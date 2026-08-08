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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Iowa (2026)

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Ryan Blaney - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Iowa Speedway, the Iowa Corn 350.

It ended up being quite the qualifying session, as we had some surprising drivers end up toward the front of the speed chart, and also some big-name drivers end up slow and in the bottom half.

One thing that definitely needs to be noted: Brad Keselowski put down a great qualifying lap (fourth-fastest) but he wrecked the No. 6 Ford on his second lap, destroying the back end of the car. He will likely have to go to a backup car and start from the rear, although in DFS contests, he will still be credited with a fourth-place starting spot.

 

2026 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Ryan Blaney 23.474 134.191
2. Kyle Larson 23.492 134.088
3. Joey Logano 23.492 134.088
4. Brad Keselowski 23.503 134.025
5. Tyler Reddick 23.523 133.911
6. Ty Gibbs 23.545 133.786
7. Austin Dillon 23.545 133.786
8. Connor Zilisch 23.550 133.758
9. Ross Chastain 23.566 133.667
10. Erik Jones 23.595 133.503
11. Michael McDowell 23.598 133.486
12. Austin Cindric 23.599 133.480
13. Josh Berry 23.602 133.463
14. Zane Smith 23.617 133.378
15. Noah Gragson 23.625 133.333
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23.643 133.232
17. Todd Gilliland 23.653 133.175
18. Carson Hocevar 23.655 133.164
19. William Byron 23.662 133.125
20. Chase Briscoe 23.663 133.119
21. John Hunter Nemechek 23.663 133.119
22. Christopher Bell 23.674 133.057
23. Shane Van Gisbergen 23.682 133.012
24. Austin Hill 23.687 132.984
25. AJ Allmendinger 23.701 132.906
26. Bubba Wallace 23.709 132.861
27. Chris Buescher 23.718 132.811
28. Riley Herbst 23.729 132.749
29. Denny Hamlin 23.762 132.565
30. Alex Bowman 23.777 132.481
31. Ty Dillon 23.802 132.342
32. Chase Elliott 23.819 132.247
33. Daniel Suarez 23.848 132.087
34. Cody Ware 23.870 131.965
35. Ryan Preece 23.964 131.447
36. Cole Custer 24.004 131.228

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium)
NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium)
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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup



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