Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
The running back position is unique in fantasy football redraft leagues with standard roster lineups thanks to its extreme scarcity combined with massive upside.
Getting the best running back waiver wire pickups can help propel your team to the playoffs. The not-in-case-of-injury upside guys tend to go pretty quickly -- within the first two weeks.
Therefore, it's worth hunting waivers for potential breakout players at the position. So let's dive into three potential waiver pickups ahead of Week 2 at RB!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chris Rodriguez Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 60% of leagues
There was significant gas in the offseason behind the theory that Rodriguez would eat into the workload of Jaguars lead running back Bhayshul Tuten. That didn't happen in Week 1-- Rodriguez was limited to just six carries, which he took for 23 rushing yards. He wasn't targeted in the win.
Tuten had a much bigger role. While C-Rod may still be recovering from the injury that kept him out of much of the offseason program, this usage isn't encouraging.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is in for the @Commanders TD!
DENvsWAS on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/M4mZTpDyyV
— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025
Keep in mind that this is while Jaguars pass-blocking RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) is working his way back from a hip injury. When fully healthy last season, he was in for all the obvious passing downs, helping pass protect for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Allen is an excellent blocker, so his return could eat into the snap shares of both Rodriguez and Tuten. There isn't much reason to add C-Rod when looking for high short-term upside given his modest usage in Week 1. He projects to see most of his value as a handcuff to Tuten, who could see occasional short-yardage opportunities.
Add in 12-Team Leagues
Kaelon Black Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 27% of leagues
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black had a solid game in his debut with the 49ers. He carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards and caught his only target for five yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey, the team's starter, was a bit less involved than we would have expected.
This doesn't seem likely to carry through the full season, though. McCaffrey still looked explosive with the ball in his hands, and while he's surely set to maintain his large receiving role, being limited to just 10 carries is very abnormal for him.
CMC with the TRUCK 🚚
SFvsLAR on Netflix pic.twitter.com/wsYVtCM3rx
— NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2026
In fact, it would be foolish to expect CMC to be limited to just 10 carries in any game for the rest of the season.
Still, Black makes sense to add in fantasy leagues purely as a handcuff. We at least preliminarily know he's the second RB in the lineup, and that if CMC gets injured, he'd be thrust into a starting role that makes him worth putting in lineups.
Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 51% of leagues
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier hit the ground running with his new team, logging 17 carries for 61 yards and catching both of his targets for 9 yards in his season debut. That exceeded No. 3 overall draft pick Jeremiyah Love's 11 carries, though Love scored a rushing touchdown.
The rookie injured his ankle in the preseason and had an injury designation for much of the past few weeks, eventually being cleared to play in Week 1. Allgeier handling a solid workload for now makes sense, and the two will likely operate in some sort of split moving forward.
Newly signed Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier says his success running outside zone stems from his BYU days.
He’s excited to see coach Mike LaFleur bring similar concepts from the Rams @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/xV5tPf7NDu
— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) March 12, 2026
Love was a top-5 pick at RB, though. As the season goes on, he'll get a bigger and bigger share of the workload for this team. The Cardinals look competitive given their upset victory, and most teams don't spend picks like that on running backs to put them in committees.
Arizona has tried to put out smoke about this being a two-way split, and it's true that Allgeier could be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations, but he doesn't have much utility in fantasy football right now. He's a handcuff to Love, who should continue to see modest short-term upside in deeper 12+ team leagues.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier:
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