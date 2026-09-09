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When Is Brock Bowers Coming Back - Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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When is Brock Bowers coming back? Will Brock Bowers play again this season? Read about Brock Bowers's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was likely the first player selected at his position in most drafts this offseason. Despite an injury-riddled sophomore season, Bowers flashed elite upside as a rookie, which warranted an early second-round pick.

However, news broke that the superstar will miss time after undergoing a meniscus trim, which puts his short-term fantasy value in serious question.

When is Bowers coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

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Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bowers underwent a meniscus trim on Tuesday and is expected to miss a "game or two." Schefter added that the former Georgia Bulldog got "banged up" in camp, and the injury was diagnosed last week, leading to the operation.

While this is not the news fantasy managers want to hear, it appears that, for the time being, he avoided a lengthy absence. As reported, Bowers may miss only a handful of games due to this minor operation.

Bowers missed time with a lingering knee injury in 2025, appearing in only 12 games, which does raise some concerns. However, since the team opted for minor surgery, it suggests the injury wasn't serious and shouldn't keep him off the field for long.

 

Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook

While this news significantly hurts his short-term value, managers should still view Bowers as a high-end asset at tight end. In 2024, Bowers broke out as a rookie, catching an impressive 112 passes (on 153 targets) for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. In 2025, Bowers played in 12 games and caught 64 passes for 680 yards.

However, he saw his touchdown total increase significantly, as he found the back of the end zone seven times in this limited sample.

Managers who spent high second-round picks on him should continue to stash him across all formats. If he doesn't face a setback, Bowers could miss only this week and be cleared ahead of Week 2. For now, managers should consider picking up this backup, Michael Mayer, who should see a massive role in this passing attack.

Last season, Mayer was a productive plug-and-play option in deeper formats when put into a starting role. In the games in which he logged more than 50 offensive snaps, he averaged a solid 11.8 PPR points per game.

Other waiver-wire options managers should consider include Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange, Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich, and Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson is a name to keep a close eye on, as he was recently cleared from injury and was noted as a major riser in camp with a clear role to operate as Matthew Stafford's "WR3" behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: MarShawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, Michael Mayer. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Marshawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, Michael Mayer:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake Maye
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joe Burrow
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Daniels
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan James
Michael Mayer
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Michael Mayer
vs
Gunnar Helm
Michael Mayer
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaytron Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Mayer
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Mayer
vs
Sean Tucker
Michael Mayer
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Chimere Dike
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Michael Mayer
vs
Demond Claiborne
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylen Wright
Michael Mayer
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Mayer
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Kincaid

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Best D/ST Matchups: 2026 Strength of Schedule
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
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Caleb Odom Hoping to Build on Big Week 1
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Not Listed on Rams' Initial Week 1 Injury Report
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Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
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Packers to Deploy a Running Back Committee to Begin the Season
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on Track to Start Week 1
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Trending Towards Being Active in Week 1
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Sent to Pelicans
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Heads to New Orleans
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Traded to Memphis
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Draws Top Rookie Billing Ahead of Camp
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Gets Breakout Buzz in Memphis
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Lines Up for Full-Time Starting Role
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Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
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Patriots Sign Christian Gonzalez to a Four-Year Extension
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Positioned for a Leap in Boston
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Yankees Reinstate Aaron Judge From the Injured List on Monday
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Confirmed to Make his Return on Tuesday
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Returning as DH on Monday Against Reds
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Joe Ryan

Reinstated and Starting on Monday
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Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
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Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
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Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
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Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
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Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
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