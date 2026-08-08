NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350.
It ended up being quite the qualifying session, as we had some surprising drivers end up toward the front of the speed chart, and also some big-name drivers end up slow and in the bottom half.
One thing that definitely needs to be noted: Brad Keselowski put down a great qualifying lap (fourth-fastest) but he wrecked the No. 6 Ford on his second lap, destroying the back end of the car. He will likely have to go to a backup car and start from the rear, although in DFS contests, he will still be credited with a fourth-place starting spot.
2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|23.474
|134.191
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|23.492
|134.088
|3.
|Joey Logano
|23.492
|134.088
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|23.503
|134.025
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|23.523
|133.911
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|23.545
|133.786
|7.
|Austin Dillon
|23.545
|133.786
|8.
|Connor Zilisch
|23.550
|133.758
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|23.566
|133.667
|10.
|Erik Jones
|23.595
|133.503
|11.
|Michael McDowell
|23.598
|133.486
|12.
|Austin Cindric
|23.599
|133.480
|13.
|Josh Berry
|23.602
|133.463
|14.
|Zane Smith
|23.617
|133.378
|15.
|Noah Gragson
|23.625
|133.333
|16.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|23.643
|133.232
|17.
|Todd Gilliland
|23.653
|133.175
|18.
|Carson Hocevar
|23.655
|133.164
|19.
|William Byron
|23.662
|133.125
|20.
|Chase Briscoe
|23.663
|133.119
|21.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|23.663
|133.119
|22.
|Christopher Bell
|23.674
|133.057
|23.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|23.682
|133.012
|24.
|Austin Hill
|23.687
|132.984
|25.
|AJ Allmendinger
|23.701
|132.906
|26.
|Bubba Wallace
|23.709
|132.861
|27.
|Chris Buescher
|23.718
|132.811
|28.
|Riley Herbst
|23.729
|132.749
|29.
|Denny Hamlin
|23.762
|132.565
|30.
|Alex Bowman
|23.777
|132.481
|31.
|Ty Dillon
|23.802
|132.342
|32.
|Chase Elliott
|23.819
|132.247
|33.
|Daniel Suarez
|23.848
|132.087
|34.
|Cody Ware
|23.870
|131.965
|35.
|Ryan Preece
|23.964
|131.447
|36.
|Cole Custer
|24.004
|131.228
More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis
The Keys to Weekly NASCAR Success
NASCAR is back, and it's time for you to win more with RotoBaller! Our NASCAR Premium Package for DFS and betting features several heavy hitters and proven winners.
Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.