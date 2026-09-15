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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks

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Kendre Miller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kendre Miller Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike Washington Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Woody Marks Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The running back position on the waiver wire is typically barren after a few weeks of fantasy football.

That doesn't mean you can't get decent values early on. You should always be scouring waivers for potential future viable starters.

Ahead of Week 2 is a perfect time to get to work on that, so let's break down three backup running backs you should see on waivers early in the 2026 NFL season!

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Kendre Miller Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 1% of leagues

The New Orleans Saints broke the piggy bank to sign running back Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, who formerly played with the Jacksonville Jaguars. So it was pretty shocking for many to see Miller handle the same amount of carries coming off an ACL tear last season.

Additionally, Miller was the clear goal-line back, while Etienne handled plenty of passing-game work. Keep in mind Alvin Kamara has been a good pass-catching back his entire career and did not suit up in Week 1. Understandably, there's concern for ETN here.

Miller took nine carries for 30 yards and punched in a red-zone touchdown.

Etienne may simply not be who the Saints thought he was after an excellent 2025 season in Jacksonville, given his Week 1 workload.

When Kamara returns, if he eats into Etienne's pass-catching role from Week 1, it could further decrease his fantasy floor. Miller is a nice speculative deep-league stash, in hopes he retains his goal-line role ahead of Week 2.

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Mike Washington Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 53% of leagues

Washington was heavily drafted after the ankle injury to RB Ashton Jeanty, perhaps because it was initially reported as potentially season-ending. He's clearly fine, though, as Jeanty dominated the workload. Washington took seven carries for 41 yards and wasn't targeted in the Raiders' Week 1 win.

He didn't play poorly, averaging over five yards per carry, but it's hard to envision a big role for him as long as Jeanty is healthy. Las Vegas spent a top-5 draft pick on the second-year pro, and plans to use him as much as possible while protecting his health. That's why he had 29 touches.

The rookie could be good for one or two explosive runs per game, but Jeanty's combination of speed, burst, contact balance, and run-after-catch ability makes him a hard player to take off the field. Of course, giving your star RB more than 30 touches per game can get excessive, depending on who you ask.

At least we think we know Washington is the handcuff here. A Jeanty injury would mean Washington would be the starting RB on a well-designed offense with an offensive line that's much improved from a year ago. However, his standalone upside is limited as long as Jeanty is on the field.

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Woody Marks Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

In his first game backing up former Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery, Texans running back Woody Marks took nine carries for 42 yards and caught one pass for negative two yards. For any kind of standalone value, we would have liked to see more target volume.

It's clear that Montgomery is the primary rusher for now, and is handling the touches at the goal line. He turned 20 rushes into 60 rushing yards and two rushing scores and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and another touchdown.

"Monty" shared the field with RB Jahmyr Gibbs, arguably the most explosive RB in the NFL. So Montgomery not having much of a pass-catching role in Detroit makes sense. But he's good with the ball in his hands. Marks is just a handcuff for now, only worth adding in deeper leagues as his standalone value projects to be limited.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks:

Kendre Miller
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Tre' Harris
Kendre Miller
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
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Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
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Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
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Jakobi Meyers
Kendre Miller
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Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
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Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
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Caleb Douglas
Kendre Miller
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Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
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Samaje Perine
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Tank Bigsby
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Brian Robinson
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Emmett Johnson
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Ray Davis
Kendre Miller
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George Holani
Kendre Miller
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Sione Vaki
Kendre Miller
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Emari Demercado
Kendre Miller
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Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
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Braelon Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tre' Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rashod Bateman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
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Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
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Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Caleb Douglas
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Xavier Worthy
Mike Washington Jr.
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Samaje Perine
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
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George Holani
Mike Washington Jr.
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Sione Vaki
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emari Demercado
Mike Washington Jr.
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Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
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Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
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Tre' Harris
Woody Marks
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
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Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
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Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
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Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
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Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
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Rashod Bateman
Woody Marks
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Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Brian Robinson
Woody Marks
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Woody Marks
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Ray Davis
Woody Marks
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George Holani
Woody Marks
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Sione Vaki
Woody Marks
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Emari Demercado
Woody Marks
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Seth McGowan

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