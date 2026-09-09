Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Hayden Wesneski, Grant Taylor, and Javier Sanoja.
Hey RotoBallers, we are in the thick of Week 24, leaving us with only a few weeks left of the fantasy baseball season. There is still some time to make a fantasy baseball championship run and add players down the stretch who could bolster your roster. Today, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 24—September 7 through September 14—in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list prioritizes who to pick up and ranks the top 100 hitters and pitchers for all league sizes.
This week, there were no major prospects called up, but things could change as the season winds down. Some injury news to note includes New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. being removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a thumb injury. Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was pulled from Tuesday's contest against the Guardians with an apparent foot injury. Both Henderson and Chisholm are considered day-to-day. Athletics prospect Leo De Vries is slated to undergo surgery to repair an interior labrum tear in his right shoulder.
Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Carson Benge
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Carter Jensen
|C
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|15
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|16
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|17
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|18
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|19
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Trevor Story
|SS
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Ty France
|1B
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|38
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|39
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|21
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|40
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|41
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Max Clark
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Josh Bell
|1B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Cal Quantril
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Jared Jones
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Jake Burger
|1B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|81
|Brandon Young
|SP
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|82
|Yohandy Morales
|1B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|83
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|84
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|85
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|86
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|40
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Samuel Basallo
|C, 1B
|28
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top waiver wire names include Hayden Wesneski, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:
Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros
Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.
Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.
Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins
Across 421 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins utility man Javier Sanoja is hitting .291/.331/.441 with eight home runs, 57 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old does not profile as a power asset for fantasy managers, as he's logged just a 2.2% barrel rate and a 31.4% hard-hit rate this year. However, Sanoja has also posted just an 8.1% strikeout rate in 2026, making him one of the most difficult batters to punch out in all of baseball.
Between his ability to put the ball in play and his above-average speed, Sanoja profiles as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old has also spent time this season at every defensive position other than first base, catcher, and pitcher, which helps keep his playing time in Miami stable. In deeper leagues, Sanoja's balanced profile makes him an appealing waiver wire target.
Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles corner infielder Coby Mayo had the first multi-homer game of his career in Monday's 6-4 win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-handed slugger is still hitting only .224 on the season after his two-homer performance on Monday, but he does have a career-high 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 116 games played in his third year in the big leagues. And because he is absolutely dominating left-handed hitters -- Mayo has a 1.136 OPS against southpaws in 133 at-bats -- he will continue to be a lineup regular for the O's against lefties to close out the year.
Mayo has been a much better hitter in the second half of the 2026 campaign, as he entered Monday's action with a .274/.328/.532 slash line with an .861 OPS and seven home runs in 41 games since the All-Star break, compared to a .193/.264/.395 line with a .659 OPS in 74 first-half games. He was hot in August, going 22-for-81 (.272) with five home runs, three doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 15 runs, and a stolen base in 25 games, and so far he has carried that over into September.
Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 7-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 75 innings (55 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.1 miles per hour on his fastball and has paired an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate with a manageable 8.7% walk rate. Given Taylor's utility to the White Sox as a high-leverage fireman who can work more than one inning, the team has not deployed him as a traditional closer.
Still, he's racked up eight saves this season and remains a threat to take over the full-time closer role in Chicago at any point. Even if Taylor's usage remains the same down the stretch, he provides value to fantasy managers as a high-end source of ratios and a better source of strikeouts and wins than most relievers.
Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill has had a resurgent 2026 season, recording a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings (29 games). The 31-year-old opened the 2026 season working exclusively as a reliever before moving into a hybrid bulk role through the middle part of the year. However, Quantrill has been lights-out since transitioning into a full-time starting role in mid-August.
Across five starts since August 12, Quantrill has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 31 innings. In Quantrill's most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he recorded seven shutout innings with five strikeouts. Given his recent success, Quantrill profiles as a must-roster starting pitcher for fantasy managers ahead of his appealing matchup in Seattle against the Mariners on Wednesday.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|21
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yohandy Morales
|1B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|43
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Alec Bohm
|1B/3B
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Coby Mayo
|1B/3B
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Sogard
|1B/2B/3B
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yohandy Morales
|1B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Brooks Lee
|2B/3B/SS
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelen Culpepper
|SS
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Trevor Story
|SS
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ernie Clement
|1B/2B/3B/SS
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Angel Genao
|2B/3B/SS
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carson Benge
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Stowers
|1B/OF
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Lawrence Butler
|OF
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|Zack Gelof
|2B/3B/OF
|51
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|47
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Thomas Saggese
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Jones
|OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jeff McNeil
|1B/2B/OF
|28
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|22
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Javier Sanoja
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hector Rodriguez
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Conine
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tim Tawa
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Cox
|OF
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|25
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|40
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|61
|Add in All Leagues
|Carter Jensen
|C
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|40
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Gasper
|C/1B
|30
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rafael Flores Jr.
|C/1B
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Agustin Ramirez
|C
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Noah Cameron
|SP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Lopez
|SP
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Andrew Painter
|SP
|38
|Add in All Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Mahle
|SP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zebby Matthews
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantril
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Holmes
|SP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Young
|SP
|31
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in All Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|37
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kodai Senga
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cal Quantril
|SP/RP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ben Joyce
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|David Peterson
|SP/RP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr:
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