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Updated Half-PPR Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings: September Updates (2026)

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Ladd McConkey - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 125 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! There are only a few more days for fantasy managers to draft teams ahead of Week 1. It's always clutch to have rankings by tier and position, as it helps narrow down your choices when it's your turn to pick. We have updated our rankings and broken down the wide receiver position with our updated top 125 wide receiver rankings for Half-PPR leagues.

For more ranking sets, visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be updated throughout the offseason and through Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 4
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 5
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 8
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 10
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR 14
2 7 Drake London WR 18
2 8 George Pickens WR 19
2 9 A.J. Brown WR 20
3 10 Nico Collins WR 22
3 11 Chris Olave WR 23
3 12 Malik Nabers WR 27
3 13 DeVonta Smith WR 30
3 14 Zay Flowers WR 31
3 15 Ladd McConkey WR 34
4 16 Tee Higgins WR 35
4 17 Rashee Rice WR 38
4 18 Garrett Wilson WR 39
4 19 Davante Adams WR 41
4 20 Jaylen Waddle WR 42
4 21 Luther Burden III WR 44
5 22 Jameson Williams WR 45
5 23 Emeka Egbuka WR 46
5 24 Tetairoa McMillan WR 47
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR 48
5 26 DJ Moore WR 49
5 27 Parker Washington WR 53
5 28 Mike Evans WR 54
5 29 Christian Watson WR 56
5 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 63
5 31 Rome Odunze WR 65
6 32 Jayden Reed WR 77
6 33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 78
6 34 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 82
6 35 Jordan Addison WR 84
7 36 DK Metcalf WR 85
7 37 Quentin Johnston WR 86
7 38 Josh Downs WR 89
8 39 Carnell Tate WR 90
8 40 Courtland Sutton WR 91
8 41 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 96
8 42 Stefon Diggs WR 97
8 43 Michael Wilson WR 99
8 44 Matthew Golden WR 100
8 45 Xavier Worthy WR 106
8 46 Alec Pierce WR 109
8 47 KC Concepcion WR 113
8 48 Makai Lemon WR 114
8 49 Romeo Doubs WR 117
8 50 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 118
8 51 Jalen Coker WR 122
8 52 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 124
8 53 Jakobi Meyers WR 125
8 54 Khalil Shakir WR 129
8 55 Rashid Shaheed WR 133
8 56 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 136
8 57 Jordyn Tyson WR 143
8 58 Denzel Boston WR 148
8 59 Tre Tucker WR 151
8 60 Ryan Flournoy WR 152
9 61 Keenan Allen WR 156
9 62 Kayshon Boutte WR 161
9 63 Tre Harris WR 164
9 64 Jalen McMillan WR 166
9 65 Jalen Nailor WR 169
9 66 Pat Bryant WR 175
9 67 Calvin Ridley WR 176
9 68 Adonai Mitchell WR 177
9 69 Isaac TeSlaa WR 180
9 70 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 181
9 71 Caleb Douglas WR 182
9 72 Devaughn Vele WR 183
9 73 Jauan Jennings WR 185
9 74 Dontayvion Wicks WR 187
9 75 Rashod Bateman WR 188
10 76 Malachi Fields WR 192
10 77 Jerry Jeudy WR 193
10 78 Jaylin Noel WR 197
10 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 199
10 80 Germie Bernard WR 207
10 81 Zachariah Branch WR 209
10 82 Cyrus Allen WR 213
10 83 Ted Hurst WR 217
10 84 Chris Bell WR 218
10 85 Cooper Kupp WR 229
10 86 Travis Hunter WR 230
10 87 Malik Washington WR 233
10 88 Jahan Dotson WR 234
10 89 Tyquan Thornton WR 236
10 90 Andrei Iosivas WR 240
11 91 Mack Hollins WR 242
11 92 Chimere Dike WR 245
11 93 Kendrick Bourne WR 251
11 94 DeMario Douglas WR 252
11 95 Darius Slayton WR 256
11 96 Joshua Palmer WR 258
11 97 Xavier Hutchinson WR 259
11 98 Antonio Williams WR 260
11 99 Troy Franklin WR 263
11 100 Cedric Tillman WR 264
11 101 Kalif Raymond WR 265
11 102 Xavier Legette WR 268
11 103 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 269
11 104 Bryce Lance WR 271
11 105 Treylon Burks WR 274
12 106 Darnell Mooney WR 277
12 107 KaVontae Turpin WR 280
12 108 Elic Ayomanor WR 281
12 109 Demarcus Robinson WR 287
12 110 Jahdae Walker WR 290
12 111 Tez Johnson WR 291
12 112 Marquise Brown WR 295
12 113 Jalen Tolbert WR 305
12 114 Jack Bech WR 306
12 115 Elijah Sarratt WR 308
12 116 Skyler Bell WR 309
12 117 Keon Coleman WR 311
12 118 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 312
12 119 Kyle Williams WR 320
12 120 Zavion Thomas WR 321
13 121 Tutu Atwell WR 327
13 122 Darius Cooper WR 329
13 123 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 330
13 124 Jordan Whittington WR 332
13 125 Christian Kirk WR 338
13 126 Tank Dell WR 339
13 127 Konata Mumpfield WR 344
13 128 Jaylin Lane WR 349
13 129 Barion Brown WR 355
13 130 Brenen Thompson WR 361
13 131 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 363
13 132 Brandon Aiyuk WR 364
13 133 Dyami Brown WR 368
13 134 Jacob Cowing WR 369
13 135 Ashton Dulin WR 383
13 136 Tory Horton WR 394
13 137 Eli Heidenreich WR 396

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins beat writer Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post lists rookie wide receiver Chris Bell leading the team in receiving yards as one of his "bold predictions" for the 2026 season. A third-round pick out of Louisville, Bell had his final collegiate season cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in late November. While the injury was originally expected to sideline Bell early in his rookie season, the 22-year-old was able to suit up for Miami's final preseason game and now appears to be on track to be ready for Week 1.

Bell was a highly productive player at Louisville, recording 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games before getting injured. The Dolphins wide receiver room should also offer plenty of opportunities for Bell, as the team enters 2026 without an established number one pass-catcher. As a late-round target in drafts, Bell profiles as a worthy dart throw for fantasy managers.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could see more usage out of the slot in 2026, speculates ESPN's Mike Kaye. McMillan was used almost exclusively as an outside receiver as a rookie in 2025 and had plenty of success, recording 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets across 17 games. However, Kaye writes that the Panthers have spoken about wanting to use McMillan's size and strength to get him more targets in the middle of the field in his second season.

McMillan already projects to be the dominant target-earner in Carolina's offense, as he finished with nearly 60 more targets than any other Panthers pass-catcher in 2025. If he does indeed see more slot usage and an even larger target share in 2026, McMillan could emerge as a fantasy WR1.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Across 17 games as a rookie in 2025, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) recorded 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets. When longtime Bucs wideout Mike Evans departed the team in free agency this past spring, it looked like Egbuka would be his successor as the team's WR1. While that may still be the case, Egbuka suffered a sprained toe in training camp that has limited his participation throughout the summer and now has his status for Week 1 in question as well.

Egbuka's production also tailed off throughout the course of his rookie season, as he failed to record a touchdown after Week 10 and only topped 50 receiving yards just once in his final eight games. The 23-year-old should still play a significant role in the Tampa Bay passing game once he's fully healthy, but his current injury uncertainty brings some risk to his profile entering 2026.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

"Expectations should be tempered early" for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Lemon entered the league with plenty of upside, fueled by his first-round draft capital. However, some of that excitement faded away after he struggled in the preseason, catching just three passes for three yards. He also missed a portion of training camp due to a hamstring injury. The rookie noted that he needs to be more professional about how he conducts himself off the field in regard to proactively avoiding injuries, and the coaching staff followed that up by encouraging him to learn from experienced receiver DeVonta Smith.

The rookie's slow summer will likely result in a slow start to the regular season, so he's unlikely to make a big impression right away. Instead, he's more of a developmental option in fantasy leagues, especially after falling to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Currently, he has an ADP of 106.4 in redraft leagues; that corresponds to the ninth round of fantasy drafts, which feels like a bit of a reach given the latest chatter from Philly-based media.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
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Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Drake London, Nico Collins, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Mike Evans, Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Tre Harris, Chris Bell, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, and Devaughn Vele. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ladd McConkey, Drake London, Nico Collins, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Mike Evans, Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Tre Harris, Chris Bell, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, and Devaughn Vele:

Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Breece Hall
Ladd McConkey
vs
Devonta Smith
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tee Higgins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
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Jeremiyah Love
Ladd McConkey
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Kyren Williams
Ladd McConkey
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Rashee Rice
Ladd McConkey
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Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
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Garrett Wilson
Ladd McConkey
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Javonte Williams
Ladd McConkey
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Josh Allen
Ladd McConkey
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Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Davante Adams
Ladd McConkey
vs
A.J. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Colston Loveland
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Luther Burden III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brock Bowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Bucky Irving
Ladd McConkey
vs
George Pickens
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jameson Williams
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chase Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Von Achane
Ladd McConkey
vs
Parker Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ladd McConkey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ladd McConkey
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Kenneth Walker III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
James Cook III
Ladd McConkey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jadarian Price
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rome Odunze
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jayden Reed
Ladd McConkey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DK Metcalf
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jordan Addison
Ladd McConkey
vs
Quentin Johnston
Ladd McConkey
vs
Josh Downs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ladd McConkey
vs
Carnell Tate
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Matthew Golden
Ladd McConkey
vs
KC Concepcion
Ladd McConkey
vs
Alec Pierce
Ladd McConkey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
De'Von Achane
Drake London
vs
Derrick Henry
Drake London
vs
Saquon Barkley
Drake London
vs
Chase Brown
Drake London
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Drake London
vs
Omarion Hampton
Drake London
vs
Justin Jefferson
Drake London
vs
George Pickens
Drake London
vs
James Cook III
Drake London
vs
Brock Bowers
Drake London
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Drake London
vs
Nico Collins
Drake London
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Drake London
vs
Chris Olave
Drake London
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Drake London
vs
A.J. Brown
Drake London
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Drake London
vs
Malik Nabers
Drake London
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Drake London
vs
Javonte Williams
Drake London
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Drake London
vs
Trey McBride
Drake London
vs
Puka Nacua
Drake London
vs
Kyren Williams
Drake London
vs
Bijan Robinson
Drake London
vs
Zay Flowers
Drake London
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Drake London
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Drake London
vs
Devonta Smith
Drake London
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Drake London
vs
Ladd McConkey
Drake London
vs
Breece Hall
Drake London
vs
Tee Higgins
Drake London
vs
D'Andre Swift
Drake London
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Drake London
vs
Rashee Rice
Drake London
vs
Garrett Wilson
Drake London
vs
Josh Allen
Drake London
vs
Davante Adams
Drake London
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Drake London
vs
Colston Loveland
Drake London
vs
Luther Burden III
Drake London
vs
Bucky Irving
Drake London
vs
Jameson Williams
Drake London
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Emeka Egbuka
Drake London
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Drake London
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Drake London
vs
DJ Moore
Drake London
vs
Parker Washington
Drake London
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake London
vs
Christian Watson
Drake London
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Drake London
vs
Rome Odunze
Drake London
vs
Jayden Reed
Drake London
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Drake London
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Drake London
vs
DK Metcalf
Drake London
vs
Jordan Addison
Drake London
vs
Quentin Johnston
Drake London
vs
Josh Downs
Drake London
vs
Courtland Sutton
Drake London
vs
Carnell Tate
Drake London
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Drake London
vs
Stefon Diggs
Drake London
vs
Michael Wilson
Drake London
vs
Matthew Golden
Drake London
vs
KC Concepcion
Drake London
vs
Alec Pierce
Drake London
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Drake London
vs
Romeo Doubs
Drake London
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
A.J. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Breece Hall
Nico Collins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
vs
Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Allen
Nico Collins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Davante Adams
Nico Collins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
vs
Colston Loveland
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
vs
DJ Moore
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Reed
Nico Collins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
DK Metcalf
Nico Collins
vs
Jordan Addison
Nico Collins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Downs
Nico Collins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Nico Collins
vs
Carnell Tate
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
KC Concepcion
Nico Collins
vs
Alec Pierce
Nico Collins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Nico Collins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Nico Collins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Daniels
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kyren Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Joe Burrow
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Javonte Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake Maye
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Herbert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jayden Reed
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quentin Johnston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Sam Laporta
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Herbert
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Love
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Bo Nix
Xavier Worthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Xavier Worthy
vs
KC Concepcion
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jared Goff
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Xavier Worthy
vs
Alec Pierce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Kittle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Xavier Worthy
vs
Makai Lemon
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Golden
Xavier Worthy
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyler Murray
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Xavier Worthy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Xavier Worthy
vs
RJ Harvey
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rachaad White
Xavier Worthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Xavier Worthy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Mason
Xavier Worthy
vs
Travis Kelce
Xavier Worthy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Carnell Tate
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jalen Coker
Xavier Worthy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Willis
Xavier Worthy
vs
Brock Purdy
Xavier Worthy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Xavier Worthy
vs
Blake Corum
Xavier Worthy
vs
Mark Andrews
Xavier Worthy
vs
Josh Downs
Xavier Worthy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Xavier Worthy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Xavier Worthy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Worthy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jordan Addison
Xavier Worthy
vs
Daniel Jones
Xavier Worthy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Worthy
vs
Puka Nacua
Xavier Worthy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Xavier Worthy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Xavier Worthy
vs
Justin Jefferson
Xavier Worthy
vs
George Pickens
Xavier Worthy
vs
Chris Olave
Xavier Worthy
vs
A.J. Brown
Xavier Worthy
vs
Malik Nabers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Zay Flowers
Xavier Worthy
vs
Devonta Smith
Xavier Worthy
vs
Tee Higgins
Xavier Worthy
vs
Rashee Rice
Xavier Worthy
vs
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Worthy
vs
Davante Adams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Xavier Worthy
vs
Luther Burden III
Xavier Worthy
vs
Jameson Williams
Xavier Worthy
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Xavier Worthy
vs
DJ Moore
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mark Andrews
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Willis
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Sam Darnold
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Woody Marks
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rachaad White
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyler Murray
Rashid Shaheed
vs
C.J. Stroud
Rashid Shaheed
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Kittle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashid Shaheed
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashid Shaheed
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Bo Nix
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Houston Texans
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
George Pickens
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Chris Olave
Rashid Shaheed
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Rashee Rice
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Davante Adams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashid Shaheed
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Harris
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tre Harris
vs
Malik Davis
Tre Harris
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Tre Harris
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tre Harris
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tre Harris
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tre Harris
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Ray Davis
Tre Harris
vs
Houston Texans
Tre Harris
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tre Harris
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Harris
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Harris
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Harris
vs
Cam Ward
Tre Harris
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Harris
vs
Bryce Young
Tre Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Harris
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tre Harris
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Harris
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tre Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Harris
vs
Cam Little
Tre Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre Harris
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre Harris
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Harris
vs
Denver Broncos
Tre Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Harris
vs
Jason Myers
Tre Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Harris
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tre Harris
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Harris
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tre Harris
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tre Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Harris
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Harris
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tre Harris
vs
Sam Darnold
Tre Harris
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Harris
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tre Harris
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tre Harris
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tre Harris
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tre Harris
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Harris
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Harris
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tre Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Harris
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Harris
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Harris
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Harris
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Harris
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Harris
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Harris
vs
George Pickens
Tre Harris
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Harris
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Harris
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Harris
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Harris
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Harris
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Harris
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Harris
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Harris
vs
Davante Adams
Tre Harris
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Harris
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Harris
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Harris
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tre Harris
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Bell
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Bell
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Bell
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Bell
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Bell
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Bell
vs
Cyrus Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Bell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chris Bell
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Bell
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Bell
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Bell
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chris Bell
vs
Sean Tucker
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Bell
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Bell
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Bell
vs
Travis Hunter
Chris Bell
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Bell
vs
Kaytron Allen
Chris Bell
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chris Bell
vs
Jordan James
Chris Bell
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Bell
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Chris Bell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Bell
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chris Bell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Chris Bell
vs
Michael Mayer
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Bell
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Bell
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Chris Bell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Bell
vs
Jahan Dotson
Chris Bell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Bell
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Bell
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Chris Bell
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Bell
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chris Bell
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Bell
vs
Geno Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chris Bell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Bell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Bell
vs
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Bell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Bell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Bell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Bell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Bell
vs
George Pickens
Chris Bell
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Bell
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Bell
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Bell
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Bell
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Bell
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Bell
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Bell
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Bell
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Bell
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Bell
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Bell
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Bell
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Bell
vs
DJ Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
George Kittle
Makai Lemon
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Makai Lemon
vs
Alec Pierce
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyler Murray
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Makai Lemon
vs
Romeo Doubs
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Bo Nix
Makai Lemon
vs
Rachaad White
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Love
Makai Lemon
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Jacobs
Makai Lemon
vs
Baker Mayfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Jared Goff
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Willis
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxson Dart
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Makai Lemon
vs
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Monangai
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Makai Lemon
vs
Daniel Jones
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Stefon Diggs
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Stafford
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Shough
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Devonta Smith
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashee Rice
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Davante Adams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Makai Lemon
vs
DJ Moore
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denver Broncos
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jason Myers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Little
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Calvin Ridley
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Bryce Young
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Caleb Douglas
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cam Ward
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dylan Sampson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jauan Jennings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ray Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen Nailor
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Cade Otton
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jalen McMillan
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Davis
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Harris
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Samaje Perine
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Houston Texans
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justice Hill
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Brooks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Adonai Mitchell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Justin Jefferson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
George Pickens
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Chris Olave
Adonai Mitchell
vs
A.J. Brown
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Malik Nabers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Zay Flowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devonta Smith
Adonai Mitchell
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Houston Texans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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