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When Is A.J. Brown Coming Back - Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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A.J. Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is A.J. Brown coming back? Will A.j. Brown play again this season? Read about A.J. Brown's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

One of the biggest offseason moves before the 2026 regular season happened when the Philadelphia Eagles finally traded away disgruntled receiver A.J. Brown.  Fantasy managers everywhere hoped a change of scenery and a quarterback upgrade would get Brown back to form as an elite fantasy wide receiver.

Unfortunately, Brown lasted just 31 snaps before suffering an injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks in 2026.

When will A.J. Brown be back? Read below to find out.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

A.J. Brown Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The New England Patriots traded for A.J. Brown this offseason to help improve their passing attack after a near-MVP season from Drake Maye in 2025. Brown was expected to be the focal point of New England’s passing attack and give the team a weapon who could win quickly and generate big plays after the catch.

Unfortunately, those dreams will have to wait. Brown caught three of four targets for 26 yards in his debut against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and also drew a pass interference on a deep pass before suffering an ankle injury. After the game, Brown was placed on injured reserve.

A move to the injured reserve guarantees that Brown will miss at least four games, but the typical recovery timeline for high-ankle sprains could be anywhere from four to six weeks. High-ankle sprains also notoriously linger and sap explosiveness, which means his play on the field could suffer well beyond that window.

The earliest that Brown can return to the field is Week 6 against the New York Jets.

 

A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers who selected A.J. Brown in the second round of their fantasy drafts did so hoping that Brown could return to form in his age-29 season by upgrading his quarterback from Jalen Hurts to Maye. Maye was one of the most efficient downfield passers in 2026, which ideally would have unlocked Brown’s playmaking ability.

Unfortunately, that ceiling outcome now feels less attainable. Not only is Brown missing valuable time to build rapport with Maye on the field, but the nature of his injury also puts into question how effective Brown will be when he returns.

Brown’s 14.7% win rate and 20% explosive play rate in 2025 were his lowest since his rookie season, but many were willing to put that aside in hopes that more accurate passes from Maye would correct those issues. However, if Brown is limited in his return to the field after Week 6, those issues could not only crop up again, but they could theoretically be worse.

A high-ankle sprain doesn’t end A.J. Brown’s 2026 season, but it does cap his fantasy ceiling going forward. He will need to return (and likely be the primary threat in the red zone) to pay off his second-round ADP. Thankfully for fantasy managers who drafted him, he could be hitting his peak during the fantasy playoffs.

For now, managers should expect Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas to operate as the top wideouts in New England.

 

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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Mack Hollins, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas:

Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mack Hollins
vs
Hunter Henry
Mack Hollins
vs
Keenan Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mack Hollins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mack Hollins
vs
Brenton Strange
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mack Hollins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Bryant
Mack Hollins
vs
Brock Bowers
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mack Hollins
vs
Alec Pierce
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Makai Lemon
Mack Hollins
vs
RJ Harvey
Mack Hollins
vs
Cade Otton
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Tucker
Mack Hollins
vs
AJ Barner
Mack Hollins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Ted Hurst
Mack Hollins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mack Hollins
vs
Jordan Addison
Mack Hollins
vs
Malachi Fields
Mack Hollins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mack Hollins
vs
Tre Harris
Mack Hollins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
David Njoku
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Gesicki
Mack Hollins
vs
George Kittle
Mack Hollins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mack Hollins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mack Hollins
vs
KC Concepcion
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Rachaad White
Mack Hollins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mack Hollins
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Carnell Tate
Mack Hollins
vs
Antonio Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Blake Corum
Mack Hollins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mack Hollins
vs
Woody Marks
Mack Hollins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mack Hollins
vs
Tony Pollard
Mack Hollins
vs
George Holani
Mack Hollins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mack Hollins
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mack Hollins
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Travis Kelce
Mack Hollins
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mack Hollins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mack Hollins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Braelon Allen
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mack Hollins
vs
Demario Douglas
Mack Hollins
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mack Hollins
vs
Samaje Perine
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Evan Engram
Mack Hollins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Josh Downs
Mack Hollins
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mack Hollins
vs
Jayden Reed
Mack Hollins
vs
Justice Hill
Mack Hollins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mack Hollins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mack Hollins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mack Hollins
vs
Bryce Lance
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Bell
Mack Hollins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mack Hollins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mack Hollins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mack Hollins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mack Hollins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mack Hollins
vs
DK Metcalf
Mack Hollins
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mack Hollins
vs
Kaelon Black
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mack Hollins
vs
Mark Andrews
Mack Hollins
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mack Hollins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mack Hollins
vs
Joshua Palmer
Mack Hollins
vs
Matthew Golden
Mack Hollins
vs
Puka Nacua
Mack Hollins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mack Hollins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mack Hollins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mack Hollins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mack Hollins
vs
Nico Collins
Mack Hollins
vs
George Pickens
Mack Hollins
vs
Zay Flowers
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Olave
Mack Hollins
vs
DJ Moore
Mack Hollins
vs
Devonta Smith
Mack Hollins
vs
Mike Evans
Mack Hollins
vs
Parker Washington
Mack Hollins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mack Hollins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Malik Nabers
Mack Hollins
vs
Christian Watson
Mack Hollins
vs
Tee Higgins
Mack Hollins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mack Hollins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mack Hollins
vs
Drake London
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashee Rice
Mack Hollins
vs
Luther Burden III
Mack Hollins
vs
Jameson Williams
Mack Hollins
vs
Davante Adams
Mack Hollins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mack Hollins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mack Hollins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mack Hollins
vs
Jalen Coker
Mack Hollins
vs
Rome Odunze
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mack Hollins
vs
Jack Bech
Mack Hollins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mack Hollins
vs
Troy Franklin
Mack Hollins
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Mack Hollins
vs
Roman Wilson
Mack Hollins
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Mack Hollins
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Mack Hollins
vs
Keon Coleman
Mack Hollins
vs
Germie Bernard
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mack Hollins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Kelce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tony Pollard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Romeo Doubs
vs
Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Romeo Doubs
vs
Blake Corum
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Carnell Tate
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Josh Downs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rachaad White
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jayden Reed
Romeo Doubs
vs
KC Concepcion
Romeo Doubs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Romeo Doubs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Kittle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Addison
Romeo Doubs
vs
DK Metcalf
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jake Ferguson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kaelon Black
Romeo Doubs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mark Andrews
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Romeo Doubs
vs
RJ Harvey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Matthew Golden
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Alec Pierce
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rome Odunze
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
vs
Sam Laporta
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brock Bowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brenton Strange
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keenan Allen
Romeo Doubs
vs
Davante Adams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jameson Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jordan Mason
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mack Hollins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Romeo Doubs
vs
Michael Mayer
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Hunter Henry
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Luther Burden III
Romeo Doubs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Colston Loveland
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen McMillan
Romeo Doubs
vs
Rashee Rice
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Drake London
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Bryant
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Romeo Doubs
vs
Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jadarian Price
Romeo Doubs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tee Higgins
Romeo Doubs
vs
Makai Lemon
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cade Otton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Trey McBride
Romeo Doubs
vs
AJ Barner
Romeo Doubs
vs
Christian Watson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ted Hurst
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malik Nabers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Malachi Fields
Romeo Doubs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tre Harris
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Romeo Doubs
vs
Puka Nacua
Romeo Doubs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Romeo Doubs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Romeo Doubs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Nico Collins
Romeo Doubs
vs
George Pickens
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zay Flowers
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Olave
Romeo Doubs
vs
DJ Moore
Romeo Doubs
vs
Devonta Smith
Romeo Doubs
vs
Mike Evans
Romeo Doubs
vs
Parker Washington
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Romeo Doubs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Antonio Williams
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Romeo Doubs
vs
Demario Douglas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Bryce Lance
Romeo Doubs
vs
Chris Bell
Romeo Doubs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Romeo Doubs
vs
Calvin Ridley
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Romeo Doubs
vs
Darnell Mooney
Romeo Doubs
vs
Joshua Palmer
Romeo Doubs
vs
Jack Bech
Romeo Doubs
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Romeo Doubs
vs
Troy Franklin
Romeo Doubs
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Romeo Doubs
vs
Roman Wilson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Romeo Doubs
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Romeo Doubs
vs
Keon Coleman
Romeo Doubs
vs
Germie Bernard
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Romeo Doubs
vs
Zachariah Branch
Romeo Doubs
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Romeo Doubs
vs
Travis Hunter
Romeo Doubs
vs
Xavier Legette
Romeo Doubs
vs
Brenen Thompson

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Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
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