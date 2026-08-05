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8 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, Charlie Condon, Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen

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Franklin Arias - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Dynasty Sleepers

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 19 of 2026 including Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, and more.

Stashing high-impact prospects ahead of their MLB debut can provide your fantasy team with a massive spark down the stretch, especially in deep leagues where the waiver wire selection is not overly enticing.

Below, we will look at eight prospects who could become league-winners over the final months of the fantasy season.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners top pitching prospect Kade Anderson should be on the radar of all fantasy managers heading into Week 19. On Saturday, the Mariners traded veteran right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox per ESPN's Jeff Passan. This move opens a role in their starting rotation for a potential sixth man. While Emerson Hancock currently occupies the No. 5 spot in the rotation, he has also been linked to many trade rumors, which would create an even clearer path for the team's No. 1 prospect to play a major role over the final stretch.

Anderson has been knocking on the MLB door since making his pro debut in 2026. Through his first 16 starts at Double-A (82 1/3 innings), the southpaw has posted a dominant 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and a 119:12 K:BB. Even if the Mariners were to hold Hancock through the deadline, Anderson could find a role as a sixth man in the staff. If Hancock were to move to a new club, the budding southpaw could earn the call immediately after.

He is a priority stash target across all formats as he would hold must-start upside on a per-start basis.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top outfield prospect Joshua Baez could now find himself on the fast track to the big leagues for the remainder of the 2026 season after the team traded outfielder Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Aug. 3 deadline on Monday. Baez is considered St. Louis' No. 3 prospect and the No. 44 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2021 has hit .251/.324/.577 with a .901 OPS, 32 home runs, 83 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 73 runs scored in 95 games and 426 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis this year. Baez can play center field and right field, which will give the Cardinals more options when they decide to bring him up, but with Nootbaar now out of the picture in center, it would not be a surprise if Baez is called up from the farm sooner rather than later.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound right-handed hitter's raw power and speed upside make him worth stashing in even single-year formats if you have room on your bench. Baez is an obvious candidate for 30 homers and 20 steals at the big-league level.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Jonathon Long, 1B, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins acquired first base prospect Jonathon Long from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for pitcher Braxton Garrett. Long slots in as the No. 14 prospect in the Miami system and could see time in the majors for the Marlins this season. Right now, Kyle Stowers leads the depth chart at first base for the Marlins at the major league level, but Long could provide some depth this season and also could slot in at one of the outfield spots if needed

. Long has a 55-grade hit tool with 50-grade power and hit .283 for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs with 12 homers and 62 RBI in 396 at bats. The 24-year-old added 67 runs scored for Iowa. He is a name to stash in fantasy following his change of scenery, and he could see time in the majors in his age-24 season in the second half of this year.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Ryan Clifford, 1B/OF, New York Mets

New York Mets first base/outfield prospect Ryan Clifford has had a pretty good age-23 season at Triple-A Syracuse with 16 homers and 50 RBI in 356 at-bats. He has added 50 runs scored and eight stolen bases but has only hit .185. Clifford has a good power profile with 60-grade power, but his hit tool is graded out at 40. He struggled during July, hitting just .157, but did hit two homers with 10 RBI.

At age 23, he could be a late-season call-up to the Mets as he is their No. 8-ranked prospect and can play first base or outfield. He could be a player who is relied on to hit for power, with little attention paid to his batting average and overall hitting tool. He could bring a boost of power to the Mets late in the season. Fantasy managers who are in desperate need of power could look Clifford's way but will need to be ready to take a potential hit in batting average.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella has held his own since being promoted to Triple-A in mid-July, now 12-for-43 (.279) with four doubles, a home run, and five steals through his first 11 games with Jacksonville. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect is striking out more than normal, 29.4 percent compared to just 13.3 percent at Double-A, but he's also been able to maintain a strong walk rate of 15.7 percent, which is similar to the 15.3 percent rate he posted at Double-A.

Expect the strikeout rate to normalize over the remainder of the season, and the Clemson product could make a push for a late-season debut in the majors if all goes well. The 22-year-old hit a sizzling .344 with more walks than strikeouts during his time at Double-A, and with some injured/underperforming assets in the Miami outfield, the 22-year-old could make a case for another promotion.

The 6-foot slugger isn't on the 40-man roster yet, and isn't necessarily a stash target at the moment, but he's certainly a name worth monitoring in fantasy leagues for his multi-category potential.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Zac Veen is coming off a game in which he homered and added three hits to raise his batting average for the season with Triple-A Albuquerque to .317 and his homer total to 20. Altogether, he has 77 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases this season at Albuquerque in 369 at-bats. Veen has demonstrated his five-category ability in the Pacific Coast League this year, making him an intriguing prospect for a shot with the big-league club.

He's the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rockies' system and is a former first-round pick in 2020. The 24-year-old looks like a likely big-league call-up candidate and is therefore worth stashing in pretty much all fantasy leagues. His 55-grade speed makes him a five-tool-candidate worth taking a chance on now. When called up, he will reward the chance taken on him.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies corner infield/outfield prospect Charlie Condon's strong Triple-A campaign continued on Sunday, collecting a walk and a pair of hits, including a home run that ended an 18-game homerless drought. Despite the home run cold spell, the Rockies' third-ranked prospect now has 21 through 91 games, along with a strong .287/.402/.553 slash line.

The emergence of TJ Rumfield and surprising production from a number of other players, along with the fact that Condon isn't on the 40-man roster, has hindered his path to the majors, and although the team parted ways with outfielder Brenton Doyle on Monday, it was outfielder Jordan Beck who got the call to the big leagues to replace him, not Condon.

Still, as good as he's been this year, one would expect that the team would like to give him a taste of the MLB before next season, so look for a debut in the coming weeks. With the type of power the 6-foot-5 slugger possesses, he's worth stashing in an N/A spot in hopes he can make a difference, at least in the home run category, in the fantasy playoffs.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has begun to hit his stride at Triple-A Worcester after going 0-for-8 in his first two games there. Boston's top-ranked prospect has now collected a hit in his last five games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with two doubles, two home runs, and a 4:4 BB:K. The 5-foot-11 Venezuelan earned the promotion to Triple-A after a strong Double-A campaign in which he slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (46).

Now on the doorstep to the majors, fantasy managers will have to take notice as the right-handed hitter has a strong enough hit tool and pop to go with it to make him intriguing for fantasy, however, he's not on the 40-man roster at the moment, and Andruw Monasterio is holding down shortstop sufficiently while Trevor Story is nearing a rehab assignment.

Second base is another potential path, but for now, managers can hold off on stashing the 20-year-old until a clearer picture emerges.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, Charlie Condon, Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, Walker Jenkins, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Joshua Baez, Jonathon Long, Ryan Clifford, Charlie Condon, Franklin Arias, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, Walker Jenkins, Max Clark:

Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
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Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
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Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
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Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
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Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
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Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
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Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
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Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
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Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
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Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
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Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
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Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
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Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
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Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
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Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
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Cooper Pratt
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Ty France
Kade Anderson
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
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Tommy White
Kade Anderson
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Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
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Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
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Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
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Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
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Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
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Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Mauricio Dubon
Kade Anderson
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Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
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Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
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Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
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Clayton Beeter
Kade Anderson
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Josh Bell
Kade Anderson
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Erik Miller
Kade Anderson
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Shane Drohan
Kade Anderson
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Zach Thornton
Kade Anderson
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Gabriel Moreno
Kade Anderson
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Michael McGreevy
Kade Anderson
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Luke Keaschall
Kade Anderson
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Cole Young
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luke Weaver
Kade Anderson
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Kyle Karros
Kade Anderson
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Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
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Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
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Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
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Shane Bieber
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
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Clay Holmes
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
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Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Cooper Pratt
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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Ty France
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Tommy White
Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
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Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Brayan Rocchio
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
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Gage Jump
Joshua Baez
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Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
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Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Joshua Baez
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Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
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Clayton Beeter
Joshua Baez
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Gabriel Moreno
Joshua Baez
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Erik Miller
Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Zach Thornton
Joshua Baez
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Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
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Michael McGreevy
Joshua Baez
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Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
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Cole Young
Joshua Baez
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Kyle Karros
Joshua Baez
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Andrew Kittredge
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Luke Weaver
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Nolan Arenado
Joshua Baez
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
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Dalton Rushing
Joshua Baez
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Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
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Robert Gasser
Joshua Baez
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Emilio Pagan
Joshua Baez
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Shane Bieber
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
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Walker Jenkins
Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
Charlie Condon
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Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
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Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
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Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
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Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
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Cole Young
Charlie Condon
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Michael McGreevy
Charlie Condon
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Zach Thornton
Charlie Condon
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Erik Miller
Charlie Condon
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Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
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Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
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Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
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Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
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Brayan Rocchio
Charlie Condon
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Reynaldo Lopez
Charlie Condon
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Bailey Ober
Charlie Condon
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Tommy White
Charlie Condon
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Ty France
Charlie Condon
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Cooper Pratt
Charlie Condon
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Luis Robert Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Spencer Steer
Charlie Condon
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Walbert Urena
Charlie Condon
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Brandon Pfaadt
Charlie Condon
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Chase Meidroth
Charlie Condon
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Willi Castro
Charlie Condon
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Jasson Dominguez
Charlie Condon
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Henry Bolte
Charlie Condon
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Kerry Carpenter
Charlie Condon
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Gleyber Torres
Charlie Condon
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Bryce Eldridge
Charlie Condon
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Jung Hoo Lee
Charlie Condon
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Alex Lange
Charlie Condon
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Lane Thomas
Charlie Condon
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Kade Anderson
Charlie Condon
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Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
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Francisco Alvarez
Charlie Condon
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Braden Montgomery
Charlie Condon
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Merrill Kelly
Charlie Condon
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JJ Bleday
Charlie Condon
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Dominic Canzone
Charlie Condon
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Tristan Peters
Charlie Condon
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Ryan Jeffers
Charlie Condon
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Brandon Sproat
Charlie Condon
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Royce Lewis
Charlie Condon
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Mason Montgomery
Charlie Condon
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Tommy Edman
Charlie Condon
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Nick Gonzales
Charlie Condon
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Tanner Scott
Charlie Condon
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Tyler Wells
Charlie Condon
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Jacob Webb
Charlie Condon
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Jake Burger
Charlie Condon
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Heriberto Hernandez
Charlie Condon
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Yainer Diaz
Charlie Condon
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Travis Bazzana
Charlie Condon
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Yoendrys Gomez
Charlie Condon
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Mauricio Dubon
Charlie Condon
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Cole Carrigg
Charlie Condon
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Gage Jump
Charlie Condon
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Josh Bell
Charlie Condon
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Shane Drohan
Charlie Condon
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Gabriel Moreno
Charlie Condon
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Luke Keaschall
Charlie Condon
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Cade Cavalli
Charlie Condon
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Christian Scott
Charlie Condon
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
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Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
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Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
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Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
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Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
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A.J. Ewing
Charlie Condon
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T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
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Curtis Mead
Charlie Condon
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Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
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Heliot Ramos
Charlie Condon
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Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Charlie Condon
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Kody Clemens
Charlie Condon
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Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
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Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Shane Bieber
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Nolan Arenado
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Weaver
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Young
Walker Jenkins
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Michael McGreevy
Walker Jenkins
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Zach Thornton
Walker Jenkins
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Erik Miller
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Lara
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Masyn Winn
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tommy White
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ty France
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
vs
Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
vs
Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gleyber Torres
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Braden Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Merrill Kelly
Walker Jenkins
vs
JJ Bleday
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dominic Canzone
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandon Sproat
Walker Jenkins
vs
Royce Lewis
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mason Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nick Gonzales
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tanner Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tyler Wells
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Burger
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Yainer Diaz
Walker Jenkins
vs
Travis Bazzana
Walker Jenkins
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gage Jump
Walker Jenkins
vs
Josh Bell
Walker Jenkins
vs
Shane Drohan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walker Jenkins
vs
Christian Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jose Caballero
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
A.J. Ewing
Walker Jenkins
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heliot Ramos
Walker Jenkins
vs
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vs
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Walker Jenkins
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Max Clark
vs
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vs
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vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
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Clay Holmes
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Robert Gasser
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Dalton Rushing
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Nolan Arenado
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Andrew Kittredge
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Cole Young
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Michael McGreevy
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Zach Thornton
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Erik Miller
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Clayton Beeter
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Luis Lara
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Jake Mangum
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Masyn Winn
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Brayan Rocchio
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Reynaldo Lopez
Max Clark
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Bailey Ober
Max Clark
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Tommy White
Max Clark
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Ty France
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vs
Cooper Pratt
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vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Steer
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vs
Walbert Urena
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vs
Brandon Pfaadt
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vs
Chase Meidroth
Max Clark
vs
Willi Castro
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vs
Jasson Dominguez
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
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Kerry Carpenter
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vs
Gleyber Torres
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Bryce Eldridge
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Alex Lange
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Lane Thomas
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vs
Kade Anderson
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vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
Francisco Alvarez
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vs
Braden Montgomery
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vs
Merrill Kelly
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vs
JJ Bleday
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vs
Dominic Canzone
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vs
Tristan Peters
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vs
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vs
Brandon Sproat
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Royce Lewis
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Tommy Edman
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Travis Bazzana
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Mauricio Dubon
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Cole Carrigg
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Gage Jump
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Josh Bell
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Gabriel Moreno
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Luke Keaschall
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Cade Cavalli
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Christian Scott
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vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Carson Benge
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Jake McCarthy
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Jose Caballero
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Chase DeLauter
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A.J. Ewing
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Garrett Mitchell

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