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When Is Brock Bowers Coming Back - Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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When is Brock Bowers coming back? Will Brock Bowers play again this season? Read about Brock Bowers's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The biggest surprise of the early fantasy season happened before games kicked off in Week 1, when it was announced that Brock Bowers had undergone a knee procedure that would sideline him for the Raiders’ first game.

For fantasy managers, it was an unfortunate déjà vu of the 2025 season, when Bowers suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that lingered and ultimately cost him five games.

What is Brock Bowers’ injury? How long will it keep him off the field? Let’s dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football

One of the most surprising developments before Week 1 came when the Las Vegas Raiders announced that veteran tight end Brock Bowers had undergone a meniscus trim on the Tuesday before games started. Head coach Klint Kubiak made it clear that the team thought that Bowers’ absence would be short-term and did not place on him on the injured reserve.

The move sent managers who spent a second-round pick on Bowers scrambling to the waiver wire to find a replacement. Bowers missed the first game of the season but is listed as day-to-day heading into Week 2. Kubiak reiterated to reporters that “… if he’s (Bowers) ready to play, he’s gonna play.”

Unfortunately, that doesn’t offer much clarity for fantasy managers scrambling to find a replacement for the player they drafted as their TE1.

 

Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook

The reports surrounding Bowers throughout the summer were glowing. At one point, head coach Klint Kubiak referred to Bowers as “a football robot from heaven”, praising his work ethic and play-making ability on the field.

Bowers took the real and fantasy football worlds by storm as a rookie, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on an abysmal Raiders’ offense. However, this is now two seasons in a row where an early-season knee issue has caused him to miss time and cost fantasy managers a premium draft pick.

The third-year tight end could return to the field as soon as Week 2, but there is also a risk that the team is pushing him back into action due to the lack of pass-catching talent on the roster. The good news for fantasy managers is that even if Bowers returns to the field early, he will command targets even if he’s not 100%.

At this point, fantasy managers who drafted Bowers would be wise to keep a second tight end on their roster or play the streaming game until Bowers is healthy. Once he’s cleared to play, he can be in your starting lineup, though there is some risk of him coming back too soon and being used as a part-time player. That could come as soon as Week 2 or Week 3 based on current reporting.

 

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Michael Mayer, Brock Bowers:

Michael Mayer
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Mayer
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Mayer
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Mayer
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Mayer
vs
Emmett Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Mayer
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Samaje Perine
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Evan Engram
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Mayer
vs
Justice Hill
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Mayer
vs
Tank Bigsby
Michael Mayer
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Mayer
vs
Bryce Lance
Michael Mayer
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Mayer
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Mayer
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Mayer
vs
Michael Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Michael Mayer
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Mayer
vs
Calvin Ridley
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Mooney
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaelon Black
Michael Mayer
vs
Joshua Palmer
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendre Miller
Michael Mayer
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Cole Kmet
Michael Mayer
vs
Theo Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Dawson Knox
Michael Mayer
vs
John Bates
Michael Mayer
vs
Noah Fant
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Oliver
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonnu Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Charlie Kolar
Michael Mayer
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Michael Mayer
vs
Erick All Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Adam Trautman
Michael Mayer
vs
Drew Sample
Michael Mayer
vs
Ben Sinnott
Michael Mayer
vs
Foster Moreau
Brock Bowers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brock Bowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Brock Bowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brock Bowers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Brock Bowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
vs
RJ Harvey
Brock Bowers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brock Bowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Brock Bowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Brock Bowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brock Bowers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Brock Bowers
vs
Mack Hollins
Brock Bowers
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Brock Bowers
vs
Michael Mayer
Brock Bowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brock Bowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brock Bowers
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brock Bowers
vs
George Kittle
Brock Bowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brock Bowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Brock Bowers
vs
Jalen McMillan
Brock Bowers
vs
Rachaad White
Brock Bowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Brock Bowers
vs
Pat Bryant
Brock Bowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Brock Bowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Brock Bowers
vs
Blake Corum
Brock Bowers
vs
Malik Washington
Brock Bowers
vs
Woody Marks
Brock Bowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers
vs
Tony Pollard
Brock Bowers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brock Bowers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brock Bowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Brock Bowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brock Bowers
vs
Cade Otton
Brock Bowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Brock Bowers
vs
AJ Barner
Brock Bowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
vs
Ted Hurst
Brock Bowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brock Bowers
vs
Jalen Nailor
Brock Bowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Malachi Fields
Brock Bowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
vs
Tre Harris
Brock Bowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brock Bowers
vs
David Njoku
Brock Bowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Brock Bowers
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Brock Bowers
vs
Josh Downs
Brock Bowers
vs
Jauan Jennings
Brock Bowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Brock Bowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brock Bowers
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brock Bowers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brock Bowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Brock Bowers
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Brock Bowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Brock Bowers
vs
Antonio Williams
Brock Bowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brock Bowers
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brock Bowers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brock Bowers
vs
George Holani
Brock Bowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Brock Bowers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brock Bowers
vs
Kaelon Black
Brock Bowers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brock Bowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Brock Bowers
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brock Bowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Brock Bowers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brock Bowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Brock Bowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Demario Douglas
Brock Bowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Brock Bowers
vs
Samaje Perine
Brock Bowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
vs
Evan Engram
Brock Bowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Brock Bowers
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brock Bowers
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brock Bowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brock Bowers
vs
Justice Hill
Brock Bowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brock Bowers
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brock Bowers
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Brock Bowers
vs
Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Brock Bowers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
vs
Darren Waller
Brock Bowers
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
vs
Cole Kmet
Brock Bowers
vs
Theo Johnson
Brock Bowers
vs
Darnell Washington
Brock Bowers
vs
Dawson Knox
Brock Bowers
vs
John Bates
Brock Bowers
vs
Noah Fant
Brock Bowers
vs
Mason Taylor
Brock Bowers
vs
Josh Oliver
Brock Bowers
vs
Jonnu Smith
Brock Bowers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brock Bowers
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brock Bowers
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Brock Bowers
vs
Eli Raridon
Brock Bowers
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Brock Bowers
vs
Erick All Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Adam Trautman
Brock Bowers
vs
Drew Sample
Brock Bowers
vs
Ben Sinnott
Brock Bowers
vs
Foster Moreau

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