Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 1? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp. He'll remain there for at least four weeks.
Tyson's hamstring has been bothering him for quite some time, and the latest development is concerning. Whether he's able to make it back to the field in a reasonable time frame is in question now.
He was an early first-round pick, so there's reason for optimism for a fully healthy Tyson to have a nice fantasy season. But with the repeated injuries, is it better to drop him now? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
Probably not. It might make sense in a league with very shallow benches and no IR spots. Most leagues have IR spots, though, and he's easily one of the most deserving players to be stashed there.
WRs who are picked this early tend to play well in the NFL, especially if they're in good offenses. The New Orleans Saints have head coach Kellen Moore, a proven great offensive mind, and quarterback Tyler Shough, who showed major promise last season with his rushing ability and by making excellent throws.
Rookie Tyler Shough. pic.twitter.com/tkPYVNFwPJ
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) June 13, 2026
Tyson will be the clear WR2 behind Chris Olave when he returns. The problem is how good he'll be when he comes back. There's also a high risk of re-injury to the same hamstring for players with multiple hamstring injuries in their history.
There's a good chance he could stay healthy for the rest of the season and return to full health sometime late in 2026. That would be the optimistic scenario. And that's the only scenario that matters in fantasy football -- we should be looking at a player's ceiling.
Tyson is very talented, and should get quite a bit of work in an offense that definitely needs a WR2 to contribute. So, he should be stashed in IR spots in all leagues.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
If you drafted Tyson, you probably didn't have to invest a high pick on him, unless you picked much earlier in the offseason. Still, ahead of Week 1, you could have stashed him in your IR spot and have an extra roster spot you want to dedicate to a receiver.
Philadelphia Eagles WR Dontayvion Wicks could have a decent role in the offense early on while rookie WR Makai Lemon gets worked into the offense. Lemon missed time in the offseason program due to a hamstring injury. Practice reps for rookies are massively important.
On 4th down, Dontayvion Wicks makes an incredible catch for the touchdown @packers up 10-0
GBvsDET on FOX/FOX One/Tubi
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/56vQWJ7RxQ
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025
Wicks showed flashes of high-level play before 2025, when a drop problem and a crowded receiver room plagued his ability to produce. Perhaps he has a few good games in him to start the season, though long-term upside doesn't seem too likely.
Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman has flashed excellent separation abilities, but languished on a run-heavy offense that didn't target him much the past few seasons. That could change this year, as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is expected to run a more pass-heavy offense and has been praised for his abilities.
LAMAR DEEP TO BATEMAN. 49-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #BALvsTB on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/NvMIEOug86
— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2024
He's one of my favorite waiver pickups ahead of Week 1, and should be rostered in more leagues than he is.
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