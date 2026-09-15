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Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2 (2026)

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Kenny Gainwell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Kenny Gainwell for fantasy football Week 2? Is Kenny Gainwell a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell played well in 2024 as a mostly pass-catching running back. He totaled 73 catches on 85 targets for 486 yards and three touchdowns, and played solidly as a pass-protector. He was expected to have a non-trivial passing-down role with the Bucs in 2026.

Unfortunately, that doesn't appear likely. Gainwell played 46 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps, but carried the ball just five times for 15 yards and no touchdowns. He was only targeted once by quarterback Baker Mayfield and picked up three yards.

It was RB Bucky Irving dominating usage through the air, with seven catches on his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. Irving rushed just eight times, though he did pick up 45 yards and a score, and the Bucs were forced to lean pass-heavy once they were down multiple scores. So should you drop Gainwell? Let's dive in.

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Should I Drop Kenny Gainwell in Fantasy Football?

Gainwell is the clear handcuff to Irving and could yet provide some standalone value if Irving were to go down. It doesn't appear that he has much of a role right now, though. With Irving playing well as a pass-catcher, the Buccaneers don't have much reason to feed targets to Gainwell.

That said, Irving isn't a good pass protector, and a shoulder injury last season kept him out for a lot of time. It might not be the best idea to give him a major role on passing downs. Gainwell is a bit bigger, which helps him block for Mayfield.

There's also still a chance he's more involved as a receiver moving forward. He is genuinely a good pass-catching RB. He's not as elusive as Irving is in the open field, though, which could explain why the target disparity was so stark.

He had just three fewer carries than Irving, which was interesting. Perhaps the difference will be a little starker in more competitive games, but it's at least somewhat encouraging. In closer games, Gainwell should at least have more opportunities than he had in Week 1.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

The running back position is often the most difficult to find on the waiver wire, as nearly all full-time starters are rostered, leaving managers with many backup or committee backs to choose from. But you could grab San Francisco 49ers RB Kaelon Black for Week 2.

He proved that he's the clear RB2 and handcuff behind RB Christian McCaffrey, who had just 10 carries in Week 1. Don't expect that to last long, but Black would presumably step into a huge role if CMC gets hurt.

You should generally be chasing players that have massive upside in case of an injury to the team's RB1. It's just so rare that two RBs on the same team can be worth starting in fantasy football, though it does happen. The RB2s in those offenses are extremely prone to poor games, though.

One such backup with upside is Kansas City Chiefs tailback Emmett Johnson. He looked impressive in limited action against the Denver Broncos on Monday. Obviously, RB Kenneth Walker III dominated in that game, but he has a long injury history, and continued health for a full season in a workhorse role isn't guaranteed.

Johnson would be the starter and handle the majority of the touches in case Walker goes down.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson:

Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emmett Johnson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emmett Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emmett Johnson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emmett Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
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Ray Davis

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