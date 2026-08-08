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NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Iowa Corn 350 (2026)

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Erik Jones - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Erik Jones was fastest.

In This Article hide
Important Practice Notes
2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Practice Speed Chart
2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa 10-Lap Averages
More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Iowa Speedway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-car field had a full 50-minute session with all cars on track at the same time.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing - Something to keep an eye on: brake issues on the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas. Both Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe reported that their brake pedals went to the floor during practice.

Chase Elliott - The No. 9 Chevrolet spun out late in practice and hit the wall. There was some minor damage to the left side of the car, both front and rear end. Elliott went on to post a lap in qualifying, so it seems as though he won't be going to a backup car this weekend.

Chase Briscoe - The No. 19 team ended up changing the rotors on the car after dealing with the aforementioned brake issues.

 

2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Pos Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader
1. Erik Jones 23.710 132.855 58 58 ---.---
2. Ty Gibbs 23.766 132.542 52 52 -0.056
3. Austin Cindric 23.778 132.475 25 81 -0.068
4. Todd Gilliland 23.812 132.286 47 47 -0.102
5. Ryan Blaney 23.813 132.281 46 93 -0.103
6. Denny Hamlin 23.859 132.026 24 24 -0.149
7. Joey Logano 23.877 131.926 32 81 -0.167
8. Ross Chastain 23.924 131.667 43 86 -0.214
9. Christopher Bell 23.936 131.601 37 69 -0.226
10. William Byron 23.950 131.524 31 64 -0.240
11. Bubba Wallace 23.956 131.491 40 70 -0.246
12. Austin Hill 24.002 131.239 44 72 -0.292
13. John H. Nemechek 24.008 131.206 42 66 -0.298
14. Brad Keselowski 24.011 131.190 17 58 -0.301
15. Zane Smith 24.034 131.064 37 54 -0.324
16. Josh Berry 24.035 131.059 59 81 -0.325
17. Tyler Reddick 24.041 131.026 29 80 -0.331
18. Chris Buescher 24.051 130.972 24 80 -0.341
19. Kyle Larson 24.054 130.955 14 60 -0.344
20. Chase Briscoe 24.060 130.923 18 39 -0.350
21. Cody Ware 24.075 130.841 41 80 -0.365
22. Alex Bowman 24.079 130.819 26 60 -0.369
23. Shane Van Gisbergen 24.090 130.760 42 73 -0.380
24. Carson Hocevar 24.100 130.705 41 70 -0.390
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24.104 130.684 33 66 -0.394
26. Connor Zilisch 24.110 130.651 40 60 -0.400
27. Michael McDowell 24.136 130.510 56 77 -0.426
28. Ty Dillon 24.153 130.419 40 73 -0.443
29. AJ Allmendinger 24.153 130.419 45 62 -0.443
30. Chase Elliott 24.154 130.413 31 60 -0.444
31. Riley Herbst 24.169 130.332 25 27 -0.459
32. Austin Dillon 24.187 130.235 43 57 -0.477
33. Daniel Suarez 24.243 129.934 36 64 -0.533
34. Noah Gragson 24.275 129.763 30 64 -0.565
35. Ryan Preece 24.286 129.704 4 42 -0.576
36. Cole Custer 24.355 129.337 25 37 -0.645

 

2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa 10-Lap Averages

Pos Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Ryan Blaney 43 52 131.536
2. Christopher Bell 31 40 131.034
3. Joey Logano 30 39 130.880
4. Austin Cindric 24 33 130.734
5. Todd Gilliland 30 39 130.628
6. Ty Gibbs 39 48 130.610
7. Ross Chastain 42 51 130.579
8. John Hunter Nemechek 38 47 130.557
9. Josh Berry 43 52 130.483
10. Bubba Wallace 39 48 130.471
11. Tyler Reddick 28 37 130.455
12. William Byron 30 39 130.432
13. Chase Briscoe 18 27 130.293
14. Denny Hamlin 1 10 130.274
15. Kyle Larson 37 46 130.251
16. Carson Hocevar 40 49 130.007
17. Chris Buescher 22 31 129.982
18. Zane Smith 24 33 129.969
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32 41 129.953
20. Alex Bowman 25 34 129.944
21. Austin Hill 44 53 129.941
22. Chase Elliott 30 39 129.853
23. Ty Dillon 37 46 129.844
24. Daniel Suarez 34 43 129.660
25. AJ Allmendinger 45 54 129.599
26. Brad Keselowski 29 38 129.590
27. Cody Ware 40 49 129.480
28. Erik Jones 36 45 129.424
29. Shane Van Gisbergen 49 58 129.422
30. Noah Gragson 29 38 129.362
31. Connor Zilisch 39 48 129.271
32. Austin Dillon 47 56 129.097
33. Michael McDowell 21 30 128.821
34. Riley Herbst 1 10 128.269

 

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