August 5, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 19 of 2026 including Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, and more.

Stashing high-impact prospects ahead of their MLB debut can provide your fantasy team with a massive spark down the stretch, especially in deep leagues where the waiver wire selection is not overly enticing.

Below, we will look at eight prospects who could become league-winners over the final months of the fantasy season.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners top pitching prospect Kade Anderson should be on the radar of all fantasy managers heading into Week 19. On Saturday, the Mariners traded veteran right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox per ESPN's Jeff Passan. This move opens a role in their starting rotation for a potential sixth man. While Emerson Hancock currently occupies the No. 5 spot in the rotation, he has also been linked to many trade rumors, which would create an even clearer path for the team's No. 1 prospect to play a major role over the final stretch.

Anderson has been knocking on the MLB door since making his pro debut in 2026. Through his first 16 starts at Double-A (82 1/3 innings), the southpaw has posted a dominant 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and a 119:12 K:BB. Even if the Mariners were to hold Hancock through the deadline, Anderson could find a role as a sixth man in the staff. If Hancock were to move to a new club, the budding southpaw could earn the call immediately after.

He is a priority stash target across all formats as he would hold must-start upside on a per-start basis.

-Written by Andy Smith

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top outfield prospect Joshua Baez could now find himself on the fast track to the big leagues for the remainder of the 2026 season after the team traded outfielder Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Aug. 3 deadline on Monday. Baez is considered St. Louis' No. 3 prospect and the No. 44 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2021 has hit .251/.324/.577 with a .901 OPS, 32 home runs, 83 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 73 runs scored in 95 games and 426 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis this year. Baez can play center field and right field, which will give the Cardinals more options when they decide to bring him up, but with Nootbaar now out of the picture in center, it would not be a surprise if Baez is called up from the farm sooner rather than later.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-handed hitter's raw power and speed upside make him worth stashing in even single-year formats if you have room on your bench. Baez is an obvious candidate for 30 homers and 20 steals at the big-league level.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins acquired first base prospect Jonathon Long from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Braxton Garrett. Long slots in as the No. 14 prospect in the Miami system and could see time in the majors for the Marlins this season. Right now, Kyle Stowers leads the depth chart at first base for the Marlins at the major league level, but Long could provide some depth this season and also could slot in at one of the outfield spots if needed

. Long has a 55-grade hit tool with 50-grade power and hit .283 for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs with 12 homers and 62 RBI in 396 at bats. The 24-year-old added 67 runs scored for Iowa. He is a name to stash in fantasy following his change of scenery, and he could see time in the majors in his age-24 season in the second half of this year.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF, New York Mets

New York Mets first base/outfield prospect Ryan Clifford has had a pretty good age-23 season at Triple-A Syracuse with 16 homers and 50 RBI in 356 at-bats. He has added 50 runs scored and eight stolen bases but has only hit .185. Clifford has a good power profile with 60-grade power, but his hit tool is graded out at 40. He struggled during July, hitting just .157, but did hit two homers with 10 RBI.

At age 23, he could be a late-season call-up to the Mets as he is their No. 8-ranked prospect and can play first base or outfield. He could be a player who is relied on to hit for power, with little attention paid to his batting average and overall hitting tool. He could bring a boost of power to the Mets late in the season. Fantasy managers who are in desperate need of power could look Clifford's way but will need to be ready to take a potential hit in batting average.

- Written by Andy Smith

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella has held his own since being promoted to Triple-A in mid-July, now 12-for-43 (.279) with four doubles, a home run, and five steals through his first 11 games with Jacksonville. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect is striking out more than normal, 29.4 percent compared to just 13.3 percent at Double-A, but he's also been able to maintain a strong walk rate of 15.7 percent, which is similar to the 15.3 percent rate he posted at Double-A.

Expect the strikeout rate to normalize over the remainder of the season, and the Clemson product could make a push for a late-season debut in the majors if all goes well. The 22-year-old hit a sizzling .344 with more walks than strikeouts during his time at Double-A, and with some injured/underperforming assets in the Miami outfield, the 22-year-old could make a case for another promotion.

The 6-foot slugger isn't on the 40-man roster yet, and isn't necessarily a stash target at the moment, but he's certainly a name worth monitoring in fantasy leagues for his multi-category potential.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen is coming off a game in which he homered and added three hits to raise his batting average for the season with Triple-A Albuquerque to .317 and his homer total to 20. Altogether, he has 77 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases this season at Albuquerque in 369 at-bats. Veen has demonstrated his five-category ability in the Pacific Coast League this year, making him an intriguing prospect for a shot with the big-league club.

He's the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rockies' system and is a former first-round pick in 2020. The 24-year-old looks like a likely big-league call-up candidate and is therefore worth stashing in pretty much all fantasy leagues. His 55-grade speed makes him a five-tool-candidate worth taking a chance on now. When called up, he will reward the chance taken on him.

- Written by Brian Buckey

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon's strong Triple-A campaign continued on Sunday, collecting a walk and a pair of hits, including a home run that ended an 18-game homerless drought. Despite the home run cold spell, the Rockies' third-ranked prospect now has 21 through 91 games, along with a strong .287/.402/.553 slash line.

The emergence of TJ Rumfield and surprising production from a number of other players, along with the fact that Condon isn't on the 40-man roster, has hindered his path to the majors, and although the team parted ways with outfielder Brenton Doyle on Monday, it was outfielder Jordan Beck who got the call to the big leagues to replace him, not Condon.

Still, as good as he's been this year, one would expect that the team would like to give him a taste of the MLB before next season, so look for a debut in the coming weeks. With the type of power the 6-foot-5 slugger possesses, he's worth stashing in an N/A spot in hopes he can make a difference, at least in the home run category, in the fantasy playoffs.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has begun to hit his stride at Triple-A Worcester after going 0-for-8 in his first two games there. Boston's top-ranked prospect has now collected a hit in his last five games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with two doubles, two home runs, and a 4:4 BB:K. The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan earned the promotion to Triple-A after a strong Double-A campaign in which he slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (46).

Now on the doorstep to the majors, fantasy managers will have to take notice as the right-handed hitter has a strong enough hit tool and pop to go with it to make him intriguing for fantasy, however, he's not on the 40-man roster at the moment, and Andruw Monasterio is holding down shortstop sufficiently while Trevor Story is nearing a rehab assignment.

Second base is another potential path, but for now, managers can hold off on stashing the 20-year-old until a clearer picture emerges.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, Charlie Condon, Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, Walker Jenkins, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, Charlie Condon, Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, Walker Jenkins, Max Clark:

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