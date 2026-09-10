Should I drop Romeo Doubs for fantasy football Week 1? Is Romeo Doubs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a disappointing team debut on Wednesday evening. Facing the Seahawks, the newly signed wideout didn't live up to expectations as he failed to make an impact on the scoresheet.
Even with the potential to see more targets due to A.J. Brown's injury, Doubs has seen fantasy value drop significantly over the past 24 hours.
Should managers consider sending Doubs to the waiver wire ahead of Week 2? Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Romeo Doubs in Fantasy Football?
Facing the Seahawks, Doubs had a night to forget, as he failed to catch any of his three targets. Doubs was the targeted receiver on one of Drake Maye's interceptions and also failed to bring in a wide-open pass that would have secured a first down and potentially more than 20 yards. Instead, depth WRs Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas made a larger impact in the passing game.
Romeo Doubs gets ANOTHER chance…
and absolutely BUTTERFINGERS it 😭
You cannot make this up. pic.twitter.com/iGsZH563AB
— Aggregate (@AggregateSports) September 10, 2026
Despite this rough effort, managers should think twice before cutting Doubs. In this game, the team lost Brown to a high ankle sprain, which could sideline him for several weeks. While the team did not provide any concrete timelines for Brown, the top wideout is expected to miss a few weeks given the nature of the injury.
As a result, Doubs could now operate as the lead option in the offense for some time.
Given his rough debut, managers in shallow formats (10-team leagues) could consider sending him to the waiver wire ahead of Week 2, as there is a risk it will take him time to form a connection with Maye.
Those in deeper 12+ team leagues with three-WR spots should consider holding Doubs through at least Week 2, given the larger target share he should have when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
While Doubs remain a hold in 12+ team leagues, managers in shallower formats should consider looking to the waiver wire to improve their WR position.
Right now, there are far more viable options at the position that not only may have a safer floor, but should also carry more upside in both the short and long term. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has emerged as the lead option on the depth chart and should see a high target share for the time being with Brock Bowers (knee) on the sidelines.
Additionally, Jalen McMillan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has shown high potential but has often missed time due to injuries early in his career. He is currently on track to suit up in Week 1 and was very productive in his debut season when he scored eight touchdowns over just 13 games.
Lastly, managers should watch Miami Dolphins rookie wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell. Both Douglas and Bell are set to get full-time roles in the offense and could emerge as the 1A/1B in this weak WR room. While both carry some risk, if Malik Willis can find his footing, both can provide solid FLEX value weekly.
Chris Bell Listed as Starting Receiver for Dolphins https://t.co/dkzRpTe3OQ
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 8, 2026
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