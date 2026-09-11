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Alec Pierce - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Alec Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Alec Pierce start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Alec Pierce for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in deeper 12+ team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: Risky WR3

ANALYSIS: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce broke out last season with 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. In the process, he easily led the NFL in yards per reception (minimum 40 receptions) and was one of its premier deep threats.

His numbers understandably took a dip after Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon. Pierce also had ankle surgery in the offseason and, until recently, was limping around the field at practice and not participating in team activities.

Pierce's health is central to his production this season. It doesn't seem like he'll be back to 100 percent to start the season -- he only recently returned to practice, and even though he's cleared for Week 1, it may take him time to find his footing.

Pierce's limp has improved, but it was still quite obvious in late August. There's a big gap between playing at 100 percent of your capabilities in the NFL and being forced to walk gingerly as a complex bone and ligament structure heals.

My analysis indicates Pierce will have limited production for at least the first month of the season. It's difficult to speculate on the exact stage of his recovery. But returning to a full route share with his full allotment of targets is probably not happening yet.

Patience should be practiced here. A game-by-game prediction of his production is already tough enough, considering he had only 47 receptions last season. It's probably best to start someone else. For now, Colts WR Keenan Allen is a good pick -- he'll play in 2WR sets, and still has juice left, despite his age.

Colts WR Josh Downs will likely mostly continue to play in the slot, which makes him a riskier start in 12-team leagues. Meanwhile, Allen could have been drafted very late in 2026 drafts and should be available on waivers in many leagues. He's a good player to start as a FLEX even in 12-team leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Alec Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Alec Pierce. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Alec Pierce compared to others:

Alec Pierce
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Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
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Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alec Pierce
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Tyjae Spears
Alec Pierce
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Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
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Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
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George Holani
Alec Pierce
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Michael Mayer
Alec Pierce
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Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
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Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
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Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
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Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
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Jalen McMillan
Alec Pierce
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Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
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Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
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Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
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Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Keenan Allen
Alec Pierce
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
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George Kittle
Alec Pierce
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Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
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Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
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Michael Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
Alec Pierce
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Tre Tucker
Alec Pierce
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Mike Washington Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
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Hunter Henry
Alec Pierce
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Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
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Kayshon Boutte
Alec Pierce
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Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
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KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
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Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
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Cooper Kupp
Alec Pierce
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
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Brenton Strange
Alec Pierce
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Quentin Johnston
Alec Pierce
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Ryan Flournoy
Alec Pierce
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Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
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Jalen Nailor
Alec Pierce
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Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
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RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
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Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
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Adonai Mitchell
Alec Pierce
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Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
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Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
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Dylan Sampson
Alec Pierce
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Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Allgeier
Alec Pierce
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Dalton Schultz
Alec Pierce
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Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
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Rashod Bateman
Alec Pierce
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Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
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Dontayvion Wicks
Alec Pierce
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
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T.J. Hockenson
Alec Pierce
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DK Metcalf
Alec Pierce
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Cade Otton
Alec Pierce
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Tucker Kraft
Alec Pierce
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Tank Bigsby
Alec Pierce
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Jadarian Price
Alec Pierce
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Caleb Douglas
Alec Pierce
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MarShawn Lloyd
Alec Pierce
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Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
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Sam Laporta
Alec Pierce
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Jauan Jennings
Alec Pierce
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DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
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Terrance Ferguson
Alec Pierce
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Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
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Malachi Fields
Alec Pierce
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Jayden Reed
Alec Pierce
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Warren
Alec Pierce
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Chris Brooks
Alec Pierce
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Denzel Boston
Alec Pierce
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Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
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AJ Barner
Alec Pierce
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Rico Dowdle
Alec Pierce
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Keaton Mitchell
Alec Pierce
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Rome Odunze
Alec Pierce
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Malik Washington
Alec Pierce
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Tre Harris
Alec Pierce
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Parker Washington
Alec Pierce
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Pat Freiermuth
Alec Pierce
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Colston Loveland
Alec Pierce
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Chris Bell
Alec Pierce
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J.K. Dobbins
Alec Pierce
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Mike Gesicki
Alec Pierce
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Bhayshul Tuten
Alec Pierce
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Pat Bryant
Alec Pierce
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Jeremiyah Love
Alec Pierce
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Chig Okonkwo
Alec Pierce
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Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
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Samaje Perine
Alec Pierce
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Terry Mclaurin
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Colby Parkinson
Alec Pierce
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Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
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Malik Davis
Alec Pierce
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Quinshon Judkins
Alec Pierce
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Isaac TeSlaa
Alec Pierce
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Tetairoa McMillan
Alec Pierce
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Gunnar Helm
Alec Pierce
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Christian Watson
Alec Pierce
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Jerry Jeudy
Alec Pierce
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Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Alec Pierce
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Jaylen Waddle
Alec Pierce
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Justice Hill
Alec Pierce
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Jaylen Warren
Alec Pierce
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Evan Engram
Alec Pierce
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Davante Adams
Alec Pierce
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Greg Dulcich
Alec Pierce
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David Montgomery
Alec Pierce
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Calvin Ridley
Alec Pierce
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Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
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Demario Douglas
Alec Pierce
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Jameson Williams
Alec Pierce
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Andrei Iosivas
Alec Pierce
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A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
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Braelon Allen
Alec Pierce
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Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
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Darren Waller
Alec Pierce
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Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
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Tyquan Thornton
Alec Pierce
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Bucky Irving
Alec Pierce
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Jaylin Noel
Alec Pierce
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Rashee Rice
Alec Pierce
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Emmett Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Cam Skattebo
Alec Pierce
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Kimani Vidal
Alec Pierce
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Trey McBride
Alec Pierce
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Troy Franklin
Alec Pierce
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Alec Pierce
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Corey Kiner
Alec Pierce
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Kyren Williams
Alec Pierce
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Germie Bernard
Alec Pierce
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Zay Flowers
Alec Pierce
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Ted Hurst
Alec Pierce
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Breece Hall
Alec Pierce
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Jack Bech
Alec Pierce
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Drake London
Alec Pierce
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Sean Tucker
Alec Pierce
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Charlie Kolar
Alec Pierce
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D'Andre Swift
Alec Pierce
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Jaylen Wright
Alec Pierce
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Tee Higgins
Alec Pierce
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
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Oronde Gadsden II
Alec Pierce
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Ashton Jeanty
Alec Pierce
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Darnell Washington
Alec Pierce
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Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
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Jahan Dotson
Alec Pierce
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George Pickens
Alec Pierce
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Antonio Williams
Alec Pierce
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Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
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Cyrus Allen
Alec Pierce
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Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
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Zachariah Branch
Alec Pierce
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Kenneth Walker III
Alec Pierce
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Xavier Legette
Alec Pierce
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James Cook III
Alec Pierce
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Kenyon Sadiq
Alec Pierce
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Derrick Henry
Alec Pierce
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Jacob Saylors
Alec Pierce
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Javonte Williams
Alec Pierce
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Darnell Mooney
Alec Pierce
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Omarion Hampton
Alec Pierce
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Kendrick Bourne
Alec Pierce
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CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
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Najee Harris
Alec Pierce
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Saquon Barkley
Alec Pierce
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Bryce Lance
Alec Pierce
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De'Von Achane
Alec Pierce
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Cole Kmet
Alec Pierce
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
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David Njoku
Alec Pierce
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Chase Brown
Alec Pierce
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Travis Hunter
Alec Pierce
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Jonathan Taylor
Alec Pierce
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Noah Fant
Alec Pierce
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
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Keon Coleman
Alec Pierce
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Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
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Mack Hollins
Alec Pierce
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Christian McCaffrey
Alec Pierce
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Kyle Williams
Alec Pierce
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Bijan Robinson
Alec Pierce
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Jonah Coleman
Alec Pierce
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Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
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Odell Beckham Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Alec Pierce
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Kyle Juszczyk
Alec Pierce
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Xavier Hutchinson
Alec Pierce
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Brenen Thompson
Alec Pierce
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Zavion Thomas
Alec Pierce
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Kaelon Black
Alec Pierce
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KaVontae Turpin
Alec Pierce
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Theo Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Ty Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Higbee
Alec Pierce
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Elijah Arroyo
Alec Pierce
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Mason Taylor
Alec Pierce
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Demarcus Robinson
Alec Pierce
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Elic Ayomanor
Alec Pierce
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Jake Tonges
Alec Pierce
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Treylon Burks
Alec Pierce
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Joshua Palmer
Alec Pierce
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Marquise Brown
Alec Pierce
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Emanuel Wilson
Alec Pierce
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Jalen Tolbert
Alec Pierce
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Malik Benson
Alec Pierce
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Ja'Tavion Sanders
Alec Pierce
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Dawson Knox
Alec Pierce
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Erick All Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Kaleb Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Sione Vaki
Alec Pierce
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Matthew Hibner
Alec Pierce
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Elijah Sarratt
Alec Pierce
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Olamide Zaccheaus
Alec Pierce
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Daniel Bellinger
Alec Pierce
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Ray Davis
Alec Pierce
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Jonnu Smith
Alec Pierce
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Roman Wilson
Alec Pierce
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Noah Gray
Alec Pierce
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Chimere Dike
Alec Pierce
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Josh Oliver
Alec Pierce
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Audric Estime
Alec Pierce
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Eli Raridon
Alec Pierce
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Skyler Bell
Alec Pierce
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Austin Hooper
Alec Pierce
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Rasheen Ali
Alec Pierce
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Devin Singletary
Alec Pierce
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Luke Schoonmaker
Alec Pierce
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Jordan Whittington
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Conklin
Alec Pierce
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Oscar Delp
Alec Pierce
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Brock Wright
Alec Pierce
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Isaiah Williams
Alec Pierce
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Seth McGowan
Alec Pierce
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Ian Thomas
Alec Pierce
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Ashton Dulin
Alec Pierce
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Elijah Higgins
Alec Pierce
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Marlin Klein
Alec Pierce
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Tai Felton
Alec Pierce
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Foster Moreau
Alec Pierce
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Isaiah Davis
Alec Pierce
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Drew Sample
Alec Pierce
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Montorie Foster Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Hunter Luepke
Alec Pierce
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Ollie Gordon II
Alec Pierce
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John Bates
Alec Pierce
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Luke McCaffrey
Alec Pierce
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Brashard Smith
Alec Pierce
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Alvin Kamara
Alec Pierce
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Nicholas Singleton
Alec Pierce
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Jahdae Walker
Alec Pierce
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Tommy Tremble
Alec Pierce
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Xavier Smith
Alec Pierce
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Kendre Miller
Alec Pierce
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Lan Larison
Alec Pierce
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Kaytron Allen
Alec Pierce
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Mo Alie-Cox
Alec Pierce
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Demond Claiborne
Alec Pierce
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Adam Trautman
Alec Pierce
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Konata Mumpfield
Alec Pierce
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Roschon Johnson
Alec Pierce
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Nate Boerkircher
Alec Pierce
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Tanner Hudson
Alec Pierce
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Jackson Hawes
Alec Pierce
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Eli Stowers
Alec Pierce
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Dylan Laube
Alec Pierce
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Davis Allen
Alec Pierce
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Luke Farrell
Alec Pierce
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Tanner Koziol
Alec Pierce
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Bam Knight
Alec Pierce
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Jacob Cowing
Alec Pierce
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Colbie Young
Alec Pierce
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Kalif Raymond
Alec Pierce
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DJ Giddens
Alec Pierce
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Jimmy Horn Jr.
Alec Pierce
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Darius Cooper
Alec Pierce
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Jaylin Lane
Alec Pierce
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Will Shipley
Alec Pierce
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Lamar Jackson
Alec Pierce
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Joe Burrow
Alec Pierce
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Josh Allen
Alec Pierce
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Justin Herbert
Alec Pierce
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Jalen Hurts
Alec Pierce
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Dak Prescott
Alec Pierce
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Trevor Lawrence
Alec Pierce
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Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
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Caleb Williams
Alec Pierce
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Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
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Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
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Jayden Daniels
Alec Pierce
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Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
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Brock Purdy
Alec Pierce
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Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
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Drake Maye
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Shough
Alec Pierce
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Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
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Malik Willis
Alec Pierce
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Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
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Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
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C.J. Stroud
Alec Pierce
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Daniel Jones
Alec Pierce
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Sam Darnold
Alec Pierce
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Jacoby Brissett
Alec Pierce
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Bryce Young
Alec Pierce
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Cam Ward
Alec Pierce
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Aaron Rodgers
Alec Pierce
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Kirk Cousins
Alec Pierce
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Geno Smith
Alec Pierce
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Tua Tagovailoa
Alec Pierce
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Deshaun Watson
Alec Pierce
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Alec Pierce
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Los Angeles Chargers
Alec Pierce
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Alec Pierce
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Baltimore Ravens
Alec Pierce
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Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Pierce
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Tennessee Titans
Alec Pierce
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Seattle Seahawks
Alec Pierce
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Denver Broncos
Alec Pierce
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Miami Dolphins
Alec Pierce
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New York Jets
Alec Pierce
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Los Angeles Rams
Alec Pierce
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Chicago Bears
Alec Pierce
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Houston Texans
Alec Pierce
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Buffalo Bills
Alec Pierce
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Green Bay Packers
Alec Pierce
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Las Vegas Raiders
Alec Pierce
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Minnesota Vikings
Alec Pierce
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Detroit Lions
Alec Pierce
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Kansas City Chiefs
Alec Pierce
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Dallas Cowboys
Alec Pierce
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New England Patriots
Alec Pierce
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Atlanta Falcons
Alec Pierce
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Cleveland Browns
Alec Pierce
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New York Giants
Alec Pierce
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Indianapolis Colts
Alec Pierce
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alec Pierce
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Cincinnati Bengals
Alec Pierce
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San Francisco 49ers
Alec Pierce
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Arizona Cardinals
Alec Pierce
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Carolina Panthers
Alec Pierce
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New Orleans Saints
Alec Pierce
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Washington Commanders
Alec Pierce
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Brandon Aubrey
Alec Pierce
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Cameron Dicker
Alec Pierce
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Jake Bates
Alec Pierce
vs
Cam Little
Alec Pierce
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Tyler Loop
Alec Pierce
vs
Evan McPherson
Alec Pierce
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Harrison Mevis
Alec Pierce
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Chase McLaughlin
Alec Pierce
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Cairo Santos
Alec Pierce
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Alec Pierce
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Jason Myers
Alec Pierce
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Will Reichard
Alec Pierce
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Eddy Pineiro
Alec Pierce
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Chris Boswell
Alec Pierce
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Spencer Shrader
Alec Pierce
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Jake Elliott
Alec Pierce
vs
Trey Smack
Alec Pierce
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Wil Lutz
Alec Pierce
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Daniel Carlson
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Bass
Alec Pierce
vs
Harrison Butker
Alec Pierce
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Andy Borregales
Alec Pierce
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Riley Patterson
Alec Pierce
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Joey Slye
Alec Pierce
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Matt Gay
Alec Pierce
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Alec Pierce
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Nick Folk
Alec Pierce
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Drew Stevens
Alec Pierce
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Chad Ryland
Alec Pierce
vs
Dominic Zvada
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Grupe

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Shines in Upset Win Over Rams
Myles Garrett

Admits That He's Not 100 Percent
Ryan Flournoy

Cowboys Sign Ryan Flournoy to One-Year Extension
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
CFB

Tucker Ashcraft Trending in the Right Direction
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to Start Again in Week 2
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray

Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
Fred VanVleet

Targets Preseason Return for Rockets
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Paul Reed

Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Ron Holland II

Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Kyrie Irving

Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Nicolas Claxton

Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Ben Simmons

' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Golden State Warriors

Warriors Bring Back Alex Toohey on an Exhibit 10 Deal
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Washington Wizards

Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
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