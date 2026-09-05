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Marvin Harrison Jr. - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Marvin Harrison Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS, Rookies

Marvin Harrison Jr. start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Marvin Harrison Jr. for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start as WR3 in 12-Team PPR leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: Are NFL fans being too harsh on Marvin Harrison Jr.? The Ohio State product was picked fourth overall in 2024 and had an objectively solid rookie season, which was unfortunately overshadowed by Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, and Ladd McConkey's outstanding rookie campaigns.

Overcoming a horrid quarterback situation, MHJ was well on his way to a 1,000-yard season through the first eight games of his sophomore season.

However, he missed time due to an emergency appendectomy in November, and subsequently suffered heel and foot injuries that essentially ended his season.

Regardless, the 24-year-old is still on a positive trajectory compared to his Hall of Fame father. Marvin Harrison Sr. didn't have a 1,000-yard season until the age of 27, which was Peyton Manning's sophomore season.

The Cardinals obviously do not have sophomore Peyton Manning, or anyone even half as good. The team is also set up to run more than they pass, due to their overloaded running-back room, which is the complete opposite of last year.

In 2025, the team suffered many injuries in their RB room, which, combined with the coaching staff seeing the writing on the wall, contributed to their ridiculously high pass rate near the end of last season.

Those circumstances favored Michael Wilson tremendously, and who knows? Had Harrison Jr. been healthy, he would most likely have been the main beneficiary. Despite Wilson's recent contract extension, Harrison Jr. was treated as the team's WR1 in training camp, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.

Harrison Jr.'s quest for his first 1,000-yard season will begin on Sunday against the Chargers. Their defense allowed the eighth-fewest PPR points to WRs last season, and he was unimpressive in his only prior game against them in 2024.

Plenty of things are working against him, but he'll have a good chance of racking up points if the team falls into a large deficit early on.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, Jaylen Warren, Quentin Johnston, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Christian Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Marvin Harrison Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Jaylen Warren, Quentin Johnston, MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, Christian Watson  compared to others:

Michael Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Wilson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Michael Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Michael Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Jared Goff
Michael Wilson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Michael Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Michael Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Brock Purdy
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Michael Wilson
vs
Bo Nix
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Michael Wilson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Michael Wilson
vs
Alec Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyler Murray
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Michael Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Dak Prescott
Michael Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Michael Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Reed
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Michael Wilson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Herbert
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Michael Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake Maye
Michael Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Michael Wilson
vs
Joe Burrow
Michael Wilson
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Shough
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Michael Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Michael Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Michael Wilson
vs
Jadarian Price
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Michael Wilson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Michael Wilson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Michael Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Michael Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Michael Wilson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Michael Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Michael Wilson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Houston Texans
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Michael Wilson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Michael Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Michael Wilson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Harris
Michael Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Davis
Michael Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Ray Davis
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Michael Wilson
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Wilson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Michael Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Wilson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Michael Wilson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Wilson
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Michael Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Wilson
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Michael Wilson
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Wilson
vs
Chimere Dike
Michael Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
Darius Slayton
Michael Wilson
vs
Joshua Palmer
Michael Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Cedric Tillman
Michael Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Legette
Michael Wilson
vs
Bryce Lance
Michael Wilson
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Michael Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Michael Wilson
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Michael Wilson
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Michael Wilson
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Tez Johnson
Michael Wilson
vs
Jahdae Walker
Michael Wilson
vs
Marquise Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Jack Bech
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jared Goff
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Willis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Warren
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Daniel Jones
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Shough
Jaylen Warren
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Darnold
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan James
Jaylen Warren
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kareem Hunt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devin Singletary
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ty Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brashard Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kendre Miller
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Conner
Jaylen Warren
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Audric Estime
Jaylen Warren
vs
Will Shipley
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Giddens
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Laube
Jaylen Warren
vs
Adam Randall
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake Maye
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alec Pierce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyler Murray
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Montgomery
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Evans
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bucky Irving
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Luther Burden III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colston Loveland
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Daniel Jones
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Zachariah Branch
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Tua Tagovailoa
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Germie Bernard
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George Holani
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Baltimore Ravens
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Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Kaleb Johnson
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David Njoku
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Chris Brooks
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Joshua Palmer
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Samaje Perine
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Jerry Jeudy
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Aaron Rodgers
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Malachi Fields
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Cedric Tillman
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Cade Otton
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Dawson Knox
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Kalif Raymond
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Rashod Bateman
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Darnell Washington
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Pat Freiermuth
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Xavier Legette
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Jauan Jennings
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Chris Boswell
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Dylan Sampson
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Isiah Pacheco
Kaleb Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Kaleb Johnson
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Bryce Lance
Kaleb Johnson
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Cameron Dicker
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New England Patriots
Kaleb Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
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Will Reichard
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Treylon Burks
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Jason Myers
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
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Harrison Butker
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Harrison Mevis
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Kaleb Johnson
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Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
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