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TNF Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Fantasy Football Matchups for Thursday Night Football

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all 49ers. Rams Week 1 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Blake Corum, George Kittle, and more.

The NFL season begins on Wednesday, but we have our first Thursday Night Football game in a few days. Below you will find our start/sit matchups chart for all players in the TNF game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams

In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Davante Adams, George Kittle, De'Zhaun Stribling, Terrance Ferguson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, and more. Which Rams and 49ers players should you start or sit in Week 1?

Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 1, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 1, RotoBallers!

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San Francisco 49ers Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Christian McCaffrey Start 122.6 @ LAR RB
Mike Evans Start 114.2 @ LAR WR
George Kittle Start 110.6 @ LAR TE
Brock Purdy Start 108.9 @ LAR QB
Eddy Piñeiro Start 108.8 @ LAR K
Deebo Samuel Sr. Risky Start 103.8 @ LAR WR
De'Zhaun Stribling Risky Start 102.3 @ LAR WR
San Francisco 49ers Sit 101.5 @ LAR D/ST
Demarcus Robinson Sit 101.5 @ LAR WR
Jake Tonges Sit 101.2 @ LAR TE
Kaleon Black Sit 97.2 @ LAR RB
Luke Farrell Sit 96.4 @ LAR TE
Kyle Juszczyk Sit 92.9 @ LAR RB
Jordan James Sit 90.5 @ LAR RB

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) participated in practice on Monday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. For clarification purposes, the 49ers are overseas preparing for Week 1, so this practice occurred on Monday in Australia but lined up with the waning hours of Sunday in the United States. Time zone logistics aside, fantasy managers should be encouraged that Kittle was able to practice on Monday.

There's still a chance that he has some sort of snap count for Week 1, but at this point, it looks like he'll at least be active for the season opener. This falls in line with a previous report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter that said Kittle should be able to play. The 32-year-old is a top-three fantasy tight end when healthy, and he'll be tasked with occupying a major receiving role once again this year.

Managers looking for additional updates on Kittle's status should check back in approximately 24 hours when the 49ers release their first official injury report of the regular season.

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

San Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (groin) said that none of the injuries that he dealt with this summer during training camp were significant, according to Christopher Mathis of The Drive. "I know I'm an older player. I've had probably over a thousand football practices in my life now, so I know what I'm doing out there. They know what they're doing. They did a good job taking care of me.

None of my injuries were significant, so if it was a game week, I wouldn't have missed any time," Evans said. The 33-year-old was spotted on the field on Monday in Melbourne, Australia, in the portion of practice open to the media, but he could have been limited with a groin injury that he has been dealing with since the end of camp. While the Niners have been careful with Evans after he played in a career-low eight games in 2025 in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he is expected to suit up on Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his 49ers debut.

Evans is a future Hall of Famer and the unquestioned WR1 in San Fran in 2026, but durability concerns as he nears the end of his career should not be ignored. Fantasy managers should treat Evans as a WR3/flex for his debut with his new squad in Week 1.

 

Los Angeles Rams Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Puka Nacua Start 122.8 vs. SF WR
Matthew Stafford Start 120.5 vs. SF QB
Davante Adams Start 117.3 vs. SF WR
Kyren Williams Start 113.5 vs. SF RB
Blake Corum Risky Start 103.8 vs. SF RB
Harrison Mevis Risky Start 102 vs. SF K
Terrance Ferguson Sit 100.5 vs. SF TE
Colby Parkinson Sit 100.2 vs. SF TE
Max Klare Sit 100 vs. SF TE
Jordan Whittington Sit 99.9 vs. SF WR
Tutu Atwell Sit 99.9 vs. SF WR
Konata Mumpfield Sit 99.6 vs. SF WR
Xavier Smith Sit 99 vs. SF WR
Davis Allen Sit 99 vs. SF TE
Tyler Higbee Sit 98.5 vs. SF TE
Los Angeles Rams Sit 97.3 vs. SF D/ST
CJ Daniels Sit 93 vs. SF WR

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams didn't play in the preseason, but he generated plenty of buzz because of his performance throughout training camp. Adams has had a dominant camp alongside fellow starting receiver Puka Nacua, as the two continue to form the best one-two punch in the NFL.

The veteran is coming off a WR9 finish in PPR leagues. He has been a top-12 wide receiver in each of his last six seasons, as well as a top-14 receiver in nine of his last 10. The great news for Adams is that he plays in an offense where multiple players can thrive.

After all, Nacua was the WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and Adams still turned in his best fantasy finish since 2022. We expect that trend to continue in 2026 and for as long as Matthew Stafford remains the Rams' quarterback. For now, the big question is whether Adams will replicate last year's 14 touchdowns on 60 catches, or if he'll come back to the mean and catch more passes with fewer touchdowns.

The other note on Adams is that he could spend a portion of the season in the No. 1 receiver role as a potential suspension lingers for Nacua. If that happens, Adams would jump from a low-end WR1 to a high-end WR1. At the moment, he has an ADP of 52.8, which corresponds to the fifth round of fantasy drafts. He's a steal at that current price tag, especially given his nose for the end zone.

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off another highly productive season in 2025, recording 1,533 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. Since 2023, Williams has recorded three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores. However, the emergence of fellow Rams back Blake Corum has led to questions around Williams' workload entering 2026.

While sharing the backfield with Corum in 2025, Williams averaged just 17.4 touches per game after averaging 21.9 touches per game in 2024. Over the final eight games of the regular season, Williams recorded more than 13 carries just twice. Williams remains a borderline fantasy RB1 entering 2026, but his production upside may be limited as long as both he and Corum are healthy.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Davante Adams, George Kittle, De'Zhaun Stribling, Terrance Ferguson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Davante Adams
vs
Josh Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
vs
A.J. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Tyler Warren
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Jayden Reed
Davante Adams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Downs
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
KC Concepcion
George Kittle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
vs
Bo Nix
George Kittle
vs
Kyler Murray
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Kittle
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Love
George Kittle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Rachaad White
George Kittle
vs
Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Alec Pierce
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Jared Goff
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Kittle
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
vs
Daniel Jones
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Kittle
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Shough
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Mason
George Kittle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Tucker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Malik Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Ward
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Mason
Matthew Stafford
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Stafford
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Courtland Sutton
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Matthew Golden
Matthew Stafford
vs
Blake Corum
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Quentin Johnston
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Addison
Matthew Stafford
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Stafford
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Stafford
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tony Pollard
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Stafford
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Bo Nix
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vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
KC Concepcion
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vs
Jayden Reed
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
George Kittle
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vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Makai Lemon
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Sam Darnold
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Blake Corum
Brock Purdy
vs
Courtland Sutton
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Downs
Brock Purdy
vs
Carnell Tate
Brock Purdy
vs
Quentin Johnston
Brock Purdy
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Brock Purdy
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Addison
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Mason
Brock Purdy
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
DK Metcalf
Brock Purdy
vs
Stefon Diggs
Brock Purdy
vs
Tony Pollard
Brock Purdy
vs
RJ Harvey
Brock Purdy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Brock Purdy
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Wilson
Brock Purdy
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Jacobs
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Golden
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Reed
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Tucker Kraft
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Alec Pierce
Brock Purdy
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Rico Dowdle
Brock Purdy
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaylen Warren
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.

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