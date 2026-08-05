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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, Zac Veen

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, Zac Veen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-impact prospects ahead of their promotion to the majors can provide you with a potential high-upside lottery ticket. As we enter the final stretch, finding upside on the waiver wire is difficult, and targeting prospects is often the best route.

Below, we will spotlight two of the top outfield prospects in baseball and an emerging pitcher who has begun to turn the corner.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 95 G, .251/.324/.577, 21 2B, 32 HR, 17 SB

Coming into the season, the St. Louis Cardinals were focused on getting younger and clearing veteran contracts. After a strong start, it looked like they might stay in the playoff race, but their postseason odds have continued to fall.

After a slow July, Baez looks to be back on track. Earlier this week, he launched his 31st home run of the season, tying for the Minor League Baseball lead.

This season, Baez is slashing .251/.324/.577 with 32 home runs and 17 stolen bases, good for a 116 wRC+. As we've discussed, his biggest flaws are a 30% strikeout rate and a 35% chase rate.

Still, he makes up for the swing-and-miss with a 72% zone contact rate and an elite 19.2% barrel rate. He may whiff often, but when he connects, he does serious damage.

Earlier this season, he recorded a 114.1 mph max exit velocity, a mark that would rank among the hardest-hit balls in the majors.

The 23-year-old also has plus instincts on the bases and 92nd-percentile sprint speed, giving him legitimate power-speed upside.

Baez should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he's called up, he'll be a must-roster player in all fantasy formats. With Lars Nootbaar now off the roster, Baez's path to the majors is clearer than ever before.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Jonah Tong, SP, New York Mets

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 80 2/3 IP, 5.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 100 SO, 48 BB

With the New York Mets' season falling apart, they opted to part ways with many starting options ahead of the deadline, including Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes.

While Tong has not been dominant at Triple-A this season, his prospect pedigree still gives him a strong case for another opportunity in the majors.

So far, Tong owns a 5.88 xERA and a 1.53 WHIP across his first 75 2/3 Triple-A innings, along with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His biggest issue has been command.

Although the Mets' No. 1 pitching prospect still possesses elite stuff, he has struggled to consistently locate his fastball, forcing him into predictable counts where hitters have been able to take advantage.

Earlier this season, Tong received a taste of the majors but was sent back to Triple-A after walking six batters in his last two starts (seven innings). The next step in his development is to continue expanding his arsenal and give hitters more looks to keep them off balance.

A big reason Tong has not dominated Triple-A like many expected is that the Mets are focused on developing his cutter and curveball.

Those additional weapons will give him more ways to attack hitters instead of relying heavily on his fastball/changeup combination. The cutter, in particular, gives him another option against hitters who are sitting on his traditional approach.

Despite the struggles, I am not concerned about Tong's long-term outlook. He still has a plus fastball with elite carry and deception, along with one of the best changeups in the minor leagues.

He has already shown the ability to generate plenty of strikeouts, and his secondary pitches continue to improve.

There is no question that Tong is the most volatile player featured in this article, but he still is a strong stash option in 15-team leagues with minor league roster spots due to his elite strikeout potential.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 94 G, .317/.392/.602, 31 2B, 20 HR, 16 SB

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Veen was once considered one of the top outfield prospects in baseball before injuries to his wrist, back, thumb, and lower body slowed his development.

After battling through those injuries, the Rockies called up Veen late last season, but he struggled in his first taste of the majors. Across 37 plate appearances, he slashed just .118/.189/.235 with one home run, two stolen bases, and a 4 wRC+.

Veen has since admitted that he became too aggressive and started pressing almost immediately. That led to chasing pitches outside the zone and never feeling comfortable at the plate. This season, however, he looks like a completely different hitter.

Across 418 Triple-A plate appearances, Veen is slashing .317/.392/.602 with 20 home runs and 16 stolen bases, good for a 125 wRC+.

He has also kept his strikeout rate to a manageable 20.7% while maintaining a strong 10.6% walk rate.

For now, Veen is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with five outfield spots and should be on the radar in 12-team leagues once he earns regular playing time at Coors Field.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: Hector Rodriguez (CIN), Max Clark (DET), Quinn Mathews (STL)

Promoted This Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR), Gavin Cross (KCR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
7 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
8 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
9 Angel Genao INF Guardians
10 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
11 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Jonah Tong SP Mets
17 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
18 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
21 River Ryan SP Tigers
22 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
23 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
24 Michael Forret SP Orioles
25 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, Zac Veen, Jake Burger, Gleyber Torres, Robert Gasser, Brandon Sproat, Dalton Rushing, Jung Hoo Lee, Clay Holmes, Gage Jump. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, Jonah Tong, Zac Veen, Jake Burger, Gleyber Torres, Robert Gasser, Brandon Sproat, Dalton Rushing, Jung Hoo Lee, Clay Holmes, Gage Jump:

Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Braden Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
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Merrill Kelly
Joshua Baez
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Alex Lange
Joshua Baez
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JJ Bleday
Joshua Baez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
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Bryce Eldridge
Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
Joshua Baez
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Gleyber Torres
Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
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Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
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Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
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Jasson Dominguez
Joshua Baez
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Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Tommy Edman
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
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Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
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Walbert Urena
Joshua Baez
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Tyler Wells
Joshua Baez
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Spencer Steer
Joshua Baez
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Jacob Webb
Joshua Baez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
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Cooper Pratt
Joshua Baez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Joshua Baez
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Ty France
Joshua Baez
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Yainer Diaz
Joshua Baez
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Tommy White
Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
Joshua Baez
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Bailey Ober
Joshua Baez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joshua Baez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
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Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
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Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
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Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
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A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
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Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
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Heliot Ramos
Joshua Baez
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Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
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Kody Clemens
Joshua Baez
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Garrett Mitchell
Joshua Baez
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Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
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Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
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Luis Lara
Jake Burger
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Heriberto Hernandez
Jake Burger
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Jacob Webb
Jake Burger
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Yainer Diaz
Jake Burger
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Tyler Wells
Jake Burger
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Travis Bazzana
Jake Burger
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Tanner Scott
Jake Burger
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jake Burger
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Nick Gonzales
Jake Burger
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Mauricio Dubon
Jake Burger
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Tommy Edman
Jake Burger
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Cole Carrigg
Jake Burger
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Mason Montgomery
Jake Burger
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Gage Jump
Jake Burger
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Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
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Josh Bell
Jake Burger
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Brandon Sproat
Jake Burger
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Shane Drohan
Jake Burger
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Ryan Jeffers
Jake Burger
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Gabriel Moreno
Jake Burger
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Tristan Peters
Jake Burger
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Luke Keaschall
Jake Burger
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Dominic Canzone
Jake Burger
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Cade Cavalli
Jake Burger
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JJ Bleday
Jake Burger
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Christian Scott
Jake Burger
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Merrill Kelly
Jake Burger
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Kyle Karros
Jake Burger
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Braden Montgomery
Jake Burger
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Garrett Mitchell
Jake Burger
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Francisco Alvarez
Jake Burger
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Kody Clemens
Jake Burger
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Joshua Baez
Jake Burger
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Jake Burger
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Kade Anderson
Jake Burger
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Grant Taylor
Jake Burger
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Lane Thomas
Jake Burger
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Emilio Pagan
Jake Burger
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Alex Lange
Jake Burger
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Caleb Durbin
Jake Burger
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
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T.J. Rumfield
Jake Burger
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Curtis Mead
Jake Burger
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Bryce Eldridge
Jake Burger
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Willi Castro
Jake Burger
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Spencer Steer
Jake Burger
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Ty France
Jake Burger
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Charlie Condon
Gleyber Torres
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Bryce Eldridge
Gleyber Torres
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Kerry Carpenter
Gleyber Torres
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Jung Hoo Lee
Gleyber Torres
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Henry Bolte
Gleyber Torres
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Alex Lange
Gleyber Torres
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Jasson Dominguez
Gleyber Torres
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Lane Thomas
Gleyber Torres
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Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
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Kade Anderson
Gleyber Torres
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Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
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Joshua Baez
Gleyber Torres
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Brandon Pfaadt
Gleyber Torres
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Francisco Alvarez
Gleyber Torres
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Walbert Urena
Gleyber Torres
vs
Braden Montgomery
Gleyber Torres
vs
Spencer Steer
Gleyber Torres
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Merrill Kelly
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Gleyber Torres
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JJ Bleday
Gleyber Torres
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Cooper Pratt
Gleyber Torres
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Dominic Canzone
Gleyber Torres
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Ty France
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tristan Peters
Gleyber Torres
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Tommy White
Gleyber Torres
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Ryan Jeffers
Gleyber Torres
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Bailey Ober
Gleyber Torres
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Brandon Sproat
Gleyber Torres
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Reynaldo Lopez
Gleyber Torres
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Royce Lewis
Gleyber Torres
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Brayan Rocchio
Gleyber Torres
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Mason Montgomery
Gleyber Torres
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Masyn Winn
Gleyber Torres
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Tommy Edman
Gleyber Torres
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Jake Mangum
Gleyber Torres
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Nick Gonzales
Gleyber Torres
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Luis Lara
Gleyber Torres
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Tanner Scott
Gleyber Torres
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Clayton Beeter
Gleyber Torres
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Tyler Wells
Gleyber Torres
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Jose Caballero
Gleyber Torres
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A.J. Ewing
Gleyber Torres
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Curtis Mead
Gleyber Torres
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Sam Antonacci
Gleyber Torres
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Gleyber Torres
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Kody Clemens
Gleyber Torres
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Gleyber Torres
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Mauricio Dubon
Gleyber Torres
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Travis Bazzana
Gleyber Torres
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Cole Young
Gleyber Torres
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George Lombard Jr.
Robert Gasser
vs
Dalton Rushing
Robert Gasser
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Shane Bieber
Robert Gasser
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Nolan Arenado
Robert Gasser
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Clay Holmes
Robert Gasser
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Luke Weaver
Robert Gasser
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Walker Jenkins
Robert Gasser
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Andrew Kittredge
Robert Gasser
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Charlie Condon
Robert Gasser
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Cole Young
Robert Gasser
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Max Clark
Robert Gasser
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Michael McGreevy
Robert Gasser
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George Lombard Jr.
Robert Gasser
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Zach Thornton
Robert Gasser
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Robert Gasser
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Erik Miller
Robert Gasser
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Clayton Beeter
Robert Gasser
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Luis Lara
Robert Gasser
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Jake Mangum
Robert Gasser
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Masyn Winn
Robert Gasser
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Brayan Rocchio
Robert Gasser
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Reynaldo Lopez
Robert Gasser
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Bailey Ober
Robert Gasser
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Tommy White
Robert Gasser
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Ty France
Robert Gasser
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Cooper Pratt
Robert Gasser
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Luis Robert Jr.
Robert Gasser
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Spencer Steer
Robert Gasser
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Walbert Urena
Robert Gasser
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Brandon Pfaadt
Robert Gasser
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Chase Meidroth
Robert Gasser
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Willi Castro
Robert Gasser
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Jasson Dominguez
Robert Gasser
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Henry Bolte
Robert Gasser
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Kerry Carpenter
Robert Gasser
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Gleyber Torres
Robert Gasser
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Bryce Eldridge
Robert Gasser
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Jung Hoo Lee
Robert Gasser
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Alex Lange
Robert Gasser
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Lane Thomas
Robert Gasser
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Jake Bennett
Robert Gasser
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Troy Melton
Robert Gasser
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Jacob Latz
Robert Gasser
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Logan Henderson
Robert Gasser
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Joey Cantillo
Robert Gasser
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Griffin Jax
Robert Gasser
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Ian Seymour
Robert Gasser
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Grant Taylor
Robert Gasser
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Christian Scott
Robert Gasser
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Cade Cavalli
Robert Gasser
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Shane Drohan
Robert Gasser
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Yoendrys Gomez
Robert Gasser
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Tyler Wells
Robert Gasser
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Mason Montgomery
Robert Gasser
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Merrill Kelly
Robert Gasser
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Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
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Royce Lewis
Brandon Sproat
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Ryan Jeffers
Brandon Sproat
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Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
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Tristan Peters
Brandon Sproat
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Tommy Edman
Brandon Sproat
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Dominic Canzone
Brandon Sproat
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Nick Gonzales
Brandon Sproat
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JJ Bleday
Brandon Sproat
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Tanner Scott
Brandon Sproat
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Merrill Kelly
Brandon Sproat
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Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
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Braden Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
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Jacob Webb
Brandon Sproat
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Francisco Alvarez
Brandon Sproat
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Jake Burger
Brandon Sproat
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Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
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Heriberto Hernandez
Brandon Sproat
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Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
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Yainer Diaz
Brandon Sproat
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Lane Thomas
Brandon Sproat
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Travis Bazzana
Brandon Sproat
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Alex Lange
Brandon Sproat
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Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
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Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Sproat
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Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
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Bryce Eldridge
Brandon Sproat
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Cole Carrigg
Brandon Sproat
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Gleyber Torres
Brandon Sproat
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Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
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Kerry Carpenter
Brandon Sproat
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Josh Bell
Brandon Sproat
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Henry Bolte
Brandon Sproat
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Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
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Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
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Gabriel Moreno
Brandon Sproat
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Willi Castro
Brandon Sproat
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Luke Keaschall
Brandon Sproat
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Chase Meidroth
Brandon Sproat
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Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
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Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
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Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
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Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
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Logan Henderson
Brandon Sproat
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Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
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Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
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Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
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Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
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Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Pfaadt
Brandon Sproat
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Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
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Bailey Ober
Brandon Sproat
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Reynaldo Lopez
Brandon Sproat
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Zach Thornton
Brandon Sproat
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Michael McGreevy
Brandon Sproat
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Shane Bieber
Dalton Rushing
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Nolan Arenado
Dalton Rushing
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Robert Gasser
Dalton Rushing
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Luke Weaver
Dalton Rushing
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Shane Bieber
Dalton Rushing
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Andrew Kittredge
Dalton Rushing
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Clay Holmes
Dalton Rushing
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Cole Young
Dalton Rushing
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Walker Jenkins
Dalton Rushing
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Michael McGreevy
Dalton Rushing
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Charlie Condon
Dalton Rushing
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Zach Thornton
Dalton Rushing
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Max Clark
Dalton Rushing
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Erik Miller
Dalton Rushing
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George Lombard Jr.
Dalton Rushing
vs
Clayton Beeter
Dalton Rushing
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Dalton Rushing
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Luis Lara
Dalton Rushing
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Jake Mangum
Dalton Rushing
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Masyn Winn
Dalton Rushing
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Brayan Rocchio
Dalton Rushing
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Reynaldo Lopez
Dalton Rushing
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Bailey Ober
Dalton Rushing
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Tommy White
Dalton Rushing
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Ty France
Dalton Rushing
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Cooper Pratt
Dalton Rushing
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Luis Robert Jr.
Dalton Rushing
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Spencer Steer
Dalton Rushing
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Walbert Urena
Dalton Rushing
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Brandon Pfaadt
Dalton Rushing
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Chase Meidroth
Dalton Rushing
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Willi Castro
Dalton Rushing
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Jasson Dominguez
Dalton Rushing
vs
Henry Bolte
Dalton Rushing
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Kerry Carpenter
Dalton Rushing
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Gleyber Torres
Dalton Rushing
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Bryce Eldridge
Dalton Rushing
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Jung Hoo Lee
Dalton Rushing
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Alex Lange
Dalton Rushing
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Lane Thomas
Dalton Rushing
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Samuel Basallo
Dalton Rushing
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Carter Jensen
Dalton Rushing
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Gabriel Moreno
Dalton Rushing
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Yainer Diaz
Dalton Rushing
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Ryan Jeffers
Dalton Rushing
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Alex Lange
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Joshua Baez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Henry Bolte
Jung Hoo Lee
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Francisco Alvarez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jasson Dominguez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Braden Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
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Willi Castro
Jung Hoo Lee
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Merrill Kelly
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
JJ Bleday
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Walbert Urena
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
Tristan Peters
Jung Hoo Lee
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Spencer Steer
Jung Hoo Lee
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Ryan Jeffers
Jung Hoo Lee
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Luis Robert Jr.
Jung Hoo Lee
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Brandon Sproat
Jung Hoo Lee
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Cooper Pratt
Jung Hoo Lee
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Royce Lewis
Jung Hoo Lee
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Ty France
Jung Hoo Lee
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Mason Montgomery
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tommy White
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tommy Edman
Jung Hoo Lee
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Bailey Ober
Jung Hoo Lee
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Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
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Reynaldo Lopez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tanner Scott
Jung Hoo Lee
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Brayan Rocchio
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tyler Wells
Jung Hoo Lee
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Masyn Winn
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jacob Webb
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jake Mangum
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jake Burger
Jung Hoo Lee
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Carson Benge
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jake McCarthy
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jose Caballero
Jung Hoo Lee
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Chase DeLauter
Jung Hoo Lee
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A.J. Ewing
Jung Hoo Lee
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Sam Antonacci
Jung Hoo Lee
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Heliot Ramos
Jung Hoo Lee
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Mickey Moniak
Jung Hoo Lee
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Kody Clemens
Jung Hoo Lee
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Garrett Mitchell
Jung Hoo Lee
vs
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