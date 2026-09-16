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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 25

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Victor Mesa Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 25 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Victor Mesa Jr., Josue De Paula, Cal Quantrill, Emmanuel Rodriguez, and Coby Mayo.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The 2026 MLB season continues to wind down as we are already in the middle of Week 25. With only a week and a half left, it's time to focus on which player to add for the fantasy baseball championship run. We are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 25—September 14 through September 20—in leagues that allow daily moves. Below, we rank the top 100 waiver wire pickups and prioritize which hitters and pitchers to add for Week 25. 

This week, there were no major prospects called up, but things could change as the season winds down. Injury news to note includes Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams missing Tuesday's game with neck tightness. Twins infielder Kaelen Culpepper was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees with left hamstring tightness. Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks was placed on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation, ending his season.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
2 Carter Jensen C 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
5 Josue De Paula OF 18 Add in All Leagues
6 Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
7 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
8 Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
9 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
10 Joshua Baez OF 44 Add in All Leagues
11 Walbert Urena SP 54 Add in All Leagues
12 Ian Seymour SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
13 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Trevor Story SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Tyler Mahle SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Henry Bolte OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Lawrence Butler OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Max Clark OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Jared Jones SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Tristan Peters OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Clay Holmes SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
40 Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
41 Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
42 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Quinn Mathews SP 26 Add in All Leagues
46 Hayden Wesneski SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
47 Jacob Lopez SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
48 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Hector Rodriguez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
53 Grant Holmes SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Martin Perez SP 30 Add in All Leagues
57 Travis Bazzana 2B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Landen Roupp SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Garrett Mitchell OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
63 Kade Anderson SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
64 Andrew Painter SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Rico Garcia RP 20 Add in All Leagues
66 Heriberto Hernandez OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
69 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Ryan Jeffers C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Ryan Johnson SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Tyler Stephenson C 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Ben Joyce RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jonah Cox OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Kaelen Culpepper SS 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Corbin Burnes SP 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Leo Bernal C 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Jake Bennett SP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Yusei Kikuchi SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 JJ Bleday OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Victor Mesa Jr., EmManuel Rodriguez, Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Josue De Paula, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Victor Mesa Jr., Tampa Bay Rays

Across 223 plate appearances in 2026, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. is hitting .257/.326/.510 with 13 home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 25-year-old has been scorching hot in September, hitting .450 with three home runs and three stolen bases across 44 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Mesa Jr. has seen most of his playing time this year against right-handed pitching, but he's begun to see everyday playing time in the midst of his current hot streak.

Mesa Jr.'s underlying metrics suggest that some slight regression might be coming, but he's still posted an 11.4% barrel rate while keeping his strikeout rate below 20%. With his ability to produce across all five categories, Mesa Jr. profiles as a priority waiver wire target going into the final stretch of the 2026 season.

Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are calling up outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to the major leagues on Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul, according to Milb Central. Considered the Twins' fifth overall prospect, Rodriguez earns the call to the big leagues this weekend after hitting .262/.414/.500 with a .914 OPS, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 49 games across 220 plate appearances with the Saints this year. He could have an opportunity to see some playing time in the final couple of weeks of the 2026 season in Minnesota, although he most likely will not see everyday playing time, even though Byron Buxton will miss the rest of the year because of season-ending hip surgery.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Rodriguez has played all three outfield positions in the minors and has impressive raw power from the left side of the plate. Rodriguez also has some nice plate discipline and should eventually get on base at a nice clip, but his swing-and-miss tendencies mean he probably will not help in the batting-average department. He is currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues and is unlikely to make a huge fantasy impact upon his big-league call-up. Rodriguez is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with a home run and four RBI in his first four big-league games.

 

Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles

Across 389 plate appearances in 2026, Baltimore Orioles third baseman/first baseman Coby Mayo is hitting .226/.291/.488 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 60 runs scored, and four stolen bases. With his 31.4% strikeout rate, Mayo profiles as a likely batting-average liability for fantasy managers. However, the 24-year-old has also demonstrated high-end power upside this season with a 13.0% barrel rate and a 48.5% hard-hit rate.

Mayo has also been on a hot streak in the second half of the year, hitting .274 with 12 home runs, 29 RBI, and 30 runs scored across 170 plate appearances since the All-Star break. For fantasy managers looking for power, Mayo should be a priority corner infield target on the waiver wire.

 

Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up top outfield prospect Josue De Paula, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. De Paula will join the team Friday for the start of a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Per MLB Pipeline, De Paula is ranked as the Dodgers' top prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball in 2026. The 21-year-old from Brooklyn will make his big-league debut down the stretch after hitting a strong .302/.400/.539 with a .939 OPS, 26 home runs, 101 RBI, 31 stolen bases, and 105 runs scored in 123 games and 583 plate appearances this year for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who hits from the left side has the type of power/speed upside that could play immediately down the stretch in September, and De Paula could see regular at-bats if two-way superstar and primary designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is placed on the injured list to heal up for the playoffs. He will most likely see time in L.A.'s outfield when he plays, moving Teoscar Hernandez to the DH role if Ohtani continues to miss time with nagging injuries. There isn't much time left in the fantasy baseball season, but De Paula is an intriguing name to add to a strong Dodgers offense. De Paula led off for the Dodgers on Tuesday as the team's designated hitter. Since being called up, De Paula is hitting .143 (2-for-19) with a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored over his first five MLB games. Despite his recent struggles, he is worth adding in most leagues due to his upside in a potent Dodgers lineup.

Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that right-hander Cal Quantrill (back) was having back tightness towards the end of his start on Sunday in the 7-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. The Rangers were going batter-to-batter and inning-to-inning with him for a bit, but the Rangers' concern level "seems low." For what it is worth, Quantrill says he is planning on taking his next turn in the starting rotation "no matter what." He still managed to get a quality start for his fantasy managers, allowing just two earned runs on five hits while walking none and striking out four in six innings of work to pick up his ninth win of the year.

We will consider him day-to-day for now, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Quantrill's progress over the next couple of days. The matchup at home against Toronto for Quantrill's next start (if he makes it) is a solid one, with the Blue Jays ranking fourth-worst in OPS in 2026. On June 27, Quantrill took a no-decision in Toronto, throwing four shutout innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Adael Amador SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Konnor Griffin SS/OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Josue De Paula OF 18 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 44 Add in All Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 23 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmanuel Rodriguez OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 66 Add in All Leagues
Will Smith C 66 Add in All Leagues
Adley Rutschman C 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Leo Bernal C 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 54 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 26 Add in All Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Martin Perez SP 30 Add in All Leagues
Landen Roupp SP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Corbin Burnes SP 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Yusei Kikuchi SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 61 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Garcia RP 20 Add in All Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Johnson SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players including: Josue De Paula, Cal Quantrill, Joshua Baez, Victor Mesa Jr., Coby Mayo, Henry Bolte, Max Clark, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Grant Holmes, Cam Smith, Mickey Gasper, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew Painter, Rico Garcia, Tim Tawa, Grant Taylor, Nick Sogard, Leo Bernal, Caleb Durbin, and Hogan Harris. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Josue De Paula, Cal Quantrill, Joshua Baez, Victor Mesa Jr., Coby Mayo, Henry Bolte, Max Clark, Ty France, Cole Carrigg, Grant Holmes, Cam Smith, Mickey Gasper, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew Painter, Rico Garcia, Tim Tawa, Grant Taylor, Nick Sogard, Leo Bernal, Caleb Durbin, and Hogan Harris:

Josue De Paula
vs
Carson Benge
Josue De Paula
vs
Steven Kwan
Josue De Paula
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josue De Paula
vs
Kyle Stowers
Josue De Paula
vs
Carter Jensen
Josue De Paula
vs
Will Smith
Josue De Paula
vs
Konnor Griffin
Josue De Paula
vs
Mason Montgomery
Josue De Paula
vs
Joshua Baez
Josue De Paula
vs
Walbert Urena
Josue De Paula
vs
Ian Seymour
Josue De Paula
vs
Brooks Lee
Josue De Paula
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josue De Paula
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josue De Paula
vs
Trevor Story
Josue De Paula
vs
Tyler Mahle
Josue De Paula
vs
Kody Clemens
Josue De Paula
vs
Lawrence Butler
Josue De Paula
vs
Zack Gelof
Josue De Paula
vs
Javier Sanoja
Josue De Paula
vs
Thomas Saggese
Josue De Paula
vs
A.J. Ewing
Josue De Paula
vs
Tristan Peters
Cal Quantrill
vs
Kodai Senga
Cal Quantrill
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Cal Quantrill
vs
Clay Holmes
Cal Quantrill
vs
Spencer Jones
Cal Quantrill
vs
Alec Bohm
Cal Quantrill
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cal Quantrill
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cal Quantrill
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Cal Quantrill
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cal Quantrill
vs
Cole Carrigg
Cal Quantrill
vs
Tristan Peters
Cal Quantrill
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cal Quantrill
vs
Ty France
Cal Quantrill
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Cal Quantrill
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cal Quantrill
vs
Quinn Mathews
Cal Quantrill
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cal Quantrill
vs
Walbert Urena
Cal Quantrill
vs
Ian Seymour
Cal Quantrill
vs
Tyler Mahle
Cal Quantrill
vs
Tanner Scott
Cal Quantrill
vs
Jared Jones
Cal Quantrill
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
vs
Will Smith
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Joshua Baez
vs
Brooks Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Joshua Baez
vs
Josue De Paula
Joshua Baez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Trevor Story
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Tyler Mahle
Joshua Baez
vs
Carter Jensen
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Konnor Griffin
Joshua Baez
vs
Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Joshua Baez
vs
Zack Gelof
Joshua Baez
vs
Javier Sanoja
Joshua Baez
vs
Thomas Saggese
Joshua Baez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Cal Quantrill
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Spencer Jones
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kodai Senga
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Dominic Canzone
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Clay Holmes
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Alec Bohm
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Cole Carrigg
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Jeff McNeil
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Tristan Peters
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Quinn Mathews
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Ty France
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Konnor Griffin
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Chase DeLauter
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kyle Stowers
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
Victor Mesa Jr.
vs
Lawrence Butler
Coby Mayo
vs
Josh Bell
Coby Mayo
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Coby Mayo
vs
Chase Meidroth
Coby Mayo
vs
Nick Gonzales
Coby Mayo
vs
Jacob Lopez
Coby Mayo
vs
Grant Holmes
Coby Mayo
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Coby Mayo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Coby Mayo
vs
Quinn Mathews
Coby Mayo
vs
Jackson Jobe
Coby Mayo
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Coby Mayo
vs
Martin Perez
Coby Mayo
vs
Jeff McNeil
Coby Mayo
vs
Travis Bazzana
Coby Mayo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Coby Mayo
vs
Cam Smith
Coby Mayo
vs
Kyle Stowers
Coby Mayo
vs
Brooks Lee
Coby Mayo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Coby Mayo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Coby Mayo
vs
Kody Clemens
Coby Mayo
vs
Zack Gelof
Coby Mayo
vs
Javier Sanoja
Henry Bolte
vs
Tyler Mahle
Henry Bolte
vs
Tanner Scott
Henry Bolte
vs
Trevor Story
Henry Bolte
vs
Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Henry Bolte
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Henry Bolte
vs
Zack Gelof
Henry Bolte
vs
Brooks Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Adley Rutschman
Henry Bolte
vs
Ian Seymour
Henry Bolte
vs
Max Clark
Henry Bolte
vs
Walbert Urena
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Javier Sanoja
Henry Bolte
vs
Konnor Griffin
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Kyle Stowers
Henry Bolte
vs
Thomas Saggese
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Adley Rutschman
Max Clark
vs
Jared Jones
Max Clark
vs
Zack Gelof
Max Clark
vs
Javier Sanoja
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
Thomas Saggese
Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Tanner Scott
Max Clark
vs
Yainer Diaz
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
Max Clark
vs
Ty France
Max Clark
vs
Tyler Mahle
Max Clark
vs
Tristan Peters
Max Clark
vs
Trevor Story
Max Clark
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
vs
Konnor Griffin
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Kyle Stowers
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Max Clark
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ty France
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ty France
vs
Tristan Peters
Ty France
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Thomas Saggese
Ty France
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ty France
vs
Javier Sanoja
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Jared Jones
Ty France
vs
Clay Holmes
Ty France
vs
Max Clark
Ty France
vs
Kodai Senga
Ty France
vs
Adley Rutschman
Ty France
vs
Cal Quantrill
Ty France
vs
Zack Gelof
Ty France
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Ty France
vs
Griffin Conine
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Jones
Cole Carrigg
vs
Quinn Mathews
Cole Carrigg
vs
Victor Mesa Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cal Quantrill
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Lopez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kodai Senga
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cole Carrigg
vs
Clay Holmes
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Alec Bohm
Cole Carrigg
vs
Coby Mayo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Stowers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brooks Lee
Cole Carrigg
vs
Trevor Story
Grant Holmes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Holmes
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Holmes
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Grant Holmes
vs
Jackson Jobe
Grant Holmes
vs
Coby Mayo
Grant Holmes
vs
Martin Perez
Grant Holmes
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Holmes
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Holmes
vs
Chase Meidroth
Grant Holmes
vs
Cam Smith
Grant Holmes
vs
Jacob Lopez
Grant Holmes
vs
Landen Roupp
Grant Holmes
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Grant Holmes
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Holmes
vs
Quinn Mathews
Grant Holmes
vs
Mickey Gasper
Grant Holmes
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Holmes
vs
Jared Jones
Grant Holmes
vs
Clay Holmes
Grant Holmes
vs
Kodai Senga
Cam Smith
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cam Smith
vs
Landen Roupp
Cam Smith
vs
Martin Perez
Cam Smith
vs
Tommy Edman
Cam Smith
vs
Jackson Jobe
Cam Smith
vs
Mickey Gasper
Cam Smith
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cam Smith
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cam Smith
vs
Grant Holmes
Cam Smith
vs
Kade Anderson
Cam Smith
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cam Smith
vs
Andrew Painter
Cam Smith
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Cam Smith
vs
Rico Garcia
Cam Smith
vs
Coby Mayo
Cam Smith
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cam Smith
vs
Konnor Griffin
Cam Smith
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Kyle Stowers
Cam Smith
vs
Kody Clemens
Cam Smith
vs
Lawrence Butler
Mickey Gasper
vs
Tommy Edman
Mickey Gasper
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mickey Gasper
vs
Landen Roupp
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kade Anderson
Mickey Gasper
vs
Cam Smith
Mickey Gasper
vs
Andrew Painter
Mickey Gasper
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mickey Gasper
vs
Rico Garcia
Mickey Gasper
vs
Martin Perez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mickey Gasper
vs
Dylan Crews
Mickey Gasper
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mickey Gasper
vs
Nolan Arenado
Mickey Gasper
vs
Grant Holmes
Mickey Gasper
vs
Tim Tawa
Mickey Gasper
vs
Carter Jensen
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Gasper
vs
Will Smith
Mickey Gasper
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mickey Gasper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Gasper
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Gasper
vs
Adley Rutschman
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Gasper
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tommy Edman
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Andrew Painter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Landen Roupp
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Rico Garcia
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cam Smith
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dylan Crews
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Martin Perez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Nolan Arenado
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jackson Jobe
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tim Tawa
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Taylor
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Konnor Griffin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Steven Kwan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Stowers
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kody Clemens
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Lawrence Butler
Andrew Painter
vs
Kade Anderson
Andrew Painter
vs
Rico Garcia
Andrew Painter
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Andrew Painter
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Andrew Painter
vs
Mickey Gasper
Andrew Painter
vs
Dylan Crews
Andrew Painter
vs
Tommy Edman
Andrew Painter
vs
Nolan Arenado
Andrew Painter
vs
Landen Roupp
Andrew Painter
vs
Tim Tawa
Andrew Painter
vs
Cam Smith
Andrew Painter
vs
Grant Taylor
Andrew Painter
vs
Travis Bazzana
Andrew Painter
vs
Jordan Romano
Andrew Painter
vs
Martin Perez
Andrew Painter
vs
Sam Antonacci
Andrew Painter
vs
Mason Montgomery
Andrew Painter
vs
Walbert Urena
Andrew Painter
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Painter
vs
Tyler Mahle
Andrew Painter
vs
Jared Jones
Andrew Painter
vs
Clay Holmes
Andrew Painter
vs
Kodai Senga
Rico Garcia
vs
Andrew Painter
Rico Garcia
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Rico Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Rico Garcia
vs
Dylan Crews
Rico Garcia
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Rico Garcia
vs
Nolan Arenado
Rico Garcia
vs
Mickey Gasper
Rico Garcia
vs
Tim Tawa
Rico Garcia
vs
Tommy Edman
Rico Garcia
vs
Grant Taylor
Rico Garcia
vs
Landen Roupp
Rico Garcia
vs
Jordan Romano
Rico Garcia
vs
Cam Smith
Rico Garcia
vs
Sam Antonacci
Rico Garcia
vs
Travis Bazzana
Rico Garcia
vs
Gleyber Torres
Rico Garcia
vs
Mason Montgomery
Rico Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Rico Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Rico Garcia
vs
Kodai Senga
Rico Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Rico Garcia
vs
Jackson Jobe
Rico Garcia
vs
Ryan Johnson
Tim Tawa
vs
Nolan Arenado
Tim Tawa
vs
Grant Taylor
Tim Tawa
vs
Dylan Crews
Tim Tawa
vs
Jordan Romano
Tim Tawa
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tim Tawa
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tim Tawa
vs
Rico Garcia
Tim Tawa
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tim Tawa
vs
Andrew Painter
Tim Tawa
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tim Tawa
vs
Kade Anderson
Tim Tawa
vs
Griffin Conine
Tim Tawa
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tim Tawa
vs
Ryan Johnson
Tim Tawa
vs
Mickey Gasper
Tim Tawa
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Tim Tawa
vs
Konnor Griffin
Tim Tawa
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tim Tawa
vs
Carson Benge
Tim Tawa
vs
Steven Kwan
Tim Tawa
vs
Kyle Stowers
Tim Tawa
vs
Brooks Lee
Tim Tawa
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Grant Taylor
vs
Tim Tawa
Grant Taylor
vs
Jordan Romano
Grant Taylor
vs
Nolan Arenado
Grant Taylor
vs
Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
vs
Dylan Crews
Grant Taylor
vs
Gleyber Torres
Grant Taylor
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Taylor
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Grant Taylor
vs
Rico Garcia
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Conine
Grant Taylor
vs
Andrew Painter
Grant Taylor
vs
Ryan Johnson
Grant Taylor
vs
Kade Anderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Grant Taylor
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Mahle
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Jared Jones
Grant Taylor
vs
Clay Holmes
Nick Sogard
vs
Jake Burger
Nick Sogard
vs
Ben Joyce
Nick Sogard
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Nick Sogard
vs
Adael Amador
Nick Sogard
vs
Ryan Johnson
Nick Sogard
vs
Royce Lewis
Nick Sogard
vs
Griffin Conine
Nick Sogard
vs
Jonah Cox
Nick Sogard
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Nick Sogard
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Nick Sogard
vs
Gleyber Torres
Nick Sogard
vs
Griffin Jax
Nick Sogard
vs
Sam Antonacci
Nick Sogard
vs
Kyle Leahy
Nick Sogard
vs
Jordan Romano
Nick Sogard
vs
Zac Thornton
Nick Sogard
vs
Kyle Stowers
Nick Sogard
vs
Brooks Lee
Nick Sogard
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Nick Sogard
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Nick Sogard
vs
Kody Clemens
Nick Sogard
vs
Zack Gelof
Nick Sogard
vs
Javier Sanoja
Leo Bernal
vs
David Peterson
Leo Bernal
vs
Jake Bennett
Leo Bernal
vs
Corbin Burnes
Leo Bernal
vs
Zebby Matthews
Leo Bernal
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Leo Bernal
vs
Mickey Moniak
Leo Bernal
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Leo Bernal
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Leo Bernal
vs
Zac Thornton
Leo Bernal
vs
Hogan Harris
Leo Bernal
vs
Kyle Leahy
Leo Bernal
vs
Caleb Durbin
Leo Bernal
vs
Griffin Jax
Leo Bernal
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Leo Bernal
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Leo Bernal
vs
JJ Bleday
Leo Bernal
vs
Carter Jensen
Leo Bernal
vs
Will Smith
Leo Bernal
vs
Adley Rutschman
Leo Bernal
vs
Yainer Diaz
Leo Bernal
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Leo Bernal
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Leo Bernal
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Hogan Harris
Caleb Durbin
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Caleb Durbin
vs
JJ Bleday
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Zebby Matthews
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
vs
Leo Bernal
Caleb Durbin
vs
David Peterson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Corbin Burnes
Caleb Durbin
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Caleb Durbin
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Caleb Durbin
vs
Zac Thornton
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Leahy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brooks Lee
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Zack Gelof
Caleb Durbin
vs
Javier Sanoja
Caleb Durbin
vs
Thomas Saggese
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Hogan Harris
vs
Yusei Kikuchi
Hogan Harris
vs
Caleb Durbin
Hogan Harris
vs
Mickey Moniak
Hogan Harris
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Hogan Harris
vs
Zebby Matthews
Hogan Harris
vs
JJ Bleday
Hogan Harris
vs
Jake Bennett
Hogan Harris
vs
Leo Bernal
Hogan Harris
vs
David Peterson
Hogan Harris
vs
Corbin Burnes
Hogan Harris
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
Zac Thornton
Hogan Harris
vs
Kyle Leahy
Hogan Harris
vs
Griffin Jax
Hogan Harris
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Hogan Harris
vs
Mason Montgomery
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
vs
Kodai Senga
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
vs
Jackson Jobe
Hogan Harris
vs
Jordan Romano

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Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
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