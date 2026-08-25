DeMario Douglas 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: Poised to Make a Jump With Patriots Amid Clearer Path to Targets
DeMario Douglas is expected to play an expanded role in 2026. He projects as New England's starting slot receiver after working with the first team throughout training camp, alongside starting outside wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Douglas' role in New England's offense is even clearer after the Patriots traded fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans earlier in August. In 2025, Douglas recorded 31 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. While he played in all 17 games last season, he didn't record a start. That will change in 2026, although others, such as Mack Hollins, will see snaps. In 2026, expect Douglas to operate as the Patriots' third wide receiver behind Brown and Doubs. Tight end Hunter Henry and the running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, will also command targets in the passing game, but Douglas appears to be poised for a potential breakout campaign. Douglas was drafted out of Liberty by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (210th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 48 career games played (14 starts), he has compiled 146 receptions for 1,629 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. He has rushed 18 times for 78 yards. He is worth a look as a late-round flier in deeper three-WR formats.