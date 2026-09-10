Jameson Williams - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Jameson Williams start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jameson Williams for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR2
ANALYSIS: Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was a very good fantasy receiver once the Lions demoted former offensive coordinator John Morton from his play-calling duties last season.
When head coach Dan Campbell took over, "Jamo" immediately saw a sharp rise in production and recorded six games with 16 or more PPR fantasy points from Week 9 onward. He's set for a breakout campaign this season, with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing representing an upgrade over Morton.
Notably, the Lions have the easiest strength of schedule for 2026 based on opponent win percentage from 2025. In games where the Lions had built a lead, Williams was targeted quite heavily. This is good news for his potential production this season.
Jameson Williams 40-yard TD!!!
DETvsPHI on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/IhhOHzlbjv
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2025
The Lions also have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, who certainly deserve their share of targets, but Williams has a shot of finishing as a top-10 receiver this season. He's the WR2 on his team, but that doesn't mean he's not worth a WR2 spot in your fantasy leagues.
Campbell's play calling last season was aggressive, and that, combined with his willingness to go for it on fourth down, helped make the offense one of the best in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff also plays very well when not under pressure, and the Lions offensive line should improve a bit over last season.
Detroit will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. They're missing their top-10 draft pick, WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), due to a hamstring injury and could struggle. This mat be a blowout win for the Lions. Williams should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jameson Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jameson Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jameson Williams, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., DK Metcalf compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!