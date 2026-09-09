September 9, 2026

Dan analyzes six must-add fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, mid-week adds for Week 24 of the 2026 MLB season. Grab these players ASAP off the waiver wire.

Hello, RotoBallers. Another Wednesday means it is time for another mid-week edition of Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for fantasy baseball. Even as we inch towards autumn (and the end of the baseball season), I will still be on the hunt for the players whose hot streaks or favorable matchups could give your team a boost over the upcoming weekend (and hopefully beyond).

This time around, we are loading up on Rockies. If you can wait, Colorado’s hitters will be a lively bunch next week, as they have a full seven-game slate at Coors Field up ahead. And since the Rox are spending the weekend in Detroit, one of their starters might actually be a viable streamer. If you need more immediate help for your hitting categories, I have two more hitters with enough versatility to cover four positions.

Don’t let the start of football distract you from finishing out your fantasy baseball season! Whether you are going week-to-week in a head-to-head league, clawing your way up the standings in a roto league, or seeing things through as a matter of pride, stay on top of the waiver wire to keep your team at its best. To help you finish this week right and get you started on the next, here are my Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 24 of fantasy baseball.

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2026 Fantasy Baseball: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds



39% Rostered Thomas Saggese , 2B/3B/SS/OF, St. Louis Cardinals39% Rostered

Thomas Saggese is on his third stint with the Cardinals this season. After making the opening roster, Saggese went on to hit .170 in 18 games in a part-time role at the start of the season. Saggese was moved down to the minors but called back up in early May. His second go in St. Louis went only slightly better, carrying a .217 batting average over 14 games before being demoted again in June.

Saggese was recalled again on August 28 and looks like a whole new ballplayer, having gone 16-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs in 10 games. He is currently riding a nine-game hit streak, with six of those games being multi-hit efforts. Since rejoining the Cards, Saggese’s 11 runs scored account for just over half of his production on the season.

Masyn Winn’s (thumb) activation means Saggese will no longer be needed to fill the gap at shortstop, but his hot bat should keep him in the lineup. Even though he has been relegated to the bottom of the order, Saggese’s ability to get on base recently has put him in a position to score. He should give fantasy teams a nice boost in average, runs, and has the foot speed to bring in a few stolen bases.



37% Rostered TJ Rumfield , 1B, Colorado Rockies37% Rostered

TJ Rumfield is the first Colorado Rockie to be included in this week’s column. As excited as I am for his upcoming 10-game homestand, I’m not counting him out for a productive weekend despite being in a pitcher-friendly park. While the 26-year-old rookie definitely sees a bump in production at home, he is maintaining a .290 batting average on the road.

Rumfield is in the midst of a 12-game hit streak, during which time he has hit two home runs, recorded seven RBI, and scored seven runs. Since August 1, he has hit .319 with 22 walks to 16 strikeouts.

Rumfield can help buoy a fantasy team’s batting average, and his upcoming schedule shows promise for substantial gains in home runs, runs, and RBI. First base might be a hard spot to make room for a new player, but Rumfield will be worth the add given his potential returns over the next couple of weeks.



35% Rostered Grant Taylor , RP, Chicago White Sox35% Rostered

The growth of the closer committee has taken the challenge of finding saves in fantasy baseball to new extremes. Outside of the handful of elite closers who have a monopoly on ninth-inning duties, fantasy managers have to put their faith in shakier candidates seeing regular work or try to catch a bullpen’s rising star and hope things work out.

Grant Taylor of the Chicago White Sox has been an effective reliever all season with the peripherals to back up the performance. He has a barrel rate slightly worse than the league average and gets hit harder than most, but that’s countered by the fact that he rarely gets hit at all. Taylor has 28.6% whiff rate and a batting average against of .191. His 23.7% K-BB% points to continued success in the last month of the season.

The flamethrowing 24-year-old now has a 2.16 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 97 strikeouts in 75.0 innings pitched. Bryan Hudson recorded the two most recent saves for the White Sox, but he is also still being juggled between the bullpen and an opener role. I’ll take a chance on Taylor grabbing a few more saves the rest of the way and, in the meantime, be satisfied with his 32.4% strikeout rate and the help he gives me in ratios.



22% Rostered Hector Rodriguez , OF, Cincinnati Reds22% Rostered

Hector Rodriguez, the Reds’ No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, got the call to join Cincinnati on August 4. The 22-year-old got off to a rocky start, with just three hits in his first 11 games. However, since August 20, he has been on a tear. A simple 1-for-3 against the Cardinals on that day was the start of a 15-game on-base streak that came to an end on Tuesday.

Over the course of the streak, Rodriguez hit five home runs, drove in 10 RBI, scored 13 runs, and pulled his batting average up to .275. Rodriguez is now the Reds’ everyday right fielder and hitting at the top of the order against right-handed pitching.

Rodriguez should see favorable matchups against Shane Drohan and Dustin May in the Reds’ weekend series against the Brewers at Miller Park. Rodriguez and the Reds then return home to Great American Ball Park for a full seven-game week. Fantasy managers who buy in should see a bump to their home run, RBI, and runs columns. We have yet to see Rodriguez steal a base at the MLB level, but he has double-digit production in each of his seasons as a minor leaguer.

Fantasy Baseball Deep League Targets: Mid-Week Waiver Wire Adds



6% Rostered Kyle Karros , 3B, Colorado Rockies6% Rostered

The Rockies activated Kyle Karros from the injured list on September 7. Karros was shelved due to a concussion sustained on August 23, just two days after returning from a previous stint on the IL, also due to a concussion. While the back-to-back injuries are unfortunate in their own right, it was frustrating to see Karros go down in the first place while in the middle of turning his season around.

In the first two months of the season, Karros was at sea, slashing .215/.316/.319 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 56 games. Something clicked when the calendar turned to June. During that month, he slashed .357/.444/.586 and added another 10 RBI and 16 runs to his season totals. Since June 1, Karros has hit .301, with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and 36 runs scored, effectively double what he produced in his first two months in roughly the same span of games.

Like his teammate above, Karros is looking forward to Colorado’s upcoming stretch of games at home. Unlike Rumfield, Karros has been more reliant on the Coors Field effect to provide value in fantasy terms, so interested managers will have to wait through the weekend to really judge their investment in him. Aside from Karros, Cole Carrigg (featured here back in Week 16) and Zac Veen have been hitting well. Add any according to positional needs.



2% Rostered Mason Adams , SP, Colorado Rockies2% Rostered

The Colorado Rockies acquired Mason Adams in the deadline deal that sent outfielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies kept Adams down at Triple-A immediately after the trade, but eventually promoted him on August 25. In his first three starts as a major leaguer, he has 17 strikeouts, a 3.95 ERA, and a gaudy 1.61 WHIP in 13.2 IP.

Adams is strictly a matchup play for me. This weekend, he will face off against the Tigers in cavernous Comerica Park, the park factors of which should inhibit further damage to Adams’ ratios. Over the last two weeks, Detroit ranks dead last in strikeout rate (28.4%), OBP (.273), wOBA (.265), and wRC+ (66).

The matchup gives deep-league managers a shot at a handful of strikeouts and a chance at picking up a win. Adams might have a bigger impact in head-to-head categories leagues fighting to advance in the playoffs, but if he comes through, then the stats he collects could be what makes the difference at the end of a rotisserie season, too.

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Other Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Targets

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