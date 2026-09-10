👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Jameson Williams - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jameson Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Jameson Williams start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jameson Williams for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR2

ANALYSIS: Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was a very good fantasy receiver once the Lions demoted former offensive coordinator John Morton from his play-calling duties last season.

When head coach Dan Campbell took over, "Jamo" immediately saw a sharp rise in production and recorded six games with 16 or more PPR fantasy points from Week 9 onward. He's set for a breakout campaign this season, with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing representing an upgrade over Morton.

Notably, the Lions have the easiest strength of schedule for 2026 based on opponent win percentage from 2025. In games where the Lions had built a lead, Williams was targeted quite heavily. This is good news for his potential production this season.

The Lions also have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, who certainly deserve their share of targets, but Williams has a shot of finishing as a top-10 receiver this season. He's the WR2 on his team, but that doesn't mean he's not worth a WR2 spot in your fantasy leagues.

Campbell's play calling last season was aggressive, and that, combined with his willingness to go for it on fourth down, helped make the offense one of the best in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff also plays very well when not under pressure, and the Lions offensive line should improve a bit over last season.

Detroit will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. They're missing their top-10 draft pick, WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), due to a hamstring injury and could struggle. This mat be a blowout win for the Lions. Williams should be locked into starting lineups in all leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jameson Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jameson Williams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jameson Williams, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., DK Metcalf compared to others:

Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
James Cook III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jameson Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Jameson Williams
vs
George Kittle
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jameson Williams
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Kelce
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Mayer
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Alec Pierce
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jameson Williams
vs
George Holani
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Mark Andrews
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jameson Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jameson Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Jameson Williams
vs
Hunter Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jameson Williams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jameson Williams
vs
Brenton Strange
Jameson Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jameson Williams
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Jameson Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jameson Williams
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jameson Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jameson Williams
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Cade Otton
Jameson Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jameson Williams
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jameson Williams
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Malachi Fields
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
AJ Barner
Jameson Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jameson Williams
vs
Pat Bryant
Jameson Williams
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jameson Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Jameson Williams
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Davis
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jameson Williams
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jameson Williams
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jameson Williams
vs
Evan Engram
Jameson Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Jameson Williams
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jameson Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Jameson Williams
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Jameson Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Darren Waller
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jameson Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jameson Williams
vs
Troy Franklin
Jameson Williams
vs
Corey Kiner
Jameson Williams
vs
Germie Bernard
Jameson Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Jameson Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jameson Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jameson Williams
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jameson Williams
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jameson Williams
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Darnell Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Antonio Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jameson Williams
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Legette
Jameson Williams
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jameson Williams
vs
Bryce Lance
Jameson Williams
vs
Najee Harris
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Hunter
Jameson Williams
vs
Cole Kmet
Jameson Williams
vs
David Njoku
Jameson Williams
vs
Keon Coleman
Jameson Williams
vs
Theo Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Mack Hollins
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Sione Vaki
Jameson Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Zavion Thomas
Jameson Williams
vs
Brenen Thompson
Jameson Williams
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Jameson Williams
vs
Noah Fant
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jameson Williams
vs
Jack Bech
Jameson Williams
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Jameson Williams
vs
Ty Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Mason Taylor
Jameson Williams
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jameson Williams
vs
Jake Tonges
Jameson Williams
vs
Treylon Burks
Jameson Williams
vs
Joshua Palmer
Jameson Williams
vs
Marquise Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Dawson Knox
Jameson Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Jameson Williams
vs
Erick All Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Jameson Williams
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Hibner
Jameson Williams
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Jameson Williams
vs
Roman Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chimere Dike
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jameson Williams
vs
Noah Gray
Jameson Williams
vs
Jonnu Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Skyler Bell
Jameson Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Oliver
Jameson Williams
vs
Audric Estime
Jameson Williams
vs
Eli Raridon
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Dulin
Jameson Williams
vs
Austin Hooper
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jameson Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Jameson Williams
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Jameson Williams
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tai Felton
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Conklin
Jameson Williams
vs
Oscar Delp
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Wright
Jameson Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Jameson Williams
vs
Luke McCaffrey
Jameson Williams
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Marlin Klein
Jameson Williams
vs
Foster Moreau
Jameson Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jameson Williams
vs
Davis Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Jahdae Walker
Jameson Williams
vs
Drew Sample
Jameson Williams
vs
Montorie Foster Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jameson Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jameson Williams
vs
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
John Bates
Jameson Williams
vs
Brashard Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Darius Cooper
Jameson Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jameson Williams
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Benson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jameson Williams
vs
Kendre Miller
Jameson Williams
vs
Max Klare
Jameson Williams
vs
Adam Trautman
Jameson Williams
vs
Lan Larison
Jameson Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jameson Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jameson Williams
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Jameson Williams
vs
Ian Thomas
Jameson Williams
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tanner Hudson
Jameson Williams
vs
Tanner Koziol
Jameson Williams
vs
Luke Farrell
Jameson Williams
vs
Dylan Laube
Jameson Williams
vs
Ben Sinnott
Jameson Williams
vs
Jackson Hawes
Jameson Williams
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Jameson Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylin Lane
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Whittington
Jameson Williams
vs
Tez Johnson
Jameson Williams
vs
Dyami Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Giddens
Jameson Williams
vs
Will Shipley
Jameson Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Jameson Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameson Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jameson Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jameson Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Jameson Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Jameson Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jameson Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Jameson Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jameson Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Darnold
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Jameson Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jameson Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jameson Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Jameson Williams
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jameson Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jameson Williams
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jameson Williams
vs
Houston Texans
Jameson Williams
vs
Denver Broncos
Jameson Williams
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jameson Williams
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jameson Williams
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jameson Williams
vs
Chicago Bears
Jameson Williams
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jameson Williams
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jameson Williams
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jameson Williams
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jameson Williams
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jameson Williams
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jameson Williams
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jameson Williams
vs
New York Jets
Jameson Williams
vs
New England Patriots
Jameson Williams
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jameson Williams
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jameson Williams
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jameson Williams
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jameson Williams
vs
Detroit Lions
Jameson Williams
vs
New York Giants
Jameson Williams
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jameson Williams
vs
Miami Dolphins
Jameson Williams
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jameson Williams
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jameson Williams
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jameson Williams
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jameson Williams
vs
Carolina Panthers
Jameson Williams
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jameson Williams
vs
Washington Commanders
Jameson Williams
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jameson Williams
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jameson Williams
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Little
Jameson Williams
vs
Jake Bates
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Loop
Jameson Williams
vs
Evan McPherson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jameson Williams
vs
Jason Myers
Jameson Williams
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jameson Williams
vs
Cairo Santos
Jameson Williams
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jameson Williams
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey Smack
Jameson Williams
vs
Will Reichard
Jameson Williams
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jameson Williams
vs
Wil Lutz
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Boswell
Jameson Williams
vs
Jake Elliott
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Bass
Jameson Williams
vs
Harrison Butker
Jameson Williams
vs
Andy Borregales
Jameson Williams
vs
Riley Patterson
Jameson Williams
vs
Joey Slye
Jameson Williams
vs
Matt Gay
Jameson Williams
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jameson Williams
vs
Nick Folk
Jameson Williams
vs
Drew Stevens
Jameson Williams
vs
Jason Sanders
Jameson Williams
vs
Chad Ryland
Jameson Williams
vs
Dominic Zvada

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Week 1 Overall Rankings
Updated Week 1 RB Rankings
Updated Week 1 WR Rankings
Updated Week 1 TE Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sam Darnold

To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
Josh Jacobs

Pleads No Contest to Charges
Jacoby Brissett

Could be a Trade Candidate at Midseason
CFB

Noah Rogers Out with Injury Again in Week 2
CFB

Jovantae Barnes Expected to Play in Week 2
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Play in Week 1
Sean Tucker

Returns to Practice Thursday
CFB

Josh Hoover a Steady Starting Option In Week 2
CFB

Start Sam Leavitt With Confidence In Week 2
Brock Bowers

Likely Out For Week 2 As Well
George Kittle

Will Be On "Pitch Count" During Season Opener
A.J. Brown

Diagnosed with a High-Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
George Kittle

Will Complete His Comeback, Play in Week 1
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
CFB

Cayden Green Expected to Play in Week 2
CFB

AK Dear is Questionable for Week 2
A.J. Brown

Seen Wearing Walking Boot on Right Foot
CFB

Cam Pickett a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Sam Darnold

Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
A.J. Brown

Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
A.J. Brown

Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Sam Darnold

Exits Season Opener, Questionable to Return
Tucker Kraft

Not on the Week 1 Injury Report
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Wednesday
CFB

Dilin Jones Has Flex Appeal Against Louisiana Tech
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Faces Tough Test Against Oregon
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice Wednesday, Still TBD for Week 1
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
CFB

Jamal Rule Draws Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Can Second Hail Mary Ignite Bryce Underwood's Season?
CFB

Will Byrum Brown Bounce Back In Week 2?
Brock Bowers

to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Malik Nabers

Is "Ready to Go," But "We'll See Sunday Night"
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
CFB

Can Mason Heintschel Remain The QB1?
CFB

Legend Glasker Looks to Keep Rolling Despite Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Kewan Lacy Questionable for Week 2
CFB

Vernell Brown III Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Lloyd Avant Looking to Build On Solid Start in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Nate Sheppard Looking to Shine Again in Tougher Week 2 Matchup
CFB

Darius Taylor Looking to Deliver Big Again in Tougher Week 2 Test
CFB

Justice Haynes Faces Tough Test in Week 2
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. Remains a Must-Start After Quiet Week 1
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
NBA

Sasha Vezenkov Leaves Door Open to NBA Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Max Strus

Embraces Glue-Guy Role with Clippers
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Naz Reid

Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Coby White

Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Ron Holland II

in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Dillon Jones

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Bez Mbeng

Hornets Sign Bez Mbeng
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Promote Peter Dinwiddie to Executive VP of Basketball Operations
New Orleans Pelicans

Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Yaxel Lendeborg

Warriors Plan to Lean on Yaxel Lendeborg Early
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players