Will Malik Nabers play for the New York Giants in 2026? Will Malik Nabers be healthy enough to play in Week 1? John breaks down the latest Malik Nabers injury news for fantasy football.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) tore his ACL after landing on MetLife Stadium turf early last season. He missed the rest of the year and required surgery to correct the issue.
Since then, he's been rehabbing his injury and working his way back onto the practice field for an eventual debut in 2026. It's unclear when that will be, though.
Nabers is one of the better WRs in the NFL when healthy, but will he play in Week 1? Will he get healthy this season, and what's his fantasy football outlook if he plays? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Malik Nabers Play In Week 1?
Nabers has not been cleared by the Giants medical staff to play in Week 1 at this point. It's been over 11 months since Nabers' injury knocked him off the field, but his recovery has been anything but smooth sailing. Nabers had a second surgery after the initial ACL repair.
That could be what's complicating things now, as most players with ACL tears return before the 11 month mark. He could be a bit behind schedule, or he could want to play it as cautious as possible. A re-injury to his affected knee could be career-threatening.
Malik Nabers was asked if any part of his public comments about his status for Sunday are about keeping the Cowboys guessing or if he is still genuinely deciding:
"By the look on my face, you feel like that's what it is?" pic.twitter.com/Lz4oONlIUu
— SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) September 10, 2026
An underappreciated part of a professional athlete's ability to avoid re-injury is their confidence in their affected body part -- unfortunately, many NFL players understandably struggle with trusting their knee ligaments after one or more of them cave in while playing their sport.
Nabers doesn't seem to be fully confident that he'll go in Week 1. And the Giants elevated two WRs from their practice squad ahead of Week 1. This indicates there's a good chance he doesn't play. You should make plans accordingly if you have him on any of your fantasy football rosters.
Malik Nabers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
It could take the star young receiver a good amount of time to return to full health and to his full production potential. Players typically experience a dip in production when first coming back from major, season-ending injuries.
While Giants QB Jaxson Dart has been playing excellent football, the offense may struggle this season. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is running the show, and he didn't inspire much confidence in his last stint as offensive coordinator. He was largely responsible for making quarterback Patrick Mahomes II look more human.
Josh Paschal was not fooled 😤
📺: #Kickoff2023 on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/EBLJ3Rwf5g pic.twitter.com/ztuUV4Kpqq
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2023
It's hard to have much confidence in any Giants player to reach their full potential in his offensive system. If anything, it would be running back Cam Skattebo, who will take the lion's share of RB touches when fully healthy. But Nabers might once again be an elite talent held back by a bad offense.
If you drafted him in the third round a few weeks ago, that's all well and good. If you spent a second-round pick on him, you might be disappointed in his early-season production.
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Malik Nabers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
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Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Malik Nabers:
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