Should I drop Romeo Doubs for fantasy football Week 2? Is Romeo Doubs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs caught zero of his three targets in his team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Super Bowl rematch didn't feature the former Packers wideout contributing at all. In fact, he had a crucial drop on a route in which he was wide open, which could have swung the game in his team's favor had it gone the other way.
Doubs got a nice payday to come to his new team, and was expected to be the team's clear WR2 and a key cog in his passing offense. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye played well in 2025 despite a serious lack of pass-catching talent, and Doubs was viewed as a solid route-runner with good hands and nice catch-point skills.
So it was a surprise when he put up a goose egg in his first game on his new team. But he could just be shaking off jitters, and great NFL wideouts like Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase get off to a slow start in Week 1 quite often. Still, should you drop Doubs in fantasy leagues? Let's dive in.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Romeo Doubs in Fantasy Football?
Definitely not. Even though his first game was so discouraging, he's the de-facto No. 1 receiver the Patriots will have for at least the next four weeks. Their WR1, A.J. Brown (ankle), suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game and was placed on Injured Reserve.
That means he's required to miss at least four games. Doubs now leads a WR room that features Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams. None of those players were consistently productive at any point last season, though each has had the odd solid game.
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Despite his struggles, he's expected to be in a full-time role on the outside. New England brought in Doubs and Brown to be the two primary starting receivers on the outside while slot man DeMario Douglas handled the third WR position in 3WR sets. Keep in mind Doubs is a good blocker.
That helped him get a full-time role in Green Bay, and while blocking doesn't earn fantasy points, it helps WRs stay on the field, which is crucial for their fantasy production. More playing time generally leads to more routes, which leads to more targets, since any route that isn't a decoy or clear-out route is prime for a potential target.
In Week 2, Doubs and the Patriots will face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maye will likely throw the ball his way several times, even if the game script isn't great. The third-year QB's tendency to spread the ball around last season likely stemmed from a lack of good targets in the passing game.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
It might not be a great idea to rush to pick up the next Patriots receiver in line for more targets after Doubs. Last season, WR Stefon Diggs was the only Patriots wideout worth starting in fantasy football. Nobody else was consistent. There is a shot that WR Mack Hollins could have a few nice games, though.
The Patriots had him on the field for 70 percent of the team's snaps, 14 percent more than they asked of Doubs. Hollins is a valuable run-blocker, and last season, he had four games with double-digit PPR fantasy points. His production underscores the barren wasteland Pats pass-catchers have been for fantasy football.
I don't think anyone will be complaining about Pat Bryant II down the line https://t.co/8g6gE1Qq8D pic.twitter.com/K4AneTWytN
— ᴄʜᴀsᴇ (@BolieveInNix) November 4, 2025
It's probably a better idea to grab someone like Denver Broncos wideout Pat Bryant. He led the team in target share and was the most productive WR on the night, even when Denver got curb stomped by the Kansas City Chiefs. His film over the past two seasons has been encouraging, and his production on Monday was impressive, all things considered.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Romeo Doubs, Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Romeo Doubs, Pat Bryant. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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