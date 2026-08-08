August 8, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350.

It ended up being quite the qualifying session, as we had some surprising drivers end up toward the front of the speed chart, and also some big-name drivers end up slow and in the bottom half.

One thing that definitely needs to be noted: Brad Keselowski put down a great qualifying lap (fourth-fastest) but he wrecked the No. 6 Ford on his second lap, destroying the back end of the car. He will likely have to go to a backup car and start from the rear, although in DFS contests, he will still be credited with a fourth-place starting spot.

2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 23.474 134.191 2. Kyle Larson 23.492 134.088 3. Joey Logano 23.492 134.088 4. Brad Keselowski 23.503 134.025 5. Tyler Reddick 23.523 133.911 6. Ty Gibbs 23.545 133.786 7. Austin Dillon 23.545 133.786 8. Connor Zilisch 23.550 133.758 9. Ross Chastain 23.566 133.667 10. Erik Jones 23.595 133.503 11. Michael McDowell 23.598 133.486 12. Austin Cindric 23.599 133.480 13. Josh Berry 23.602 133.463 14. Zane Smith 23.617 133.378 15. Noah Gragson 23.625 133.333 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23.643 133.232 17. Todd Gilliland 23.653 133.175 18. Carson Hocevar 23.655 133.164 19. William Byron 23.662 133.125 20. Chase Briscoe 23.663 133.119 21. John Hunter Nemechek 23.663 133.119 22. Christopher Bell 23.674 133.057 23. Shane Van Gisbergen 23.682 133.012 24. Austin Hill 23.687 132.984 25. AJ Allmendinger 23.701 132.906 26. Bubba Wallace 23.709 132.861 27. Chris Buescher 23.718 132.811 28. Riley Herbst 23.729 132.749 29. Denny Hamlin 23.762 132.565 30. Alex Bowman 23.777 132.481 31. Ty Dillon 23.802 132.342 32. Chase Elliott 23.819 132.247 33. Daniel Suarez 23.848 132.087 34. Cody Ware 23.870 131.965 35. Ryan Preece 23.964 131.447 36. Cole Custer 24.004 131.228

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