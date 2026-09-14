Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams Fantasy Football Outlooks

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, and Antonio Williams in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
After such a long wait, we were finally treated to some brilliant NFL action on Sunday. Several rookies also made their debuts and look like future studs for years to come.
In this article, we will focus on the rookie WR trio: Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, and Antonio Williams. Boston overcame the Browns' terrible QB situation to score a touchdown on his NFL debut. Antonio Williams also found the end zone in his first-ever NFL game, while Caleb Douglas led all rookies in receiving yards.
Are Boston, Douglas, and Williams worth adding off the waiver wire in Week 2? Here are the latest outlooks on each for fantasy football.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Denzel Boston Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 28% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Denzel Boston initially didn't get much playing time on a loaded Washington Huskies team led by Michael Penix Jr. Following their loss in the National Championship Game, Penix and star WRs Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk left for the NFL, which opened the door for Boston.
Denzel Boston's 1st TD as a Brown 🔥
CLEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VmvUAV0kcU
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Boston recorded consecutive seasons with at least 800 yards and nine touchdowns, and the Cleveland Browns picked him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Boston's 6'4, 215lb frame drew comparisons to fellow Washington alum Puka Nacua, which was fitting as both players were criticized for their lack of top-end speed.
With the Browns having picked KC Concepcion in the first round, not many expected Boston to be the Browns' leading receiver in Week 1, but that's exactly what happened. While the team had a brutal 24-point loss to the Jaguars, Boston scored their only touchdown of the game with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
He finished as the PPR WR23 last week with 13.9 PPR points, though it's only fair to add that the majority of his yards (46) came on one play. The Browns have a volatile QB situation, but Boston could carve out a nice role for himself as a big-play wideout.
Caleb Douglas Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 12% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas is the type of receiver that you'd want to create in a lab. 6-foot-4, with a 6-foot-8 + 3/8 inch wingspan and 10 + 1/8 inch hands, and also a 4.39 40-yard dash.
Caleb Douglas oh my 😮
MIAvsWAS
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/21vkGuMeTb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
Those freakish measurables instantly made him the Dolphins' tallest and fastest receiver once they drafted him with the 75th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Douglas put up 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns in 27 games at Texas Tech, but concerns about his high drop rate (six drops in 2025) caused his draft stock to fall. However, it seems like the Dolphins made the right choice by drafting Douglas after all.
He caught five of his seven targets for 94 yards, leading all rookies in receiving yards and also finishing one spot ahead of Boston in the Week 1 PPR leaderboards, with 14.4 PPR points. Douglas generated four of the Dolphins' nine passing plays over 10 yards, which shows how important he'll be to the team this season.
Antonio Williams Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered: 2% of Leagues
Baller Move: Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams' Week 1 performance was the best of both worlds. He finished second among rookies in receiving yards (64), while also scoring a touchdown.
Jayden Daniels to the rookie, Antonio Williams, for a TD ‼️
WASvsPHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rznfyftIjU
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
After racking up 2,336 yard and 21 touchdowns in four seasons as a major contributor at Clemson, he was picked in the third round by the Commanders in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Down 9-17, on third and 14 in the fourth quarter, Jayden Daniels connected with Williams on a 33-yard throw to save the drive and eventually score a touchdown.
On their next drive, down 16-24, Williams scored a one-yard touchdown with one minute left. However, the team failed to score the two-point conversion to tie the game. Williams' ability to show up in big moments will be crucial to a Washington team that wants to return to the playoffs.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Denzel Boston, Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams:
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