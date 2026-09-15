Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devaughn Vele

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devaughn Vele in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Plug-and-play wide receivers can often be found on the waiver wire in any given week. However, season-long starters will be scooped up within the first couple of weeks. Week 1 often provides a glimpse into the outlook for wide receivers around the league. Week 1 snap counts and targets can be great indicators.
In Week 1, we saw big outings from Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Devaughn Vele. All three look like potential waiver wire pickups for Week 2. Each player is in a different situation that can help dictate their priority for your targeting purposes.
Whether you just need more depth or you need to replace a player who got injured in Week 1, look no further than these three. Let's dive in and see who you should add ahead of Week 2.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jalen Coker Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 61% of leagues
There was a small drumbeat for Coker as we entered the 2026 season, so there is a decent chance that he is already rostered in your league. However, in many 10- to 12-team leagues, it is likely that Coker is available. He should absolutely be a priority pickup.
Coker caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Granted, the Panthers were forced to constantly air it out in the highest-scoring Week 1 matchup of all time, but Coker was the primary target of Bryce Young. He outpaced Tetairoa McMillan by one target and three receptions.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Coker will not have this level of production every week, but he was already beginning to emerge down the stretch of the 2025 season. This may be the full breakout that some have been calling for from Coker. He is worth quite a bit of FAAB this week.
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Wan'Dale Robinson Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 66% of leagues
Robinson is a good player stuck in a tough situation. The Titans' opening game against the Jets did little to inspire much confidence in this offense. Even so, Robinson was still relatively effective. He earned six targets and caught five of them for 38 yards.
This is a player who has always operated near the line of scrimmage. That does not figure to change, but as Cam Ward continues to suffer through growing pains, Robinson's presence as a steady target will provide a safety valve for the young quarterback. Expect Robinson's Week 1 target volume to represent his floor, with a ceiling for much more.
Ward X Wan'Dale coming 🔜 @Titans@Cameron7Ward | @wanda1erobinson pic.twitter.com/V9WoY3o3x6
— NFL (@NFL) March 27, 2026
Robinson is unlikely to provide WR2 value in 2026, but he should be a quality flex option most weeks given his likely target volume. If the Titans can sort things out offensively, Robinson will end up providing high-end flex value on a weekly basis. He should be a priority add in deeper leagues, but he is even a potential add in shallower leagues.
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Devaughn Vele Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 8% of leagues
Devaughn Vele was perhaps the most unexpected top performer this week. With no Jordyn Tyson in the fold for the next couple of weeks, Vele is the clear No. 2 wide receiver in this offense. He earned nine targets in Week 1, turning that into 69 yards and a touchdown.
Some of that volume was a function of Tyler Shough throwing 56 passes in Week 1. That will not happen weekly, but this will be a high-volume offense, and Vele should be a weekly flex as long as Tyson is out.
Devaughn Vele makes a diving catch and we've got a one-score game in Detroit 👀
NOvsDET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vASfQLavrg
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Kellen Moore has proven in the past that he can coordinate an offense with multiple fantasy-relevant pass catchers. In Dallas, it was CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. He also did so in Philadelphia with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith despite that offense running through Saquon Barkley.
If you strike out on Coker, target Vele. He should certainly be targeted over Robinson because of the projected quality of the Saints' offense relative to the Titans.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devaughn Vele. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devaughn Vele. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jalen Coker, Wan'Dale Robinson, Devaughn Vele:
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