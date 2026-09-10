Carnell Tate - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Carnell Tate start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Carnell Tate for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR4
ANALYSIS: The Tennessee Titans used their fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Carnell Tate from Ohio State. Tate's route-running prowess and impressive catch-point ability impressed the Titans enough to invest premium draft capital in him.
Tate will now be paired with quarterback Cam Ward, who was undoubtedly one of the worst-performing QBs in the NFL last season. He had one of the worst supporting casts, sure, but he was very inaccurate, ranking near the bottom of the league in on-target throw rate and highly accurate throw rate.
We haven't seen Ward in regular-season action with his new coaching staff yet, but the play we saw in the preseason wasn't encouraging.
Cam Ward just uncorked one to absolutely nobody.
Preseason is so back. pic.twitter.com/UGfPa3AKbT
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) August 24, 2026
Tate was dominant at the catch point in college, but first he'll need Ward to deliver him accurate passes and play within the structure of the offense. The Titans also signed slot WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who could absorb some targets. Tate will likely play on the outside, with tougher matchups against tougher defensive backs.
It's tough to read this situation. You at least expect a receiver drafted this high to get good target volume, but early in the season, that's hardly a guarantee.
Robinson could be the lone exception -- in college, Ward targeted his slot receiver at an abnormally high rate. PPR scam has always been Robinson's game, fantasy football-wise at least. Tate probably won't have it so easy. He was drafted inside the top-8 rounds in most leagues, so he'll be started in a lot of flex spots for now.
If you're in a 12-team league, though, hopefully you have better options in the opening week.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Carnell Tate. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Carnell Tate. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Carnell Tate, Rico Dowdle, DJ Moore, Alec Pierce compared to others:
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