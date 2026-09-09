September 9, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Hayden Wesneski, Grant Taylor, and Javier Sanoja.

Hey RotoBallers, we are in the thick of Week 24, leaving us with only a few weeks left of the fantasy baseball season. There is still some time to make a fantasy baseball championship run and add players down the stretch who could bolster your roster. Today, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 24—September 7 through September 14—in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list prioritizes who to pick up and ranks the top 100 hitters and pitchers for all league sizes.

This week, there were no major prospects called up, but things could change as the season winds down. Some injury news to note includes New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. being removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a thumb injury. Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was pulled from Tuesday's contest against the Guardians with an apparent foot injury. Both Henderson and Chisholm are considered day-to-day. Athletics prospect Leo De Vries is slated to undergo surgery to repair an interior labrum tear in his right shoulder.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Hayden Wesneski, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.

Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.

Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins

Across 421 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins utility man Javier Sanoja is hitting .291/.331/.441 with eight home runs, 57 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old does not profile as a power asset for fantasy managers, as he's logged just a 2.2% barrel rate and a 31.4% hard-hit rate this year. However, Sanoja has also posted just an 8.1% strikeout rate in 2026, making him one of the most difficult batters to punch out in all of baseball.

Between his ability to put the ball in play and his above-average speed, Sanoja profiles as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old has also spent time this season at every defensive position other than first base, catcher, and pitcher, which helps keep his playing time in Miami stable. In deeper leagues, Sanoja's balanced profile makes him an appealing waiver wire target.

Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles corner infielder Coby Mayo had the first multi-homer game of his career in Monday's 6-4 win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-handed slugger is still hitting only .224 on the season after his two-homer performance on Monday, but he does have a career-high 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 116 games played in his third year in the big leagues. And because he is absolutely dominating left-handed hitters -- Mayo has a 1.136 OPS against southpaws in 133 at-bats -- he will continue to be a lineup regular for the O's against lefties to close out the year.

Mayo has been a much better hitter in the second half of the 2026 campaign, as he entered Monday's action with a .274/.328/.532 slash line with an .861 OPS and seven home runs in 41 games since the All-Star break, compared to a .193/.264/.395 line with a .659 OPS in 74 first-half games. He was hot in August, going 22-for-81 (.272) with five home runs, three doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 15 runs, and a stolen base in 25 games, and so far he has carried that over into September.

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 7-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 75 innings (55 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.1 miles per hour on his fastball and has paired an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate with a manageable 8.7% walk rate. Given Taylor's utility to the White Sox as a high-leverage fireman who can work more than one inning, the team has not deployed him as a traditional closer.

Still, he's racked up eight saves this season and remains a threat to take over the full-time closer role in Chicago at any point. Even if Taylor's usage remains the same down the stretch, he provides value to fantasy managers as a high-end source of ratios and a better source of strikeouts and wins than most relievers.

Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill has had a resurgent 2026 season, recording a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings (29 games). The 31-year-old opened the 2026 season working exclusively as a reliever before moving into a hybrid bulk role through the middle part of the year. However, Quantrill has been lights-out since transitioning into a full-time starting role in mid-August.

Across five starts since August 12, Quantrill has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 31 innings. In Quantrill's most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he recorded seven shutout innings with five strikeouts. Given his recent success, Quantrill profiles as a must-roster starting pitcher for fantasy managers ahead of his appealing matchup in Seattle against the Mariners on Wednesday.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 65 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trevor Story SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 64 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonah Cox OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues Carter Jensen C 63 Add in All Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues Walbert Urena SP 52 Add in All Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 41 Add in All Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 47 Add in All Leagues Andrew Painter SP 38 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantril SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Young SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Scherzer SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 41 Add in All Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantril SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Noah Cameron Hayden Wesneski vs Rafael Flores Jr. Francisco Alvarez vs Andrew Painter Max Scherzer vs A.J. Ewing Agustin Ramirez vs Andrew Painter Hayden Wesneski vs Noah Cameron Max Scherzer vs vs vs vs Rafael Flores Jr. Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Noah Cameron Hayden Wesneski vs Andrew Painter Max Scherzer vs Andrew Painter Hayden Wesneski vs Noah Cameron Max Scherzer vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr:

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