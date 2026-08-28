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2026 NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand?

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Josh Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Quincy's NFL preseason power rankings. Where does each team stand during preseason? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Los Angeles Rams and more.

The preseason is finally here. NFL teams are lacing it up on national television for all the fans to see. While it does not provide the same spark as the regular season, the preseason is a great teaser for what is to come. Most notably, we are finally getting a chance to take a look at veterans who changed teams and rookies in their new uniforms.

The preseason can also result in many shake-ups to the power rankings. Injuries, concerns around play and fit, and poor scheme indications can send teams up and down the rankings. This may just be a light dress rehearsal, but sometimes there is a lot to take away from the preseason. Of course, the opposite can be true as well.

Soon enough, we will get a look at all the starters in the preseason. Many starters were rested in Week 1, but we should expect most to play at least a series or two in Week 2. Let's dive in and see where each team stands ahead of the regular season.

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No. 32 - Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis looks comfortable in his new destination. While it is great to see that he has a good feel for the offense, it remains to be seen if his weapons will serve him well when the real games begin. There are still a lot of question marks around this receiving corps.

 

No. 31 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have been incredibly effective on offense this preseason. Carson Beck, Gardner Minshew II, and Jacoby Brissett have all been slinging the rock. Perhaps new head coach Mike LaFleur will work his magic on that side of the ball. The defense remains a different story.

 

No. 30 - New York Jets

The Jets have not displayed anything special so far this preseason, but this new group of skill players on offense is garnering a lot of excitement. Additionally, head coach Aaron Glenn is taking over the defense. He hopes his fingerprints can lead to a defensive turnaround for this team as well. A single interception would be nice.

 

No. 29 - Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza was effective in his preseason debut. His ball placement was solid, and he looked comfortable in the pocket. The best news for the Raiders is that Kirk Cousins looked equally as comfortable, suggesting that they may not be forced to make a quarterback change away from the veteran earlier than they would like to.

 

No. 28 - Cleveland Browns

Both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders displayed some good and some bad in their preseason debuts. Watson was more comfortable than Sanders, but Sanders displayed some upside that we all knew was there coming out of college. Head coach Todd Monken was satisfied with both players.

 

No. 27 - Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was less than sharp in the Titans' preseason debut. He went 5-of-12 with some ugly throws. After finishing the 2025 season on such a high note, this is the last thing Titans fans want to see. Hopefully, the performance was a product of Ward taking risks in the preseason to push the envelope.

 

No. 26 - Atlanta Falcons

The best thing for Atlanta would be for Michael Penix Jr. to win the quarterback job, considering how much it invested in him. Unfortunately, he is still not able to practice following his knee injury suffered in 2025. Tua Tagovailoa is currently receiving all of the reps, and he drew the start in Week 1 of the preseason.

 

No. 25 - New York Giants

The Giants are hoping for a big leap from their skill players after they displayed a lot of promise in 2025. Cam Skattebo in particular looks like he is ready to run through a wall despite suffering a gruesome ankle injury last season. Skattebo's relative effectiveness this offseason and preseason is encouraging for the Giants.

 

No. 24 - Washington Commanders

The Commanders are hoping to bounce back after a lackluster 2025 season. This team's main focus will be on keeping Jayden Daniels healthy. Signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs was an underrated move as well. Even into his 30s, Diggs remains an effective piece. If the defense shows improvement, this team could be dangerous.

 

No. 23 - Indianapolis Colts

The story of Indianapolis' preseason has been its evaluation of Anthony Richardson Sr. Richardson drew the start in Week 1 and was relatively accurate overall. This job is Daniel Jones', but the Colts may hope to receive some compensation for Richardson if he performs well.

 

No. 22 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings finally revealed Kyler Murray as the starting quarterback for Week 1. The move comes as no surprise, but it sounds like J.J. McCarthy made this a tight race. Perhaps if Murray struggles out of the gate, McCarthy will make a push for the starting gig later in the season.

 

No. 21 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints are ready to leap forward this season, but they took a blow to those chances this week when they found out rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could miss two months with a hamstring issue. Tyson is to be an important cog in this offensive system. Hopefully, he can return healthy sooner rather than later.

 

No. 20 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina is looking to become the next team to make a big leap. After a surprise playoff run saw it nearly down the Rams in the Wild Card round in 2025, the Panthers are full of confidence heading into 2026. Everything hinges on the development of Bryce Young. If he steps up, this team could do big things.

 

No. 19 - Pittsburgh Steelers

There has not been a lot of news out of Pittsburgh this offseason, whether positive or negative. That is both good and bad. Former head coach Mike Tomlin always had this team ready to play, but it is unclear how well Mike McCarthy will fare in the same role. We also do not know what to expect from Aaron Rodgers as he continues to age.

 

No. 18 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are looking to reclaim the NFC South after a tough downfall in 2025. Through the first third of the season, Tampa Bay looked like a Super Bowl contender. Injuries over the back half of the season tempered those expectations. However, this is still a team with a solid defense and a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder in Baker Mayfield.

 

No. 17 - Dallas Cowboys

Suddenly, the "D" in Dallas might stand for defense. Dallas has done well to retool its defense this offseason. Following Week 1 of the preseason, Dallas added edge-rusher Von Miller as well. The Cowboys definitely closed the roster gap between themselves and much of the rest of the NFC. Dallas has a chance to make a real run in 2026.

 

No. 16 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals look more like their former selves after an offseason that saw them make plenty of great additions. The offense will definitely be great, but the defense has taken a large step up on paper. If this team stays healthy, it will perform quite well in 2026.

 

No. 15 - Green Bay Packers

The Packers will attempt to keep up in a loaded NFC North this coming season. Right now, the team is awaiting decisions on running back Josh Jacobs' status for the start of the year. Jacobs could be facing a potential suspension for domestic abuse allegations. If he is forced to miss time, that will be a large blow to the Packers.

 

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens

The vibes out of Baltimore are bright and cushy. The Ravens seem energized by their regime change, and it seems like the offense may be getting ready to put together a monstrous season. Lamar Jackson always seems to thrive in brand-new systems. Could another MVP season be loading for the veteran?

 

No. 13 - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' injuries are already starting to mount. Mike Evans has been in and out with soft tissue issues, Christian McCaffrey is not currently practicing, and Ricky Pearsall is already done for the season. On the bright side, De'Zhaun Stribling looks excellent.

 

No. 12 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are hoping to reignite their offense with a switch to offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. There is no more A.J. Brown in the fold, either, so this team will be searching for players to step up. It is a fresh year in Philadelphia, and it should be right back in the fold at the end.

 

No. 11 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles is hoping that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel ignites this offense in a way that takes the team over the top. McDaniel is definitely one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, so that reality is certainly a possibility. This team should compete at a high level in a loaded AFC West.

 

No. 10 - Detroit Lions

The Lions are shaping up for another monster season. The offense will be great, but everything hinges on the health of the defense. With a couple of key additions, this defense could be elite. If it is, there is not a lot standing in the way of the Lions and a potential NFC North title.

 

No. 9 - Houston Texans

Houston's defense could end up being the best in the league this year. However, the offense has several question marks. Still, the offense recently welcomed wide receiver Tank Dell back to practice after nearly two years recovering from injury, which was a huge emotional win. Reports on quarterback C.J. Stroud have also been quite positive this offseason.

 

No. 8 - Kansas City Chiefs

Videos from the Chiefs' training camp have indicated that this team is still dealing with issues at wide receiver. Additionally, Patrick Mahomes looks visibly hampered by his knee injury. There is still plenty of time for Mahomes to continue recovering, but hopefully this team leans on the run and a great defense en route to another playoff run.

 

No. 7 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville seems to be on the cusp of breaking out into a full-blown powerhouse. After seemingly unlocking the potential of Trevor Lawrence in 2025, the sky is the limit for this team. There are questions at running back in Jacksonville, but Jags fans should have faith in head coach Liam Coen's ability to figure it out.

 

No. 6 - Chicago Bears

This perennial offseason winner was actually pretty quiet this year. With plenty of pieces in place, it is now time for this coaching staff and personnel to go prove they are the real deal. There are plenty of skeptics left. Everything is dependent on Caleb Williams' ability to truly level up and stop relying on late-game heroics.

 

No. 5 - Denver Broncos

After adding Jaylen Waddle to the offense this offseason, the Broncos are hoping to take a massive step forward. Waddle is meant to unlock the potential of quarterback Bo Nix. This defense will be great, but the team now has a target on its back from the rest of the league.

 

No. 4 - Buffalo Bills

The first preseason game indicated that the Bills offense could be more explosive this coming season. DJ Moore and Josh Allen already seem to be on the same page. The team does not need Moore to put up massive numbers. Rather, it needs a player who can win on big downs. It seems like Moore can still deliver.

 

No. 3 - New England Patriots

The Patriots will look to stay atop the AFC East after a surprising run to the Super Bowl in 2025. The team added A.J. Brown to the fold, and he could feasibly unlock another level of production from Drake Maye. This team will be well coached on both sides of the ball, and it should continue making noise.

 

No. 2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks would be No. 1 in the rankings if it weren't for their West Coast rivals making so much noise this offseason. Still, this defense will be elite, and the offense should be able to pick up where it left off in 2025. Everything is contingent on the success of new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

 

No. 1 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are holding the top spot in the rankings with perhaps the best roster assembled in a generation. There continue to be rumblings of Aaron Donald coming out of retirement to join this team. If he does and Los Angeles stays healthy, it will be nearly unstoppable. Health is key, however, with a short bench behind a talented starting lineup.

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