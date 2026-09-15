Dalton Schultz a Priority Tight End Streamer
Sep 15, 2026, 4:37 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was a featured piece in his team's passing game in Week 1, recording four catches for 35 yards on eight targets in Houston's 36-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. While Schultz's lack of downfield ability limits his fantasy upside, he averaged over six targets per game in 2025 and scored double-digit PPR points in eight out of 12 contests after Houston's Week 6 bye. With Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp, Schultz could end up being the number two option in the Houston passing game behind star wideout Nico Collins. The veteran Schultz also has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were one of the worst defenses against tight ends last season. In leagues where he's available on the waiver wire, Schultz profiles as a priority tight end streamer.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Jimmy Horn Jr. Waived by Panthers
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers have waived wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., per ESPN's Adam Schefter. A sixth-round pick out of Colorado in the 2025 NFL Draft, Horn Jr. recorded just 11 catches for 108 yards on 15 targets across 13 games as a rookie. His sophomore campaign got off to a rough start in Week 1, as he muffed a punt in Carolina's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. Whether or not the special teams mistake is the direct reason for Horn Jr. losing his spot on the Panthers' roster, the 24-year-old will now be looking for his next NFL opportunity. Depending on where Horn Jr. ends up, he could still carry some deep-league dynasty intrigue. For now, he remains firmly off the radar of redraft managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Browns Add Running Back Jaleel McLaughlin to Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 4:34 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns signed running back Jaleel McLaughlin to the active 53-man roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic. McLaughlin will take the place of running back Dylan Sampson (knee), who was placed on the Injured Reserve with a significant knee injury. With Sampson out for the foreseeable future, Raheim Sanders will now be the RB2 in Cleveland behind starter Quinshon Judkins, with McLaughlin settling in as the RB3 for the Browns as they head into a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 26-year-old McLaughlin should remain firmly on the waiver wire in most single-year fantasy football leagues, but he could become intriguing for RB depth in point-per-reception formats if he works his way into a decent chance-of-pace role behind Judkins. The former undrafted free agent from Youngstown State has 226 career carries for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns while adding 59 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver in his three NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zac Jackson
Raheim Sanders Emerging as a Handcuff Option Amid Backfield Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 4:27 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders began the 2026 season as his team's RB3 behind Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson (knee). However, Sampson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now set to miss at least four games after being placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday. As a result, Sanders now looks to be the Browns' primary backup running back. If Judkins were to also go down with an injury, Sanders would immediately become fantasy relevant. The 24-year-old may have some deep-league standalone appeal even if Judkins stays healthy, as he recorded three catches for 25 yards on three targets after replacing Sampson against Jacksonville. As a handcuff running back option with some pass-catching upside, Sanders could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers in deeper leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Remains a Worthy Deep-League Handcuff Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 4:17 PM ETA seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has begun his first NFL season in a reserve role behind superstar Colts back Jonathan Taylor. As long as Taylor remains healthy, McGowan is highly unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload. In the Colts' 41-23 Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the 23-year-old recorded zero carries and one catch for zero yards on one target. Still, McGowan cemented his status as the Colts' RB2, as he was the only back besides Taylor to see the field against Baltimore. Taylor has recorded over 700 touches since the start of the 2024 season, and he appears to be on his way to another massive workload in 2026. If he were to go down with an injury at any point, McGowan could immediately vault into fantasy relevance. In deeper leagues, McGowan could be worth targeting on the waiver wire for his handcuff appeal.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 15, 2026, 4:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington was heavily involved in his team's passing game in Week 1, recording three catches for 53 yards on a team-high eight targets in Miami's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington emerged as the Dolphins' primary slot receiver in 2025, hauling in 46 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 65 targets across 17 games. While Miami has a pair of exiting rookie wideouts in Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell in 2026, both young pass-catchers profile more as outside receivers. Washington could end up playing a high-volume role as a short-area safety blanket for new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. After averaging just 4.9 yards per target in 2025, Washington may not offer high-end production upside for fantasy managers. Still, he could be worth targeting on the waiver wire in deeper leagues for his stable PPR floor.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III Already Playing Too Much to Ignore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:59 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III didn't see much of the ball in his NFL debut, but he was on the field plenty. Hurst caught all three of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 33-27 loss to Cincinnati, with all three receptions coming on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. He also started and played 43 of Tampa Bay's 57 offensive snaps, a 75.4% share. That is enough to keep the third-round rookie on the waiver radar even with the limited volume. Jalen McMillan was inactive with a knee injury, and the Buccaneers still list him ahead of Hurst on the depth chart, so the Week 1 playing time is not guaranteed to stick once McMillan returns. Hurst did make something of his opportunity, though, and Tampa Bay leaned heavily on three-receiver personnel in the opener. He is not a priority claim in 10- or 12-team leagues, but the snap share makes him a worthwhile stash in deeper formats ahead of Week 2 against Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:46 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is being placed on injured reserve, according to Zac Jackson. The Browns are promoting Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad to take his roster spot. Sampson hurt his knee in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville and never returned, finishing the day with two kickoff returns for 64 yards and no offensive touches. Reports Monday indicated he was going to miss significant time, and the move to IR will keep him out for at least four games. Sampson was Cleveland's No. 2 back behind Quinshon Judkins after recording 175 rushing yards and adding 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. Raheim Sanders was already next on the depth chart, while McLaughlin now gives the Browns another option behind Judkins. Sampson can be moved into an IR spot in fantasy leagues while Cleveland sorts out the backup work in his absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Jackson
Sterling Shepard Joining Jets' Practice Squad
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:36 PM ETThe New York Jets are signing veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard to their practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo. Shepard had a brief stint with Houston late in the preseason before being released at final cuts, and now he's heading back to New Jersey after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Giants. The timing makes sense for a Jets team dealing with some receiver injuries. Omar Cooper Jr. is week-to-week with an ankle sprain, while Tim Patrick was placed on injured reserve over the weekend. Shepard caught 39 passes for 371 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with Tampa Bay last season, so there is still some experience here if New York needs it. For now, though, this is only a practice-squad move. Shepard would need to be elevated before he can help on game day, and there is no reason for fantasy managers to add him in standard leagues yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jordan Love Should Be the Top QB Addition Where Available
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love opened 2026 with 387 passing yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-22 loss to Minnesota. He completed only 21 of 42 attempts, threw one interception and lost a fumble, so the day was hardly clean. The volume and downfield production still stand out. Christian Watson finished with 147 yards and two scores, Matthew Golden added 95 yards, and Love averaged 9.2 yards per attempt despite completing only half his passes. He offered nothing as a runner, which keeps his fantasy ceiling tied closely to what Green Bay can generate through the air. That is a real limitation, but Love still sits atop RotoBaller's Week 2 quarterback waiver rankings and is worth adding in 12-team leagues where he remains available. He also has immediate streaming appeal for Sunday's road game against the Jets. After throwing 42 times in the opener, Love has enough passing upside to be more than a one-week rental if this volume sticks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Emerging as Detroit's No. 2 Back
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki only had three touches in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans, but his playing time made the bigger statement. Vaki carried twice for seven yards and caught his only target for 11 more while logging 22 offensive snaps. Jacob Saylors did not play an offensive snap, and Detroit's current depth chart now lists Vaki second behind Jahmyr Gibbs. That matters even more after Isiah Pacheco underwent back surgery and was given an estimated 12-week recovery timeline. Gibbs is still going to dominate this backfield after handling 34 touches in the opener, so Vaki has little immediate starting value. The path behind him is much cleaner than it looked a week ago, though. Vaki still needs to improve after an uneven opener, particularly in pass protection, but he has the first crack at the reserve role while Pacheco is sidelined. He is worth stashing in 14-team PPR leagues and deeper formats before Detroit's backfield hierarchy becomes more settled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ray Davis' Week 1 Usage Hurts His Handcuff Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 15, 2026, 3:14 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis opened the season with one carry for three yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over Houston, but the bigger concern was how little he played. Davis logged only five offensive snaps, while practice-squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. saw 11 and also carried once for three yards. Buffalo still lists Davis second behind James Cook III on the depth chart, so this is not enough to say he has lost the backup job. It does make his handcuff value much shakier than it looked entering the season. Davis has shown he can handle volume when needed, including 21 carries for 151 yards in last year's regular-season finale, but Week 1 did not suggest Buffalo is eager to give him much work right now. He remains worth holding in deeper leagues, especially with Cook managers looking for insurance, but Davis should not be a priority add in standard 10- or 12-team formats ahead of Thursday's game against Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Signing Running Back Tyler Goodson
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 2:57 PM ETThe Dallas Cowboys are signing running back Tyler Goodson off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, a league source told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Goodson will join Emari Demercado and Israel Abanikanda as RB depth behind starter Javonte Williams after the Cowboys placed Malik Davis (hip) on Injured Reserve this week. The 25-year-old Goodson is a former undrafted free agent from Iowa who has 54 career carries for 264 yards and just one touchdown in his three NFL seasons (all with the Indianapolis Colts). He has added 19 career receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. The 5-foot-, 200-pounder had 1,151 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his final collegiate season with the Hawkeyes and was an All-Big Ten selection that year. Goodson must now learn a completely new offense, and he should be considered the RB4 in Dallas for now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 2:48 PM ETAttorneys for Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs' ex-girlfriend on Tuesday filed a motion to seal evidence and discovery materials in the criminal case involving Jacobs, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Jacobs' ex-girlfriend wishes to protect her privacy in light of Jacobs taking responsibility for his actions in the criminal proceeding. The NFL is attempting to obtain the alleged video from the incident that led to Jacobs being charged with battery and criminal damage to property, and they want to interview Jacobs before they potentially hand down a suspension. The 28-year-old is currently on the commissioner's exempt list and missed the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. If the NFL suspends Jacobs, it likely will not be for longer than four to six games, including the game he already missed. In Sunday's loss to Minnesota, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks were the Packers' primary RBs, but they could involve Kaleb Johnson eventually as well. While Jacobs' legal situation plays out, he should be stashed in all fantasy leagues as Green Bay's clear lead back when he returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Kaelon Black has the Trust of the Coaching Staff
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 2:29 PM ETThe Athletic's Matt Barrows writes that San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner. In his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last Thursday, Black played 43% of the offensive snaps behind Christian McCaffrey (55%) and was awarded 14 carries for 65 yards (4.6 yards per carry). The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana caught his only target for a pickup of five yards as a receiver. The Niners did not put too much on McCaffrey's plate in the season opener, especially in a blowout of the Rams, but they could be looking to dial back the All-Pro's touches throughout the year, which would obviously benefit Black. Given CMC's lengthy injury history and the coaching staff's trust in Black, he is a valuable RB stash in 12-team leagues, even if you do not have McCaffrey rostered. Right now, Black is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues. If McCaffrey were to go down with an injury, Black would become a weekly must-start in fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 2:21 PM ETSports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes that the Arizona Cardinals' split in their run-game workload in their Week 1 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday is "probably a good window" into how they will manage rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love's first year in the league. The third overall pick from Notre Dame had 11 carries for 41 yards and his first career rushing touchdown while catching two of his four targets for nine yards as a receiver. Meanwhile, Tyler Allgeier had a team-high 17 rushing attempts for 61 yards while catching both of his targets for nine yards. Breer adds that Arizona plans to "be judicious about running up mileage on their special young talent." Trey Benson (knee) is already done for the season, but in time, veteran James Conner (foot) will return to help lighten the load on Love. Allgeier saw 59% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, compared to 43% for Love. The 21-year-old has clear three-down potential, but especially after Love dealt with an ankle injury in the preseason, the Cardinals will continue to be mindful of his overall workload, making him more of a fringe RB2/3 for fantasy managers going into a Week 2 showdown against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer
Bryce Young on the Waiver Radar After Strong Week 1 Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 15, 2026, 2:12 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young looked very strong in the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday and could already be in contention as a Week 2 streamer in an upcoming matchup against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. In the first game of his fourth year in the NFL, Young completed 62.2% of his 37 pass attempts for 361 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in a 59-37 loss to the Bears. The 25-year-old former first overall pick from Alabama in 2023 also ran the ball twice for 10 yards and an additional touchdown. Young had his best season as a pro, particularly late in the season, in 2025, throwing for a career-best 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 16 regular-season starts to get the Panthers into the postseason. He is off to a great start in 2026 and has an excellent chance to build on his numbers from a year ago in another season with Dave Canales as his head coach. Young is only rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
C.J. Stroud a Potential Waiver-Wire Streamer Against the Bengals
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 15, 2026, 2:02 PM ETAfter going largely undrafted in most single-quarterback leagues, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has worked his way back into the streaming conversation after a solid outing in a Week 1 loss to the Bills. The Texans face the Bengals in Week 2, but after being one of the top defenses to target in 2025, Cincinnati held Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to 7.6 fantasy points in Week 1, forcing three turnovers. After throwing four interceptions of his own in a season-ending playoff loss to the Patriots, Stroud protected the ball better in Sunday's season opener but still lost two fumbles, including one deep in Bills territory on a potential game-winning drive. Even with the two turnovers, Stroud finished the week as the QB15 and is RotoBaller's QB19 for Week 2.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 15, 2026, 1:51 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) exited Sunday's win over the Packers with a scary concussion, and his timeline to return remains unclear. In his absence, backup Carson Wentz led the Vikings to victory, throwing three touchdowns in the come-from-behind win, but NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believes the starting job still belongs to Murray. When asked if Wentz has a chance to take the QB1 role with another strong performance against the Bears in Week 2, Rapoport told Pat McAfee, "Kyler is going to come back, and I would expect it to be him." Murray signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Vikings this offseason and beat out both Wentz and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to earn the starting job, and although he managed only 11 snaps in Week 1, Rapoport believes the team is still excited about what he can bring to the offense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Ladd McConkey to Be Evaluated This Week, Not Believed to Be Significant
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 15, 2026, 1:39 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be evaluated this week after leaving Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a rib injury, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. McConkey was originally listed with a chest injury, but further reporting has indicated an acute rib issue, and Rapoport notes it is not believed to be significant, adding that the third-year wideout is considered "day-to-day" and noting that it's an injury that can be played through. McConkey caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the third quarter, and he appears to be a focal point of Mike McDaniel's offense. Los Angeles hosts the Raiders in Week 2, and fantasy managers will need to monitor McConkey's status throughout the week, as he boasts low-end WR1 upside if he's able to suit up.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Brenen Thompson A Waiver-Wire Flier in Deep Leagues
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 15, 2026, 1:25 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson saw only 10 snaps and was held off the stat sheet in his first career game, but with Ladd McConkey (rib) day-to-day with a rib injury, he is a player to at least consider on waivers in deeper leagues. As an undersized field-stretcher, Thompson is unlikely to command an every-down role even if McConkey is unable to suit up against the Raiders. Still, his big-play potential could be leaned on, and he has the opportunity to work his way into three-receiver sets alongside Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris. At RotoBaller's WR103, Thompson is not a player that needs to be actively targeted on waivers, but he is deserving of flier consideration in leagues with big-play bonuses.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller