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DK Metcalf - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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DK Metcalf - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

DK Metcalf start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit DK Metcalf for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX

ANALYSISDK Metcalf was listed on preseason injury reports due to an undisclosed issue, but he was removed on Wednesday and appears to be 100 percent healthy heading into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home opener versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Metcalf is a strong starter coming out of the gate. He scored five of his six touchdowns last year during the first seven games of the season. He also scored five of his touchdowns at home in 2025, so he obviously plays well at Acrisure Stadium. Both of these notes bode well for his Week 1 contest.

Metcalf remains Aaron Rodgers’ top target despite Pittsburgh trading for WR Michael Pittman Jr. in the offseason. While Pittman will see his fair share of targets, he is a possession receiver with a career yards per catch of only 10.8, so he will not be battling Metcalf for passes over 20 yards. Metcalf is the unquestioned deep threat and should receive the most targets, as WR3 Roman Wilson and tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are not target threats.

Metcalf will be facing an Atlanta defense that will be without the two promising pass rushers who dominated during their rookie campaigns last year, James Pearce Jr. (suspended) and Jalon Walker (IR). This should give Rodgers additional time to find Metcalf deep downfield against Atlanta’s average secondary.

Metcalf had the worst year of his seven-year career last season and will be looking to bounce back in a big way. He definitely has the Week 1 matchup to get the ball rolling on a fantasy comeback season. Even with Pittman getting six-to-eight targets, Metcalf will be the main man in Pittsburgh’s passing attack on Sunday.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DK Metcalf. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - DK Metcalf. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DK Metcalf compared to others:

DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jadarian Price
DK Metcalf
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Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
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MarShawn Lloyd
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DK Metcalf
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Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
DJ Moore
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Reed
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Rachaad White
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Parker Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DK Metcalf
vs
Colston Loveland
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
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J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
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Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
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Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
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Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
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Jakobi Meyers
DK Metcalf
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Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DK Metcalf
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Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Mike Evans
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
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Khalil Shakir
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Juwan Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
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Aaron Jones Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Mayer
DK Metcalf
vs
David Montgomery
DK Metcalf
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Romeo Doubs
DK Metcalf
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Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Alec Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
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Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
George Holani
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Cam Skattebo
DK Metcalf
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Jalen McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Mark Andrews
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
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Mike Washington Jr.
DK Metcalf
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Travis Etienne Jr.
DK Metcalf
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Jake Ferguson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
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Dalton Kincaid
DK Metcalf
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Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
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Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
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Drake London
DK Metcalf
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De'Zhaun Stribling
DK Metcalf
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Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
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Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
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D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
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Kyle Monangai
DK Metcalf
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Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
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Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
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Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
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RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
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Kyren Williams
DK Metcalf
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Hunter Henry
DK Metcalf
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Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
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Tyjae Spears
DK Metcalf
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George Pickens
DK Metcalf
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Kayshon Boutte
DK Metcalf
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Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
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KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
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Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
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Cooper Kupp
DK Metcalf
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Kenneth Walker III
DK Metcalf
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Brenton Strange
DK Metcalf
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James Cook III
DK Metcalf
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Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
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Derrick Henry
DK Metcalf
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Jalen Nailor
DK Metcalf
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Javonte Williams
DK Metcalf
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Adonai Mitchell
DK Metcalf
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Omarion Hampton
DK Metcalf
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Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
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CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
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Dylan Sampson
DK Metcalf
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Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
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Tyler Allgeier
DK Metcalf
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De'Von Achane
DK Metcalf
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Dalton Schultz
DK Metcalf
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
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Rashod Bateman
DK Metcalf
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Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DK Metcalf
vs
T.J. Hockenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Cade Otton
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Tank Bigsby
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian McCaffrey
DK Metcalf
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Caleb Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Bijan Robinson
DK Metcalf
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Jauan Jennings
DK Metcalf
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Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
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Terrance Ferguson
DK Metcalf
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Jahmyr Gibbs
DK Metcalf
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Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
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Malachi Fields
DK Metcalf
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Brian Robinson Jr.
DK Metcalf
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Chris Brooks
DK Metcalf
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Makai Lemon
DK Metcalf
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AJ Barner
DK Metcalf
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Keaton Mitchell
DK Metcalf
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Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
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Tre Harris
DK Metcalf
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Pat Freiermuth
DK Metcalf
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Chris Bell
DK Metcalf
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Mike Gesicki
DK Metcalf
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Pat Bryant
DK Metcalf
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Chig Okonkwo
DK Metcalf
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Samaje Perine
DK Metcalf
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Greg Dulcich
DK Metcalf
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Malik Davis
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DK Metcalf
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Gunnar Helm
DK Metcalf
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Jerry Jeudy
DK Metcalf
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Ja'Kobi Lane
DK Metcalf
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Evan Engram
DK Metcalf
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Justice Hill
DK Metcalf
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Colby Parkinson
DK Metcalf
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Calvin Ridley
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
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Andrei Iosivas
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Darren Waller
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyquan Thornton
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylin Noel
DK Metcalf
vs
Emmett Johnson
DK Metcalf
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Kimani Vidal
DK Metcalf
vs
Troy Franklin
DK Metcalf
vs
Corey Kiner
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Ted Hurst
DK Metcalf
vs
Sean Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Charlie Kolar
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Wright
DK Metcalf
vs
Jahan Dotson
DK Metcalf
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
DK Metcalf
vs
Cyrus Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Darnell Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Antonio Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Zachariah Branch
DK Metcalf
vs
Darnell Mooney
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Legette
DK Metcalf
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Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
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Kenyon Sadiq
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacob Saylors
DK Metcalf
vs
Bryce Lance
DK Metcalf
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Najee Harris
DK Metcalf
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Travis Hunter
DK Metcalf
vs
Cole Kmet
DK Metcalf
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David Njoku
DK Metcalf
vs
Keon Coleman
DK Metcalf
vs
Theo Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Mack Hollins
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Sione Vaki
DK Metcalf
vs
Ray Davis
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Zavion Thomas
DK Metcalf
vs
Brenen Thompson
DK Metcalf
vs
KaVontae Turpin
DK Metcalf
vs
Noah Fant
DK Metcalf
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Jonah Coleman
DK Metcalf
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Jack Bech
DK Metcalf
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Elijah Arroyo
DK Metcalf
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Ty Johnson
DK Metcalf
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Mason Taylor
DK Metcalf
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Elic Ayomanor
DK Metcalf
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Jake Tonges
DK Metcalf
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Treylon Burks
DK Metcalf
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Joshua Palmer
DK Metcalf
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Marquise Brown
DK Metcalf
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Dawson Knox
DK Metcalf
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Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
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Elijah Sarratt
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Tolbert
DK Metcalf
vs
Erick All Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
DK Metcalf
vs
Kaleb Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Hibner
DK Metcalf
vs
Daniel Bellinger
DK Metcalf
vs
Roman Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Chimere Dike
DK Metcalf
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
DK Metcalf
vs
Noah Gray
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonnu Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Skyler Bell
DK Metcalf
vs
Kaelon Black
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Oliver
DK Metcalf
vs
Audric Estime
DK Metcalf
vs
Eli Raridon
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Higbee
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Dulin
DK Metcalf
vs
Austin Hooper
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Rasheen Ali
DK Metcalf
vs
Devin Singletary
DK Metcalf
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
DK Metcalf
vs
Demarcus Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tai Felton
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Conklin
DK Metcalf
vs
Oscar Delp
DK Metcalf
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Brock Wright
DK Metcalf
vs
Seth McGowan
DK Metcalf
vs
Luke McCaffrey
DK Metcalf
vs
Elijah Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Marlin Klein
DK Metcalf
vs
Foster Moreau
DK Metcalf
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Isaiah Davis
DK Metcalf
vs
Davis Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Jahdae Walker
DK Metcalf
vs
Drew Sample
DK Metcalf
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Hunter Luepke
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
John Bates
DK Metcalf
vs
Brashard Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Darius Cooper
DK Metcalf
vs
Alvin Kamara
DK Metcalf
vs
Nicholas Singleton
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Benson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tommy Tremble
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendre Miller
DK Metcalf
vs
Max Klare
DK Metcalf
vs
Adam Trautman
DK Metcalf
vs
Lan Larison
DK Metcalf
vs
Kaytron Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Kalif Raymond
DK Metcalf
vs
Demond Claiborne
DK Metcalf
vs
Nate Boerkircher
DK Metcalf
vs
Ian Thomas
DK Metcalf
vs
Roschon Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tanner Hudson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tanner Koziol
DK Metcalf
vs
Luke Farrell
DK Metcalf
vs
Dylan Laube
DK Metcalf
vs
Ben Sinnott
DK Metcalf
vs
Jackson Hawes
DK Metcalf
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
DK Metcalf
vs
Bam Knight
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Smith
DK Metcalf
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Jaylin Lane
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Whittington
DK Metcalf
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Tez Johnson
DK Metcalf
vs
Dyami Brown
DK Metcalf
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DJ Giddens
DK Metcalf
vs
Will Shipley
DK Metcalf
vs
Joe Burrow
DK Metcalf
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Lamar Jackson
DK Metcalf
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Josh Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Herbert
DK Metcalf
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Jalen Hurts
DK Metcalf
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Trevor Lawrence
DK Metcalf
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Jayden Daniels
DK Metcalf
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Baker Mayfield
DK Metcalf
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Dak Prescott
DK Metcalf
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Jared Goff
DK Metcalf
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Drake Maye
DK Metcalf
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Caleb Williams
DK Metcalf
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Jaxson Dart
DK Metcalf
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Matthew Stafford
DK Metcalf
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Brock Purdy
DK Metcalf
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Tyler Shough
DK Metcalf
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Patrick Mahomes II
DK Metcalf
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Bo Nix
DK Metcalf
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Kyler Murray
DK Metcalf
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Malik Willis
DK Metcalf
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Jordan Love
DK Metcalf
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C.J. Stroud
DK Metcalf
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Daniel Jones
DK Metcalf
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Sam Darnold
DK Metcalf
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Jacoby Brissett
DK Metcalf
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Cam Ward
DK Metcalf
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Kirk Cousins
DK Metcalf
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Aaron Rodgers
DK Metcalf
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Geno Smith
DK Metcalf
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Bryce Young
DK Metcalf
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Tua Tagovailoa
DK Metcalf
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Deshaun Watson
DK Metcalf
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Jacksonville Jaguars
DK Metcalf
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Los Angeles Chargers
DK Metcalf
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Houston Texans
DK Metcalf
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Denver Broncos
DK Metcalf
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Baltimore Ravens
DK Metcalf
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Los Angeles Rams
DK Metcalf
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Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf
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Chicago Bears
DK Metcalf
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Tennessee Titans
DK Metcalf
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Pittsburgh Steelers
DK Metcalf
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Philadelphia Eagles
DK Metcalf
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Green Bay Packers
DK Metcalf
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Minnesota Vikings
DK Metcalf
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Buffalo Bills
DK Metcalf
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Las Vegas Raiders
DK Metcalf
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New York Jets
DK Metcalf
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New England Patriots
DK Metcalf
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Kansas City Chiefs
DK Metcalf
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Dallas Cowboys
DK Metcalf
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Atlanta Falcons
DK Metcalf
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Cleveland Browns
DK Metcalf
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Detroit Lions
DK Metcalf
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New York Giants
DK Metcalf
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Indianapolis Colts
DK Metcalf
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Miami Dolphins
DK Metcalf
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San Francisco 49ers
DK Metcalf
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DK Metcalf
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Arizona Cardinals
DK Metcalf
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Cincinnati Bengals
DK Metcalf
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Carolina Panthers
DK Metcalf
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New Orleans Saints
DK Metcalf
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Washington Commanders
DK Metcalf
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Brandon Aubrey
DK Metcalf
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Cameron Dicker
DK Metcalf
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
DK Metcalf
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Cam Little
DK Metcalf
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Jake Bates
DK Metcalf
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Tyler Loop
DK Metcalf
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Evan McPherson
DK Metcalf
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Chase McLaughlin
DK Metcalf
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Jason Myers
DK Metcalf
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Harrison Mevis
DK Metcalf
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Cairo Santos
DK Metcalf
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Eddy Pineiro
DK Metcalf
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Spencer Shrader
DK Metcalf
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Trey Smack
DK Metcalf
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Will Reichard
DK Metcalf
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Daniel Carlson
DK Metcalf
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Wil Lutz
DK Metcalf
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Chris Boswell
DK Metcalf
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Jake Elliott
DK Metcalf
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Tyler Bass
DK Metcalf
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Harrison Butker
DK Metcalf
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Andy Borregales
DK Metcalf
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Riley Patterson
DK Metcalf
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Joey Slye
DK Metcalf
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Matt Gay
DK Metcalf
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Ryan Fitzgerald
DK Metcalf
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Nick Folk
DK Metcalf
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Drew Stevens
DK Metcalf
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Jason Sanders
DK Metcalf
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Chad Ryland
DK Metcalf
vs
Dominic Zvada

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Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
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