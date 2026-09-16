MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand in Mid-September? (2026)

September 16, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams in mid-September. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

We're down to just two weeks left in the Major League season. It feels like it's absolutely flown by. Some of the divisional races have felt like they've been over for quite some time, but that doesn't mean there's still plenty of drama to focus on these last couple of weeks.

The Padres will look to hold on to the final NL wild card spot. They were able to snag it from Arizona over the weekend, but a lot can happen in two weeks. Meanwhile, the AL wild card race has three or four teams that are vying for that last spot.

How do we think it's all going to shake out? Find out in this week's MLB power rankings. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, September 13.

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No. 30 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are back at the bottom of our rankings. Don't get me wrong, there are quite a few positive things happening within the Rockies' lineup, specifically the development of young guys like TJ Rumfield, who could contend for NL Rookie of the Year.

But there's still a long way to go for Colorado. Their main goal this year has been to avoid 100 losses. But they're currently on a seven-game losing streak. They'll now need to go 8-5 in their final 13 games to avoid losing 100 games for the fourth straight season.

No. 29 - Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are also looking to avoid 100 losses. After getting swept by the Nationals over the weekend, they'll need to win seven of their last 13 games to avoid that dubious fate. But asking them to stay on an above .500 stretch for two weeks is going to be a really tough ask.

The franchise record for losses in a season is 99, set just two seasons ago. With them on pace to lose 100 games, it'd be the first time in franchise history they've reached that mark. Fans can only hope this is them starting to enter a rebuild phase, but there's still a lot that the Angels have to do in order to get back on the right track.

No. 28 - Athletics

If there's any solace the A's can take in how this season has gone for them, it's that they're at least ending strong and aren't one of the teams with the dubious fate of losing 100 games. After winning seven of their last ten games, they're at least ending on a high note.

Henry Bolte has been awesome at the plate for the A's, posting a 178 wRC+ with four homers over the last 14 days. While they're missing their top-end talent in the lineup, Bolte is giving them hope that he can be a key piece alongside Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers next season when they are all finally healthy.

No. 27 - San Francisco Giants

Let's talk about Rafael Devers. After hitting 19 homers in the first half of the season, he's already hit 18 homers in nearly half the amount of PAs. His barrel rate in September is up to 29.6%, which is an absolutely blistering number.

It won't mean anything for this season's final record, but it will at least make Giants fans feel like they have good things going into 2027 on the offensive side, especially with young guys like Bryce Eldridge excelling alongside Devers. But the pitching needs to improve if San Francisco wants to return to competitiveness in 2027.

No. 26 - Kansas City Royals

After putting together a strong August, making them a feisty underdog, they've come crashing back to reality in September. They've gone 4-7 in the month, even though they haven't been all that terrible either on the mound or at the plate. Things just haven't gone their way.

But that's going to be OK for now. The plan in Kansas City should be to aim for draft positioning now. They're aiming for a make-or-break type of year in 2027, though they'll need health on their side to make that season a success. With health not necessarily being on their side in recent seasons, they may need to look for reinforcements in the offseason.

No. 25 - New York Mets

Call me crazy, but I think that Carson Benge should be getting more love in the NL Rookie of the Year race. The lefty has been solid in the second half, hitting for a .348 wOBA to go along with six homers. He ranks second among NL rookies in fWAR, yet the betting odds seem to have written him off as a long shot.

But why stop there? The Mets have another fantastic rookie on the mound in Nolan McLean, whose 3.2 fWAR leads all NL rookie pitchers. A 3.24 ERA and a 9.94 K/9 mark make him a threat every time he's on the mound. While Mets fans haven't had much to root for in playoff races, they'll be pulling for these two to get more love in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

No. 24 - Washington Nationals

If we're highlighting rookie pitchers, then we shouldn't overlook Andrew Alvarez. The Nationals' southpaw comes into Sunday with a 3.35 ERA, though that understates just how good he's been in the second half. Since the break, he's thrown to a 2.72 ERA to go along with a 1.11 WHIP.

That's great news for the Nats, who have been looking for more production on the mound to help with their heavy-hitting offense. There's more work to be done, but Alvarez is helping make the future in Washington look just a bit brighter.

No. 23 - Cincinnati Reds

How about the run that Elly De La Cruz has been on? He hit a homer in five straight games earlier this week, bringing his season total to 26. While this year has been a down year for the Reds, Cruz's bat has still been able to provide the superstar productivity he's become known for.

But the pitching staff won't be looking on this weekend fondly. They gave up 13, 14, and 20 runs in three straight games against the Dodgers and Brewers this week. Though Cruz's resurgence and Sal Stewart's chase for the NL Rookie of the Year Award are positives for the Reds, the pitching staff needs to finish the season on the right page and not be viewed as a hitter's haven when they're looking to get right.

No. 22 - Seattle Mariners

I've harped on the Mariners all season in these rankings because it's been so, so disappointing to watch what they've done this season after all the progress they made in 2025. But let's look at the positives. For starters, quite literally, let's talk about Kade Anderson.

The rookie has made four starts this season. While the full season numbers aren't going to overwhelm you, it's his last start against Texas that's showing he may be figuring things out at this level. He threw six innings of one-run ball against the Rangers, starting to show the promise he has as the Mariners' top overall prospect. He'll use the rest of this season to prepare himself for what's hopefully a bounceback season for the Mariners.

No. 21 - Detroit Tigers

I can't say enough good things about Riley Greene. The Tigers' lefty has been on fire this September, hitting for a 220 wRC+ that's driven by a crazy .478 xwOBA. He's seeing the ball incredibly well and is smashing it, making it fun to watch Tigers baseball again.

Riley Greene hits home run No. 20! pic.twitter.com/oMqbiGTYCv — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

They swept the Rockies over the weekend, which is always good to see. But their 5.5-game wild card deficit may be too much to overcome. They'll need a miracle, or everyone in their lineup to simply become Riley Greene, if they want to get the final wild card spot.

No. 20 - Minnesota Twins

The Twins face the same deficit that the Tigers do, with both sitting at 70-79 after Sunday's action. They did get good news this week with Joe Ryan returning from the IL after missing a month due to a glute injury. But it hasn't meant the Twins are notching Ws, as they're 0-2 in Ryan's two starts this week.

For them, the 5.5-game deficit is a large hill to climb with the talent they have that's healthy on the roster right now. They've potentially outperformed their season-long expectations, but the last couple of weeks may just be about preserving the health of their stars for 2027.

No. 19 - Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles finished Sunday with a four-game deficit in the AL wild card race. They're likely the last team that's furthest behind in the standings that still realistically has a chance to get that final spot (sorry Tigers, Mariners, and Twins fans). Orioles fans are still going to be mad, though, because a 3-7 run over their last ten games has made this chase even harder than it needs to be.

The schedule plays them no favors either. They finish the season against the Brewers, Blue Jays, and Yankees. With those three fighting for playoff positioning, it may just be lights out for Baltimore unless they play their best ball of the season these last two weeks.

No. 18 - St. Louis Cardinals

If we're considering the preseason expectations, the Cardinals did a fine job exceeding them this season. They were a threat to the NL wild card race for quite some time, but ultimately the issues they had early in the season caught up to them in the second half.

If they were playing in the American League, then their season would be alive. But alas, the NL competition is vastly superior. Maybe if the lockout goes through, then the Cardinals can also pitch the idea of realignment? One can dream. But regardless, they've had enough positives this season to not be too worried about how this season is ending.

No. 17 - Miami Marlins

The Marlins would be one of a few teams in the NL that would join the Cardinals in that theoretical fight for realignment. A Marlins team in the AL would look like a force! But they're ultimately going to come up short in their fight for an NL wild card spot.

If they had simply been able to keep up their June form, then they would have very much been in the running. But that's much easier said than done. There's plenty of young talent to look forward to in future seasons; it just won't be a reality for them to compete in the postseason this year.

No. 16 - Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates would fight for realignment too if it were an option. But they probably have only themselves to blame for their fall in the NL standings. The pitching, though they've had struggles with their rotation, hasn't been as terrible as you'd assume since the break. But the lineup's hit for just an 81 wRC+ in the second half.

With how productively they were hitting to start the season, that's a bit of a shock to see. There's just simply more they need to work on before becoming a well-rounded team that can compete with anybody. They can take solace in knowing that some of the pieces are there, but what they currently have simply isn't enough.

No. 15 - Texas Rangers

It's make-or-break time for the Rangers. They enter this week with a one-game deficit in the AL West and a 2.5-game deficit in the AL wild card race. Having two outs is nice for Texas, but it's going to be difficult to do regardless.

The good news is that they're getting two reinforcements back to help them out. Josh Jung and Nathan Eovaldi both came off the IL this weekend. Texas needs both to be at their best with the Red Sox and Blue Jays on deck this week.

No. 14 - Toronto Blue Jays

Speaking of those Blue Jays, they're just a game behind Cleveland for the final wild card spot. They've been hovering there for the past couple of weeks, unable to fully jump the Guardians and take a lead. But there may be some opportunity for Toronto to finish the season here.

They face Detroit, Texas, Baltimore, and Cincinnati to finish out the season. Is it the easiest ending stretch there is? Absolutely not. But if they can make it through Texas with a hold on the wild card lead, then they may just keep it in their grasp.

No. 13 - Cleveland Guardians

We're giving the Guardians the edge here, but the Rangers and Blue Jays are going to give them all they can handle down the stretch. But if the AL wild card isn't enough, they're also now just a half-game behind the White Sox for the AL Central lead.

And if we take a look at the schedule here, just take a look at who they're opening up this week against. It's a massive series against the White Sox that should have an impact on both the AL Central and AL wild card race.

No. 12 - Houston Astros

With just a one-game lead in the AL West and on a 4-6 slide, the Astros face a stressful final couple of weeks here to end the regular season. They've been fighting through injuries and avoided a potential scare to AL MVP favorite Yordan Alvarez. He was able to return for Sunday's game, though he was pulled early as Houston was getting demolished by Tampa Bay.

Now it's time for them to step up. The schedule isn't terrible to end with, but they've underachieved at times this season. They'll need to be at their best to keep their AL West lead and not find themselves chasing a wild card spot.

No. 11 - Arizona Diamondbacks

In what feels like a never-ending back-and-forth with the Padres, the DBacks now find themselves two games back in the NL wild card race. Some of the worry that they may be creeping too far behind should be nullified since they finish the season with a series against San Diego, but they can't afford to fall back any further.

This week will be a tough one for them as they host both the Marlins and Yankees in Phoenix. They'll need to be at their best in order to keep up with the Padres for that final showdown.

No. 10 - Chicago White Sox

Having a division lead this late into the season? Not something that White Sox fans thought they'd have. Now they have to endure the stress of the upcoming series against the Guardians. That series won't quite decide who wins the AL Central, but it's going to be incredibly impactful.

The schedule after this series is relatively stress-free, so it's going to be paramount for Chicago to win at least two of three. As long as they can keep from starting Luis Castillo in any important games, due to him being awful since joining Chicago at the trade deadline, they'll be able to at least keep pace if they happen to fall behind.

No. 9 - San Diego Padres

When you win six straight games in the middle of a playoff run, it's easy to either gain ground or make it up. That's exactly what the Padres have done, winning six straight prior to Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. It's helped them grab that wild card spot back and has them ready to control their own destiny.

They start this week with a four-game series against the Rockies at Coors. But after that, it gets tough. The final week of the season features a series against the Dodgers before that much-discussed season finale against the DBacks.

No. 8 - Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are, for the most part, locked into the second AL wild card spot. They could snag the top spot from the Yankees, but the likelihood isn't great. Therefore, they're just looking to get right before October comes.

If anything, they may be thankful for how tough their end-of-season schedule is. A run against the Rangers, Rays, Guardians, and Cubs should be a good way for them to prep for October. As long as they can stay healthy, there should be some good use for this ending stretch.

No. 7 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies haven't been their best as of late, but luckily they've done enough in the past months to keep them in a comfortable position in the playoff race. They're tied with the Cubs for the top wild card spot, though, so there's more they still need to do to secure their position.

This upcoming week won't be stressful for the Phillies, but similar to the Red Sox, their last week is a bit brutal. Based on the past few postseasons, it may be best for them to try and position themselves with an early postseason matchup against the Braves.

No. 6 - Chicago Cubs

Tied with the Phillies at the top of the wild card race are the Cubs. They'd been in the top position for quite some time now, but a recent slide has made this all of a sudden a race. The Cubs are just 2-5 over their last seven games, something you don't want to see as we get ready to head into October.

Maybe it's a good thing to get the losses out of the way? Sure, that's one way to view it. But it's not how the Cubs need to think in order to get back on track. They'll open the week against the Braves in a big test for them. If their pitching staff is able to limit Atlanta's offense, then that should give them confidence that they'll be able to do the same in the playoffs.

No. 5 - New York Yankees

Getting healthy at the right time is the name of the game for the Yankees right now. Over the past month, we've seen Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge all return to action. Carlos Rodon also returned to action in mid-August and has posted a 2.25 ERA in his five starts since then.

While the offense hasn't quite caught its footing in the second half, the pitching has still been stellar while fighting through the injuries. All of this adds up to make the Yankees a very dangerous matchup in the playoffs this season.

No. 4 - Atlanta Braves

Atlanta will more than likely lock up the NL East in the next week or so, giving them their seventh division title in the last nine seasons. They've been a model of consistency for even longer than that, and 2026 has been no exception.

Where they've seen the most consistency is with their pitching staff. Even though they've had to fight through numerous injuries, they've posted a 3.56 ERA this season, good enough for second-best in the bigs. If there's a concern, it's that it's paired with a 4.11 xFIP. That potential negative regression could be a concern in October, but if the lineup performs at its highest, then it won't have to worry about that.

No. 3 - Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are one of the two teams that have already clinched a playoff spot. As with the Braves, they should be able to lock up the AL East in the next week or so. It will be their first AL East title since 2021. That feels like a long time, but they've stayed relatively competitive in that time span, so consider this a reward for their continued competitiveness.

What I'll be watching for from them in the playoffs is the performances of Shane McClanahan and Freddy Peralta. They're two of my favorite pitchers, but both have struggled in Tampa in the second half. More importantly, Tampa needs them at their best in order to do real damage in October.

If those two can find a way to come through, then the Rays will stand a solid chance of representing the AL in the World Series.

No. 2- Los Angeles Dodgers

Staying in our number two slot is the Dodgers, who made some rather big news this week by putting Shohei Ohtani on the IL with bicep inflammation that's affecting him. More than likely, it's going to mean that his appearances on the mound in the playoffs will be minimal and won't be in starts.

The bad news? The Dodgers won't have a 1.79 ERA pitcher on the mound at the most important time in the season. The good news? They have experience winning multiple titles without Ohtani taking the mound at all. LA will be fine. It will be stressful, but they'll be fine.

No. 1 - Milwaukee Brewers

Our top seed yet again is the Brewers. No team has been better than them this season, and they hold a 2.5-game lead over the Rays and Dodgers for the best record in the majors. If all goes well, then they'll have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

As far as postseason success goes, I'm still a bit worried about their starting pitching. Not necessarily the effectiveness of it, but the depth. Do they have options? Yes. But is it enough for a postseason run? This bit them last season, and Brewers fans are hoping there's enough, especially once you consider their strong bullpen.

Jacob Misiorowski dials it up to 103.8 MPH in the 1st inning and strikes out the side 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UrnbtStbkL — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2026

The Brewers are our top seed with just two weeks left. They'll look to stay there for the last couple of weeks and get ready for a deep postseason run.

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