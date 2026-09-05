Marvin Harrison Jr. - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Marvin Harrison Jr. start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Marvin Harrison Jr. for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start as WR3 in 12-Team PPR leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX
ANALYSIS: Are NFL fans being too harsh on Marvin Harrison Jr.? The Ohio State product was picked fourth overall in 2024 and had an objectively solid rookie season, which was unfortunately overshadowed by Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Ladd McConkey's outstanding rookie campaigns.
Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown from Gardner Minshew at Arizona Cardinals training camp @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/bNRW26z06Y
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) July 26, 2026
Overcoming a horrid quarterback situation, MHJ was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season through the first eight games of his sophomore season.
However, he missed time due to an emergency appendectomy in November, and subsequently suffered heel and foot injuries that essentially ended his season.
Regardless, the 24-year-old is still on a positive trajectory compared to his Hall of Fame father. Marvin Harrison Sr. didn't have a 1,000-yard season until the age of 27, which was Peyton Manning's sophomore season.
The Cardinals obviously do not have sophomore Peyton Manning, or anyone even half as good. The team is also set up to run more than they pass, due to their overloaded running-back room, which is the complete opposite of last year.
In 2025, the team suffered many injuries in their RB room, which, combined with the coaching staff seeing the writing on the wall, contributed to their ridiculously high pass rate near the end of last season.
Those circumstances favored Michael Wilson tremendously, and who knows? Had Harrison Jr. been healthy, he would most likely have been the main beneficiary. Despite Wilson's recent contract extension, Harrison Jr. was treated as the team's WR1 in training camp, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.
Harrison Jr.'s quest for his first 1,000-yard season will begin on Sunday against the Chargers. Their defense allowed the eighth-fewest PPR points to WRs last season, and he was unimpressive in his only prior game against them in 2024.
Plenty of things are working against him, but he'll have a good chance of racking up points if the team falls into a large deficit early on.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, Jaylen Warren, Quentin Johnston, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Christian Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Marvin Harrison Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Jaylen Warren, Quentin Johnston, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Christian Watson compared to others:
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