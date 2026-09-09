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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 24

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Coby Mayo - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Draft Sleepers, MLB Rookies

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Hayden Wesneski, Grant Taylor, and Javier Sanoja.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hey RotoBallers, we are in the thick of Week 24, leaving us with only a few weeks left of the fantasy baseball season. There is still some time to make a fantasy baseball championship run and add players down the stretch who could bolster your roster. Today, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 24—September 7 through September 14—in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list prioritizes who to pick up and ranks the top 100 hitters and pitchers for all league sizes. 

This week, there were no major prospects called up, but things could change as the season winds down. Some injury news to note includes New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. being removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a thumb injury. Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was pulled from Tuesday's contest against the Guardians with an apparent foot injury. Both Henderson and Chisholm are considered day-to-day. Athletics prospect Leo De Vries is slated to undergo surgery to repair an interior labrum tear in his right shoulder.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carson Benge OF 64 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues
4 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
5 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
6 Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
7 Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
8 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
10 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
11 Walbert Urena SP 52 Add in All Leagues
12 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 41 Add in All Leagues
13 Carter Jensen C 63 Add in All Leagues
14 Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues
15 Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues
16 Jacob Lopez SP 47 Add in All Leagues
17 Andrew Painter SP 38 Add in All Leagues
18 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues
19 Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Clay Holmes SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 T.J. Rumfield 1B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Trevor Story SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Alejandro Kirk C 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Tristan Peters OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
38 Henry Bolte OF 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
39 Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
40 Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
41 Zebby Matthews SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Kade Anderson SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Zach Thornton SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Cal Quantril SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Hayden Wesneski SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Hector Rodriguez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Walker Jenkins OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Mickey Gasper C/1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Jacob Webb RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Travis Bazzana 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Grant Holmes SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Ben Joyce RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Brandon Young SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Jonah Cox OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jung Hoo Lee OF 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Brandon Marsh OF 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Elvis Alvarado RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Max Scherzer SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Agustin Ramirez C 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Samuel Basallo C, 1B 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Hayden Wesneski, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Hayden Wesneski, Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski picked up his fifth win of the season on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs while striking out three across six innings of work in his team's 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Wesneski missed the first half of the 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, the 28-year-old has been effective since returning to the Astros rotation in late July.

Across 45 2/3 innings (eight starts), Wesneski has recorded a 5-1 record with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts. Including his outing against Philadelphia on Tuesday, the right-hander has logged four consecutive starts of at least five innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed. Wesneski profiles as a priority streamer option for fantasy managers ahead of his next scheduled start at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday.

Javier Sanoja, Miami Marlins

Across 421 plate appearances in 2026, Miami Marlins utility man Javier Sanoja is hitting .291/.331/.441 with eight home runs, 57 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old does not profile as a power asset for fantasy managers, as he's logged just a 2.2% barrel rate and a 31.4% hard-hit rate this year. However, Sanoja has also posted just an 8.1% strikeout rate in 2026, making him one of the most difficult batters to punch out in all of baseball.

Between his ability to put the ball in play and his above-average speed, Sanoja profiles as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old has also spent time this season at every defensive position other than first base, catcher, and pitcher, which helps keep his playing time in Miami stable. In deeper leagues, Sanoja's balanced profile makes him an appealing waiver wire target.

 

Coby Mayo, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles corner infielder Coby Mayo had the first multi-homer game of his career in Monday's 6-4 win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Camden Yards, going 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two strikeouts. The 24-year-old right-handed slugger is still hitting only .224 on the season after his two-homer performance on Monday, but he does have a career-high 21 home runs and 58 RBI in 116 games played in his third year in the big leagues. And because he is absolutely dominating left-handed hitters -- Mayo has a 1.136 OPS against southpaws in 133 at-bats -- he will continue to be a lineup regular for the O's against lefties to close out the year.

Mayo has been a much better hitter in the second half of the 2026 campaign, as he entered Monday's action with a .274/.328/.532 slash line with an .861 OPS and seven home runs in 41 games since the All-Star break, compared to a .193/.264/.395 line with a .659 OPS in 74 first-half games. He was hot in August, going 22-for-81 (.272) with five home runs, three doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 15 runs, and a stolen base in 25 games, and so far he has carried that over into September.

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 7-2 record with a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts across 75 innings (55 games). The 24-year-old is averaging 98.1 miles per hour on his fastball and has paired an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate with a manageable 8.7% walk rate. Given Taylor's utility to the White Sox as a high-leverage fireman who can work more than one inning, the team has not deployed him as a traditional closer.

Still, he's racked up eight saves this season and remains a threat to take over the full-time closer role in Chicago at any point. Even if Taylor's usage remains the same down the stretch, he provides value to fantasy managers as a high-end source of ratios and a better source of strikeouts and wins than most relievers.

Cal Quantrill, Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers right-hander Cal Quantrill has had a resurgent 2026 season, recording a 7-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings (29 games). The 31-year-old opened the 2026 season working exclusively as a reliever before moving into a hybrid bulk role through the middle part of the year. However, Quantrill has been lights-out since transitioning into a full-time starting role in mid-August.

Across five starts since August 12, Quantrill has posted a 3-1 record with a 1.16 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 31 innings. In Quantrill's most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he recorded seven shutout innings with five strikeouts. Given his recent success, Quantrill profiles as a must-roster starting pitcher for fantasy managers ahead of his appealing matchup in Seattle against the Mariners on Wednesday.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 65 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in All Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Cox OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 25 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 40 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues
Carter Jensen C 63 Add in All Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 52 Add in All Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 41 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 47 Add in All Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 38 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantril SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Young SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Scherzer SP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 41 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantril SP/RP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Coby Mayo, Cal Quantrill, Javier Sanoja, Grant Taylor, Hayden Wesneski, Esmerlyn Valdez, Kaelen Culpepper, T.J. Rumfield, Ty France, Kyle Leahy, Alejandro Kirk, Zebby Matthews, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, Yoendrys Gomez, Dylan Crews, George Lombard Jr., Hogan Harris, Jake Mangum, Max Scherzer, Walker Jenkins, and Rafael Flores Jr:

Coby Mayo
vs
Tommy Edman
Coby Mayo
vs
Royce Lewis
Coby Mayo
vs
Jared Jones
Coby Mayo
vs
Dylan Crews
Coby Mayo
vs
Mickey Gasper
Coby Mayo
vs
Jacob Webb
Coby Mayo
vs
Grant Taylor
Coby Mayo
vs
Travis Bazzana
Coby Mayo
vs
Walker Jenkins
Coby Mayo
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Coby Mayo
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Coby Mayo
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Coby Mayo
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Coby Mayo
vs
Gleyber Torres
Coby Mayo
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Coby Mayo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Coby Mayo
vs
Kyle Stowers
Coby Mayo
vs
Alec Bohm
Coby Mayo
vs
Brooks Lee
Coby Mayo
vs
Isaac Paredes
Coby Mayo
vs
Zack Gelof
Coby Mayo
vs
Kody Clemens
Javier Sanoja
vs
Cole Carrigg
Javier Sanoja
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Javier Sanoja
vs
Yainer Diaz
Javier Sanoja
vs
Mickey Moniak
Javier Sanoja
vs
Josh Bell
Javier Sanoja
vs
Zac Thornton
Javier Sanoja
vs
Kade Anderson
Javier Sanoja
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Javier Sanoja
vs
Max Clark
Javier Sanoja
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Javier Sanoja
vs
Zebby Matthews
Javier Sanoja
vs
Cal Quantril
Javier Sanoja
vs
Dominic Canzone
Javier Sanoja
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Javier Sanoja
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Javier Sanoja
vs
Carson Benge
Javier Sanoja
vs
Kyle Stowers
Javier Sanoja
vs
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Hayden Wesneski
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Angel Genao
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Griffin Conine
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Coby Mayo
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jake Burger
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Tommy Edman
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Jared Jones
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Alec Bohm
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Steven Kwan
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Esmerlyn Valdez
vs
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Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Clay Holmes
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
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Kaelen Culpepper
vs
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Kaelen Culpepper
vs
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Kaelen Culpepper
vs
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Tyler Mahle
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jacob Lopez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zack Gelof
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Joshua Baez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ty France
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Carter Jensen
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Thomas Saggese
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ernie Clement
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Angel Genao
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Holliday
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Trevor Story
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Clay Holmes
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Isaac Paredes
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jake Bennett
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Tyler Mahle
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Brooks Lee
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Andrew Painter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Ty France
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jacob Lopez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kyle Leahy
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Joshua Baez
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Lawrence Butler
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kyle Stowers
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alec Bohm
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jeff McNeil
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Josh Bell
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Mickey Gasper
Ty France
vs
Zack Gelof
Ty France
vs
Kyle Leahy
Ty France
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ty France
vs
Thomas Saggese
Ty France
vs
Trevor Story
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ty France
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ty France
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Ty France
vs
Clay Holmes
Ty France
vs
Spencer Jones
Ty France
vs
Jake Bennett
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Ty France
vs
Mickey Gasper
Kyle Leahy
vs
Ty France
Kyle Leahy
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Leahy
vs
Zack Gelof
Kyle Leahy
vs
Thomas Saggese
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kyle Leahy
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Leahy
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kyle Leahy
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Leahy
vs
Trevor Story
Kyle Leahy
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kyle Leahy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kyle Leahy
vs
Spencer Jones
Kyle Leahy
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tristan Peters
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vs
Clay Holmes
Kyle Leahy
vs
Noah Cameron
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vs
Ian Seymour
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vs
Tanner Scott
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vs
Walbert Urena
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vs
Mason Montgomery
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jacob Lopez
Kyle Leahy
vs
Andrew Painter
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Spencer Jones
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Tristan Peters
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Thomas Saggese
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Kodai Senga
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Kody Clemens
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Jeff McNeil
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Kyle Leahy
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Henry Bolte
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Ty France
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Zack Gelof
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Tyler Mahle
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Adley Rutschman
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Carter Jensen
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Mickey Gasper
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Zebby Matthews
vs
Dominic Canzone
Zebby Matthews
vs
Max Clark
Zebby Matthews
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kade Anderson
Zebby Matthews
vs
Henry Bolte
Zebby Matthews
vs
Josh Bell
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jeff McNeil
Zebby Matthews
vs
Yainer Diaz
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kodai Senga
Zebby Matthews
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zebby Matthews
vs
Tristan Peters
Zebby Matthews
vs
Javier Sanoja
Zebby Matthews
vs
Spencer Jones
Zebby Matthews
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Zebby Matthews
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Zebby Matthews
vs
Noah Cameron
Zebby Matthews
vs
Ian Seymour
Zebby Matthews
vs
Walbert Urena
Zebby Matthews
vs
Mason Montgomery
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jacob Lopez
Zebby Matthews
vs
Andrew Painter
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jake Bennett
Max Clark
vs
Zebby Matthews
Max Clark
vs
Kade Anderson
Max Clark
vs
Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
vs
Josh Bell
Max Clark
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Max Clark
vs
Yainer Diaz
Max Clark
vs
Henry Bolte
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Jeff McNeil
Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
vs
Kodai Senga
Max Clark
vs
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Max Clark
vs
Tristan Peters
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Kyle Stowers
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
Joshua Baez
Max Clark
vs
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Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Brooks Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Zac Thornton
Mickey Moniak
vs
Javier Sanoja
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Hayden Wesneski
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
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Mickey Moniak
vs
Joshua Baez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Zack Gelof
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
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Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Javier Sanoja
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Walker Jenkins
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mickey Gasper
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Noah Cameron
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Ian Seymour
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Walbert Urena
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Lopez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Andrew Painter
Dylan Crews
vs
Royce Lewis
Dylan Crews
vs
Jacob Webb
Dylan Crews
vs
Coby Mayo
Dylan Crews
vs
Travis Bazzana
Dylan Crews
vs
Tommy Edman
Dylan Crews
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Dylan Crews
vs
Jared Jones
Dylan Crews
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dylan Crews
vs
Mickey Gasper
Dylan Crews
vs
Gleyber Torres
Dylan Crews
vs
Grant Taylor
Dylan Crews
vs
Ernie Clement
Dylan Crews
vs
Walker Jenkins
Dylan Crews
vs
Nick Sogard
Dylan Crews
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Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
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Dylan Crews
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Dylan Crews
vs
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Dylan Crews
vs
Lawrence Butler
Dylan Crews
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Joshua Baez
Dylan Crews
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
Travis Bazzana
George Lombard Jr.
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
vs
Dylan Crews
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ernie Clement
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Nick Sogard
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Coby Mayo
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Angel Genao
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tommy Edman
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Griffin Conine
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jared Jones
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jake Burger
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Mickey Gasper
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Alec Bohm
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Brooks Lee
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Trevor Story
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zack Gelof
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Thomas Saggese
Hogan Harris
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandon Marsh
Hogan Harris
vs
Jackson Holliday
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Hogan Harris
vs
Jonah Cox
Hogan Harris
vs
David Peterson
Hogan Harris
vs
Sam Antonacci
Hogan Harris
vs
Nolan Arenado
Hogan Harris
vs
JJ Bleday
Hogan Harris
vs
Jake Mangum
Hogan Harris
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Hogan Harris
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Hogan Harris
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Hogan Harris
vs
Max Scherzer
Hogan Harris
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
vs
Mason Montgomery
Hogan Harris
vs
Kodai Senga
Hogan Harris
vs
Cal Quantril
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Webb
Hogan Harris
vs
Jordan Romano
Jake Mangum
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jake Mangum
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jake Mangum
vs
David Peterson
Jake Mangum
vs
Max Scherzer
Jake Mangum
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jake Mangum
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jake Mangum
vs
Brandon Marsh
Jake Mangum
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jake Mangum
vs
Hogan Harris
Jake Mangum
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake Mangum
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jake Mangum
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Jonah Cox
Jake Mangum
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Sam Antonacci
Jake Mangum
vs
JJ Bleday
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Francisco Alvarez
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Carson Benge
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Steven Kwan
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Joshua Baez
Jake Mangum
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Elvis Alvarado
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Sam Antonacci
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JJ Bleday
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Noah Cameron
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Mason Montgomery
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Walker Jenkins
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Hector Rodriguez
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Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
Cason Wallace

Faces Extension Deadline with Thunder
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
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