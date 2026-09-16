RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 2 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
Week 1 of the fantasy football season has come and gone, and although we can't overreact to the results of the opening slate, there were some takeaways that are baked into these Week 2 fantasy football projections. Below, see the early-week projected output for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Patrick Mahomes, Parker Washington, TreVeyon Henderson, David Montgomery, Devaughn Vele, Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love, and more.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|22.0
|256.0
|1.8
|0.6
|4.8
|17.0
|0.7
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|21.1
|18.8
|91.7
|0.7
|5.4
|41.9
|0.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|20.9
|18.4
|96.7
|0.9
|4.1
|28.9
|0.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|19.4
|15.1
|66.0
|0.7
|4.9
|40.6
|0.3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|19.4
|276.3
|2.0
|0.5
|2.3
|5.2
|0.1
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|19.0
|224.0
|1.5
|0.4
|5.7
|18.2
|0.5
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|18.8
|237.4
|1.6
|0.5
|5.3
|21.6
|0.3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|18.6
|226.2
|1.7
|0.6
|6.1
|23.2
|0.3
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|18.5
|255.6
|2.0
|0.8
|3.3
|7.7
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|18.1
|259.4
|1.8
|0.4
|2.4
|6.4
|0.1
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|17.6
|0.3
|2.2
|0.0
|7.5
|103.5
|0.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|17.1
|261.9
|1.8
|0.6
|1.5
|1.4
|0.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|16.9
|17.5
|78.9
|0.7
|3.3
|24.4
|0.1
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|16.8
|274.2
|1.6
|0.8
|2.0
|3.3
|0.1
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|16.7
|231.7
|1.6
|0.5
|3.8
|11.1
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|16.7
|252.3
|1.7
|0.8
|2.5
|7.0
|0.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|16.7
|20.3
|94.3
|0.6
|2.9
|19.5
|0.1
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|16.5
|265.2
|1.6
|0.5
|1.4
|2.1
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|16.3
|247.4
|1.5
|0.8
|3.8
|11.2
|0.2
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|16.2
|19.3
|92.8
|0.8
|1.3
|11.0
|0.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|16.2
|234.2
|1.5
|0.6
|3.8
|10.2
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|16.1
|0.6
|3.3
|0.0
|6.6
|93.4
|0.5
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|16.1
|17.8
|82.8
|0.7
|2.4
|15.4
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|16.1
|17.1
|85.5
|0.6
|2.7
|20.6
|0.1
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|16.1
|241.2
|1.5
|0.7
|2.7
|7.3
|0.1
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|16.0
|216.1
|1.4
|0.7
|4.4
|17.7
|0.3
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|15.9
|241.0
|1.5
|0.7
|3.5
|9.6
|0.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.6
|7.2
|86.2
|0.6
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|15.6
|243.3
|1.3
|0.7
|3.3
|8.7
|0.2
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|15.4
|222.9
|1.6
|0.6
|2.9
|8.0
|0.1
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|15.4
|224.0
|1.4
|0.8
|2.8
|13.3
|0.2
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|15.2
|18.9
|83.2
|0.5
|2.3
|17.5
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|15.1
|6.9
|88.8
|0.5
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|14.9
|14.8
|74.3
|0.4
|3.9
|24.9
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|14.7
|219.0
|1.4
|0.8
|3.2
|10.4
|0.2
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|14.7
|229.0
|1.2
|0.7
|2.7
|7.6
|0.2
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|14.4
|16.3
|66.5
|0.5
|3.0
|23.3
|0.1
|Drew Lock
|SEA
|QB
|14.4
|231.8
|1.3
|0.7
|3.1
|8.3
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|14.4
|14.4
|73.9
|0.6
|2.3
|15.0
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.4
|199.1
|0.7
|0.6
|6.6
|33.2
|0.2
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|14.3
|0.2
|1.1
|0.0
|5.7
|82.4
|0.5
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|14.3
|231.0
|1.4
|0.6
|1.4
|1.7
|0.1
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.3
|13.7
|56.9
|0.5
|4.2
|25.7
|0.2
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|14.1
|234.1
|1.0
|0.7
|3.2
|8.7
|0.2
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.1
|5.7
|82.6
|0.5
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|14.1
|16.5
|74.0
|0.6
|2.8
|16.9
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|14.0
|219.6
|1.3
|0.6
|2.6
|5.9
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|14.0
|15.6
|61.3
|0.5
|3.7
|22.3
|0.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.7
|5.7
|77.3
|0.5
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|13.6
|14.8
|68.5
|0.6
|2.1
|15.3
|0.1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|13.5
|6.4
|77.2
|0.4
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.5
|15.6
|69.8
|0.4
|2.8
|21.3
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|13.3
|226.6
|1.1
|0.9
|3.1
|8.9
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|13.2
|240.0
|1.0
|0.8
|2.2
|4.5
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13.2
|6.1
|73.8
|0.5
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.7
|4.8
|74.1
|0.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|12.5
|6.0
|75.2
|0.3
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|12.4
|214.3
|1.0
|0.6
|2.3
|5.4
|0.1
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|12.1
|5.3
|70.9
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.0
|6.7
|67.5
|0.3
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|12.0
|4.2
|68.4
|0.5
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|12.0
|15.7
|61.5
|0.4
|2.6
|17.0
|0.1
|Cooper Rush
|ATL
|QB
|11.9
|213.0
|1.1
|0.8
|2.2
|2.2
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|11.9
|5.6
|65.6
|0.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.9
|12.3
|51.9
|0.4
|2.8
|21.6
|0.1
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|11.8
|12.8
|54.0
|0.4
|2.6
|18.6
|0.1
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|11.8
|4.5
|66.5
|0.5
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|11.7
|220.1
|1.1
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|0.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|11.6
|13.5
|58.0
|0.4
|2.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|11.5
|13.4
|55.8
|0.4
|3.0
|19.7
|0.1
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|11.5
|14.2
|62.2
|0.4
|1.8
|12.9
|0.1
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|11.4
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|4.6
|63.9
|0.4
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|11.2
|13.4
|60.1
|0.5
|1.8
|12.8
|0.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|11.2
|5.2
|59.0
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.1
|4.8
|65.6
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|11.1
|4.4
|60.3
|0.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|11.0
|4.4
|63.2
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|10.8
|4.6
|61.3
|0.4
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|10.8
|5.0
|63.2
|0.3
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|10.7
|11.8
|52.4
|0.3
|2.8
|19.3
|0.1
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|10.6
|4.6
|61.9
|0.4
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|10.6
|5.3
|60.1
|0.3
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|10.6
|4.1
|56.7
|0.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.6
|0.3
|2.0
|0.0
|4.0
|63.2
|0.3
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|10.4
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|4.4
|59.9
|0.3
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|10.2
|12.1
|50.5
|0.4
|1.8
|12.5
|0.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|10.2
|4.6
|56.3
|0.4
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|10.2
|11.3
|48.2
|0.3
|2.6
|17.3
|0.1
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|10.2
|0.1
|0.4
|0.0
|4.1
|58.3
|0.4
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|10.0
|4.5
|52.3
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|9.9
|0.4
|2.0
|0.0
|4.4
|57.3
|0.3
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|9.9
|12.2
|55.7
|0.4
|1.1
|9.6
|0.0
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|9.9
|4.6
|55.7
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|9.8
|0.3
|1.3
|0.0
|4.3
|45.3
|0.5
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|9.7
|3.8
|54.6
|0.4
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|9.7
|0.6
|3.1
|0.1
|3.8
|48.4
|0.4
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|9.7
|4.1
|50.7
|0.4
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|9.7
|12.0
|58.2
|0.4
|1.1
|6.1
|0.0
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|9.6
|3.4
|60.9
|0.3
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|9.4
|10.4
|43.6
|0.2
|2.6
|17.6
|0.1
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.3
|4.7
|50.7
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|9.3
|4.4
|50.5
|0.3
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.2
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.8
|47.5
|0.3
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|9.2
|13.7
|59.4
|0.3
|1.5
|9.2
|0.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|9.1
|4.2
|48.4
|0.4
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|9.1
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|3.8
|49.8
|0.3
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.1
|0.6
|3.0
|0.1
|4.0
|48.5
|0.3
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.1
|4.0
|51.7
|0.3
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|9.0
|0.6
|3.9
|0.0
|3.8
|45.7
|0.3
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|8.9
|9.7
|43.6
|0.3
|2.3
|14.5
|0.1
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|8.9
|4.5
|48.7
|0.3
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.9
|6.7
|26.1
|0.3
|3.1
|20.9
|0.2
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|8.8
|10.6
|53.7
|0.4
|0.7
|4.3
|0.0
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8.8
|9.2
|42.0
|0.3
|2.0
|13.3
|0.1
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|8.8
|11.3
|43.6
|0.3
|1.9
|12.2
|0.1
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|8.8
|11.8
|53.4
|0.4
|1.1
|5.7
|0.0
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|8.7
|4.1
|47.2
|0.3
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.7
|3.3
|47.5
|0.4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.7
|4.4
|47.6
|0.3
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.6
|4.1
|42.7
|0.4
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|8.6
|3.8
|45.5
|0.4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|8.6
|4.3
|48.2
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|8.6
|4.7
|46.6
|0.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|8.5
|7.8
|33.1
|0.3
|2.2
|15.0
|0.2
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|8.4
|3.9
|51.9
|0.2
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8.3
|4.4
|42.6
|0.3
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|8.3
|3.4
|47.2
|0.3
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|8.3
|3.2
|44.1
|0.4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|8.2
|4.7
|45.0
|0.2
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|8.1
|3.8
|48.7
|0.2
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|8.1
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|3.5
|45.4
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|8.0
|4.1
|44.8
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|8.0
|3.3
|50.2
|0.2
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|7.9
|3.9
|48.7
|0.2
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|7.9
|4.0
|46.5
|0.2
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.8
|9.0
|39.8
|0.3
|1.2
|9.3
|0.1
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|7.8
|4.2
|41.6
|0.3
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|7.7
|3.4
|41.7
|0.3
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|7.7
|3.3
|45.1
|0.3
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|7.6
|3.2
|45.3
|0.2
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|7.5
|3.7
|44.6
|0.2
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|7.5
|4.1
|44.0
|0.2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|7.5
|3.9
|35.2
|0.3
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|7.5
|2.9
|41.0
|0.3
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.5
|4.1
|43.6
|0.2
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|7.4
|8.7
|37.5
|0.2
|1.5
|11.2
|0.1
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.3
|0.7
|3.4
|0.0
|3.6
|40.9
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|7.3
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|3.4
|42.0
|0.2
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|7.3
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|3.3
|42.9
|0.2
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|7.2
|6.1
|27.7
|0.2
|2.2
|15.3
|0.1
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.1
|3.2
|42.4
|0.2
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|7.1
|3.3
|42.3
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.1
|3.7
|39.5
|0.2
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|7.0
|6.2
|24.9
|0.2
|2.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|6.9
|7.9
|33.8
|0.2
|1.6
|10.9
|0.1
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|6.9
|2.8
|41.5
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|6.9
|2.9
|41.6
|0.2
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|6.8
|8.0
|33.7
|0.3
|1.3
|9.3
|0.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|6.8
|2.9
|38.8
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|6.7
|3.5
|34.3
|0.3
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|6.6
|3.9
|33.0
|0.2
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|WR
|6.6
|3.6
|36.4
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|6.4
|8.3
|32.1
|0.2
|1.3
|9.2
|0.0
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|34.6
|0.2
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|6.2
|8.6
|37.0
|0.2
|0.9
|6.2
|0.0
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|6.2
|2.8
|32.3
|0.3
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|6.0
|3.1
|32.4
|0.2
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.0
|8.4
|36.3
|0.3
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|6.0
|3.0
|34.6
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|5.8
|3.0
|35.1
|0.1
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.7
|3.1
|29.2
|0.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|5.7
|2.2
|32.3
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.6
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|2.4
|31.3
|0.2
|Demarcus Robinson
|SF
|WR
|5.6
|2.1
|31.2
|0.2
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|5.6
|2.6
|30.7
|0.2
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|5.6
|6.6
|27.9
|0.2
|1.2
|8.7
|0.0
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|5.5
|7.3
|31.6
|0.2
|0.7
|4.8
|0.0
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.5
|0.6
|2.6
|0.0
|2.8
|27.5
|0.2
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.5
|3.7
|16.2
|0.1
|2.1
|16.7
|0.1
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.5
|5.7
|27.9
|0.2
|1.2
|9.3
|0.0
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.5
|3.3
|29.9
|0.1
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.3
|2.4
|30.2
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.2
|2.3
|30.0
|0.2
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.2
|2.5
|24.4
|0.3
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|5.2
|2.7
|28.0
|0.2
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|5.1
|2.1
|28.0
|0.2
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|5.1
|4.9
|21.7
|0.1
|1.5
|9.8
|0.1
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.1
|3.1
|27.4
|0.1
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.1
|3.1
|26.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|5.0
|4.9
|20.3
|0.2
|1.4
|9.7
|0.0
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|5.0
|2.1
|26.7
|0.2
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|4.9
|2.4
|24.5
|0.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|4.9
|1.8
|29.8
|0.2
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|4.8
|2.0
|30.5
|0.1
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|4.7
|2.3
|29.1
|0.1
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|4.7
|5.4
|21.5
|0.1
|1.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|4.7
|2.6
|28.4
|0.1
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.5
|2.6
|24.1
|0.1
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|4.5
|2.2
|27.9
|0.1
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.4
|2.5
|22.1
|0.2
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|4.3
|2.0
|24.2
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|4.3
|2.1
|25.4
|0.1
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|4.2
|1.9
|23.6
|0.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|4.1
|2.2
|23.8
|0.1
|Raheim Sanders
|CLE
|RB
|4.1
|3.8
|14.1
|0.1
|1.6
|10.4
|0.0
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|WR
|4.0
|1.8
|23.3
|0.1
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|3.9
|5.5
|21.8
|0.1
|0.7
|4.6
|0.0
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.9
|1.7
|23.4
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.9
|1.8
|19.8
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|3.9
|2.1
|21.2
|0.1
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.9
|2.0
|18.8
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|3.9
|5.4
|21.2
|0.1
|0.9
|4.4
|0.0
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|3.8
|1.5
|20.3
|0.2
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|3.8
|1.7
|20.8
|0.2
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|3.7
|4.0
|15.8
|0.1
|1.3
|8.2
|0.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|3.7
|1.8
|18.0
|0.2
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|3.7
|4.1
|16.3
|0.2
|0.9
|7.0
|0.0
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|3.6
|1.7
|19.2
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.6
|1.5
|20.8
|0.1
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|3.6
|1.5
|19.5
|0.2
|Emari Demercado
|DAL
|RB
|3.4
|3.6
|19.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.5
|0.0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|3.4
|1.3
|17.9
|0.2
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|TE
|3.4
|1.7
|17.2
|0.1
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|3.2
|3.1
|13.8
|0.1
|0.8
|5.8
|0.1
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|TE
|3.1
|1.6
|16.6
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|3.1
|3.7
|17.0
|0.2
|0.3
|2.7
|0.0
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.1
|1.6
|16.4
|0.1
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|3.0
|1.3
|16.5
|0.1
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|3.0
|1.3
|16.7
|0.1
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|2.9
|1.4
|16.5
|0.1
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|TE
|2.8
|1.3
|15.5
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.4
|0.1
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|TE
|2.8
|1.5
|15.7
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|2.7
|3.7
|15.4
|0.1
|0.3
|2.7
|0.0
|KaVontae Turpin
|DAL
|WR
|2.7
|0.6
|3.4
|0.0
|0.9
|12.2
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|2.7
|1.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|2.6
|1.5
|13.8
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.6
|1.4
|13.3
|0.1
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|2.6
|1.4
|14.3
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|2.6
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|1.3
|13.0
|0.1
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|WR
|2.5
|1.3
|13.2
|0.1
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|TE
|2.5
|1.4
|12.3
|0.1
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|2.5
|2.8
|11.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.2
|0.0
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.5
|1.0
|13.4
|0.1
|Erick All Jr.
|CIN
|TE
|2.4
|1.3
|11.7
|0.1
|Joshua Palmer
|BUF
|WR
|2.3
|0.9
|13.8
|0.1
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|2.3
|0.9
|10.7
|0.1
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|2.2
|1.0
|10.1
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.1
|1.2
|9.8
|0.1
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|2.1
|3.1
|12.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|0.0
|John Bates
|WAS
|TE
|2.1
|1.0
|10.2
|0.1
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|2.0
|1.2
|10.7
|0.1
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.9
|0.1
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|RB
|2.0
|0.2
|0.5
|1.0
|9.0
|0.1
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|WR
|2.0
|0.8
|10.5
|0.1
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|WR
|1.9
|0.9
|10.0
|0.1
|Travis Hunter
|JAX
|WR
|1.9
|1.0
|11.0
|0.1
|Barion Brown
|NO
|WR
|1.8
|0.3
|1.5
|0.0
|1.0
|9.5
|0.0
|Jahdae Walker
|CHI
|WR
|1.8
|0.7
|8.9
|0.1
|Brock Wright
|DET
|TE
|1.8
|1.0
|8.9
|0.1
|Marquise Brown
|PHI
|WR
|1.8
|0.8
|9.9
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|1.8
|0.9
|10.5
|0.1
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|TE
|1.8
|0.9
|9.2
|0.1
|Austin Hooper
|ATL
|TE
|1.7
|0.9
|9.1
|0.1
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|1.7
|0.8
|9.4
|0.1
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|1.7
|2.8
|10.7
|0.1
|0.2
|1.8
|0.0
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|WR
|1.7
|0.6
|8.7
|0.1
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|TE
|1.7
|1.0
|8.4
|0.1
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|1.6
|1.0
|9.1
|0.0
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.7
|0.1
|Durham Smythe
|BAL
|TE
|1.6
|0.8
|7.0
|0.1
|Marlin Klein
|HOU
|TE
|1.6
|1.0
|9.0
|0.0
|Seth McGowan
|IND
|RB
|1.6
|2.0
|7.4
|0.0
|0.6
|3.5
|0.0
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|1.6
|0.7
|8.7
|0.1
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAX
|TE
|1.6
|0.9
|7.9
|0.1
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|1.5
|0.7
|6.8
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|1.5
|0.9
|4.1
|0.0
|0.5
|4.0
|0.0
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|1.5
|1.4
|4.9
|0.1
|0.4
|2.7
|0.0
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|TE
|1.5
|0.7
|7.4
|0.1
|Elijah Sarratt
|BAL
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|8.5
|0.1
|Isaiah Bond
|CLE
|WR
|1.5
|0.6
|9.8
|0.0
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|1.5
|1.8
|7.2
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|0.0
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|1.4
|2.2
|10.0
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|1.4
|2.0
|8.1
|0.0
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|TE
|1.4
|0.8
|8.4
|0.0
|Hunter Luepke
|DAL
|RB
|1.4
|1.2
|4.8
|0.0
|0.6
|4.8
|0.0
|Brashard Smith
|KC
|RB
|1.4
|1.5
|5.7
|0.0
|0.4
|3.1
|0.0
|Jacob Saylors
|DET
|RB
|1.3
|1.4
|6.0
|0.1
|0.3
|1.9
|0.0
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|1.3
|0.7
|8.0
|0.0
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|1.3
|1.2
|4.1
|0.0
|0.5
|3.7
|0.0
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|6.1
|0.1
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|TE
|1.3
|0.8
|7.1
|0.0
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|1.3
|0.6
|5.9
|0.1
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|1.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.6
|6.5
|0.0
|Brenen Thompson
|LAC
|WR
|1.3
|0.6
|7.6
|0.0
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|1.2
|1.5
|6.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.7
|0.0
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|1.2
|0.5
|6.3
|0.1
|Xavier Smith
|LAR
|WR
|1.2
|0.4
|6.6
|0.1
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|TE
|1.2
|0.6
|4.8
|0.1
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|TE
|1.2
|0.7
|6.9
|0.0
Week 2 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett helped lead his team to an impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Brissett completed 27-of-37 passing attempts for 277 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed the ball six times for 14 yards during the upset victory.
It looks like Brissett is picking up right where he left off last season. The 33-year-old has excellent chemistry with tight end Trey McBride, and it showed again on Sunday. The Cardinals will head into a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 2. Brissett could be a matchup-based streaming option, but he won't be an ideal choice for Week 2.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
The Athletic's Matt Barrows writes that San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black has the trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner. In his NFL debut in the Week 1 season-opening win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia last Thursday, Black played 43% of the offensive snaps behind Christian McCaffrey (55%) and was awarded 14 carries for 65 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
The 24-year-old third-rounder from Indiana caught his only target for a pickup of five yards as a receiver. The Niners did not put too much on McCaffrey's plate in the season opener, especially in a blowout of the Rams, but they could be looking to dial back the All-Pro's touches throughout the year, which would obviously benefit Black.
Given CMC's lengthy injury history and the coaching staff's trust in Black, he is a valuable RB stash in 12-team leagues, even if you do not have McCaffrey rostered. Right now, Black is rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues. If McCaffrey were to go down with an injury, Black would become a weekly must-start in fantasy leagues.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be evaluated this week after leaving Sunday's loss to the Cardinals with a rib injury, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. McConkey was originally listed with a chest injury, but further reporting has indicated an acute rib issue, and Rapoport notes it is not believed to be significant, adding that the third-year wideout is considered "day-to-day" and noting that it's an injury that can be played through.
McConkey caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown before exiting in the third quarter, and he appears to be a focal point of Mike McDaniel's offense. Los Angeles hosts the Raiders in Week 2, and fantasy managers will need to monitor McConkey's status throughout the week, as he boasts low-end WR1 upside if he's able to suit up.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any changes to their official depth chart as they head into a Week 2 battle on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Running back Jaylen Warren had a team-high 10 carries for 46 yards in the Week 1 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons and added five catches on six targets for another 27 yards, and he is still listed as the team's RB1 on the depth chart over Rico Dowdle.
In his Steelers debut on Sunday, Dowdle had two fewer carries (eight) than Warren, running for just 15 yards (1.9 yards per carry). He caught two of his five targets for six yards. The 27-year-old Warren also lost a fumble, and although the distribution of touches between him and Dowdle was pretty even, Warren was much more efficient with the ball in his hands. Going into the Week 2 matchup this weekend against the Pats, Warren should be the slight fantasy favorite at RB for the Steelers, especially in PPR leagues.
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