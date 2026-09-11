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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.J. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Since 2019, wide receiver A.J. Brown has racked up the fourth-most yards (8,055) and touchdowns (56) among all wide receivers in the NFL. However, the 2025 season was frustrating for Brown, as he fell out with the Eagles and demanded a trade.

Brown finally got his wish and was traded to the Patriots in the 2026 offseason. Unfortunately, He suffered an ankle injury in his first game with his new team and is set to miss some time.

When is Brown coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

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A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The long-awaited Super Bowl LX rematch was a cagey and defensive affair. Unlike February, when it took the Patriots almost 50 minutes to get on the board, A.J. Brown proved to be the difference-maker.

He drew a defensive pass interference penalty from Seahawks CB Josh Jobe midway through the second quarter, which set up the Patriots' first touchdown of the game.

However, Brown suffered an injury in the third quarter after a collision with CB Nehemiah Pritchett. Brown didn't return, and the Patriots eventually lost their second consecutive game against the Seahawks.

Following the game, X-Rays for a fracture came back negative, and it was believed that Brown had suffered a high-ankle sprain.

An MRI confirmed the sprain on Thursday, and since the injury usually takes four to six weeks to recover from, the Patriots decided to open a roster spot.

Brown was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Friday, which means he will miss at least the next four games. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Brown will be back anywhere between mid-October and late November.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

New England's offense struggled mightily after Brown went down. Drake Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, and players such as Romeo Doubs failed to step up.

Brown is obviously still a fantasy WR1 when healthy, but who should you add to your roster until he recovers?

Mack Hollins looked like Maye's favorite target following Brown's injury, as he caught three passes for 42 yards in the fourth quarter. Despite Doubs' quiet debut, he isn't someone to sleep on, as he led the Packers' competitive WR room in yards last year.

DeMario Douglas led the team in targets with 7, while sophomore Kyle Williams will surely take on a larger role in Brown's absence.

If you're looking at other teams, then the likes of Deebo Samuel Sr., who caught a touchdown against the Rams in Australia, could be a solid add for those in shallower leagues. The Dolphins are also set to start rookie WR duo Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, and either one could be this season's ultimate risky play for those in deeper 3-WR formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Marshawn Lloyd, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, Michael Mayer:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Luther Burden III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Kelce
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Mayer
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
A.J. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Mayer
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Mayer
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner

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Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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