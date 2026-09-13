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Cowboys vs. Giants Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Sunday Night Football - Dak Prescott, Jaxson Dart, Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo, CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, George Pickens, and more

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Fantasy football start em, sit em SNF lineups advice for Cowboys vs. Giants on NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and SNF starts/sits.

In This Article hide
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matchups We Love
Matchups We Hate
Other Notable Matchups
Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups
New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The first Sunday slate of the 2026 NFL regular season closes with an intriguing primetime battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Dallas is expected to bring a high-octane offense to the field in 2026, while the divisional-rival G-Men are set to begin the John Harbaugh era.

We will bring you Sunday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this SNF matchup for Week 1 of the season. Good luck in 2026 fantasy football, RotoBallers!

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Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sunday September 14, 8:20 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries: 

 

Matchups We Love

QB Jaxson Dart

The Cowboys defense might be a bit upgraded from last season, but that isn't enough for Jaxson Dart to escape the love list this week. Dart scored above 20 fantasy points in seven of his last 10 starts in his rookie campaign. He should be able to sling the ball in this game, while also being a threat on the ground. Dallas gave up the third-most rush yards to opposing QBs last season.

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has always played well against the Giants in his career. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in his only meeting against them last season and has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five starts against New York. Prescott will come in as a strong QB1 option in a game that could feature a lot of points.

RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams dominated this Giants front seven in Week 2 last season, rushing for 97 yards and one touchdown en route to an RB4 PPR fantasy finish. He'll hope to match that success this time around. Williams will come in as a must-start RB2 in a solid matchup against a New York defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards in 2025.

WR Malik Nabers

It's truly up in the air whether Malik Nabers will be healthy enough to suit up in Week 1. If he is good to go, you can plug him in as a solid WR2 option in his first game back from a torn ACL. If he is unable to go, Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney will likely see more chances in the passing game. Both would be flex plays if Nabers can't go.

Cowboys WRs

Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are must-start wide receivers in Week 1. Both had a solid game against New York early last season, and both could have a big game in Week 1 against a secondary that allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to the position in 2025. Lamb will come in as a must-start WR1, while Pickens will be a high-end WR2.

 

Matchups We Hate

None

 

Other Notable Matchups

RB Cam Skattebo

Cam Skattebo will enter Week 1 as a solid RB2 for fantasy managers. He appears to be fully healthy after last year's gruesome ankle injury and is set to lead this New York backfield in 2026. This matchup against Dallas isn't as good since this defense acquired Quinnen Williams late last season, but Skattebo should still find plenty of rushing lanes.

TE Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely was reportedly Dart's favorite target in the passing game all throughout training camp. With Nabers' status for Week 1 currently up in the air, Likely could be in for a big game against the Cowboys. He is finally the top tight end on an offense and has the athleticism to step up in this Giants passing attack. Likely is a low-end TE1 in Week 1.

TE Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson is worth a potential look as a TE1 in deeper leagues in Week 1. Prescott consistently looks for him in the red zone and has some touchdown upside in this matchup against the Giants. Ferguson ranked as the TE2 in red zone targets, TE9 in red zone target share, and as the TE3 in touchdowns. Being in this Cowboys offense gives him some TE1 appeal.

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
CeeDee Lamb Start 118.1 @ NYG WR
George Pickens Start 117.6 @ NYG WR
Javonte Williams Start 116.5 @ NYG RB
Dak Prescott Start 112.7 @ NYG QB
Brandon Aubrey Start 111.3 @ NYG K
Jake Ferguson Start 110.9 @ NYG TE
Jonathan Mingo Sit 101.5 @ NYG WR
Ryan Flournoy Sit 100.9 @ NYG WR
KaVontae Turpin Sit 100.1 @ NYG WR
Luke Schoonmaker Sit 99.7 @ NYG TE
Hunter Luepke Sit 99 @ NYG RB
Emari Demercado Sit 98.6 @ NYG RB
Brevyn Spann-Ford Sit 98.4 @ NYG TE
Dallas Cowboys Sit 74.7 @ NYG D/ST

 

New York Giants Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Start/Sit Matchup
Rating ▾		 Game
Matchup		 Pos.
Cam Skattebo Start 114.5 vs. DAL RB
Malik Nabers Start 110.1 vs. DAL WR
Jaxson Dart Start 105.8 vs. DAL QB
Isaiah Likely Start 105.8 vs. DAL TE
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Sit 101.9 vs. DAL RB
Malachi Fields Sit 101.5 vs. DAL WR
Darnell Mooney Sit 101.3 vs. DAL WR
Odell Beckham Jr. Sit 100.2 vs. DAL WR
Darius Slayton Sit 100.1 vs. DAL WR
Najee Harris Sit 100 vs. DAL RB
Theo Johnson Sit 99 vs. DAL TE
Devin Singletary Sit 98.7 vs. DAL RB
Dominic Zvada Sit 95 vs. DAL K
Thomas Fidone II Sit 94.5 vs. DAL TE
New York Giants Sit 70.7 vs. DAL D/ST

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
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Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Malik Nabers, Javonte Williams, Jake Ferguson, Cam Skattebo and more. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Tony Pollard
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
George Holani
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Jake Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jake Ferguson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jake Ferguson
vs
Matthew Golden
Jake Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jake Ferguson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jake Ferguson
vs
RJ Harvey
Jake Ferguson
vs
George Holani
Jake Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jake Ferguson
vs
KC Concepcion
Jake Ferguson
vs
Alec Pierce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Jake Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jake Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jake Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jake Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jake Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jake Ferguson
vs
Carnell Tate
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
vs
Jalen Coker
Jake Ferguson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jake Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jake Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jake Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Jake Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jake Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Jake Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Jake Ferguson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Jake Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jake Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jake Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jake Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jake Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jake Ferguson
vs
Evan Engram
Jake Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Jefferson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start/Sit Chart - Week 1 Matchup Ratings
WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 1


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Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
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