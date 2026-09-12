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Will Malik Nabers Play in Week 1? Fantasy Football Injury Update

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Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Will Malik Nabers play for the New York Giants in 2026? Will Malik Nabers be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Malik Nabers injury news for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Will Malik Nabers Play In Week 1?
Malik Nabers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) tore his ACL after landing on MetLife Stadium turf early last season. He missed the rest of the year and required surgery to correct the issue.

Since then, he's been rehabbing his injury and working his way back onto the practice field for an eventual debut in 2026. It's unclear when that will be, though.

Nabers is one of the better WRs in the NFL when healthy, but will he play in Week 1? Will he get healthy this season, and what's his fantasy football outlook if he plays? Let's dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Will Malik Nabers Play In Week 1?

Nabers has not been cleared by the Giants medical staff to play in Week 1 at this point. It's been over 11 months since Nabers' injury knocked him off the field, but his recovery has been anything but smooth sailing. Nabers had a second surgery after the initial ACL repair.

That could be what's complicating things now, as most players with ACL tears return before the 11 month mark. He could be a bit behind schedule, or he could want to play it as cautious as possible. A re-injury to his affected knee could be career-threatening.

An underappreciated part of a professional athlete's ability to avoid re-injury is their confidence in their affected body part -- unfortunately, many NFL players understandably struggle with trusting their knee ligaments after one or more of them cave in while playing their sport.

Nabers doesn't seem to be fully confident that he'll go in Week 1. And the Giants elevated two WRs from their practice squad ahead of Week 1. This indicates there's a good chance he doesn't play. You should make plans accordingly if you have him on any of your fantasy football rosters.

 

Malik Nabers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

It could take the star young receiver a good amount of time to return to full health and to his full production potential. Players typically experience a dip in production when first coming back from major, season-ending injuries.

While Giants QB Jaxson Dart has been playing excellent football, the offense may struggle this season. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is running the show, and he didn't inspire much confidence in his last stint as offensive coordinator. He was largely responsible for making quarterback Patrick Mahomes II look more human.

It's hard to have much confidence in any Giants player to reach their full potential in his offensive system. If anything, it would be running back Cam Skattebo, who will take the lion's share of RB touches when fully healthy. But Nabers might once again be an elite talent held back by a bad offense.

If you drafted him in the third round a few weeks ago, that's all well and good. If you spent a second-round pick on him, you might be disappointed in his early-season production.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Nabers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Malik Nabers:

Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
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Malik Nabers
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Audric Estime
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
vs
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Malik Nabers
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vs
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Malik Nabers
vs
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vs
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vs
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Malik Nabers
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Los Angeles Chargers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Seattle Seahawks
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Denver Broncos
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Miami Dolphins
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Los Angeles Rams
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Detroit Lions
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Dallas Cowboys
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New England Patriots
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Atlanta Falcons
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Cleveland Browns
Malik Nabers
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New York Giants
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Indianapolis Colts
Malik Nabers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Malik Nabers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Malik Nabers
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San Francisco 49ers
Malik Nabers
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Arizona Cardinals
Malik Nabers
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Carolina Panthers
Malik Nabers
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New Orleans Saints
Malik Nabers
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Washington Commanders
Malik Nabers
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Brandon Aubrey
Malik Nabers
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Cameron Dicker
Malik Nabers
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Jake Bates
Malik Nabers
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Cam Little
Malik Nabers
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Tyler Loop
Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Cairo Santos
Malik Nabers
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Eddy Pineiro
Malik Nabers
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Chris Boswell
Malik Nabers
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Spencer Shrader
Malik Nabers
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Jake Elliott
Malik Nabers
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Trey Smack
Malik Nabers
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Wil Lutz
Malik Nabers
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Daniel Carlson
Malik Nabers
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Tyler Bass
Malik Nabers
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Harrison Butker
Malik Nabers
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Andy Borregales
Malik Nabers
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Malik Nabers
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Joey Slye
Malik Nabers
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Matt Gay
Malik Nabers
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Malik Nabers
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Nick Folk
Malik Nabers
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Drew Stevens
Malik Nabers
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Chad Ryland
Malik Nabers
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Dominic Zvada
Malik Nabers
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Blake Grupe

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Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
CFB

Koby Howard Has Limitless Ceiling in Week 2
CFB

Anthony Colandrea Gearing Up for Big Week 2
CFB

Makhi Frazier Sees Opportunity in Week 2
CFB

Kyle Parker to Miss Second Straight Game
CFB

Qua Russaw to Debut at Texas
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
A.J. Brown

Patriots Placing A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve
Emeka Egbuka

Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Tee Higgins

Cleared for Week 1 Against Tampa
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Joel Embiid

Enters Camp with Health Optimism
Julius Randle

Sees Clean Fit in Brooklyn
Steven Adams

Eyes Healthy Start with Rockets
Walker Kessler

Enters First Lakers Season Fully Healthy
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Tyrese Haliburton

May Be Eased in Early by Pacers
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Aaron Judge

Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
Corbin Burnes

Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
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