Rashod Bateman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Baltimore's No. 2 Receiver Sees Fantasy Outlook Decline Amid Legal Concerns
Rashod Bateman enters the 2026 season as a starting wide receiver, listed as a co-starter alongside Zay Flowers on the team's unofficial preseason depth chart. Flowers will likely operate as the top option in the passing game for the Ravens, while tight end Mark Andrews will be heavily involved as well, but Bateman should earn plenty of targets in 2026. However, he is involved in a legal situation that recently came to light in August. Bateman was arrested in Georgia on June 3 and charged with misdemeanor battery (family violence), reckless conduct, and first-degree criminal damage to property. Bateman is accused of smashing the windshield of a car being driven by the mother of his child, which was also carrying his three-month-old daughter at the time. According to multiple reports, the arrest warrant states that Bateman used an object to break the windshield and the driver's side door of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz while the mother was in the driver's seat and the child was in the backseat. The Ravens are aware of the incident and the NFL is actively reviewing the case. If the NFL finds Bateman in violation of its personal conduct policy, he will face an unpaid suspension of six games. On the field, Bateman has participated throughout training camp with the Ravens. He signed a three-year, $37 million extension with the Ravens in June of 2025, following a breakout campaign in which he compiled 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2025, however, Bateman was limited to 13 games due to injury and recorded just 19 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He currently is going undrafted in standard Yahoo leagues and ranks as RotoBaller's 80th wide receiver in half-PPR formats. Bateman's legal issues will be worth monitoring as the season progresses. As things currently stand, he will likely be available on the waiver wire in most leagues for fantasy managers looking for an injury replacement or bye week fill-in.