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Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 2 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 of the fantasy football season has come and gone, and although we can't overreact to the results of the opening slate, there were some takeaways that are baked into these Week 2 fantasy football projections. Below, see the early-week projected output for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Patrick Mahomes, Parker Washington, TreVeyon Henderson, David Montgomery, Devaughn Vele, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, and more.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 22.0 256.0 1.8 0.6 4.8 17.0 0.7
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 21.1 18.8 91.7 0.7 5.4 41.9 0.2
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 20.9 18.4 96.7 0.9 4.1 28.9 0.1
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 19.4 15.1 66.0 0.7 4.9 40.6 0.3
Dak Prescott DAL QB 19.4 276.3 2.0 0.5 2.3 5.2 0.1
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 19.0 224.0 1.5 0.4 5.7 18.2 0.5
Jayden Daniels WAS QB 18.8 237.4 1.6 0.5 5.3 21.6 0.3
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 18.6 226.2 1.7 0.6 6.1 23.2 0.3
Brock Purdy SF QB 18.5 255.6 2.0 0.8 3.3 7.7 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 18.1 259.4 1.8 0.4 2.4 6.4 0.1
Puka Nacua LAR WR 17.6 0.3 2.2 0.0 7.5 103.5 0.5
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 17.1 261.9 1.8 0.6 1.5 1.4 0.1
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 16.9 17.5 78.9 0.7 3.3 24.4 0.1
Joe Burrow CIN QB 16.8 274.2 1.6 0.8 2.0 3.3 0.1
Caleb Williams CHI QB 16.7 231.7 1.6 0.5 3.8 11.1 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 16.7 252.3 1.7 0.8 2.5 7.0 0.1
Jonathan Taylor IND RB 16.7 20.3 94.3 0.6 2.9 19.5 0.1
Jared Goff DET QB 16.5 265.2 1.6 0.5 1.4 2.1 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 16.3 247.4 1.5 0.8 3.8 11.2 0.2
Derrick Henry BAL RB 16.2 19.3 92.8 0.8 1.3 11.0 0.0
Justin Herbert LAC QB 16.2 234.2 1.5 0.6 3.8 10.2 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 16.1 0.6 3.3 0.0 6.6 93.4 0.5
Javonte Williams DAL RB 16.1 17.8 82.8 0.7 2.4 15.4 0.2
James Cook III BUF RB 16.1 17.1 85.5 0.6 2.7 20.6 0.1
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 16.1 241.2 1.5 0.7 2.7 7.3 0.1
Jaxson Dart NYG QB 16.0 216.1 1.4 0.7 4.4 17.7 0.3
Bo Nix DEN QB 15.9 241.0 1.5 0.7 3.5 9.6 0.2
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.6 7.2 86.2 0.6
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 15.6 243.3 1.3 0.7 3.3 8.7 0.2
Baker Mayfield TB QB 15.4 222.9 1.6 0.6 2.9 8.0 0.1
Kyler Murray MIN QB 15.4 224.0 1.4 0.8 2.8 13.3 0.2
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 15.2 18.9 83.2 0.5 2.3 17.5 0.1
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 15.1 6.9 88.8 0.5
De'Von Achane MIA RB 14.9 14.8 74.3 0.4 3.9 24.9 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 14.7 219.0 1.4 0.8 3.2 10.4 0.2
Daniel Jones IND QB 14.7 229.0 1.2 0.7 2.7 7.6 0.2
Bucky Irving TB RB 14.4 16.3 66.5 0.5 3.0 23.3 0.1
Drew Lock SEA QB 14.4 231.8 1.3 0.7 3.1 8.3 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 14.4 14.4 73.9 0.6 2.3 15.0 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.4 199.1 0.7 0.6 6.6 33.2 0.2
Zay Flowers BAL WR 14.3 0.2 1.1 0.0 5.7 82.4 0.5
Aaron Rodgers PIT QB 14.3 231.0 1.4 0.6 1.4 1.7 0.1
Chase Brown CIN RB 14.3 13.7 56.9 0.5 4.2 25.7 0.2
Tyler Shough NO QB 14.1 234.1 1.0 0.7 3.2 8.7 0.2
Nico Collins HOU WR 14.1 5.7 82.6 0.5
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 14.1 16.5 74.0 0.6 2.8 16.9 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 14.0 219.6 1.3 0.6 2.6 5.9 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 14.0 15.6 61.3 0.5 3.7 22.3 0.2
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.7 5.7 77.3 0.5
David Montgomery HOU RB 13.6 14.8 68.5 0.6 2.1 15.3 0.1
Justin Jefferson MIN WR 13.5 6.4 77.2 0.4
Breece Hall NYJ RB 13.5 15.6 69.8 0.4 2.8 21.3 0.1
Deshaun Watson CLE QB 13.3 226.6 1.1 0.9 3.1 8.9 0.1
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 13.2 240.0 1.0 0.8 2.2 4.5 0.1
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 13.2 6.1 73.8 0.5
George Pickens DAL WR 12.7 4.8 74.1 0.5
Chris Olave NO WR 12.5 6.0 75.2 0.3
Cam Ward TEN QB 12.4 214.3 1.0 0.6 2.3 5.4 0.1
DeVonta Smith PHI WR 12.1 5.3 70.9 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 12.0 6.7 67.5 0.3
Christian Watson GB WR 12.0 4.2 68.4 0.5
Quinshon Judkins CLE RB 12.0 15.7 61.5 0.4 2.6 17.0 0.1
Cooper Rush ATL QB 11.9 213.0 1.1 0.8 2.2 2.2 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 11.9 5.6 65.6 0.4
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 11.9 12.3 51.9 0.4 2.8 21.6 0.1
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 11.8 12.8 54.0 0.4 2.6 18.6 0.1
Tee Higgins CIN WR 11.8 4.5 66.5 0.5
Kirk Cousins LV QB 11.7 220.1 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.8 0.0
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 11.6 13.5 58.0 0.4 2.4 13.8 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 11.5 13.4 55.8 0.4 3.0 19.7 0.1
Jadarian Price SEA RB 11.5 14.2 62.2 0.4 1.8 12.9 0.1
DJ Moore BUF WR 11.4 0.3 1.6 0.0 4.6 63.9 0.4
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 11.2 13.4 60.1 0.5 1.8 12.8 0.0
Rashee Rice KC WR 11.2 5.2 59.0 0.5
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 11.1 4.8 65.6 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 11.1 4.4 60.3 0.5
Terry McLaurin WAS WR 11.0 4.4 63.2 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 10.8 4.6 61.3 0.4
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 10.8 5.0 63.2 0.3
Jaylen Warren PIT RB 10.7 11.8 52.4 0.3 2.8 19.3 0.1
Jalen Coker CAR WR 10.6 4.6 61.9 0.4
Drake London ATL WR 10.6 5.3 60.1 0.3
Davante Adams LAR WR 10.6 4.1 56.7 0.5
Jameson Williams DET WR 10.6 0.3 2.0 0.0 4.0 63.2 0.3
Parker Washington JAX WR 10.4 0.3 1.1 0.0 4.4 59.9 0.3
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 10.2 12.1 50.5 0.4 1.8 12.5 0.1
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 10.2 4.6 56.3 0.4
Rico Dowdle PIT RB 10.2 11.3 48.2 0.3 2.6 17.3 0.1
DK Metcalf PIT WR 10.2 0.1 0.4 0.0 4.1 58.3 0.4
Colston Loveland CHI TE 10.0 4.5 52.3 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 9.9 0.4 2.0 0.0 4.4 57.3 0.3
Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB 9.9 12.2 55.7 0.4 1.1 9.6 0.0
Stefon Diggs WAS WR 9.9 4.6 55.7 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 9.8 0.3 1.3 0.0 4.3 45.3 0.5
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 9.7 3.8 54.6 0.4
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 9.7 0.6 3.1 0.1 3.8 48.4 0.4
Tucker Kraft GB TE 9.7 4.1 50.7 0.4
Jordan Mason MIN RB 9.7 12.0 58.2 0.4 1.1 6.1 0.0
Alec Pierce IND WR 9.6 3.4 60.9 0.3
Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB 9.4 10.4 43.6 0.2 2.6 17.6 0.1
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.3 4.7 50.7 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 9.3 4.4 50.5 0.3
Tyler Warren IND TE 9.2 0.2 0.7 0.0 4.8 47.5 0.3
Tony Pollard TEN RB 9.2 13.7 59.4 0.3 1.5 9.2 0.0
George Kittle SF TE 9.1 4.2 48.4 0.4
Matthew Golden GB WR 9.1 0.6 2.6 0.0 3.8 49.8 0.3
KC Concepcion CLE WR 9.1 0.6 3.0 0.1 4.0 48.5 0.3
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.1 4.0 51.7 0.3
Jayden Reed GB WR 9.0 0.6 3.9 0.0 3.8 45.7 0.3
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 8.9 9.7 43.6 0.3 2.3 14.5 0.1
Josh Downs IND WR 8.9 4.5 48.7 0.3
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.9 6.7 26.1 0.3 3.1 20.9 0.2
Blake Corum LAR RB 8.8 10.6 53.7 0.4 0.7 4.3 0.0
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 8.8 9.2 42.0 0.3 2.0 13.3 0.1
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 8.8 11.3 43.6 0.3 1.9 12.2 0.1
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 8.8 11.8 53.4 0.4 1.1 5.7 0.0
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 8.7 4.1 47.2 0.3
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.7 3.3 47.5 0.4
Travis Kelce KC TE 8.7 4.4 47.6 0.3
Dallas Goedert PHI TE 8.6 4.1 42.7 0.4
Hunter Henry NE TE 8.6 3.8 45.5 0.4
Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR 8.6 4.3 48.2 0.3
Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE 8.6 4.7 46.6 0.3
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 8.5 7.8 33.1 0.3 2.2 15.0 0.2
Michael Wilson ARI WR 8.4 3.9 51.9 0.2
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8.3 4.4 42.6 0.3
Romeo Doubs NE WR 8.3 3.4 47.2 0.3
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 8.3 3.2 44.1 0.4
Brock Bowers LV TE 8.2 4.7 45.0 0.2
Carnell Tate TEN WR 8.1 3.8 48.7 0.2
Xavier Worthy KC WR 8.1 0.6 3.5 0.0 3.5 45.4 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 8.0 4.1 44.8 0.2
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 8.0 3.3 50.2 0.2
Caleb Douglas MIA WR 7.9 3.9 48.7 0.2
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 7.9 4.0 46.5 0.2
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.8 9.0 39.8 0.3 1.2 9.3 0.1
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 7.8 4.2 41.6 0.3
Jordan Addison MIN WR 7.7 3.4 41.7 0.3
Denzel Boston CLE WR 7.7 3.3 45.1 0.3
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 7.6 3.2 45.3 0.2
Devaughn Vele NO WR 7.5 3.7 44.6 0.2
Juwan Johnson NO TE 7.5 4.1 44.0 0.2
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 7.5 3.9 35.2 0.3
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 7.5 2.9 41.0 0.3
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.5 4.1 43.6 0.2
Woody Marks HOU RB 7.4 8.7 37.5 0.2 1.5 11.2 0.1
Malik Washington MIA WR 7.3 0.7 3.4 0.0 3.6 40.9 0.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 7.3 0.3 1.4 0.0 3.4 42.0 0.2
Tre Tucker LV WR 7.3 0.3 1.5 0.0 3.3 42.9 0.2
Rachaad White WAS RB 7.2 6.1 27.7 0.2 2.2 15.3 0.1
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.1 3.2 42.4 0.2
Jerry Jeudy CLE WR 7.1 3.3 42.3 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.1 3.7 39.5 0.2
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 7.0 6.2 24.9 0.2 2.5 15.9 0.1
Jonathon Brooks CAR RB 6.9 7.9 33.8 0.2 1.6 10.9 0.1
Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR 6.9 2.8 41.5 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 6.9 2.9 41.6 0.2
George Holani SEA RB 6.8 8.0 33.7 0.3 1.3 9.3 0.0
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 6.8 2.9 38.8 0.2
Pat Freiermuth PIT TE 6.7 3.5 34.3 0.3
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 6.6 3.9 33.0 0.2
Keenan Allen IND WR 6.6 3.6 36.4 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 6.4 8.3 32.1 0.2 1.3 9.2 0.0
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 6.3 2.7 34.6 0.2
Kaelon Black SF RB 6.2 8.6 37.0 0.2 0.9 6.2 0.0
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 6.2 2.8 32.3 0.3
Chig Okonkwo WAS TE 6.0 3.1 32.4 0.2
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 6.0 8.4 36.3 0.3 0.7 4.7 0.0
Pat Bryant DEN WR 6.0 3.0 34.6 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 5.8 3.0 35.1 0.1
Cade Otton TB TE 5.7 3.1 29.2 0.2
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 5.7 2.2 32.3 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 5.6 0.6 3.5 0.0 2.4 31.3 0.2
Demarcus Robinson SF WR 5.6 2.1 31.2 0.2
Makai Lemon PHI WR 5.6 2.6 30.7 0.2
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 5.6 6.6 27.9 0.2 1.2 8.7 0.0
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 5.5 7.3 31.6 0.2 0.7 4.8 0.0
AJ Barner SEA TE 5.5 0.6 2.6 0.0 2.8 27.5 0.2
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.5 3.7 16.2 0.1 2.1 16.7 0.1
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.5 5.7 27.9 0.2 1.2 9.3 0.0
Michael Mayer LV TE 5.5 3.3 29.9 0.1
Malachi Fields NYG WR 5.3 2.4 30.2 0.2
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.2 2.3 30.0 0.2
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 5.2 2.5 24.4 0.3
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 5.2 2.7 28.0 0.2
Jalen McMillan TB WR 5.1 2.1 28.0 0.2
Chris Brooks GB RB 5.1 4.9 21.7 0.1 1.5 9.8 0.1
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 5.1 3.1 27.4 0.1
Evan Engram DEN TE 5.1 3.1 26.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 5.0 4.9 20.3 0.2 1.4 9.7 0.0
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 5.0 2.1 26.7 0.2
Darren Waller CAR TE 4.9 2.4 24.5 0.2
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 4.9 1.8 29.8 0.2
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 4.8 2.0 30.5 0.1
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 4.7 2.3 29.1 0.1
Devin Singletary NYG RB 4.7 5.4 21.5 0.1 1.1 7.3 0.1
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 4.7 2.6 28.4 0.1
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 4.5 2.6 24.1 0.1
Chris Bell MIA WR 4.5 2.2 27.9 0.1
Mason Taylor NYJ TE 4.4 2.5 22.1 0.2
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 4.3 2.0 24.2 0.1
Jack Bech LV WR 4.3 2.1 25.4 0.1
Roman Wilson PIT WR 4.2 1.9 23.6 0.2
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 4.1 2.2 23.8 0.1
Raheim Sanders CLE RB 4.1 3.8 14.1 0.1 1.6 10.4 0.0
Andrei Iosivas CIN WR 4.0 1.8 23.3 0.1
Kendre Miller NO RB 3.9 5.5 21.8 0.1 0.7 4.6 0.0
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 3.9 1.7 23.4 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 3.9 1.8 19.8 0.2
Darnell Washington PIT TE 3.9 2.1 21.2 0.1
David Njoku LAC TE 3.9 2.0 18.8 0.2
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 3.9 5.4 21.2 0.1 0.9 4.4 0.0
Antonio Williams WAS WR 3.8 1.5 20.3 0.2
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 3.8 1.7 20.8 0.2
Alvin Kamara NO RB 3.7 4.0 15.8 0.1 1.3 8.2 0.0
Cole Kmet CHI TE 3.7 1.8 18.0 0.2
Emmett Johnson KC RB 3.7 4.1 16.3 0.2 0.9 7.0 0.0
Xavier Legette CAR WR 3.6 1.7 19.2 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.6 1.5 20.8 0.1
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 3.6 1.5 19.5 0.2
Emari Demercado DAL RB 3.4 3.6 19.5 0.1 0.6 4.5 0.0
Keon Coleman BUF WR 3.4 1.3 17.9 0.2
Charlie Kolar LAC TE 3.4 1.7 17.2 0.1
Ray Davis BUF RB 3.2 3.1 13.8 0.1 0.8 5.8 0.1
Theo Johnson NYG TE 3.1 1.6 16.6 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 3.1 3.7 17.0 0.2 0.3 2.7 0.0
Noah Gray KC TE 3.1 1.6 16.4 0.1
Ted Hurst TB WR 3.0 1.3 16.5 0.1
Terrance Ferguson LAR TE 3.0 1.3 16.7 0.1
Bryce Lance NO WR 2.9 1.4 16.5 0.1
Elijah Arroyo SEA TE 2.8 1.3 15.5 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 2.8 1.2 16.4 0.1
Daniel Bellinger TEN TE 2.8 1.5 15.7 0.1
Sione Vaki DET RB 2.7 3.7 15.4 0.1 0.3 2.7 0.0
KaVontae Turpin DAL WR 2.7 0.6 3.4 0.0 0.9 12.2 0.1
Eli Raridon NE TE 2.7 1.4 13.8 0.1
Noah Fant NO TE 2.6 1.5 13.8 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.6 1.4 13.3 0.1
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 2.6 1.4 14.3 0.1
Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR 2.6 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.3 13.0 0.1
Olamide Zaccheaus ATL WR 2.5 1.3 13.2 0.1
Josh Oliver MIN TE 2.5 1.4 12.3 0.1
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 2.5 2.8 11.5 0.1 0.6 4.2 0.0
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.5 1.0 13.4 0.1
Erick All Jr. CIN TE 2.4 1.3 11.7 0.1
Joshua Palmer BUF WR 2.3 0.9 13.8 0.1
Troy Franklin DEN WR 2.3 0.9 10.7 0.1
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 2.2 1.0 10.1 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.1 1.2 9.8 0.1
Kaytron Allen WAS RB 2.1 3.1 12.8 0.1 0.1 0.8 0.0
John Bates WAS TE 2.1 1.0 10.2 0.1
Elijah Higgins ARI TE 2.0 1.2 10.7 0.1
Tory Horton SEA WR 2.0 0.8 10.9 0.1
Kyle Juszczyk SF RB 2.0 0.2 0.5 1.0 9.0 0.1
Dyami Brown WAS WR 2.0 0.8 10.5 0.1
Jordan Whittington LAR WR 1.9 0.9 10.0 0.1
Travis Hunter JAX WR 1.9 1.0 11.0 0.1
Barion Brown NO WR 1.8 0.3 1.5 0.0 1.0 9.5 0.0
Jahdae Walker CHI WR 1.8 0.7 8.9 0.1
Brock Wright DET TE 1.8 1.0 8.9 0.1
Marquise Brown PHI WR 1.8 0.8 9.9 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 1.8 0.9 10.5 0.1
Adam Trautman DEN TE 1.8 0.9 9.2 0.1
Austin Hooper ATL TE 1.7 0.9 9.1 0.1
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 1.7 0.8 9.4 0.1
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 1.7 2.8 10.7 0.1 0.2 1.8 0.0
Jaylin Lane WAS WR 1.7 0.6 8.7 0.1
Drew Sample CIN TE 1.7 1.0 8.4 0.1
Zachariah Branch ATL WR 1.6 1.0 9.1 0.0
Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL TE 1.6 0.8 7.7 0.1
Durham Smythe BAL TE 1.6 0.8 7.0 0.1
Marlin Klein HOU TE 1.6 1.0 9.0 0.0
Seth McGowan IND RB 1.6 2.0 7.4 0.0 0.6 3.5 0.0
Josh Cameron JAX WR 1.6 0.7 8.7 0.1
Nate Boerkircher JAX TE 1.6 0.9 7.9 0.1
Mitchell Evans CAR TE 1.5 0.7 6.8 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 1.5 0.9 4.1 0.0 0.5 4.0 0.0
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 1.5 1.4 4.9 0.1 0.4 2.7 0.0
Jackson Hawes BUF TE 1.5 0.7 7.4 0.1
Elijah Sarratt BAL WR 1.5 0.6 8.5 0.1
Isaiah Bond CLE WR 1.5 0.6 9.8 0.0
Jonah Coleman DEN RB 1.5 1.8 7.2 0.0 0.5 2.5 0.0
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 1.4 2.2 10.0 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0
Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB 1.4 2.0 8.1 0.0 0.4 2.4 0.0
Ben Sinnott WAS TE 1.4 0.8 8.4 0.0
Hunter Luepke DAL RB 1.4 1.2 4.8 0.0 0.6 4.8 0.0
Brashard Smith KC RB 1.4 1.5 5.7 0.0 0.4 3.1 0.0
Jacob Saylors DET RB 1.3 1.4 6.0 0.1 0.3 1.9 0.0
Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR 1.3 0.7 8.0 0.0
Will Shipley PHI RB 1.3 1.2 4.1 0.0 0.5 3.7 0.0
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 1.3 0.8 6.1 0.1
Blake Whiteheart CLE TE 1.3 0.8 7.1 0.0
Foster Moreau HOU TE 1.3 0.6 5.9 0.1
Chimere Dike TEN WR 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.6 6.5 0.0
Brenen Thompson LAC WR 1.3 0.6 7.6 0.0
Sean Tucker TB RB 1.2 1.5 6.3 0.1 0.1 0.7 0.0
Tez Johnson TB WR 1.2 0.5 6.3 0.1
Xavier Smith LAR WR 1.2 0.4 6.6 0.1
Luke Farrell SF TE 1.2 0.6 4.8 0.1
Luke Schoonmaker DAL TE 1.2 0.7 6.9 0.0

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett helped lead his team to an impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Brissett completed 27-of-37 passing attempts for 277 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed the ball six times for 14 yards during the upset victory.

It looks like Brissett is picking up right where he left off last season. The 33-year-old has excellent chemistry with tight end Trey McBride, and it showed again on Sunday. The Cardinals will head into a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 2. Brissett could be a matchup-based streaming option, but he won't be an ideal choice for Week 2.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

The Athletic's Matt Barrows writes that San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner. In his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last Thursday, Black played 43% of the offensive snaps behind Christian McCaffrey (55%) and was awarded 14 carries for 65 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana caught his only target for a pickup of five yards as a receiver. The Niners did not put too much on McCaffrey's plate in the season opener, especially in a blowout of the Rams, but they could be looking to dial back the All-Pro's touches throughout the year, which would obviously benefit Black.

Given CMC's lengthy injury history and the coaching staff's trust in Black, he is a valuable RB stash in 12-team leagues, even if you do not have McCaffrey rostered. Right now, Black is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues. If McCaffrey were to go down with an injury, Black would become a weekly must-start in fantasy leagues.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be evaluated this week after leaving Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a rib injury, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. McConkey was originally listed with a chest injury, but further reporting has indicated an acute rib issue, and Rapoport notes it is not believed to be significant, adding that the third-year wideout is considered "day-to-day" and noting that it's an injury that can be played through.

McConkey caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the third quarter, and he appears to be a focal point of Mike McDaniel's offense. Los Angeles hosts the Raiders in Week 2, and fantasy managers will need to monitor McConkey's status throughout the week, as he boasts low-end WR1 upside if he's able to suit up.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any changes to their official depth chart as they head into a Week 2 battle on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Running back Jaylen Warren had a team-high 10 carries for 46 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons and added five catches on six targets for another 27 yards, and he is still listed as the team's RB1 on the depth chart over Rico Dowdle.

In his Steelers debut on Sunday, Dowdle had two fewer carries (eight) than Warren, running for just 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry). He caught two of his five targets for six yards. The 27-year-old Warren also lost a fumble, and although the distribution of touches between him and Dowdle was pretty even, Warren was much more efficient with the ball in his hands. Going into the Week 2 matchup this weekend against the Pats, Warren should be the slight fantasy favorite at RB for the Steelers, especially in PPR leagues.

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