Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
We're just one week into the season and have already seen many impressive performances at the tight end position.
The TE position is one that can produce some excellent values that you can pick up for free on the waiver wire. You should always be scoping out waivers for tight ends.
The same goes for other positions, of course, but TE is one to punt in drafts because viable options are scarce. So let's break down three players at this position that may be worth adding ahead of Week 2 in 2026!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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T.J. Hockenson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 22% of leagues
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was largely forgotten about after an admittedly forgettable last few seasons. Ever since he tore his ACL, he's been largely unproductive. But it hasn't been all his fault. In the comeback win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, Hock caught four of his five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.
In relief, Carson Wentz was quite impressive and put this team in scoring position all afternoon. He took over after starting QB Kyler Murray threw a pick and sustained a concussion shortly afterward. The journeyman threw for 133 yards and three scores.
T.J. Hockenson! It's back to a one-score game 👀
GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/70pkLzUy4p
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Hockenson was once considered one of the better tight ends in the NFL. He still has plenty of potential, but needs a better passing attack to support him. The Vikings have two other great pass-catchers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, so competition is fierce, but he's still worth adding.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 2% of leagues
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has had stretches of excellent play with his current team. Week 1 of 2026 was no different, as he caught five of his seven targets for 78 yards and a touchdown, totaling 18.8 PPR fantasy points. It's probably not reasonable to expect this all season.
He easily paced his team in receiving yards. That's unlikely to happen much moving forward, as receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, two of the best in the NFL, didn't produce much. Chase hyper-extended his knee in training camp and may have been limited intentionally.
Joe Burrow to Mike Gesicki for the TD and griddy 🕺
TBvsCIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dJKJzKpfWG
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Chase and Higgins are this team's best pass-catchers, easily. Gesicki is fine, but his good games tend to be few and far between. In Week 2, expect both Chase and Higgins to get back on track, and Gesicki's target volume to fall, which makes him tougher to trust in shallower formats.
Add in 14-Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 14% of leagues
The New York Jets spent a first-round draft pick on a rookie who was extremely unproductive in college. Sadiq is an excellent athlete, but struggled with separation in college.
The first-year pro at least had a rushing touchdown of three yards in his debut. He was targeted only three times, though, catching those passes for 21 yards. He should be the third priority in this passing attack, behind WRs Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell.
Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
It's not plausible to expect continued, consistent production on gimmicky plays like tight end handoffs. Even with the draft capital, it's not a great bet to invest in and start players that had so little production in college. For context, Sadiq had 560 receiving yards in his final season in the NCAA.
He's worth adding as a speculative stash in deep leagues but should not be viewed as a "must-start" option for the time being.
Add in 14-team leagues
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Kenyon Sadiq:
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