RotoBaller's updated half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 125 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.
Hey RotoBallers! There are only a few more days for fantasy managers to draft teams ahead of Week 1. It's always clutch to have rankings by tier and position, as it helps narrow down your choices when it's your turn to pick. We have updated our rankings and broken down the wide receiver position with our updated top 125 wide receiver rankings for Half-PPR leagues.
For more ranking sets, visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be updated throughout the offseason and through Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|4
|1
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|5
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|8
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|10
|2
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|14
|2
|7
|Drake London
|WR
|18
|2
|8
|George Pickens
|WR
|19
|2
|9
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|20
|3
|10
|Nico Collins
|WR
|22
|3
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|23
|3
|12
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|27
|3
|13
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|30
|3
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|31
|3
|15
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|38
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|39
|4
|19
|Davante Adams
|WR
|41
|4
|20
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|42
|4
|21
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|44
|5
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|45
|5
|23
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|47
|5
|25
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|48
|5
|26
|DJ Moore
|WR
|49
|5
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|53
|5
|28
|Mike Evans
|WR
|54
|5
|29
|Christian Watson
|WR
|56
|5
|30
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|63
|5
|31
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|65
|6
|32
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|77
|6
|33
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|78
|6
|34
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|82
|6
|35
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|84
|7
|36
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|85
|7
|37
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|86
|7
|38
|Josh Downs
|WR
|89
|8
|39
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|90
|8
|40
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|91
|8
|41
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|96
|8
|42
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|97
|8
|43
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|99
|8
|44
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|100
|8
|45
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|106
|8
|46
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|109
|8
|47
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|113
|8
|48
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|114
|8
|49
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|117
|8
|50
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|118
|8
|51
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|122
|8
|52
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|124
|8
|53
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|125
|8
|54
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|129
|8
|55
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|133
|8
|56
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|136
|8
|57
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|143
|8
|58
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|148
|8
|59
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|151
|8
|60
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|152
|9
|61
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|156
|9
|62
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|161
|9
|63
|Tre Harris
|WR
|164
|9
|64
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|166
|9
|65
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|169
|9
|66
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|175
|9
|67
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|176
|9
|68
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|177
|9
|69
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|180
|9
|70
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|181
|9
|71
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|182
|9
|72
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|183
|9
|73
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|185
|9
|74
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|187
|9
|75
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|188
|10
|76
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|192
|10
|77
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|193
|10
|78
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|197
|10
|79
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|199
|10
|80
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|207
|10
|81
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|209
|10
|82
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|213
|10
|83
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|217
|10
|84
|Chris Bell
|WR
|218
|10
|85
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|229
|10
|86
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|230
|10
|87
|Malik Washington
|WR
|233
|10
|88
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|234
|10
|89
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|236
|10
|90
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|240
|11
|91
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|242
|11
|92
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|245
|11
|93
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|251
|11
|94
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|252
|11
|95
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|256
|11
|96
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|258
|11
|97
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|259
|11
|98
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|260
|11
|99
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|263
|11
|100
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|264
|11
|101
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|265
|11
|102
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|268
|11
|103
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|269
|11
|104
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|271
|11
|105
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|274
|12
|106
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|277
|12
|107
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|280
|12
|108
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|281
|12
|109
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|287
|12
|110
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|290
|12
|111
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|291
|12
|112
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|295
|12
|113
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|305
|12
|114
|Jack Bech
|WR
|306
|12
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|308
|12
|116
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|309
|12
|117
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|311
|12
|118
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|312
|12
|119
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|320
|12
|120
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|321
|13
|121
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|327
|13
|122
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|329
|13
|123
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|330
|13
|124
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|332
|13
|125
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|338
|13
|126
|Tank Dell
|WR
|339
|13
|127
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|344
|13
|128
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|349
|13
|129
|Barion Brown
|WR
|355
|13
|130
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|361
|13
|131
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|363
|13
|132
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|364
|13
|133
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|368
|13
|134
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|369
|13
|135
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|383
|13
|136
|Tory Horton
|WR
|394
|13
|137
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|396
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins beat writer Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post lists rookie wide receiver Chris Bell leading the team in receiving yards as one of his "bold predictions" for the 2026 season. A third-round pick out of Louisville, Bell had his final collegiate season cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in late November. While the injury was originally expected to sideline Bell early in his rookie season, the 22-year-old was able to suit up for Miami's final preseason game and now appears to be on track to be ready for Week 1.
Bell was a highly productive player at Louisville, recording 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games before getting injured. The Dolphins wide receiver room should also offer plenty of opportunities for Bell, as the team enters 2026 without an established number one pass-catcher. As a late-round target in drafts, Bell profiles as a worthy dart throw for fantasy managers.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could see more usage out of the slot in 2026, speculates ESPN's Mike Kaye. McMillan was used almost exclusively as an outside receiver as a rookie in 2025 and had plenty of success, recording 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets across 17 games. However, Kaye writes that the Panthers have spoken about wanting to use McMillan's size and strength to get him more targets in the middle of the field in his second season.
McMillan already projects to be the dominant target-earner in Carolina's offense, as he finished with nearly 60 more targets than any other Panthers pass-catcher in 2025. If he does indeed see more slot usage and an even larger target share in 2026, McMillan could emerge as a fantasy WR1.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Across 17 games as a rookie in 2025, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (toe) recorded 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns on 127 targets. When longtime Bucs wideout Mike Evans departed the team in free agency this past spring, it looked like Egbuka would be his successor as the team's WR1. While that may still be the case, Egbuka suffered a sprained toe in training camp that has limited his participation throughout the summer and now has his status for Week 1 in question as well.
Egbuka's production also tailed off throughout the course of his rookie season, as he failed to record a touchdown after Week 10 and only topped 50 receiving yards just once in his final eight games. The 23-year-old should still play a significant role in the Tampa Bay passing game once he's fully healthy, but his current injury uncertainty brings some risk to his profile entering 2026.
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
"Expectations should be tempered early" for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Lemon entered the league with plenty of upside, fueled by his first-round draft capital. However, some of that excitement faded away after he struggled in the preseason, catching just three passes for three yards. He also missed a portion of training camp due to a hamstring injury. The rookie noted that he needs to be more professional about how he conducts himself off the field in regard to proactively avoiding injuries, and the coaching staff followed that up by encouraging him to learn from experienced receiver DeVonta Smith.
The rookie's slow summer will likely result in a slow start to the regular season, so he's unlikely to make a big impression right away. Instead, he's more of a developmental option in fantasy leagues, especially after falling to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Currently, he has an ADP of 106.4 in redraft leagues; that corresponds to the ninth round of fantasy drafts, which feels like a bit of a reach given the latest chatter from Philly-based media.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Ladd McConkey, Drake London, Nico Collins, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Mike Evans, Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Tre Harris, Chris Bell, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, and Devaughn Vele. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ladd McConkey, Drake London, Nico Collins, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Mike Evans, Xavier Worthy, Rashid Shaheed, Tre Harris, Chris Bell, Makai Lemon, Adonai Mitchell, Ja'Kobi Lane, Caleb Douglas, and Devaughn Vele:
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