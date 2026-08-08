NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Iowa Corn 350 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Erik Jones was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Iowa Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday afternoon.
The 36-car field had a full 50-minute session with all cars on track at the same time.
If you're wondering why this a combined 50-minute session when that new policy doesn't officially start until New Hampshire, it's because there's a new left-side tire here and NASCAR made it a full-field session because of that. (I was wondering.)
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) August 8, 2026
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Joe Gibbs Racing - Something to keep an eye on: brake issues on the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas. Both Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe reported that their brake pedals went to the floor during practice.
Multiple Joe Gibbs Racing drivers -- Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe -- have said they have had their brake pedal go to the floor during this practice session.#NASCAR
— Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) August 8, 2026
Chase Elliott - The No. 9 Chevrolet spun out late in practice and hit the wall. There was some minor damage to the left side of the car, both front and rear end. Elliott went on to post a lap in qualifying, so it seems as though he won't be going to a backup car this weekend.
Chase Briscoe - The No. 19 team ended up changing the rotors on the car after dealing with the aforementioned brake issues.
2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Erik Jones
|23.710
|132.855
|58
|58
|---.---
|2.
|Ty Gibbs
|23.766
|132.542
|52
|52
|-0.056
|3.
|Austin Cindric
|23.778
|132.475
|25
|81
|-0.068
|4.
|Todd Gilliland
|23.812
|132.286
|47
|47
|-0.102
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|23.813
|132.281
|46
|93
|-0.103
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|23.859
|132.026
|24
|24
|-0.149
|7.
|Joey Logano
|23.877
|131.926
|32
|81
|-0.167
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|23.924
|131.667
|43
|86
|-0.214
|9.
|Christopher Bell
|23.936
|131.601
|37
|69
|-0.226
|10.
|William Byron
|23.950
|131.524
|31
|64
|-0.240
|11.
|Bubba Wallace
|23.956
|131.491
|40
|70
|-0.246
|12.
|Austin Hill
|24.002
|131.239
|44
|72
|-0.292
|13.
|John H. Nemechek
|24.008
|131.206
|42
|66
|-0.298
|14.
|Brad Keselowski
|24.011
|131.190
|17
|58
|-0.301
|15.
|Zane Smith
|24.034
|131.064
|37
|54
|-0.324
|16.
|Josh Berry
|24.035
|131.059
|59
|81
|-0.325
|17.
|Tyler Reddick
|24.041
|131.026
|29
|80
|-0.331
|18.
|Chris Buescher
|24.051
|130.972
|24
|80
|-0.341
|19.
|Kyle Larson
|24.054
|130.955
|14
|60
|-0.344
|20.
|Chase Briscoe
|24.060
|130.923
|18
|39
|-0.350
|21.
|Cody Ware
|24.075
|130.841
|41
|80
|-0.365
|22.
|Alex Bowman
|24.079
|130.819
|26
|60
|-0.369
|23.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|24.090
|130.760
|42
|73
|-0.380
|24.
|Carson Hocevar
|24.100
|130.705
|41
|70
|-0.390
|25.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|24.104
|130.684
|33
|66
|-0.394
|26.
|Connor Zilisch
|24.110
|130.651
|40
|60
|-0.400
|27.
|Michael McDowell
|24.136
|130.510
|56
|77
|-0.426
|28.
|Ty Dillon
|24.153
|130.419
|40
|73
|-0.443
|29.
|AJ Allmendinger
|24.153
|130.419
|45
|62
|-0.443
|30.
|Chase Elliott
|24.154
|130.413
|31
|60
|-0.444
|31.
|Riley Herbst
|24.169
|130.332
|25
|27
|-0.459
|32.
|Austin Dillon
|24.187
|130.235
|43
|57
|-0.477
|33.
|Daniel Suarez
|24.243
|129.934
|36
|64
|-0.533
|34.
|Noah Gragson
|24.275
|129.763
|30
|64
|-0.565
|35.
|Ryan Preece
|24.286
|129.704
|4
|42
|-0.576
|36.
|Cole Custer
|24.355
|129.337
|25
|37
|-0.645
2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa 10-Lap Averages
|Pos
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|43
|52
|131.536
|2.
|Christopher Bell
|31
|40
|131.034
|3.
|Joey Logano
|30
|39
|130.880
|4.
|Austin Cindric
|24
|33
|130.734
|5.
|Todd Gilliland
|30
|39
|130.628
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|39
|48
|130.610
|7.
|Ross Chastain
|42
|51
|130.579
|8.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|47
|130.557
|9.
|Josh Berry
|43
|52
|130.483
|10.
|Bubba Wallace
|39
|48
|130.471
|11.
|Tyler Reddick
|28
|37
|130.455
|12.
|William Byron
|30
|39
|130.432
|13.
|Chase Briscoe
|18
|27
|130.293
|14.
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|10
|130.274
|15.
|Kyle Larson
|37
|46
|130.251
|16.
|Carson Hocevar
|40
|49
|130.007
|17.
|Chris Buescher
|22
|31
|129.982
|18.
|Zane Smith
|24
|33
|129.969
|19.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|32
|41
|129.953
|20.
|Alex Bowman
|25
|34
|129.944
|21.
|Austin Hill
|44
|53
|129.941
|22.
|Chase Elliott
|30
|39
|129.853
|23.
|Ty Dillon
|37
|46
|129.844
|24.
|Daniel Suarez
|34
|43
|129.660
|25.
|AJ Allmendinger
|45
|54
|129.599
|26.
|Brad Keselowski
|29
|38
|129.590
|27.
|Cody Ware
|40
|49
|129.480
|28.
|Erik Jones
|36
|45
|129.424
|29.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|49
|58
|129.422
|30.
|Noah Gragson
|29
|38
|129.362
|31.
|Connor Zilisch
|39
|48
|129.271
|32.
|Austin Dillon
|47
|56
|129.097
|33.
|Michael McDowell
|21
|30
|128.821
|34.
|Riley Herbst
|1
|10
|128.269
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