuries in 2025, CeeDee Lamb is back in the saddle and looking to improve in 2026. He is still an elite player, and as long as Dak Prescott is slinging the rock, Lamb will put up huge numbers.

 

No. 5: Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league right now. What is keeping him from the top spot in the power rankings is his quarterback situation. Kyler Murray is entering the fold, attempting to revive his own career. Maybe the two can make magic together. Jefferson could find his way right at the top spot once again by the end of 2026.

 

No. 4: Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his sixth season fresh off three straight seasons with double-digit touchdowns. St. Brown is about as consistent as they come. He is tough and constantly looking to make a play. He is perfect for the Lions' culture and should continue to be an excellent piece.

 

No. 3: Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua appears to have avoided suspension and will enter the season as the Rams' No. 1 option once again. The target hog should continue to be Matthew Stafford's favorite target. Nacua emerged as a touchdown scorer in 2025, taking his game to the next level.

 

No. 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to continue his ascension after bursting onto the map as a truly elite wideout in 2025. His efforts netted him an Offensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl title. With largely the same offensive infrastructure around him, Smith-Njigba should once again be near the top of the league in 2026.

 

No. 1: Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase plays opposite another No. 1-caliber player in Tee Higgins. However, Chase is such a stud that he is far superior to Higgins. Chase is just a year removed from a triple crown in 2024. His production is heavily tied to the health of Joe Burrow. If Burrow is on the field, Chase will feast.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Bold Predictions: Frank Ammirante's Picks
Later-Round Gems: Andy's Upside Dart Throws
Top Waiver Wire Adds: Nick Mariano's Picks



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Gonzalez

Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
Christian McCaffrey

in Full Uniform for Tuesday's practice in Australia
George Kittle

Week 1 Workload is Undecided
Nick Bosa

Will Play in Week 1
Baylor Scheierman

Positioned for a Leap in Boston
Kingston Flemings

Faces Early Backup Role in Atlanta
Daniel Gafford

Remains on Trade Radar
Isaiah Hartenstein

Back in Oklahoma City for Offseason Work
Kobe Stewart

Hornets Waive Kobe Stewart
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars to Ride the "Hot Hand" in Backfield
CFB

Quaid Carr, Jayden Limar to Miss Significant Time
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Optimistic on Jeremiyah Love's Status for Week 1
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
CFB

Tennessee's Joakim Dodson Out for Season
Alec Pierce

Should Be Good to Go for Week 1
Rhamondre Stevenson

Expected to See Plenty of Work Wednesday
CFB

DJ Lagway's Status for Week 2 is Unclear
TreVeyon Henderson

"Hard to Imagine" That TreVeyon Henderson Plays in Week 1
De'Von Achane

Expected to See Another Significant Workload
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Puka Nacua

"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Absent Two Days Before Week 1
CFB

Bryce Underwood's Job Security Not "Infinite"
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Ben Sheppard

Enters Camp Fighting for Minutes
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Set for Heavy Bench Minutes
Andrew Nembhard

Returns to Off-Ball Duty in Indiana
Portland Trail Blazers

Hyunjung Lee Expected to Join Blazers on Exhibit 10 Deal
Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Dave's Fantasy Football League-Winners
Wide Receiver Breakouts to Take Over WR1 Role
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Undervalued Running Backs: Mid-Round Targets