Tank Dell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Is the Wide Receiver's Recovery Trending in the Wrong Direction?
Tank Dell (knee) avoided being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when the team opened training camp in late July. He went through individual drills and advanced to participating in team drills in early August. This all indicated that Dell was trending in the right direction for 2026 after rehabbing from a major knee injury that he suffered in December of 2024; however, recent updates now leave Dell's status uncertain for this season. Dell's injury was catastrophic, as he tore his ACL, MCL, and LCL, while also dislocating his knee. He missed the entire 2025 season, and there is no timetable for his return in 2026. Dell has not been seen practicing recently and has yet to play in a preseason game. On Aug. 25, Houston insider John McClain wrote that Dell is "nowhere near ready to play." While the door remains open for a return at some point this season, there is speculation that Dell may be placed on the injured reserve (IR) list to begin the season, but that remains to be seen. Fellow Houston wide receiver Jayden Higgins tore his ACL in August and will miss the 2026 season, which could open the door for Dell to see more targets when active. However, Dell is currently listed as a second-string wide receiver on the Texans' unofficial depth chart. Houston recently acquired wide receiver Kayshon Boutte in a trade with the New England Patriots, and will also rely on wide receivers Nico Collins, Justin Watson and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz in the passing game. Dell recorded a combined 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 and 2024, but his lack of recent production does cloud his outlook. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 83 wide receiver (half-PPR), and he has an ADP of just 210 on Yahoo. With his status uncertain, it is best to wait on drafting Dell and monitor him on the waiver wire in redraft leagues. Dynasty owners should keep Dell rostered as he could eventually find a path to relevant targets.