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DraftKings PGA DFS Lineup Picks - Biltmore Championship Asheville (2026)

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Davis Thompson - PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Betting Picks

Zach's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Biltmore Championship Asheville (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

In This Article hide
Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks
Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks
More PGA Analysis and Picks

Welcome, everyone, to my DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville. I'll be providing DFS picks and analysis to help you set those winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour begins the FedExCup Fall.

The PGA TOUR took a few weeks after the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship, but the pros are back in action this week in Asheville, North Carolina, for a brand new tournament. This week's event is the first Biltmore Championship Asheville, and the first time the pros will use the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at The Cliffs at Walnut Grove. The event begins the eight FedExCup Fall events that give players a chance to improve their status for next year by playing their way into the top 100 to secure full-time membership and exemption, or by earning their way into one of the spots in next year's early Signature Events through the Aon Next 10. It should be a fun week on a beautiful new course in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, offering nice mountain views and plenty of critical FedExCup points.

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the importance of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. Here are my top six picks for DFS fantasy golf lineups this week:

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Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Davis Thompson ($9.7K)

Thompson had a decent season with a hot finish, and he'll try to add his second career PGA TOUR victory to his resume this week in Asheville. The Georgia native won the John Deere Classic in 2024 and made the cut in 14 of 20 events this season with four top-10 finishes.

He finished No. 77 in the FedExCup Standings, just short of the playoffs, but he made a big push towards the end of the season. He finished T26 or better in seven of his last 12 events, including an impressive three-tournament streak of T15 or better. His T14 at the Wyndham left him just outside the top 70, but he will look to improve his spot through the FedExCup Fall starting this week in Asheville.

Over the last three months, Thompson ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

He comes into this important stretch of golf with enough momentum and upside to be a great option to build around, and his solid overall game should fit The Cliffs at Walnut Grove, which has four par-5 holes, even though it is a par 71 layout. Thompson typically excels off the tee, and if his approach game is also sharp, he has a good chance to contend again this week.

Benjamin James ($9.5K)

James has already secured full-time membership for next season by finishing at the top of the PGA Tour University Class of 2026, but the 23-year-old from the University of Virginia hasn't been content to rest on that security since he turned pro in June.

In his eight PGA TOUR events since his pro debut at the RBC Canadian Open, James has seven made cuts and four top-25 finishes. He finished T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and solo third at the Wyndham in his most recent appearance.

James should be very familiar with the region after playing in the ACC, and he won the Winston-Salem Regional in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, which is just a couple of hours away. 

We've had a great run of young talent claiming their first victories this season, and James will look to join that group as he tees it up in Asheville this week.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

J.T. Poston ($8.9K)

Poston is another player with a strong regional tie since he hosted the J.T. Poston Invitational last week in nearby Waynesville, NC. He attended high school and college in the area, so the style of layout should be very familiar to him. He also won earlier this season on a course designed by Jack Nicklaus, making him the best course fit we can have this week for a course that hasn't been played on the PGA TOUR before.

The 33-year-old Poston comes in with good momentum as well after a strong season on the PGA TOUR. He advanced to the second of the three FedExCup Playoff events, finishing in the top 50 to secure a spot in all of next year's Signature Events. He finished T24 at the St. Jude Championship and T22 at the BMW Championship in his last two starts and has made the cut in eight of his last nine events in the United States.

Poston claimed his fourth PGA TOUR win earlier this season at the Memorial, where he outlasted Ryan Gerard in a playoff. He finished T4 at the U.S. Open just a couple of weeks later, setting a new personal best for a major.

Over the last six months, Poston ranks sixth in the field in Total Strokes Gained and 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. His familiarity with the area and steady play give him a high floor and a high ceiling this week, and he comes at a very nice salary under $9K.

Ben Kohles ($7.7K)

Kohles struggled early in 2026, but he found his stride late in the spring and throughout the summer, while continuing to split time between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by TD SYNNEX by four strokes in June on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he has posted 11 top-30 finishes in his last 12 appearances between the two circuits.

After top-30 finishes at the AdventHealth Championship and the Simmons Bank Open in his last two events, he is currently 17th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with the top 20 on that list securing full-time PGA TOUR membership for next season. He's also No. 96 in the FedExCup Standings and could earn his membership by finishing in the top 100 at the end of the FedExCup Fall.

Kohles ranks fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last six months and eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. He leads the field in Driving Accuracy over that span, and he typically does a great job keeping the ball in the fairway.

If his flat stick and irons cooperate, the 36-year-old could contend for the win this week or post another high finish as he looks to lock up his PGA TOUR status for 2027. His best finish on the PGA TOUR this year was a T3 at the John Deere Classic.

He has bounced back well from that tough loss, though, and added another top-10 finish at the 3M Open at the end of July. His continued consistency gives him both a high floor and ceiling this week.

 

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Emiliano Grillo ($7.4K)

Grillo missed the FedExCup Playoffs this year and starts the FedExCup Fall at No. 109 in the standings, looking to move up over the next few weeks. The 34-year-old from Argentina missed the cut at the Wyndham in his most recent tournament, but he was on a nice roll before that.

Grillo made seven straight cuts from late May through early August, highlighted by a trio of top-25 finishes. He finished T20 at the RBC Canadian Open, T23 at the U.S. Open, and T7 at the 3M Open. That T7 matched Grillo's best finish of the season from the Valspar Championship in March.

Like Kohles, Grillo is very accurate off the tee, ranking third in the field in Driving Accuracy over the last three months. With the rough grown out and streams meandering through this layout, keeping the ball in the fairway could be at a premium, which is one reason to like veteran, accurate options like Grillo, Kohles, and Poston.

Grillo has some work to do to secure his full-time membership for next season, and he can take a big step in the right direction this week with a strong finish.

This week's field has several other strong value plays to consider as well. To see more options from below $8K, be sure to check out my full Value Plays post on the premium dashboard.

Davis Chatfield ($6.8K)

Chatfield is one of my top value plays this week from under $7K. The 27-year-old missed six straight cuts in individual events earlier this season, but he has found his form since the start of July, making the cut and posting a top-35 finish in five of his last six events.

His best finish during that stretch was a T5 at the ISCO Championship, and he added a T16 at the 3M Open and a T25 at the Wyndham Championship in his most recent tournament.

Chatfield ranks sixth in the field in Strokes Gained: Approach over the last three months, first in Driving Accuracy, and in the top 25 in both Strokes Gained: Putting and Total Strokes Gained.

He is a sleeper play since he only has that one top-10 all season, but his trending form is enough to make him worth considering as a bargain way to round out your roster this week in Asheville.

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More PGA Analysis and Picks

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