Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The running back position on the waiver wire is typically barren after a few weeks of fantasy football.
That doesn't mean you can't get decent values early on. You should always be scouring waivers for potential future viable starters.
Ahead of Week 2 is a perfect time to get to work on that, so let's break down three backup running backs you should see on waivers early in the 2026 NFL season!Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Kendre Miller Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 1% of leagues
The New Orleans Saints broke the piggy bank to sign running back Travis Etienne Jr. this offseason, who formerly played with the Jacksonville Jaguars. So it was pretty shocking for many to see Miller handle the same amount of carries coming off an ACL tear last season.
Additionally, Miller was the clear goal-line back, while Etienne handled plenty of passing-game work. Keep in mind Alvin Kamara has been a good pass-catching back his entire career and did not suit up in Week 1. Understandably, there's concern for ETN here.
Miller took nine carries for 30 yards and punched in a red-zone touchdown.
Kendre Miller gets the Saints on the board
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uWVM4LIs9i
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Etienne may simply not be who the Saints thought he was after an excellent 2025 season in Jacksonville, given his Week 1 workload.
When Kamara returns, if he eats into Etienne's pass-catching role from Week 1, it could further decrease his fantasy floor. Miller is a nice speculative deep-league stash, in hopes he retains his goal-line role ahead of Week 2.
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Mike Washington Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 53% of leagues
Washington was heavily drafted after the ankle injury to RB Ashton Jeanty, perhaps because it was initially reported as potentially season-ending. He's clearly fine, though, as Jeanty dominated the workload. Washington took seven carries for 41 yards and wasn't targeted in the Raiders' Week 1 win.
He didn't play poorly, averaging over five yards per carry, but it's hard to envision a big role for him as long as Jeanty is healthy. Las Vegas spent a top-5 draft pick on the second-year pro, and plans to use him as much as possible while protecting his health. That's why he had 29 touches.
The rookie Mike Washington Jr. TAKES OFF for 53 yards 😤
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— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
The rookie could be good for one or two explosive runs per game, but Jeanty's combination of speed, burst, contact balance, and run-after-catch ability makes him a hard player to take off the field. Of course, giving your star RB more than 30 touches per game can get excessive, depending on who you ask.
At least we think we know Washington is the handcuff here. A Jeanty injury would mean Washington would be the starting RB on a well-designed offense with an offensive line that's much improved from a year ago. However, his standalone upside is limited as long as Jeanty is on the field.
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Woody Marks Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 49% of leagues
In his first game backing up former Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery, Texans running back Woody Marks took nine carries for 42 yards and caught one pass for negative two yards. For any kind of standalone value, we would have liked to see more target volume.
It's clear that Montgomery is the primary rusher for now, and is handling the touches at the goal line. He turned 20 rushes into 60 rushing yards and two rushing scores and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and another touchdown.
COUNT 'EM 🗣️ That's three TDs for David Montgomery!
BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iUc7FIoNID
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
"Monty" shared the field with RB Jahmyr Gibbs, arguably the most explosive RB in the NFL. So Montgomery not having much of a pass-catching role in Detroit makes sense. But he's good with the ball in his hands. Marks is just a handcuff for now, only worth adding in deeper leagues as his standalone value projects to be limited.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks:
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