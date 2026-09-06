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Updated Standard (Non-PPR) Fantasy Football Rankings (2026)

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Jonathan Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 400 standard (non-PPR) rankings for fantasy football. These updated and tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We have reached the final draft weekend before Week 1 starts. At RotoBaller HQ, we published rankings for PPR and Half-PPR formats, and now it's time to focus on standard leagues. In a standard format, players don't receive a point for receptions, and it has more of an old-school feel. For fantasy managers who play in Non-PPR leagues, we have our updated standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. Running backs reign supreme in this format as 20 RBs are ranked within the top 50 overall!

Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf, Sam LaPorta, Juwan Johnson, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 James Cook III RB
2 9 Derrick Henry RB
2 10 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 13 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 14 Chase Brown RB
2 15 Omarion Hampton RB
2 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 De'Von Achane RB
3 18 George Pickens WR
3 19 A.J. Brown WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Brock Bowers TE
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 Javonte Williams RB
3 24 Kyren Williams RB
4 25 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 26 Chris Olave WR
4 27 Malik Nabers WR
4 28 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 D'Andre Swift RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Breece Hall RB
4 33 Zay Flowers WR
4 34 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 35 Ladd McConkey WR
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Josh Allen QB
5 38 Bucky Irving RB
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Davante Adams WR
5 42 Colston Loveland TE
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 David Montgomery RB
5 47 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 48 DJ Moore WR
5 49 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 50 Lamar Jackson QB
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 Terry McLaurin WR
5 53 Mike Evans WR
6 54 Jadarian Price RB
6 55 Parker Washington WR
6 56 Christian Watson WR
6 57 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 58 Jalen Hurts QB
6 59 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 60 Jayden Daniels QB
6 61 Rico Dowdle RB
6 62 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 63 Tyler Warren TE
7 64 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 65 Joe Burrow QB
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Drake Maye QB
7 68 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 69 Jaylen Warren RB
7 70 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 71 Sam LaPorta TE
7 72 Justin Herbert QB
7 73 Caleb Williams QB
7 74 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 75 Blake Corum RB
7 76 Dak Prescott QB
7 77 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 78 Tucker Kraft TE
7 79 Tony Pollard RB
7 80 Jayden Reed WR
7 81 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 82 Jonathon Brooks RB
7 83 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 84 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 85 DK Metcalf WR
7 86 Jordan Addison WR
8 87 Quentin Johnston WR
8 88 Brock Purdy QB
8 89 Jordan Mason RB
8 90 RJ Harvey RB
8 91 Carnell Tate WR
8 92 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
8 93 Josh Downs WR
8 94 Matthew Stafford QB
8 95 Courtland Sutton WR
8 96 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 97 Stefon Diggs WR
8 98 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 99 Jaxson Dart QB
8 100 Jared Goff QB
8 101 Michael Wilson WR
8 102 Matthew Golden WR
9 103 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 104 Xavier Worthy WR
9 105 Baker Mayfield QB
9 106 Jordan Love QB
9 107 George Kittle TE
9 108 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 109 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 110 Bo Nix QB
9 111 Alec Pierce WR
9 112 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 113 Kyler Murray QB
9 114 Makai Lemon WR
9 115 KC Concepcion WR
9 116 Josh Jacobs RB
9 117 Rachaad White RB
9 118 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 119 Romeo Doubs WR
9 120 Travis Kelce TE
9 121 Jalen Coker WR
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 124 Kyle Monangai RB
10 125 Mark Andrews TE
10 126 Isaiah Likely TE
10 127 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 128 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Juwan Johnson TE
10 131 Daniel Jones QB
10 132 Tyler Shough QB
10 133 Tank Bigsby RB
10 134 Khalil Shakir WR
10 135 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 136 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 137 Tyjae Spears RB
10 138 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 139 Sam Darnold QB
10 140 Tyler Allgeier RB
10 141 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 142 Brandon Aubrey K
11 143 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 144 Jake Ferguson TE
11 145 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 146 Woody Marks RB
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Denzel Boston WR
11 149 C.J. Stroud QB
11 150 Hunter Henry TE
11 151 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 152 T.J. Hockenson TE
11 153 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 154 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 155 Houston Texans DST
11 156 Tre Tucker WR
11 157 Dalton Schultz TE
11 158 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 159 Keenan Allen WR
11 160 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 161 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 162 Malik Davis RB
11 163 Ray Davis RB
11 164 Emmett Johnson RB
11 165 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 166 Tre Harris WR
11 167 Jalen McMillan WR
11 168 Jonah Coleman RB
12 169 Cam Ward QB
12 170 Bryce Young QB
12 171 Jalen Nailor WR
12 172 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 173 Cam Little K
12 174 Denver Broncos DST
12 175 Pat Bryant WR
12 176 Jason Myers K
12 177 Cameron Dicker K
12 178 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 179 Calvin Ridley WR
12 180 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 181 Devaughn Vele WR
12 182 Dylan Sampson RB
12 183 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 184 Caleb Douglas WR
12 185 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 186 Jauan Jennings WR
12 187 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 188 Cade Otton TE
12 189 Rashod Bateman WR
12 190 Justice Hill RB
12 191 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 192 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 193 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
12 194 Samaje Perine RB
12 195 Los Angeles Chargers DST
12 196 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 197 Malachi Fields WR
12 198 Jaylin Noel WR
12 199 Najee Harris RB
12 200 Chris Brooks RB
13 201 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
13 202 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 203 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 204 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 205 Seth McGowan RB
13 206 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 207 Braelon Allen RB
13 208 AJ Barner TE
13 209 Kaelon Black RB
13 210 Germie Bernard WR
13 211 Jake Bates K
13 212 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 213 Zachariah Branch WR
13 214 Cyrus Allen WR
13 215 Colby Parkinson TE
13 216 Charlie Kolar TE
13 217 Kimani Vidal RB
13 218 Kaleb Johnson RB
13 219 Ted Hurst WR
13 220 Chris Bell WR
13 221 Alvin Kamara RB
13 222 Greg Dulcich TE
13 223 Jordan James RB
13 224 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
13 225 Sean Tucker RB
13 226 Jaylen Wright RB
13 227 Oronde Gadsden II TE
14 228 Mike Gesicki TE
14 229 Cooper Kupp WR
14 230 Gunnar Helm TE
14 231 Michael Mayer TE
14 232 Travis Hunter WR
14 233 Malik Washington WR
14 234 Jahan Dotson WR
14 235 Roschon Johnson RB
14 236 Kaytron Allen RB
14 237 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 238 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 239 Geno Smith QB
14 240 Eddy Pineiro K
14 241 Demond Claiborne RB
14 242 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 243 Mack Hollins WR
14 244 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 245 Chimere Dike WR
14 246 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 247 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 248 George Holani RB
14 249 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 250 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 251 Darren Waller TE
14 252 Tyler Loop K
14 253 DeMario Douglas WR
14 254 David Njoku TE
14 255 Evan McPherson K
14 256 Evan Engram TE
14 257 Xavier Hutchinson WR
14 258 Dawson Knox TE
15 259 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 260 Darius Slayton WR
15 261 Joshua Palmer WR
15 262 Troy Franklin WR
15 263 Antonio Williams WR
15 264 Darnell Washington TE
15 265 Chris Boswell K
15 266 Cedric Tillman WR
15 267 Kalif Raymond WR
15 268 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 269 New England Patriots DST
15 270 Xavier Legette WR
15 271 Will Reichard K
15 272 Bryce Lance WR
15 273 Chicago Bears DST
15 274 Darnell Mooney WR
15 275 Harrison Butker K
15 276 Treylon Burks WR
15 277 Harrison Mevis K
15 278 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 279 Chase McLaughlin K
15 280 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 281 Cole Kmet TE
15 282 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 283 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 284 Noah Gray TE
15 285 Jonnu Smith TE
15 286 Spencer Shrader K
15 287 Trey Smack K
15 288 Isaiah Davis RB
15 289 Kirk Cousins QB
15 290 Jahdae Walker WR
15 291 Deshaun Watson QB
15 292 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 293 Tez Johnson WR
15 294 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 295 Marquise Brown WR
15 296 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 297 New York Giants DST
15 298 Cairo Santos K
15 299 Ty Johnson RB
15 300 Theo Johnson TE
16 301 Buffalo Bills DST
16 302 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 303 Kareem Hunt RB
16 304 Daniel Bellinger TE
16 305 Devin Singletary RB
16 306 Noah Fant TE
16 307 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 308 Jack Bech WR
16 309 Keon Coleman WR
16 310 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 311 Jake Tonges TE
16 312 Brashard Smith RB
16 313 Eli Raridon TE
16 314 Trevor Etienne RB
16 315 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 316 Skyler Bell WR
16 317 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 318 Kendre Miller RB
16 319 Wil Lutz K
16 320 Erick All Jr. TE
16 321 Kyle Williams WR
16 322 Zavion Thomas WR
16 323 Tyler Bass K
16 324 James Conner RB
16 325 Mason Taylor TE
16 326 Marlin Klein TE
16 327 Tutu Atwell WR
16 328 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 329 Darius Cooper WR
16 330 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 331 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 332 Audric Estime RB
16 333 Jordan Whittington WR
16 334 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 335 Daniel Carlson K
16 336 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 337 Tennessee Titans DST
16 338 Will Shipley RB
16 339 Oscar Delp TE
16 340 Jake Elliott K
16 341 Austin Hooper TE
16 342 Tank Dell WR
16 343 Christian Kirk WR
16 344 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 345 Andy Borregales K
16 346 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 347 Matthew Hibner TE
16 348 Green Bay Packers DST
16 349 Jaylin Lane WR
16 350 J.J. McCarthy QB
17 351 DJ Giddens RB
17 352 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 353 Elijah Higgins TE
17 354 Cade Stover TE
17 355 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 356 Barion Brown WR
17 357 Detroit Lions DST
17 358 Cleveland Browns DST
17 359 Jacob Saylors RB
17 360 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 361 Nick Folk K
17 362 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 363 Haynes King QB
17 364 Brenen Thompson WR
17 365 Tyler Higbee TE
17 366 Matt Gay K
17 367 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 368 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 369 New York Jets DST
17 370 Adam Trautman TE
17 371 Dyami Brown WR
17 372 Jacob Cowing WR
17 373 John Bates TE
17 374 Tommy Tremble TE
17 375 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 376 Eli Stowers TE
17 377 Max Klare TE
17 378 Dylan Laube RB
17 379 Joey Slye K
17 380 Chad Ryland K
17 381 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 382 Ashton Dulin WR
17 383 Riley Patterson K
17 384 New Orleans Saints DST
17 385 Ty Simpson QB
17 386 Tyler Conklin TE
17 387 Carolina Panthers DST
17 388 Tanner Hudson TE
17 389 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 390 Brock Wright TE
17 391 Davis Allen TE
17 392 Josh Oliver TE
17 393 Miami Dolphins DST
17 394 Adam Randall RB
17 395 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 396 Tory Horton WR
17 397 Luke Farrell TE
17 398 Emari Demercado RB
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is "making good progress," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him." The 25-year-old has been dealing with a psoas injury in his groin, and although his status for the Week 1 game in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, it looks like Nacua is heading in the right direction and should be active to kick off the regular season.

Fantasy managers will have a better idea of Nacua's Week 1 status when the Rams begin to release their official practice reports on Monday. Nacua's groin injury should not cause fantasy managers to avoid him as a top-tier wideout in the first rounds of drafts this weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last year had a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions. In a Rams offense that is as explosive as any, Nacua is RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy wideout, behind only Ja'Marr Chase.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

A second-round pick in 2024, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (undisclosed) has been limited by knee injuries to just three career games and nine career carries through his first two NFL seasons. The 23-year-old has also been working through an undisclosed injury that has prevented him from practicing in recent days, which is obviously a concern given his track record. However, Panthers coach Dave Canales recently said that the team is very optimistic that Brooks will be able to play in Week 1.

Reporting throughout the summer also indicated that Brooks was impressive in training camp and that the team could be planning on him playing a significant role in their offense. While veteran running back Chuba Hubbard will likely open the year as Carolina's RB1, Brooks could be the higher-upside option of the two. As a mid-to-late round pick in most drafts, Brooks profiles as a high-risk, high-reward selection for fantasy managers.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason rather than a more serious injury that was feared, and ESPN Insider Adam Schefter said he has a "legitimate chance to play in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins." However, with the injury and the emergence of rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. in camp, there is real worry in selecting Jeanty in the late first round, which was where he was projected prior to his injury.

The good news is it was only a sprained ankle; the bad news is there could be more of a split in carries than originally thought with Washington. Washington has looked good in camp and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry in preseason games. General manager John Spytek has praised Washington this fall: "We have an expectation that he's going to help us win football games this year," Spytek told Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off another highly productive season in 2025, recording 1,533 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. Since 2023, Williams has recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores. However, the emergence of fellow Rams back Blake Corum has led to questions around Williams' workload entering 2026.

While sharing the backfield with Corum in 2025, Williams averaged just 17.4 touches per game after averaging 21.9 touches per game in 2024. Over the final eight games of the regular season, Williams recorded more than 13 carries just twice. Williams remains a borderline fantasy RB1 entering 2026, but his production upside may be limited as long as both he and Corum are healthy.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf, Sam LaPorta, Juwan Johnson, Puka Nacua, Jonathon Brooks, Kyren Williams

Jonathan Taylor
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Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
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Christian McCaffrey
Jonathan Taylor
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Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
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Derrick Henry
Jonathan Taylor
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
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CeeDee Lamb
Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Walker III
Jonathan Taylor
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Chase Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Omarion Hampton
Jonathan Taylor
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Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
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De'Von Achane
Jonathan Taylor
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George Pickens
Jonathan Taylor
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A.J. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Drake London
Jonathan Taylor
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Brock Bowers
Jonathan Taylor
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Nico Collins
Jonathan Taylor
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Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Ashton Jeanty
Jonathan Taylor
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Chris Olave
Jonathan Taylor
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Malik Nabers
Jonathan Taylor
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
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D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
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Devonta Smith
Jonathan Taylor
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Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
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Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
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Jeremiyah Love
Jonathan Taylor
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Ladd McConkey
Jonathan Taylor
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Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Allen
Jonathan Taylor
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Bucky Irving
Jonathan Taylor
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Rashee Rice
Jonathan Taylor
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Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
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Davante Adams
Jonathan Taylor
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Colston Loveland
Jonathan Taylor
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Luther Burden III
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaylen Waddle
Jonathan Taylor
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Jameson Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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David Montgomery
Jonathan Taylor
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Emeka Egbuka
Jonathan Taylor
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DJ Moore
Jonathan Taylor
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Tetairoa McMillan
Jonathan Taylor
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Lamar Jackson
Jonathan Taylor
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Cam Skattebo
Jonathan Taylor
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Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
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Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
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Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor
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Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathan Taylor
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaylen Warren
Jonathan Taylor
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
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Blake Corum
Jonathan Taylor
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J.K. Dobbins
Jonathan Taylor
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Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
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Chuba Hubbard
Jonathan Taylor
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Jordan Mason
Jonathan Taylor
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RJ Harvey
Jonathan Taylor
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathan Taylor
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
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Rachaad White
Jonathan Taylor
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Kyle Monangai
Jonathan Taylor
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Tank Bigsby
Jonathan Taylor
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
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James Cook III
Derrick Henry
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
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Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
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Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
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CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
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Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
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Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
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Puka Nacua
Derrick Henry
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Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
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Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
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Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
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Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
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Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
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De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
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George Pickens
Derrick Henry
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A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
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Drake London
Derrick Henry
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Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
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Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
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Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
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Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
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Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
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Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
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Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
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D'Andre Swift
Derrick Henry
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Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
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Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
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Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
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Jeremiyah Love
Derrick Henry
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Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
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Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
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Josh Allen
Derrick Henry
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Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
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Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
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Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
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Davante Adams
Derrick Henry
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Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
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Luther Burden III
Derrick Henry
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Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
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Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
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David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
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Emeka Egbuka
Derrick Henry
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DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
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Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
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Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry
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Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
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Jadarian Price
Derrick Henry
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Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
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Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
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Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
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MarShawn Lloyd
Derrick Henry
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Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
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TreVeyon Henderson
Derrick Henry
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Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
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J.K. Dobbins
Derrick Henry
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Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
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Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
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RJ Harvey
Derrick Henry
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Derrick Henry
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
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Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
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Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
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Kyle Monangai
Derrick Henry
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Tank Bigsby
Derrick Henry
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
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Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Quentin Johnston
DK Metcalf
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Purdy
DK Metcalf
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Mason
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Reed
DK Metcalf
vs
RJ Harvey
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Dak Prescott
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Stafford
DK Metcalf
vs
Blake Corum
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DK Metcalf
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
DK Metcalf
vs
Caleb Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Stefon Diggs
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Herbert
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxson Dart
DK Metcalf
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DK Metcalf
vs
Jared Goff
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake Maye
DK Metcalf
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Joe Burrow
DK Metcalf
vs
Baker Mayfield
DK Metcalf
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Love
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Rico Dowdle
DK Metcalf
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Jayden Daniels
DK Metcalf
vs
Bo Nix
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Ladd McConkey
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Davante Adams
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Sam Laporta
vs
Justin Herbert
Sam Laporta
vs
Jaylen Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Caleb Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Sam Laporta
vs
Drake Maye
Sam Laporta
vs
Blake Corum
Sam Laporta
vs
Rome Odunze
Sam Laporta
vs
Dak Prescott
Sam Laporta
vs
Joe Burrow
Sam Laporta
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Sam Laporta
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Reed
Sam Laporta
vs
Rico Dowdle
Sam Laporta
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Jayden Daniels
Sam Laporta
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Sam Laporta
vs
Jalen Hurts
Sam Laporta
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Parker Washington
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Addison
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Quentin Johnston
Sam Laporta
vs
Jadarian Price
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Purdy
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Evans
Sam Laporta
vs
Jordan Mason
Sam Laporta
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Sam Laporta
vs
RJ Harvey
Sam Laporta
vs
Cam Skattebo
Sam Laporta
vs
Carnell Tate
Sam Laporta
vs
Lamar Jackson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Sam Laporta
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Sam Laporta
vs
Josh Downs
Sam Laporta
vs
DJ Moore
Sam Laporta
vs
Matthew Stafford
Sam Laporta
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Sam Laporta
vs
Courtland Sutton
Sam Laporta
vs
David Montgomery
Sam Laporta
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Jones
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Shough
Juwan Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Juwan Johnson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Willis
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Darnold
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Makai Lemon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Woody Marks
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyler Murray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Alec Pierce
Juwan Johnson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Juwan Johnson
vs
Bo Nix
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Juwan Johnson
vs
Houston Texans
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
David Njoku
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Puka Nacua
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Puka Nacua
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Puka Nacua
vs
Bijan Robinson
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Puka Nacua
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Puka Nacua
vs
James Cook III
Puka Nacua
vs
Derrick Henry
Puka Nacua
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Saquon Barkley
Puka Nacua
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Puka Nacua
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Puka Nacua
vs
Chase Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Omarion Hampton
Puka Nacua
vs
Justin Jefferson
Puka Nacua
vs
De'Von Achane
Puka Nacua
vs
George Pickens
Puka Nacua
vs
A.J. Brown
Puka Nacua
vs
Drake London
Puka Nacua
vs
Brock Bowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Nico Collins
Puka Nacua
vs
Javonte Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Kyren Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Olave
Puka Nacua
vs
Malik Nabers
Puka Nacua
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Trey McBride
Puka Nacua
vs
D'Andre Swift
Puka Nacua
vs
Devonta Smith
Puka Nacua
vs
Breece Hall
Puka Nacua
vs
Zay Flowers
Puka Nacua
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Puka Nacua
vs
Ladd McConkey
Puka Nacua
vs
Tee Higgins
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Allen
Puka Nacua
vs
Bucky Irving
Puka Nacua
vs
Rashee Rice
Puka Nacua
vs
Garrett Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Davante Adams
Puka Nacua
vs
Colston Loveland
Puka Nacua
vs
Luther Burden III
Puka Nacua
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Puka Nacua
vs
Jameson Williams
Puka Nacua
vs
David Montgomery
Puka Nacua
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Puka Nacua
vs
DJ Moore
Puka Nacua
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Puka Nacua
vs
Lamar Jackson
Puka Nacua
vs
Cam Skattebo
Puka Nacua
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Puka Nacua
vs
Parker Washington
Puka Nacua
vs
Christian Watson
Puka Nacua
vs
Rome Odunze
Puka Nacua
vs
Jayden Reed
Puka Nacua
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Jordan Addison
Puka Nacua
vs
Quentin Johnston
Puka Nacua
vs
Carnell Tate
Puka Nacua
vs
Josh Downs
Puka Nacua
vs
Courtland Sutton
Puka Nacua
vs
Stefon Diggs
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Puka Nacua
vs
Michael Wilson
Puka Nacua
vs
Matthew Golden
Puka Nacua
vs
Xavier Worthy
Puka Nacua
vs
Alec Pierce
Puka Nacua
vs
Makai Lemon
Puka Nacua
vs
KC Concepcion
Puka Nacua
vs
Romeo Doubs
Puka Nacua
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
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Tank Bigsby
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
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Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
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Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
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Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
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Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Puka Nacua

"Making Good Progress"
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
CFB

Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
CFB

Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

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Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

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Michael Page

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Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
Jake Ferguson

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Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

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Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

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Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
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Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
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George Kittle

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Alec Pierce

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Shohei Ohtani

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Konnor Griffin

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Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

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NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

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Ceddanne Rafaela

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Shohei Ohtani

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James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

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Yan Xiaonan

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Denise Gomes

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Aoriqileng

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Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

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Alex Perez

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