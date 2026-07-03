RotoBaller ranks the the best wide receiver from each of the 32 NFL teams. Read the greatest wide receiver in NFL history including Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, and more.
With training camp just weeks away, let's take a look back and attempt to name every NFL team's greatest wide receiver of all time.
Throughout NFL history, many fans have seen some of the league's best players suit up for their club. While some teams have had many generational talents, some have had just a select few.
In this article, we'll take a look at every NFL franchise and attempt to name its best wide receiver of all time. Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Arizona Cardinals - Larry Fitzgerald
We get our list started with a no-brainer. Larry Fitzgerald dominates the Cardinals' record books and stands out as one of the best receivers in NFL history. The Pitt product spent the entirety of his illustrious 17-season career in Arizona, shattering franchise records along the way. His 17,492 receiving yards are more than double that of his closest competitor, Roy Green, while he's the only WR in Cards history to clear 1,400 receptions and 120 TDs.
Honorable Mention: Anquan Boldin, Roy Green
Atlanta Falcons - Julio Jones
Like the aforementioned Fitzgerald, Julio Jones isn't too far removed from his playing days in Atlanta. Though the less said about his late-career stints with multiple teams the better, Jones was a legitimate beast during his time with the Falcons.
He's the club's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards while standing just three TDs behind Roddy White for the receiving TDs record. Blessed with prototypical size and speed, Jones was a sight to behold during his prime with he and Atlanta QB Matt Ryan forming one of the most potent passing duos in recent memory.
Honorable Mention: Roddy White, Andre Rison, Terance Mathis
Baltimore Ravens - Derrick Mason
This is a strange one. In the grand scheme of the NFL's history, Baltimore is still a relatively young franchise and that's reflected in their history at the wide receiver position. Despite the organization's huge success in Baltimore, they've yet to have a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver who's spent the majority of his career in a Ravens uniform.
If we're relying strictly on the numbers, Derrick Mason gets the nod here. He's the only receiver in Ravens history to log over 400 receptions and 5,000 receiving yards with the club, and he's the franchise's all-time leader in both categories.
Honorable Mention: Anquan Boldin, Torrey Smith
Buffalo Bills - Andre Reed
Andre Reed was a key member of the dominant Bills teams of the 1990s that reached four Super Bowls. Selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls, Reed exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in a season four times during his tenure in Buffalo. He's the only Bill in history with over 10,000 receiving yards.
He's also the franchise's all-time leader in both receptions and TDs by a wide margin, while his 87 career TD receptions rank 15th all-time in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Honorable Mention: Eric Moulds, Lee Evans, Stefon Diggs
Carolina Panthers - Steve Smith Sr.
Standing just 5'9", Steve Smith lacked the prototypical size of an NFL WR1, but he was all that and more during his tenure with the Carolina Panthers. Smith played the game with legendary tenacity and toughness which helped him to shatter the Panthers' record books. He's the all-time franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs, while his 182 games remain the most played by any Panther wideout.
Smith helped lead Carolina to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2003 when he topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his career - a feat he would then pull off six more times during his time as a Panther.
Honorable Mention: Mushin Muhammad, D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears - Johnny Morris
The fact that Walter Payton is the Chicago Bears' all-time leader in receptions speaks volumes about the team's history - or lack thereof - at the wide receiver position. Da Bears have always seemed to thrive thanks to defensive stars and a strong ground game, which has left little room for wideouts to find extended periods of success in the Windy City.
Johnny Morris remains the only receiver in Chicago history to cross the 5,000-career-receiving yard threshold in a Bears uniform, despite playing the bulk of his career in the low-flying offenses of the 1960s.
Honorable Mention: Alshon Jeffery, Harlon Hill, Brandon Marshall, Willie Gault
Cincinnati Bengals - Chad Johnson
This was one of our toughest decisions, as Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and A.J. Green are neck and neck for the title of the Bengals G.O.A.T. Ultimately, we're ever so slightly leaning toward Johnson here, as he does narrowly edge Green in career receptions, yards, and TDs in the Cincy record books.
While his antics may have rubbed many the wrong way, Ocho Cinco's on-field production is undeniable and he racked up six Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Bengals. Ocho shouldn't get too comfortable here, as there's a strong chance that we see Ja'Marr Chase atop the Bengals record books before his career is over.
Honorable Mention: A.J. Green, Chris Collinsworth, Carl Pickens, Ja'Marr Chase
Cleveland Browns - Paul Warfield
Known for his speed and grace, Paul Warfield was a constant deep-play threat in an era before offenses relied so heavily on the pass. Warfield's average of 20.1 yards per reception is the fourth-highest in NFL history and the most among players with at least 300 receptions.
Despite going to the Miami Dolphins for five seasons, as well as playing for a year in the short-lived World Football League, Warfield amassed 5,210 receiving yards and 52 receiving TDs during his tenure with the Browns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1983 and is a member of the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor.
Honorable Mention: Gary Collins, Dante Lavelli, Webster Slaughter
Dallas Cowboys - Michael Irvin
Though there's a rich history at the wide receiver position with the Cowboys, there's little doubt who is the man in Big D, as Michael Irvin remains the only wide receiver in franchise history to log over 10,000 career receiving yards and 750 career receptions with the team.
"The Playmaker" had a knack for coming up big in crucial moments and he was a key part of three Super Bowl-winning Cowboys teams alongside Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and is widely considered one of the greatest receivers of all time.
Honorable Mention: Drew Pearson, Bob Hayes, Dez Bryant, CeeDee Lamb
Denver Broncos - Rod Smith
A model of elite consistency during his 12 years in Denver, Rod Smith was somewhat outshined by flashier contemporaries such as Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison, but his numbers speak for themselves, as his 849 receptions for 11,389 yards and 68 TDs all top the Broncos record books and are strong enough to garner serious Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration.
He's the greatest undrafted wide receiver in NFL history and holds the NFL records for both career receiving yards and TDs by an undrafted player. In addition to his impressive individual accolades, Smith was also a key member of two Super Bowl-winning Denver squads.
Honorable Mention: Demaryius Thomas, Lionel Taylor, Ed McCaffrey
Detroit Lions - Calvin Johnson
Dubbed "Megatron" due to his freakish combination of size, strength, and speed, Calvin Johnson stands out as not only the greatest wide receiver in Detroit Lions history but one of the greatest NFL wideouts of all time. Johnson dominates the Lions' record books and is the only player in franchise history to cross 10,000 career receiving yards with the club.
He's also the organization's all-time leader in receptions and receiving TDs by a comfortable margin over Herman Moore. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
Honorable Mention: Herman Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Johnnie Morton, Gail Cogdill
.@calvinjohnsonjr's "I'm him" moment:
329 yards. 14 catches. 1 TD. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/n0ALPEmVYc
— NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2023
Green Bay Packers - Don Hutson
You don't have a list of franchise quarterbacks that includes Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers without also fielding some superstar-caliber wide receivers, although our selection Don Hutson predates them all. The Green Bay Packers' rich history is dotted with elite pass catchers, which made this decision an especially tough one.
While Green Bay has produced Hall of Fame receivers at a steady pace throughout their history, none has truly changed the game as Hutson did. Considered by many the first "modern" wide receiver, the Green Bay great is credited with creating many of the routes that are still used in the NFL today.
Hutson was the most dominant receiver of his era, was the first 1,000-yard receiver in NFL history, and held every major NFL receiving record at the time of his retirement, including career receptions, yards, and TDs. Despite all the great Packers that have come after him, Hutson still holds the franchise record for receiving TDs with an astounding 99 over his Green Bay tenure that stretched from 1935 to 1945.
Honorable Mention: Donald Driver, Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Sterling Sharpe
Houston Texans - Andre Johnson
A true two-horse race between Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins, we've gotta give the crown to Johnson, who was recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the first player in history to start his career with the Texans and be inducted into the HOF.
He clears Hopkins by nearly 500 receptions and 5,000 receiving yards in the Texans record books and is also Houston's all-time leader in TDs. Johnson is 10th on the all-time NFL receiving yards list.
Honorable Mention: DeAndre Hopkins
Indianapolis Colts - Marvin Harrison
A member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team, Marvin Harrison was a revelation during his time in Indy. Alongside Peyton Manning, the potent passing duo helped transform the Colts from perennial losers to consistent Super Bowl contenders. During his 13 years with the organization, Harrison topped 1,000 receiving yards in eight consecutive seasons between 1999 and 2006.
Despite playing in 21 fewer regular-season games than Reggie Wayne, he edges him in both career receptions and receiving yards with the Colts, while his astonishing 128 receiving TDs is a franchise record that will likely never be topped and is the fifth-most in NFL history. Currently standing eighth on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list, Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Honorable Mention: Reggie Wayne, Raymond Berry, T.Y Hilton
Jacksonville Jaguars - Jimmy Smith
A franchise legend and cornerstone of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first decade of existence, Jimmy Smith dominates the record books in Duval. After beginning his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Smith found his groove after joining the expansion Jags and topped 1,000 receiving yards in nine of his 11 seasons with Jacksonville while hauling in 862 catches and 67 TDs - all of which remain franchise records by a comfortable margin.
Honorable Mention: Keenan McCardell
Kansas City Chiefs - Tyreek Hill
Although Tyreek Hill's time with the Chiefs came to an end when he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, "The Cheetah" will never be forgotten in Kansas City, as his electric playmaking ability helped to spark a franchise resurgence that has evolved into a legitimate dynasty. Hill topped 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six seasons with the Chiefs and broke the franchise's single-season receiving yards mark in 2018 with an eye-popping 1,479.
He stands third among KC wide receivers in franchise receiving yards and second in TDs, despite playing significantly fewer games with the Chiefs than the likes of Otis Taylor and Dwayne Bowe. While the longevity isn't as strong as others, Hill's star shined brighter than any other receiver to wear a Chiefs uniform.
Honorable Mention: Otis Taylor, Dwayne Bowe, Chris Burford
Las Vegas Raiders - Tim Brown
While Fred Biletnikoff's place as the top receiver in Raiders history is sacrosanct to some, it's difficult to argue with the numbers Tim Brown amassed in the Silver & Black. The Heisman Trophy winner out of Notre Dame lived up to the hype for the Raiders, ultimately smashing Biletnikoff's franchise records in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs across his 16 seasons with the team.
Brown topped 1,000 receiving yards in nine straight seasons between 1993 and 2001, making nine Pro Bowls and being named to the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Honorable Mention: Fred Biletnikoff, Cliff Branch
Los Angeles Chargers - Lance Alworth
Dubbed "Bambi" by his teammates, Lance Alworth was never skittish on the football field. The Chargers wide receiver helped usher in the modern era of the receiver position in the 1960s. He logged seven consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards between 1963 and 1969 - production that was almost unheard of at the time.
Alworth amassed the second-most receiving yards of the decade and retired as the Chargers' all-time leader in virtually every category. He remains the franchise's leader in WR touchdowns with a whopping 81 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978.
Honorable Mention: Keenan Allen, Charlie Joiner
Los Angeles Rams - Isaac Bruce
If any spot on this list should be shared, it's probably the next two teams. Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt formed one of the most potent wide receiver duos in NFL history. An integral part of the "Greatest Show on Turf" era for the Rams franchise, Bruce and Holt were a tandem that struck fear in the hearts of cornerbacks every week.
They rank 1-2 in Rams history in receptions, receiving yards, and TDs with Bruce holding the edge in all three categories. One of the best technical route runners in football history, Bruce was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
Puka Nacua could take this spot in a few seasons.
Honorable Mention: Torry Holt, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua
Miami Dolphins - Mark Clayton
Flip a coin between Mark Clayton and Mark Duper to see who gets the honor of being called Miami's G.O.A.T receiver. Both caught passes from Dan Marino in what was a high-flying Dolphins throughout the 1980s.
"The Marks" are neck and neck in most statistical categories, but we'll give the edge to Clayton for his 81 TDs vs. Duper's 59.
Honorable Mention: Mark Duper
Minnesota Vikings - Randy Moss
The Minnesota record books will tell you Cris Carter is the selection here. However, as someone who was a sports-crazed teenager during Randy Moss' time in Minny, I have to go with the personal "eye test", and no one wide receiver has ever impressed me as much as "The Freak".
After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and leading the league with 17 TD receptions in 1998, Moss never looked back. He posted seasons with over 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first six years in the NFL while with Minnesota and he led the league in TDs on five occasions during his sterling career.
Honorable Mention: Cris Carter, Justin Jefferson
New England Patriots - Stanley Morgan
Before the dynasty era of Belichick, Brady, and company, wide receiver Stanley Morgan was setting the standard in New England. Between 1977 and 1989, Morgan amassed a franchise-record 10,352 yards and remains the only Patriot receiver to cross the 10k threshold. His 67 career TDs are second to tight end Rob Gronkowski on the all-time Pats' list.
Honorable Mention: Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss
New Orleans Saints - Marques Colston
Marques Colston holds a stranglehold on the Saints' record book, leading the team in all-time receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs by a fairly comfortable margin. Colston was a huge beneficiary of the brilliance of Sean Peyton and Drew Brees. Despite his record-breaking career output for the Saints, it could be argued that Colston is still underrated outside of New Orleans, as he never made a Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro honors during his dazzling career.
Honorable Mention: Joe Horn, Eric Martin, Michael Thomas
New York Giants - Amari Toomer
While some receivers might have shined brighter for briefer periods in the Big Apple, Amani Toomer withstood the test of time with the Giants. Across 13 seasons, Toomer put his name atop basically every major receiving category in the New York record book, including most career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. He appeared in 190 career games for the Giants and was part of a Super Bowl-winning squad.
Malik Nabers could make a strong case to join this list by the end of his career.
Honorable Mention: Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz
New York Jets - Don Maynard
Despite playing in a completely different era, Don Maynard still holds the Jets' franchise records for career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Maynard averaged over 100 receiving yards per game in 1967 while the Jets were still a member of the AFL. He was also on the legendary squad that beat the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl III.
Honorable Mention: Wesley Walker, Wayne Chrebet, Al Toon
Philadelphia Eagles - Harold Carmichael
One of the truly great physical specimens in NFL history, Harold Carmichael stood 6'8" and weighed in at 225 lbs. His power and size helped him to become Phildelphia's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and TDs during his 180 games with the Eagles. A four-time Pro Bowler, Carmichael led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 1973. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.
Honorable Mention: DeSean Jackson, Mike Quick, Terrell Owens
Pittsburgh Steelers - Hines Ward
One of the NFL's most storied and successful franchises, the Steelers have had multiple NFL Hall of Famers line up at wide receiver for them over the years. However, none have done it better than Hines Ward, a player who owns Pittsburgh franchise records for career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. A dogged competitor, Ward is one of just 14 NFL players to have 1,000 or more career receptions. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LX and spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers.
Honorable Mention: Antonio Brown, John Stallworth, Lynn Swann
The only touchdown pass thrown by a wide receiver in #SuperBowl history
Antwaan Randle El's perfect fourth quarter 43-yard reverse pass touchdown to the #Steelers' Hines Ward, the game's MVP
Super Bowl XL
February 5, 2006 pic.twitter.com/xWiVdeCktA
— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) February 5, 2024
San Francisco 49ers - Jerry Rice
Was there ever any doubt? Jerry Rice is not only the greatest receiver in Niners' history but the all-time GOAT in the NFL according to many fans and experts. Despite playing his last NFL game in 2004, Rice holds not just the San Fran records, but also the NFL records for career receptions, receiving yards, and TDs.
Seattle Seahawks - Steve Largent
Another no-brainer, as Steve Largent rewrote the Seahawk record books during his time in Seattle. Largent caught 100 TD passes, and despite playing in the 1970s and '80s, he is still the all-time Seattle record-holder in both receptions and receiving yards by a wide margin over Tyler Lockett - a product of the pass-heavy modern era.
Honorable Mention: Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, Brian Blades, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans
One of the few active players on our list, Evans has surely already punched his ticket to Canton with his dazzling career in Tampa Bay. The Texas A&M product is the only player in history to have over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons. Evans sits atop the Bucs' record books in virtually every major statistical receiving category and appears to have some good seasons left.
Even though his 2025 season was ruined by injuries, Evans remains the team's top pass catcher in its history.
Honorable Mention: Vincent Jackson, Chris Godwin, Mark Carrier
Tennessee Titans - Ernest Givins
The Tennessee Titans record book includes all old Houston Oiler stats, so we'll give the nod to former Oiler great Ernest Givins here, though if you're looking for a "Titans Only" choice, we'd go with Derrick Mason. Givins was undersized but fearless as part of Houston's famous "Run and Shoot" offense of the '80s and '90s. Catching passes from Warren Moon, Givins holds the franchise records in receptions and receiving yards.
Honorable Mention: Derrick Mason, Kevin Dyson, Haywood Jeffires
Washington Commanders - Art Monk
A 2008 NFL Hall of Fame inductee, Art Monk stands out among the many sterling receivers in Washington's rich history. Monk helped the then-Redskins to three Super Bowl titles in his illustrious career. He sits atop the franchise record books in career receptions and receiving yards.
Honorable Mention: Gary Clark, Charley Taylor, Santana Moss, Bobby Mitchell
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!