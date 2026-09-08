Quincy's NFL WR power rankings during the 2026 preseason. He ranks all 32 No. 1 NFL wide receivers ahead of the regular season, from Malik Washington to Ja'Marr Chase.
Wide receiver has become a top-three offensive position, right there with quarterback and left tackle. The worst quarterbacks can look exponentially better with an elite wide receiver, and the best quarterbacks can struggle without one. It is difficult to survive in the modern NFL without at least a solid option at the position.
Of course, wide receivers are broken down into No. 1s, No. 2s, and No. 3s. As long as you have a good No. 1, you are going to be in good shape. However, going deeper than No. 1s can pay dividends for NFL teams.
This preseason, we have ranked the No. 1 quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends as we head into the regular season. Now, the receivers get their chance to shine. Let's dive in and rank each No. 1 wide receiver heading into the regular season.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
No. 32: Malik Washington - Miami Dolphins
Malik Washington is poised to enter the season as Miami's No. 1 wide receiver. However, watch out for rookie Chris Bell. He is a first-round talent who fell in the draft due to injury. This wide receiver room could look a lot better at the end of the year than it seemed to look on paper heading into the season.
Malik Washington on pace for four nasty jukes in this game 😅
Watch on @NFLNetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Co9QpySrUh
— NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2025
No. 31: Tre Tucker - Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders lack a true No. 1 wide receiver, but they brought in Jalen Nailor to potentially fill that role on paper. However, it is Tre Tucker who currently sits atop the depth chart. Both players have enjoyed solid success throughout their careers as a No. 3 or 4 wide receiver. Tucker received a crack at the No. 1 role in Las Vegas in 2025. Time will tell if he holds onto the status in 2026.
No. 30: KC Concepcion - Cleveland Browns
The Browns made KC Concepcion a first-round selection in April, and he has looked the part during camp. His quarterback situation is precarious, but Concepcion is a great short-range player who can be a little bit insulated from poor quarterback play.
No. 29: Carnell Tate - Tennessee Titans
The Titans have a shiny new No. 1 wide receiver in Carnell Tate this season. Tate was the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he should step in as the team's alpha receiver immediately. Tate has all the skills to be an elite wide receiver in the league. His success will be tied to quarterback Cam Ward.
No. 28: Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals
Some may think that Michael Wilson overtook the No. 1 job in Arizona last season, but it is Marvin Harrison Jr. who really owns this spot. Wilson's success in 2025 came while Harrison was sidelined with an injury. Relative to his status as a No. 4 overall pick in 2024, Harrison has not lived up to expectations, but he has not had a bad career in a vacuum. Expect a step forward in 2026.
Marvin Harrison Jr. for 6!
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/veLsiXMlsY
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
No. 27: Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars' wide receiver room is difficult to assess, but Brian Thomas Jr. is still listed as the team's No. 1. After a standout 2024 rookie season, Thomas followed it up with an abysmal season relative to expectations last year. Thomas struggled with drops and injuries, something he will look to put behind him as he enters a pivotal third season.
No. 26: DK Metcalf - Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf is in Pittsburgh with Aaron Rodgers back slinging the rock. This is a $30 million man who has been playing more like a No. 2 lately. Perhaps he can bounce back in Mike McCarthy's scheme. The Steelers certainly need him to, so they don't look foolish for trading for him.
No. 25: Alec Pierce - Indianapolis Colts
Is Alec Pierce or Keenan Allen the No. 1 wideout in Indianapolis? Pierce is certainly paid like it, but Allen seems to have a knack for garnering a lot of targets even as he advances into his mid-30s. The Colts certainly hope that Pierce will take a step into being a more versatile wide receiver. They gave him 114 million reasons to do so this offseason.
OH MY ALEC PIERCE.
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Kkc968cK3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025
No. 24: Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin is looking to bounce back after injuries substantially derailed his 2025 season. McLaurin displayed great chemistry with Jayden Daniels in 2024, so the two will look to recapture that in 2025. However, we cannot forget that McLaurin will turn 31 years old in mid-September.
No. 23: Christian Watson - Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson is entering the 2026 season healthy and ready to take a step forward as the Packers' No. 1 option. Green Bay seems poised to lean more heavily on the pass this season with Josh Jacobs facing legal issues. Watson was excellent down the stretch of the 2025 season and will look to carry that momentum into the coming season.
Malik Willis TO CHRISTIAN WATSON TIES IT UP
BALvsGB on @peacock
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HovaSsIRM6
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
No. 22: Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
One could make a case that Luther Burden III is the No. 1 wide receiver on the Bears, but Odunze still has the higher draft capital and likely more talent. Injuries have cost Odunze throughout his career, but he should take a step forward in 2026 in a Bears offense that should only continue to improve.
No. 21: Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka is taking the reins from Mike Evans as Tampa Bay's No. 1 wide receiver. Egbuka played well in that role at times during his rookie season in 2025, but he disappeared down the stretch. He should be better in 2026 after taking an offseason to refine his skills and fully acclimate to the NFL.
No. 20: DJ Moore - Buffalo Bills
DJ Moore is receiving his final chance at being a No. 1 wide receiver after being traded to the Bills this offseason. Moore is not poised to put up huge numbers in this scheme, but he should deliver big plays when the team needs him to. This should be a good role for Moore as he enters the latter portion of his career.
No. 19: Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers
The Panthers identified Tetairoa McMillan as their guy with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan had his ups and downs as a rookie, but he proved to be a touchdown scorer, and he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards. McMillan should level up this coming season as Bryce Young continues to improve.
No. 18: Mike Evans - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers brought in Evans to be a proven No. 1 veteran. When healthy, Evans is still a quality wide receiver. With Ricky Pearsall set to miss the season due to injury, the 49ers will need Evans to be a great player. De'Zhaun Stribling is an intriguing player behind Evans, however.
No. 17: Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey should enter the season as the Chargers' No. 1 target. After ceding targets to Allen in 2025, McConkey has become a bit of an afterthought. However, this guy is extremely talented, and the path is clear for him to reclaim his No. 1 status.
No. 16: Garrett Wilson - New York Jets
The man stuck in quarterback purgatory will receive a potentially slight upgrade in Geno Smith this season. Smith was certifiably bad in his lone season with the Raiders last year, but he will have better weapons to throw to in New York. Wilson will have to hope that Smith is finally the quarterback that can get him the ball consistently and effectively.
No. 15: Jaylen Waddle - Denver Broncos
Jaylen Waddle is receiving his first chance to be an unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver in an offense with an established quarterback. Denver believes Waddle is the missing piece as the team tries to get over the hump and make a true Super Bowl run. Waddle has been dominant at times during his career. We will see if that carries over into 2026.
No. 14: Rashee Rice - Kansas City Chiefs
When he is on the field, Rashee Rice is fantastic. However, the best ability is availability, and Rice has lacked in that department throughout his career. For now, he is entering the season healthy and free of legal issues. Hopefully, that holds as the season wears on.
No. 13: Malik Nabers - New York Giants
It is unclear how healthy Malik Nabers is coming off of his torn ACL. However, it sounds like he has a chance to play in Week 1. Nabers is a bona fide stud when healthy. One can only hope that this injury does not ultimately derail his career. He should climb the power rankings ladder by year's end.
Russell Wilson MOON BALL TO MALIK NABERS.
GIANTS LEAD. pic.twitter.com/Chl9HdjldL
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
No. 12: Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave will be the unquestioned No. 1 in New Orleans with rookie Jordyn Tyson set to miss a couple of months. Olave played well in that role in 2025 with his first elite season on the books. He should keep improving as young quarterback Tyler Shough takes a step forward. It will be interesting to see what Olave can do when he is paired with Tyson, who will take some pressure off him.
No. 11: Zay Flowers - Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers feels like a player on the cusp of a massive breakout. He is entering his fourth season with a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, who is expected to unleash an even more effective passing game. Flowers is coming off a 1,211-yard season. Now, he just needs the touchdowns to flow.
Zay Flowers takes it himself for the lead!
NEvsBAL on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/iRatb21gFD
— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025
No. 10: Nico Collins - Houston Texans
Nico Collins is a bona fide stud in Houston. However, he has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. He has missed between two and seven games in each season of his career. Still, when he is on the field, he is virtually uncoverable. He is especially good after the catch, with an ability to take any short route to the house.
No. 9: DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith will lead the Eagles' wide receiver room for the first time since his rookie season. After playing No. 2 to A.J. Brown the last few seasons, the Eagles are rolling with Smith as their guy and rightfully so. Smith has performed admirably when Brown has missed time due to injury.
No. 8: Drake London - Atlanta Falcons
Drake London has definitely taken the next step in his progression as an elite wide receiver. He is putting up big numbers on a per-game basis. The Falcons continue to have a rotating cast of characters at quarterback, but London seems to be getting the job done anyway.
No. 7: A.J. Brown - New England Patriots
Brown is entering his first season as the Patriots' No. 1 wideout. After spending the last couple of seasons growing disillusioned in Philadelphia, Brown is reuniting with Mike Vrabel in New England. With an MVP candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye, Brown should feast for a couple more seasons.
No. 6: CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
After being hampered by ankle and head injuries in 2025, CeeDee Lamb is back in the saddle and looking to improve in 2026. He is still an elite player, and as long as Dak Prescott is slinging the rock, Lamb will put up huge numbers.
These Ceedee Lamb catches... whew 😮💨@dallascowboys | @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/YVG4WQUFqp
— NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2024
No. 5: Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league right now. What is keeping him from the top spot in the power rankings is his quarterback situation. Kyler Murray is entering the fold, attempting to revive his own career. Maybe the two can make magic together. Jefferson could find his way right at the top spot once again by the end of 2026.
No. 4: Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his sixth season fresh off three straight seasons with double-digit touchdowns. St. Brown is about as consistent as they come. He is tough and constantly looking to make a play. He is perfect for the Lions' culture and should continue to be an excellent piece.
No. 3: Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua appears to have avoided suspension and will enter the season as the Rams' No. 1 option once again. The target hog should continue to be Matthew Stafford's favorite target. Nacua emerged as a touchdown scorer in 2025, taking his game to the next level.
No. 2: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba will look to continue his ascension after bursting onto the map as a truly elite wideout in 2025. His efforts netted him an Offensive Player of the Year award and a Super Bowl title. With largely the same offensive infrastructure around him, Smith-Njigba should once again be near the top of the league in 2026.
132 catches. 1,965 yards. 12 TD.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has put on a show this season en route to SBLX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kn1teOcxR8
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2026
No. 1: Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase plays opposite another No. 1-caliber player in Tee Higgins. However, Chase is such a stud that he is far superior to Higgins. Chase is just a year removed from a triple crown in 2024. His production is heavily tied to the health of Joe Burrow. If Burrow is on the field, Chase will feast.
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