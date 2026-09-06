RotoBaller's high-accuracy top 400 standard (non-PPR) rankings for fantasy football. These updated and tiered rankings include all positions for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
We have reached the final draft weekend before Week 1 starts. At RotoBaller HQ, we published rankings for PPR and Half-PPR formats, and now it's time to focus on standard leagues. In a standard format, players don't receive a point for receptions, and it has more of an old-school feel. For fantasy managers who play in Non-PPR leagues, we have our updated standard fantasy football rankings for 2026. Running backs reign supreme in this format as 20 RBs are ranked within the top 50 overall!
Our standard 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf, Sam LaPorta, Juwan Johnson, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these standard rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, along with our new NFL injury tool, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Non-PPR Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|6
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|9
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|13
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|14
|Chase Brown
|RB
|2
|15
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|2
|16
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|17
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|18
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|19
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|21
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|3
|22
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|23
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|24
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|25
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|26
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|27
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|28
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|29
|Trey McBride
|TE
|4
|30
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|33
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|34
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|4
|35
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|38
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|42
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|43
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|44
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|47
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|48
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|49
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|51
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|5
|52
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|53
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|54
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|55
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|56
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|57
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|58
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|59
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|60
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|61
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|6
|62
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|6
|63
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|64
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|65
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|68
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|69
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|70
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|71
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|72
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|73
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|74
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|75
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|76
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|77
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|78
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|79
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|80
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|81
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|82
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|7
|83
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|7
|84
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|85
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|7
|86
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|87
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|88
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|89
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|90
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|91
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|92
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|93
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|94
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|95
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|96
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|8
|97
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8
|98
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|8
|99
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|8
|100
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|101
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|8
|102
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|103
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|104
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|105
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|106
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|107
|George Kittle
|TE
|9
|108
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|109
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|9
|110
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|111
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|112
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|113
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|9
|114
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|115
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|116
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|9
|117
|Rachaad White
|RB
|9
|118
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|9
|119
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|9
|120
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9
|121
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|122
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|123
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|124
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|125
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|10
|126
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|10
|127
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|128
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|129
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|130
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|131
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|132
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|133
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10
|134
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|135
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|136
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|10
|137
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|138
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|139
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|10
|140
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|10
|141
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|142
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|143
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|144
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|11
|145
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|146
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|147
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|11
|148
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|149
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|150
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|11
|151
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|152
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|153
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|154
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|155
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|156
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|157
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|158
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|159
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|161
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|162
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|163
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|164
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|165
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|166
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|167
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|11
|168
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|169
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|170
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|171
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|172
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|173
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|174
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|175
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|176
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|177
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|178
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|179
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|180
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|181
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|182
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|183
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|184
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|185
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|186
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|187
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|188
|Cade Otton
|TE
|12
|189
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|190
|Justice Hill
|RB
|12
|191
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|12
|192
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|193
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|12
|194
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|12
|195
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|196
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|197
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|198
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|12
|199
|Najee Harris
|RB
|12
|200
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|201
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|13
|202
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|203
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|204
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|205
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|206
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|207
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|208
|AJ Barner
|TE
|13
|209
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|210
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|211
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|212
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|13
|213
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|214
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|215
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|13
|216
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|13
|217
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|13
|218
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|13
|219
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|220
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|221
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|13
|222
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|13
|223
|Jordan James
|RB
|13
|224
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|13
|225
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|13
|226
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|13
|227
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|14
|228
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|14
|229
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|230
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|14
|231
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|232
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|233
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|234
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|235
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|236
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|237
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|238
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|239
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|240
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|241
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|242
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|243
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|244
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|245
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|246
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|247
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|248
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|249
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|250
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|251
|Darren Waller
|TE
|14
|252
|Tyler Loop
|K
|14
|253
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|14
|254
|David Njoku
|TE
|14
|255
|Evan McPherson
|K
|14
|256
|Evan Engram
|TE
|14
|257
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|14
|258
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|15
|259
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|260
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|261
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|262
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|263
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|264
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|15
|265
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|266
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|267
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|268
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|269
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|270
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|271
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|272
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|273
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|274
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|275
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|276
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|277
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|278
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|279
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|280
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|281
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|15
|282
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|283
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|284
|Noah Gray
|TE
|15
|285
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|15
|286
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|287
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|288
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|289
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|290
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|291
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|292
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|293
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|294
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|295
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|296
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|297
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|298
|Cairo Santos
|K
|15
|299
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|15
|300
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|16
|301
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|302
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|303
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|304
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|16
|305
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|306
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|307
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|308
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|309
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|310
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|311
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|312
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|313
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|314
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|315
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|316
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|317
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|318
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|319
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|320
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|321
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|322
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|323
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|324
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|325
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|326
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|327
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|328
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|329
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|330
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|331
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|332
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|333
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|334
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|335
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|336
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|337
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|338
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|339
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|341
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|342
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|343
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|344
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|345
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|346
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|347
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|348
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|349
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|350
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|17
|351
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|352
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|353
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|354
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|355
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|356
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|357
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|358
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|359
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|360
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|361
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|362
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|363
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|364
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|365
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|366
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|367
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|368
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|369
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|370
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|371
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|372
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|373
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|374
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|375
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|376
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|377
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|378
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|379
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|380
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|383
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|384
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|385
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|386
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|387
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|388
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|389
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|390
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|391
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|392
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|393
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|394
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|395
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|396
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|397
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|398
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
Fantasy Football Player News, Outlooks
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is "making good progress," according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "Been hitting some high-speed yards at a really good clip with Reggie [Scott] and his group," McVay said. "And when we get back out there, it'll be fun to have him." The 25-year-old has been dealing with a psoas injury in his groin, and although his status for the Week 1 game in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers is up in the air, it looks like Nacua is heading in the right direction and should be active to kick off the regular season.
Fantasy managers will have a better idea of Nacua's Week 1 status when the Rams begin to release their official practice reports on Monday. Nacua's groin injury should not cause fantasy managers to avoid him as a top-tier wideout in the first rounds of drafts this weekend. The two-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last year had a career-high 1,715 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games last year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions. In a Rams offense that is as explosive as any, Nacua is RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy wideout, behind only Ja'Marr Chase.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
A second-round pick in 2024, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (undisclosed) has been limited by knee injuries to just three career games and nine career carries through his first two NFL seasons. The 23-year-old has also been working through an undisclosed injury that has prevented him from practicing in recent days, which is obviously a concern given his track record. However, Panthers coach Dave Canales recently said that the team is very optimistic that Brooks will be able to play in Week 1.
Reporting throughout the summer also indicated that Brooks was impressive in training camp and that the team could be planning on him playing a significant role in their offense. While veteran running back Chuba Hubbard will likely open the year as Carolina's RB1, Brooks could be the higher-upside option of the two. As a mid-to-late round pick in most drafts, Brooks profiles as a high-risk, high-reward selection for fantasy managers.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle) suffered a sprained ankle in the preseason rather than a more serious injury that was feared, and ESPN Insider Adam Schefter said he has a "legitimate chance to play in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins." However, with the injury and the emergence of rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. in camp, there is real worry in selecting Jeanty in the late first round, which was where he was projected prior to his injury.
The good news is it was only a sprained ankle; the bad news is there could be more of a split in carries than originally thought with Washington. Washington has looked good in camp and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry in preseason games. General manager John Spytek has praised Washington this fall: "We have an expectation that he's going to help us win football games this year," Spytek told Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off another highly productive season in 2025, recording 1,533 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. Since 2023, Williams has recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores. However, the emergence of fellow Rams back Blake Corum has led to questions around Williams' workload entering 2026.
While sharing the backfield with Corum in 2025, Williams averaged just 17.4 touches per game after averaging 21.9 touches per game in 2024. Over the final eight games of the regular season, Williams recorded more than 13 carries just twice. Williams remains a borderline fantasy RB1 entering 2026, but his production upside may be limited as long as both he and Corum are healthy.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Evans, Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf, Sam LaPorta, Juwan Johnson, Puka Nacua, Jonathon Brooks, Kyren Williams
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