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Should I Drop Jordan Addison? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2 (2026)

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Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Should I drop Jordan Addison for fantasy football Week 2? Is Jordan Addison a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jordan Addison in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in their Week 1 matchup to kick off their 2026 NFL season.

Their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray (head), sustained a concussion early in the game, and was pulled in favor of QB Carson Wentz, who led the rally.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Jordan Addison, despite having great stretches of play in the past, just wasn't involved. So should you drop him in fantasy football ahead of Week 2?

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Should I Drop Jordan Addison in Fantasy Football?

Addison remains a firm hold in standard leagues. For now, Addison remains the Vikings WR2. It seems that he'll have a higher ceiling if Wentz remains as the starter, too. Last season, in the three games that Wentz started and finished, Addison scored 15.1, 15.4, and 21.8 PPR fantasy points.

In that stretch, he scored just 2.5 PPR fantasy points less than WR Justin Jefferson, who's one of the best in the NFL. Murray is not a great passer and threw an interception early in the contest. He's probably an overall downgrade for the offense for now, despite being named QB1 in the offseason.

Wentz isn't perfect, but he didn't take many first-team reps in the offseason thanks to Murray's signing. With more time as the starter, he should rebuild the chemistry he has with his receivers. It's tough being thrust in as the starter mid-game against a divisional rival.

Addison should be stashed on the bench now. He has too much contingent upside if Jefferson gets injured, and he's a solid WR2 when healthy and the offense is firing on all cylinders.

If Murray comes back, the conversation becomes a bit more complicated. He's never been capable of supporting a good WR2 in fantasy football, which could add some uncertainty to his outlook later in the campaign.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker (ankle) immediately comes to mind. He absolutely smashed in Week 1, scoring 33.8 PPR fantasy points in his debut. He's dealing with an ankle issue, but said in a post-game interview that the boot he was wearing was simply precautionary.

Miami Dolphins wideout Caleb Douglas also impressed in Week 1, despite having much less production. The Dolphins don't have many pass-catching weapons aside from running back De'Von Achane, and Douglas showed good separation and solid hands at the catch point.

Another interesting player to pick up would be Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman. He had zero points in Week 1, unfortunately, but Baltimore dominated on the ground against a poor defense and an offense that couldn't keep things competitive. And Ravens WR1 Zay Flowers (hamstring) is likely to miss time with a hamstring ailment.

Denver Broncos WR Pat Bryant is a solid deep league player to grab. He outproduced both WRs Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, hauling in four of his six targets for 42 yards. There's a chance he outplays Sutton this season and starts to eat into his route share and targets.

His target share was shockingly good considering who he played with. The San Francisco 49ers veteran wideout Demarcus Robinson is another worthwhile deep league stash. He only had two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling is set to miss time with an injury.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Demarcus Robinson, Jalen Coker, Rashod Bateman, Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Demarcus Robinson, Jalen Coker, Rashod Bateman, Pat Bryant. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Demarcus Robinson, Jalen Coker, Rashod Bateman, Pat Bryant:

Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malik Washington
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Malachi Fields
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Antonio Williams
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Samaje Perine
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Demarcus Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Pat Bryant
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Bryant
vs
Ray Davis
Pat Bryant
vs
Jonah Coleman
Pat Bryant
vs
Ted Hurst
Pat Bryant
vs
David Njoku
Pat Bryant
vs
George Holani
Pat Bryant
vs
Brian Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Devin Singletary
Pat Bryant
vs
Devaughn Vele
Pat Bryant
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Pat Bryant
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Romeo Doubs

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