Jaydon Blue 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Can he Become the RB2 in Dallas?
Jaydon Blue enters his second season in the NFL with a big opportunity, but faces stiff competition for the No. 2 tailback spot. While Javonte Williams will lead Dallas' backfield as the starting running back, Blue is competing against Malik Davis and Phil Mafah for the No. 2 role. Blue is currently listed as Williams' backup on the Cowboys' depth chart, but Davis has gained steam as the regular season nears. In a 34-13 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 22, Blue, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue, led the Cowboys in rushing attempts (15) and rushing yards (75). Meanwhile, Davis compiled five rushes for 29 yards and an eight-yard touchdown reception. Davis has also been praised for his pass protection, which could give him the advantage. The No. 2 running back role appears to be coming down to Davis or Blue, with Davis grabbing recent momentum. There is also a scenario where Davis is more ready to play meaningful snaps early in the season, and Blue surpasses him later in the season. Blue, whom the Cowboys selected out of Texas in the fifth round (No. 149 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, played in five games as a rookie last season. He rushed the ball 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while also fumbling the ball once. He had a rushing success rate of just 36.8% in 2025. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 58 running back in half-PPR formats and holds a 167 ADP on Yahoo. As of now, Blue is a stash option in deeper leagues and a solid dynasty option, but he is somebody you can usually find on the waiver wire in redraft leagues, as he is rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues.