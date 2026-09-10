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Should I Drop Romeo Doubs? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 1 (2026)

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Romeo Doubs - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL, Injury News

Should I drop Romeo Doubs for fantasy football Week 1? Is Romeo Doubs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Romeo Doubs in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a disappointing team debut on Wednesday evening. Facing the Seahawks, the newly signed wideout didn't live up to expectations as he failed to make an impact on the scoresheet.

Even with the potential to see more targets due to A.J. Brown's injury, Doubs has seen fantasy value drop significantly over the past 24 hours.

Should managers consider sending Doubs to the waiver wire ahead of Week 2? Let's dive in!

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Should I Drop Romeo Doubs in Fantasy Football?

Facing the Seahawks, Doubs had a night to forget, as he failed to catch any of his three targets. Doubs was the targeted receiver on one of Drake Maye's interceptions and also failed to bring in a wide-open pass that would have secured a first down and potentially more than 20 yards. Instead, depth WRs Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas made a larger impact in the passing game.

Despite this rough effort, managers should think twice before cutting Doubs. In this game, the team lost Brown to a high ankle sprain, which could sideline him for several weeks. While the team did not provide any concrete timelines for Brown, the top wideout is expected to miss a few weeks given the nature of the injury.

As a result, Doubs could now operate as the lead option in the offense for some time.

Given his rough debut, managers in shallow formats (10-team leagues) could consider sending him to the waiver wire ahead of Week 2, as there is a risk it will take him time to form a connection with Maye.

Those in deeper 12+ team leagues with three-WR spots should consider holding Doubs through at least Week 2, given the larger target share he should have when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

While Doubs remain a hold in 12+ team leagues, managers in shallower formats should consider looking to the waiver wire to improve their WR position.

Right now, there are far more viable options at the position that not only may have a safer floor, but should also carry more upside in both the short and long term. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has emerged as the lead option on the depth chart and should see a high target share for the time being with Brock Bowers (knee) on the sidelines.

Additionally, Jalen McMillan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has shown high potential but has often missed time due to injuries early in his career. He is currently on track to suit up in Week 1 and was very productive in his debut season when he scored eight touchdowns over just 13 games.

Lastly, managers should watch Miami Dolphins rookie wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. Both Douglas and Bell are set to get full-time roles in the offense and could emerge as the 1A/1B in this weak WR room. While both carry some risk, if Malik Willis can find his footing, both can provide solid FLEX value weekly.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Michael Mayer, Kaelon Black, Malik Davis, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kayshon Boutte. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Michael Mayer, Kaelon Black, Malik Davis, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kayshon Boutte. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Michael Mayer, Kaelon Black, Malik Davis, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kayshon Boutte:

Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
vs
Dylan Sampson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
George Holani
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Malik Davis
vs
Ray Davis
Malik Davis
vs
Emmett Johnson
Malik Davis
vs
Malachi Fields
Malik Davis
vs
Tre' Harris
Malik Davis
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Malik Davis
vs
Kaelon Black
Malik Davis
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Malik Davis
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Najee Harris
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Bell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Bryant
Chris Bell
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Bell
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Bell
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Bell
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Bell
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Bell
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Kaelon Black
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre' Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Xavier Worthy

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