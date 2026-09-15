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Should I Drop De'Zhaun Stribling? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2 (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop De'Zhaun Stribling for fantasy football Week 2? Is De'Zhaun Stribling a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop De'Zhaun Stribling in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

De'Zhaun Stribling left his Week 1 matchup against the Rams with a deltoid sprain in his ankle. What originally looked like a potential Achilles tear turned out to be much milder. However, Stribling is still expected to miss at least a month.

The 49ers have not officially placed Stribling on injured reserve, but it seems likely. For now, the plan is for Stribling to rehab the ankle rather than undergo surgery, but all options are on the table now and into the future.

With so much uncertainty around Stribling's status. Let's dive into whether you should hold the rookie or cut him loose.

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Should I Drop De'Zhaun Stribling in Fantasy Football?

In the first quarter against the Rams last Thursday, Stribling was running ahead of Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. He looked like he may very well be on his way to playing as the team's de facto WR1. His early-game injury was unfortunate.

Stribling is certainly a drop candidate depending on the size of your league and the players available on the waiver wire. 12-team leagues and smaller likely have plenty of high-priority options available on the waiver wire, and Stribling may be soaking up a roster spot for one of them. However, in 14-team and deeper leagues, Stribling should probably remain on your roster.

You won't get any help from Stribling for at least a month, and that is a best-case scenario. With surgery still a possibility, this injury could drag out much longer. Even if Stribling returns in a month, he'll need time to ramp up again. This is still a rookie acclimating to the NFL. He will not be highly productive overnight.

The case for keeping Stribling depends on your team's makeup. If you are already flush with wide receivers or running backs, you could consider holding Stribling for a second-half push. This will be especially true if the 49ers downgrade him to out or place him on injured reserve before waivers run. In that case, you could throw Stribling into your IR spot and try to hold him for a while.

Managers should also take into consideration the scoring and settings of their league. Formats that require three starting WRs with a FLEX should consider stashing Stribling, but those in two-WR leagues have more ability to drop him and find a suitable replacement.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

There are not a lot of obvious league winners available on the waiver wire this week. However, Jalen Coker, Pat Bryant, and Devaughn Vele all come to mind as players that will likely provide solid value moving forward. You could easily cut Stribling for any of them. Vele and Coker both look like they could be the No. 2 target in their respective offenses, which would be a huge value.

If you are looking at running back depth. Kaelon Black and Devin Singletary both played larger than expected roles in their respective offenses. Both players would need an injury to their starter to become more relevant, but they still have value.

At tight end, Mike Gesicki looks like he may carve a role out for himself in Cincinnati. If you are dealing with injuries to Brock Bowers, or just want to boost your depth there, Stribling could be worth the swap.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jalen Coker, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant:

Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Kaelon Black
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Bryant
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Bryant
vs
Ray Davis
Pat Bryant
vs
Jonah Coleman
Pat Bryant
vs
Ted Hurst
Pat Bryant
vs
David Njoku
Pat Bryant
vs
George Holani
Pat Bryant
vs
Brian Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Devin Singletary
Pat Bryant
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Bryant
vs
Chris Brooks
Pat Bryant
vs
Tank Bigsby
Pat Bryant
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Pat Bryant
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Romeo Doubs
Pat Bryant
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Pat Bryant
vs
Khalil Shakir

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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