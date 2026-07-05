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Top Hitter Streamers and Starts - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15 (July 6 - July 12)

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Owen Caissie - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 15 of 2026 (July 6 - July 12). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

In This Article hide
What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 15?
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers
Week 15 Deep League Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

It's the last full week of MLB action before the All-Star break, and it's time to fill out our lineups with healthy and productive hitters once again.

My weekly hitters, streamers, fantasy baseball waiver-wire pickups column will identify hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver-wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver-wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer leagues on Yahoo (yes, I'm increasing this number as the wire is already getting picked over pretty aggressively this season).

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 15?

Most teams will play the standard six games this week, but we have 12 teams that are playing a full seven-game week.

Seven-Game Weeks

ARI, ATL, COL, KCR, MIL, NYM, NYY, PHI, SDP, SFG, STL, and TBR

Ballpark Upgrades:

  • CIN (all six games at home)
  • CHC (three games at BAL, three games at CIN)
  • PHI (one game at KC, three games at CIN)

 

Week 15 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Nick Gonzales, 2B/SS/3B - PIT (27%)

Gonzales has heated back up at the plate, hitting .404 with two home runs, seven RBI, and nine runs scored over the last two weeks.

Usually hitting in the six-hole wouldn't be a great situation for fantasy, but the Pirates lineup is so deep this year and productive (third-most runs in all of MLB), that Gonzales is still getting a ton of RBI opportunities. His power is limited, but his hit tool has been on full display this season, and he keeps coming up with clutch hits with runners in scoring position.

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF - LAD (25%)

The Dodger utility man was added by many teams last week, but is still out there in 75% of leagues. He led off for L.A. yesterday with Shohei Ohtani getting a day off to nurse his injury. He's probably not going to start every day, but he can slot in and spell guys regularly, and is hitting .354 on the season.

Javier Sanoja, 2B/3B/SS/OF - MIA (25%)

The Marlins had an elite schedule last week, and Sanoja took full advantage with a home run and nine RBI. He's been a hot pick-up, hitting .455 over the last two weeks, and could keep it going. My only caution is that Miami has a much tougher draw this week as they face very good pitching staffs in Seattle and Cleveland, so exercise caution.

A.J. Ewing, 2B/OF - NYM (19%)

Ewing cooled off in the second half of this week, but he did get a chance to lead off on Friday against Atlanta. With his elite speed, that might be something that could stick eventually and would be a boon to his fantasy value, with Carson Benge perhaps being a better choice to hit further down the lineup.

Josh Bell, 1B - MIN (17%)

The switch-hitting veteran is on another power binge, slugging two more home runs yesterday and now has four in his last five games.

I have featured Bell in this piece several times, and I'm still kind of stumped as to why he's not more widely rostered. He has 59 RBI on the year, and this Minnesota offense has really started to click lately, giving Bell a lot of opportunities to drive in runs from his cleanup spot.

Dominic Canzone, OF - SEA (16%)

Meet the new #3 hitter in the Seattle Mariners lineup! Canzone's strong campaign continued this week, as he crushed his 13th and 14th home runs.

He's playing against lefties more often and starting to shed the platoon tag. His power is legit, and he really should be rostered in more leagues while he's getting so much playing time (which should continue with Julio Rodriguez now down with an injury).

Cole Carrigg, OF - COL (14%)

The rookie can't be stopped right now and is hitting .351 with 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in his last 37 at-bats.

He's now hitting .293 on the season and starting to look more and more like a young Bryan Reynolds - a switch hitter who can hit for average and power. We still haven't even seen that many steals yet (just two), when we know he was a big base-stealer in the minor leagues.

Cole Young, 2B - SEA (13%)

Young isn't a super exciting pick-up, but has been a steady contributor this year at a weak position. He's hitting .317 over the last two weeks with three home runs, and now has nine long balls on the year. That's some respectable power from a middle infielder.

Owen Caissie, OF - MIA (12%)

Caissie was one of my favorite adds last week, and he came through with two home runs and six RBI this week.

As I mentioned earlier, the Marlins' schedule is more difficult this week, but I kind of like Caissie as a long-term pickup still, as he's making more contact lately and has some of the best raw power of any hitter on the wire.

Garrett Mitchell, OF - MIL (10%)

Mitchell is having a mini-breakout of sorts, hitting .361 with three bombs over the last two weeks.

He's started five straight games for the Brewers, and should continue see action against RHP going forward. We haven't seen many steals lately, but Mitchell does have decent speed and six steals, so you could luck into a stolen base or two this week as well.

Trevor Larnach, OF - MIN (9%)

Once again, I implore you not to sleep on the Minnesota Twins and their offense. Larnach has continued his strong play lately by hitting .368 over the last two weeks and launched his sixth home run of the year yesterday against the Yankees.

You won't find another cheap leadoff man with some pop on the wire now that Jake McCarthy has been picked up in most standard leagues.

Jacob Gonzalez, 1B/2B/SS - CWS (8%)

Gonzalez is hitting .351 over the last two weeks with 12 RBI as the White Sox offense continues to be a very productive unit. We don't roster #9 hitters all that often in fantasy baseball, but Gonzalez has been on a tear lately and could be a sneaky option in deeper leagues.

Jake Mangum, OF - PIT (6%)

Mangum is now hitting .307 on the season and has been a catalyst for the Pirates when he's in the lineup. He will likely move back to the bench when Oneil Cruz is healthy, but he could have another productive week here as Cruz isn't quite ready to return just yet.

Kyle Karros, 3B - COL (5%)

Karros is coming on strong for Colorado lately, raising his average to .263 and hitting his sixth home run of the season this week. Third base has been a really rough position this season, so if you have a hole there, consider adding Karros as a cheap option this week.

 

Week 15 Deep League Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

Some widely available hitters (under 5% rostered) could be worth a look this week due to hot starts at the plate or strong matchups.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Nick Mariano's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/5/26)
Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers, Pickups



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