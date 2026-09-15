Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 2? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List for now, which renders him unable to play or practice with his team until he's removed. He's embroiled in a legal situation in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend.
Obviously, while he's on this list, he will not step on the field, making him a non-factor for fantasy. That means you have to use a roster spot to hold him on your bench, which isn't ideal. Especially early in the year, the waiver wire tends to have multiple players with no preseason expectations who still produce well, eventually.
You should always be searching for an edge in fantasy, and you should always want players who are actually on the field and have a chance at breaking out stashed on your bench. So should you drop Jacobs now? Let's dive in.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
Absolutely not. There was no good reason to drop him ahead of Week 1, and now, it's even more apparent how crucial he is to the Packers offense. Jacobs' legal team moved to have the video of him allegedly assaulting his girlfriend sealed, and we don't know yet if the NFL will ever get its hands on that evidence.
There's a chance he'll miss the season, but typically, we don't see players in these cases miss a full year. And Jacobs' hearing was moved up, meaning the situation could resolve sooner rather than later, with a potential suspension counting as "time served" on the Exempt List.
Here’s 60 seconds of Jordan Love having .02 seconds to throw in yesterday’s loss pic.twitter.com/ej76E7BJ90
— Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) September 14, 2026
The video above shows, albeit indirectly, just how important Jacobs is to this offense. Without him on the field, the divisional rival Minnesota Vikings had zero fear of getting burned in the run game. They decided to blitz early and often.
Over 80 percent of the time that quarterback Jordan Love dropped back, he was blitzed. And the Packers' offensive line couldn't handle that much pressure. Those are luxuries a defense doesn't have against a team with a good running back that will consistently burn them on the ground when playing.
Brian Flores is a sick and twisted mind calling the shots for the Vikings D pic.twitter.com/iJv8PHBaZb
— Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) September 14, 2026
Putting that many defenders on the edge of the line of scrimmage is a risky maneuver against a team that's sound in the run game. Jacobs will likely immediately resume his big role in this offense when he returns. He's received nothing but effusive praise from the coaching staff for his play.
Any good RB on a good offense with a role as big as his will be, when (or if) he returns, should be rostered in all leagues until, if that day comes, there's a guarantee that he won't play a single game for the rest of the year.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Unfortunately, running back is extremely scarce in redraft fantasy football leagues with two RB spots. That's because there are 32 teams in the NFL, and many teams have inconsistent offensive production and backfield committees that further limit running back production.
You could grab San Francisco 49ers RB Kaelon Black, but don't expect starting running back Christian McCaffrey to have a single game with 10 or fewer carries the rest of the season. Black did well in his first game, but CMC is still the better back, by far, and he's been a workhorse in previous seasons.
You could also snag Kansas City Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson. He's the clear RB2 behind Kenneth Walker III, who detonated in Week 1. Walker has a long injury history, so Johnson's number could get called up as the starter at some point this year. Other handcuffs to consider stashing are Emari Demercado (the No. 2 to Javonte Williams) and rookie Jonah Coleman, who could eventually carve out a role if J.K. Dobbins were to miss time.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Emari Demercado. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Emari Demercado:
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