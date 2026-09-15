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Should I Drop Makai Lemon? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2 (2026)

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Makai Lemon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Makai Lemon for fantasy football Week 2? Is Makai Lemon a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Makai Lemon in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, a rookie and first-round draft pick this season, made his NFL debut on Sunday. It's a good thing he was healthy, or at least off the injury report, after dealing with a hamstring injury in the offseason. But his presence didn't amount to much production.

In fact, on the day, he caught three of his four targets for a grand total of negative five yards, ending the day with just 2.5 PPR fantasy points. In fantasy football, that means you had a solid chance of losing your matchup if you went against a good team. Lemon is a rookie, but that's a rare aberration of a stat line.

Still, the Eagles drafted him for a reason. He showed major promise dominating at USC in college and was excellent after the catch. He displayed great contact balance, especially for a receiver, and impressive tackle-breaking ability. But this is the NFL, and often, players' skills don't translate well. So should you drop Lemon in fantasy football ahead of Week 2?

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Should I Drop Makai Lemon in Fantasy Football?

Probably not. It might be a good idea to temper expectations for his rookie season, though. For starters, the Eagles' starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is a dual-threat player, relying heavily on his legs to make big plays and keep the chains moving. He's not a high-volume passer.

He threw for just 203 yards in Week 1, which is below league average. Last season, he averaged only 201.5 passing yards per game. The Eagles also made a point to get the ball to tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

Philadelphia's WR1 is still DeVonta Smith, thanks to the departure of WR A.J. Brown. Lemon is lower on the pecking order than we'd like right now, and his upside is capped by Hurts' lack of passing volume and other tendencies as a thrower.

Lemon did get open downfield on some plays, but just wasn't fed the ball. It's not great to think about how poorly the Washington Commanders have played in the last few seasons on defense, though. Hurts only having just over 200 passing yards against them, even in a win, doesn't inspire confidence in Lemon's upside.

They clearly tried to get him the ball in situations where he could utilize his YAC skills to pick up yardage, but that didn't work out. A Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, arguably one of worst teams in the NFL, should help Lemon get back on track, though.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond is an interesting player to grab if you have a need at receiver. He's more of a deep league option, but in the Bears' blowout win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, he led his team's pass-catching unit with eight catches on nine targets for 84 yards, totaling 16.4 PPR fantasy points.

Many fantasy analysts were predicting a breakout for WR Luther Burden III, but he was relatively quiet, seeing only five targets, which he caught for 63 yards. Tight end Colston Loveland was blanked.

Perhaps an injury to another of the team's pass-catchers could give him more upside. Additionally, Lemon may still not be 100 percent. Then, it would make sense to grab Wicks, who led the Eagles in receiving yards among WRs and added an impressive touchdown.

New York Giants rookie wideout Malachi Fields could be set up for success. He only had two catches on his four targets in Week 1, but Giants QB Jaxson Dart looks quite comparable with a new coaching staff.  This should be a great offense, and it's good to buy into great offenses with excellent QBs.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Malachi Fields, Dontayvion Wicks, Kalif Raymond. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Malachi Fields, Dontayvion Wicks, Kalif Raymond. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Malachi Fields, Dontayvion Wicks, Kalif Raymond:

Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
Samaje Perine
Malachi Fields
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Tank Bigsby
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Washington
Malachi Fields
vs
Mike Gesicki
Malachi Fields
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Malachi Fields
vs
Brian Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
vs
David Njoku
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen Coker
Malachi Fields
vs
Devaughn Vele
Malachi Fields
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malachi Fields
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malachi Fields
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre' Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kalif Raymond
vs
Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
vs
David Njoku
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ray Davis
Kalif Raymond
vs
Brian Robinson
Kalif Raymond
vs
Ted Hurst
Kalif Raymond
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kalif Raymond
vs
George Holani
Kalif Raymond
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kalif Raymond
vs
Devin Singletary
Kalif Raymond
vs
Samaje Perine
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jalen Coker
Kalif Raymond
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Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kalif Raymond
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kalif Raymond
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Romeo Doubs

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