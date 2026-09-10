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Carnell Tate - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings, NFL Draft Prospect, CFB

Carnell Tate start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Carnell Tate for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR4

ANALYSIS: The Tennessee Titans used their fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate's route-running prowess and impressive catch-point ability impressed the Titans enough to invest premium draft capital in him.

Tate will now be paired with quarterback Cam Ward, who was undoubtedly one of the worst-performing QBs in the NFL last season. He had one of the worst supporting casts, sure, but he was very inaccurate, ranking near the bottom of the league in on-target throw rate and highly accurate throw rate.

We haven't seen Ward in regular-season action with his new coaching staff yet, but the play we saw in the preseason wasn't encouraging.

Tate was dominant at the catch point in college, but first he'll need Ward to deliver him accurate passes and play within the structure of the offense. The Titans also signed slot WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who could absorb some targets. Tate will likely play on the outside, with tougher matchups against tougher defensive backs.

It's tough to read this situation. You at least expect a receiver drafted this high to get good target volume, but early in the season, that's hardly a guarantee.

Robinson could be the lone exception -- in college, Ward targeted his slot receiver at an abnormally high rate. PPR scam has always been Robinson's game, fantasy football-wise at least. Tate probably won't have it so easy. He was drafted inside the top-8 rounds in most leagues, so he'll be started in a lot of flex spots for now.

If you're in a 12-team league, though, hopefully you have better options in the opening week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Carnell Tate. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Carnell Tate, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce compared to others:

Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Colston Loveland
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Juwan Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Mayer
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
George Holani
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Mark Andrews
Carnell Tate
vs
David Montgomery
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Bucky Irving
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Monangai
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Skattebo
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Trey McBride
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyjae Spears
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Carnell Tate
vs
Cooper Kupp
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Brenton Strange
Carnell Tate
vs
Breece Hall
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Carnell Tate
vs
D'Andre Swift
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Nailor
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Woody Marks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyren Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Dylan Sampson
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Schultz
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashod Bateman
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Carnell Tate
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Carnell Tate
vs
James Cook III
Carnell Tate
vs
Cade Otton
Carnell Tate
vs
Derrick Henry
Carnell Tate
vs
Tank Bigsby
Carnell Tate
vs
Javonte Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Omarion Hampton
Carnell Tate
vs
Jauan Jennings
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Carnell Tate
vs
Saquon Barkley
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Von Achane
Carnell Tate
vs
Malachi Fields
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
AJ Barner
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Bijan Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Bell
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Gesicki
Carnell Tate
vs
Pat Bryant
Carnell Tate
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Carnell Tate
vs
Samaje Perine
Carnell Tate
vs
Greg Dulcich
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Carnell Tate
vs
Gunnar Helm
Carnell Tate
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Carnell Tate
vs
Evan Engram
Carnell Tate
vs
Justice Hill
Carnell Tate
vs
Colby Parkinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Calvin Ridley
Carnell Tate
vs
Demario Douglas
Carnell Tate
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Carnell Tate
vs
Braelon Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Darren Waller
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylin Noel
Carnell Tate
vs
Emmett Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Kimani Vidal
Carnell Tate
vs
Troy Franklin
Carnell Tate
vs
Corey Kiner
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
Ted Hurst
Carnell Tate
vs
Sean Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Charlie Kolar
Carnell Tate
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Wright
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahan Dotson
Carnell Tate
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Carnell Tate
vs
Cyrus Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Darnell Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Antonio Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Zachariah Branch
Carnell Tate
vs
Darnell Mooney
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Legette
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacob Saylors
Carnell Tate
vs
Bryce Lance
Carnell Tate
vs
Najee Harris
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Hunter
Carnell Tate
vs
Cole Kmet
Carnell Tate
vs
David Njoku
Carnell Tate
vs
Keon Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Theo Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Mack Hollins
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Sione Vaki
Carnell Tate
vs
Ray Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Zavion Thomas
Carnell Tate
vs
Brenen Thompson
Carnell Tate
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Carnell Tate
vs
Noah Fant
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonah Coleman
Carnell Tate
vs
Jack Bech
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Carnell Tate
vs
Ty Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Mason Taylor
Carnell Tate
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Tonges
Carnell Tate
vs
Treylon Burks
Carnell Tate
vs
Joshua Palmer
Carnell Tate
vs
Marquise Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Dawson Knox
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Erick All Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Hibner
Carnell Tate
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Carnell Tate
vs
Roman Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chimere Dike
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Carnell Tate
vs
Noah Gray
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonnu Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Skyler Bell
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaelon Black
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Oliver
Carnell Tate
vs
Audric Estime
Carnell Tate
vs
Eli Raridon
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Ashton Dulin
Carnell Tate
vs
Austin Hooper
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Rasheen Ali
Carnell Tate
vs
Devin Singletary
Carnell Tate
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Carnell Tate
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tai Felton
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Conklin
Carnell Tate
vs
Oscar Delp
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Wright
Carnell Tate
vs
Seth McGowan
Carnell Tate
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Elijah Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Marlin Klein
Carnell Tate
vs
Foster Moreau
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Davis
Carnell Tate
vs
Davis Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Jahdae Walker
Carnell Tate
vs
Drew Sample
Carnell Tate
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Hunter Luepke
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
John Bates
Carnell Tate
vs
Brashard Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Darius Cooper
Carnell Tate
vs
Alvin Kamara
Carnell Tate
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Benson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tommy Tremble
Carnell Tate
vs
Kendre Miller
Carnell Tate
vs
Max Klare
Carnell Tate
vs
Adam Trautman
Carnell Tate
vs
Lan Larison
Carnell Tate
vs
Kaytron Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Kalif Raymond
Carnell Tate
vs
Demond Claiborne
Carnell Tate
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Carnell Tate
vs
Ian Thomas
Carnell Tate
vs
Roschon Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tanner Hudson
Carnell Tate
vs
Tanner Koziol
Carnell Tate
vs
Luke Farrell
Carnell Tate
vs
Dylan Laube
Carnell Tate
vs
Ben Sinnott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jackson Hawes
Carnell Tate
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Carnell Tate
vs
Bam Knight
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylin Lane
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Whittington
Carnell Tate
vs
Tez Johnson
Carnell Tate
vs
Dyami Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Giddens
Carnell Tate
vs
Will Shipley
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
Lamar Jackson
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Shough
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyler Murray
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Willis
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
vs
C.J. Stroud
Carnell Tate
vs
Daniel Jones
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Darnold
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Ward
Carnell Tate
vs
Kirk Cousins
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Carnell Tate
vs
Geno Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Bryce Young
Carnell Tate
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Carnell Tate
vs
Deshaun Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Carnell Tate
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Carnell Tate
vs
Houston Texans
Carnell Tate
vs
Denver Broncos
Carnell Tate
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Carnell Tate
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Carnell Tate
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Carnell Tate
vs
Chicago Bears
Carnell Tate
vs
Tennessee Titans
Carnell Tate
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carnell Tate
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Carnell Tate
vs
Green Bay Packers
Carnell Tate
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Carnell Tate
vs
Buffalo Bills
Carnell Tate
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Carnell Tate
vs
New York Jets
Carnell Tate
vs
New England Patriots
Carnell Tate
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Carnell Tate
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Carnell Tate
vs
Cleveland Browns
Carnell Tate
vs
Detroit Lions
Carnell Tate
vs
New York Giants
Carnell Tate
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Carnell Tate
vs
Miami Dolphins
Carnell Tate
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Carnell Tate
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carnell Tate
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Carnell Tate
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Carnell Tate
vs
Carolina Panthers
Carnell Tate
vs
New Orleans Saints
Carnell Tate
vs
Washington Commanders
Carnell Tate
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Carnell Tate
vs
Cameron Dicker
Carnell Tate
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Carnell Tate
vs
Cam Little
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Bates
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Loop
Carnell Tate
vs
Evan McPherson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Carnell Tate
vs
Jason Myers
Carnell Tate
vs
Harrison Mevis
Carnell Tate
vs
Cairo Santos
Carnell Tate
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Carnell Tate
vs
Spencer Shrader
Carnell Tate
vs
Trey Smack
Carnell Tate
vs
Will Reichard
Carnell Tate
vs
Daniel Carlson
Carnell Tate
vs
Wil Lutz
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Boswell
Carnell Tate
vs
Jake Elliott
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Bass
Carnell Tate
vs
Harrison Butker
Carnell Tate
vs
Andy Borregales
Carnell Tate
vs
Riley Patterson
Carnell Tate
vs
Joey Slye
Carnell Tate
vs
Matt Gay
Carnell Tate
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Carnell Tate
vs
Nick Folk
Carnell Tate
vs
Drew Stevens
Carnell Tate
vs
Jason Sanders
Carnell Tate
vs
Chad Ryland
Carnell Tate
vs
Dominic Zvada

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Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
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