Should I drop De'Zhaun Stribling for fantasy football Week 2? Is De'Zhaun Stribling a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
De'Zhaun Stribling left his Week 1 matchup against the Rams with a deltoid sprain in his ankle. What originally looked like a potential Achilles tear turned out to be much milder. However, Stribling is still expected to miss at least a month.
The 49ers have not officially placed Stribling on injured reserve, but it seems likely. For now, the plan is for Stribling to rehab the ankle rather than undergo surgery, but all options are on the table now and into the future.
With so much uncertainty around Stribling's status. Let's dive into whether you should hold the rookie or cut him loose.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop De'Zhaun Stribling in Fantasy Football?
In the first quarter against the Rams last Thursday, Stribling was running ahead of Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. He looked like he may very well be on his way to playing as the team's de facto WR1. His early-game injury was unfortunate.
Stribling is certainly a drop candidate depending on the size of your league and the players available on the waiver wire. 12-team leagues and smaller likely have plenty of high-priority options available on the waiver wire, and Stribling may be soaking up a roster spot for one of them. However, in 14-team and deeper leagues, Stribling should probably remain on your roster.
You won't get any help from Stribling for at least a month, and that is a best-case scenario. With surgery still a possibility, this injury could drag out much longer. Even if Stribling returns in a month, he'll need time to ramp up again. This is still a rookie acclimating to the NFL. He will not be highly productive overnight.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
The case for keeping Stribling depends on your team's makeup. If you are already flush with wide receivers or running backs, you could consider holding Stribling for a second-half push. This will be especially true if the 49ers downgrade him to out or place him on injured reserve before waivers run. In that case, you could throw Stribling into your IR spot and try to hold him for a while.
Managers should also take into consideration the scoring and settings of their league. Formats that require three starting WRs with a FLEX should consider stashing Stribling, but those in two-WR leagues have more ability to drop him and find a suitable replacement.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
There are not a lot of obvious league winners available on the waiver wire this week. However, Jalen Coker, Pat Bryant, and Devaughn Vele all come to mind as players that will likely provide solid value moving forward. You could easily cut Stribling for any of them. Vele and Coker both look like they could be the No. 2 target in their respective offenses, which would be a huge value.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
If you are looking at running back depth. Kaelon Black and Devin Singletary both played larger than expected roles in their respective offenses. Both players would need an injury to their starter to become more relevant, but they still have value.
At tight end, Mike Gesicki looks like he may carve a role out for himself in Cincinnati. If you are dealing with injuries to Brock Bowers, or just want to boost your depth there, Stribling could be worth the swap.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant:
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