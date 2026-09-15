Should I drop MarShawn Lloyd for fantasy football Week 2? Is MarShawn Lloyd a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
The expected league-winning Josh Jacobs replacement had a rough start to his 2026 season. Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd had a disappointing debut as his team's starter in Week 1.
He rushed 13 times for just 37 yards, good for under three yards per carry, and failed to bring in his only target in an ugly loss to divisional rival Minnesota Vikings. That team lost their starting quarterback early in the game, and that wasn't enough for Lloyd to capitalize. He also played in just 44 percent of his team's snaps on offense.
His teammate, Chris Brooks, played in the other 56 percent of his team's offensive snaps to round out the on-field time for the RB room. RB Kaleb Johnson only played on special teams. Brooks handled just seven carries for 29 yards, averaging over four yards per carry, which outdid Lloyd. So should you drop Lloyd in fantasy football? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop MarShawn Lloyd in Fantasy Football?
It's worth hanging on to him for now. The NFL season is a marathon, not a sprint, and all kinds of weird things can happen in divisional matchups like the one between the Packers and Vikings. The hope was that Lloyd would handle more of a pass-catching role than he did in Week 1.
But Packers quarterback Jordan Love heavily targeted his receivers and tight ends instead. There hasn't been any signaling that this will change markedly, but Lloyd is still the No. 1 RB on his team's depth chart. He shouldn't be started right now, but that's worth a spot on your bench.
MarShawn Lloyd carries pic.twitter.com/soRjAkagKB
— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) September 14, 2026
A look at the film shows a few bad reps from him, including one where he made the wrong decision cutting back when he should have attacked the hole in front of him. The run-blocking in general wasn't very inspiring, though. Multiple Packers players whiffed on blocks that could have helped him pick up extra yardage.
Last season, Jacobs' efficiency took a nosedive compared to the year before. His yards per carry regressed from over 4.4 to under 4.0, and his yards per catch average declined by nearly two full yards. The blocking, both at the line of scrimmage and downfield, needs to improve.
It might take quite a few more targets for Lloyd to be start-worthy outside of deeper leagues, but it's possible.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The running back position is typically of abject misery on the waiver wire for fantasy football managers looking to fill in holes on their rosters. Even before Week 1, it's mostly barren, as the direct handcuffs to many starting running backs are drafted if they've shown any kind of upside in the past.
Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani was on the field for nearly half his team's offensive snaps in Week 1. He's likely to be overtaken by rookie RB Jadarian Price soon, but that doesn't mean he may not vulture a touchdown or two in the coming weeks.
George Holani finds the opening and finds 6️⃣ points for the @Seahawks!
📺: #CLEvsSEA on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YDEZjBJqse
— NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2024
New York Jets RB Braelon Allen is clearly the RB2 behind Breece Hall, who seems to finally have a workhorse role, but that doesn't mean the 235-pound second-year pro won't get some scores of his own. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn alluded to the team using a committee approach in the offseason, and Allen had 10 carries in his Week 1 win.
Other handcuffs for those in shallower formats, like Kaelon Black (of the 49ers), should be viewed as a priority target if needing depth at the RB position.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Braelon Allen, George Holani, Kaelon Black. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Braelon Allen, George Holani, Kaelon Black. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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