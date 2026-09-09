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Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 1 (2026)

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Jordyn Tyson - College Football DFS Picks, NCAA CFB Rankings

Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 1? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp. He'll remain there for at least four weeks.

Tyson's hamstring has been bothering him for quite some time, and the latest development is concerning. Whether he's able to make it back to the field in a reasonable time frame is in question now.

He was an early first-round pick, so there's reason for optimism for a fully healthy Tyson to have a nice fantasy season. But with the repeated injuries, is it better to drop him now? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?

Probably not. It might make sense in a league with very shallow benches and no IR spots. Most leagues have IR spots, though, and he's easily one of the most deserving players to be stashed there.

WRs who are picked this early tend to play well in the NFL, especially if they're in good offenses. The New Orleans Saints have head coach Kellen Moore, a proven great offensive mind, and quarterback Tyler Shough, who showed major promise last season with his rushing ability and by making excellent throws.

Tyson will be the clear WR2 behind Chris Olave when he returns. The problem is how good he'll be when he comes back. There's also a high risk of re-injury to the same hamstring for players with multiple hamstring injuries in their history.

There's a good chance he could stay healthy for the rest of the season and return to full health sometime late in 2026. That would be the optimistic scenario. And that's the only scenario that matters in fantasy football -- we should be looking at a player's ceiling.

Tyson is very talented, and should get quite a bit of work in an offense that definitely needs a WR2 to contribute. So, he should be stashed in IR spots in all leagues.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

If you drafted Tyson, you probably didn't have to invest a high pick on him, unless you picked much earlier in the offseason. Still, ahead of Week 1, you could have stashed him in your IR spot and have an extra roster spot you want to dedicate to a receiver.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks could have a decent role in the offense early on while rookie WR Makai Lemon gets worked into the offense. Lemon missed time in the offseason program due to a hamstring injury. Practice reps for rookies are massively important.

Wicks showed flashes of high-level play before 2025, when a drop problem and a crowded receiver room plagued his ability to produce. Perhaps he has a few good games in him to start the season, though long-term upside doesn't seem too likely.

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman has flashed excellent separation abilities, but languished on a run-heavy offense that didn't target him much the past few seasons. That could change this year, as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is expected to run a more pass-heavy offense and has been praised for his abilities.

He's one of my favorite waiver pickups ahead of Week 1, and should be rostered in more leagues than he is.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Michael Mayer, Kaleb Johnson, Tre Tucker, Malik Davis, Kaelon Black. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Michael Mayer, Kaleb Johnson, Tre Tucker, Malik Davis, Kaelon Black. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Michael Mayer, Kaleb Johnson, Tre Tucker, Malik Davis, Kaelon Black:

Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Zavion Thomas
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Brooks
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Brian Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Davis
vs
Ray Davis
Malik Davis
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Davis
vs
Malachi Fields
Malik Davis
vs
Tre' Harris
Malik Davis
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malik Davis
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Davis
vs
Jalen McMillan
Malik Davis
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malik Davis
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Davis
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Davis
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Malik Davis
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Scott Engel's Week 1 Lineup Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1
Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid


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