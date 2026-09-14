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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier

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Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Kaelon Black Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Tyler Allgeier Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The running back position is unique in fantasy football redraft leagues with standard roster lineups thanks to its extreme scarcity combined with massive upside.

Getting the best running back waiver wire pickups can help propel your team to the playoffs. The not-in-case-of-injury upside guys tend to go pretty quickly -- within the first two weeks.

Therefore, it's worth hunting waivers for potential breakout players at the position. So let's dive into three potential waiver pickups ahead of Week 2 at RB!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 60% of leagues

There was significant gas in the offseason behind the theory that Rodriguez would eat into the workload of Jaguars lead running back Bhayshul Tuten. That didn't happen in Week 1-- Rodriguez was limited to just six carries, which he took for 23 rushing yards. He wasn't targeted in the win.

Tuten had a much bigger role. While C-Rod may still be recovering from the injury that kept him out of much of the offseason program, this usage isn't encouraging.

Keep in mind that this is while Jaguars pass-blocking RB LeQuint Allen Jr. (hip) is working his way back from a hip injury. When fully healthy last season, he was in for all the obvious passing downs, helping pass protect for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Allen is an excellent blocker, so his return could eat into the snap shares of both Rodriguez and Tuten. There isn't much reason to add C-Rod when looking for high short-term upside given his modest usage in Week 1. He projects to see most of his value as a handcuff to Tuten, who could see occasional short-yardage opportunities.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Kaelon Black Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 27% of leagues

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black had a solid game in his debut with the 49ers. He carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards and caught his only target for five yards. Running back Christian McCaffrey, the team's starter, was a bit less involved than we would have expected.

This doesn't seem likely to carry through the full season, though. McCaffrey still looked explosive with the ball in his hands, and while he's surely set to maintain his large receiving role, being limited to just 10 carries is very abnormal for him.

In fact, it would be foolish to expect CMC to be limited to just 10 carries in any game for the rest of the season.

Still, Black makes sense to add in fantasy leagues purely as a handcuff. We at least preliminarily know he's the second RB in the lineup, and that if CMC gets injured, he'd be thrust into a starting role that makes him worth putting in lineups.

Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Tyler Allgeier Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 51% of leagues

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier hit the ground running with his new team, logging 17 carries for 61 yards and catching both of his targets for 9 yards in his season debut. That exceeded No. 3 overall draft pick Jeremiyah Love's 11 carries, though Love scored a rushing touchdown.

The rookie injured his ankle in the preseason and had an injury designation for much of the past few weeks, eventually being cleared to play in Week 1. Allgeier handling a solid workload for now makes sense, and the two will likely operate in some sort of split moving forward.

Love was a top-5 pick at RB, though. As the season goes on, he'll get a bigger and bigger share of the workload for this team. The Cardinals look competitive given their upset victory, and most teams don't spend picks like that on running backs to put them in committees.

Arizona has tried to put out smoke about this being a two-way split, and it's true that Allgeier could be used in short-yardage and goal-line situations, but he doesn't have much utility in fantasy football right now. He's a handcuff to Love, who should continue to see modest short-term upside in deeper 12+ team leagues.

Add in 12-Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier:

Kaelon Black
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
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Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
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Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
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Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
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Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
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Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
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Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
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Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
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Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
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Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
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Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
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Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
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Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
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Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
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Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
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Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
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Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
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Kendrick Bourne
Kaelon Black
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Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
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Michael Mayer
Kaelon Black
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Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
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T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
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Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
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Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
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Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
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Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
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Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
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Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
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Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
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David Njoku
Kaelon Black
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Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
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Ted Hurst
Kaelon Black
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George Holani
Kaelon Black
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Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
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Emari Demercado
Kaelon Black
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Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
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Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
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Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Jaylin Noel
Kaelon Black
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Kalif Raymond
Kaelon Black
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Elijah Sarratt
Kaelon Black
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Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
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Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
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Raheim Sanders
Kaelon Black
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Chris Brooks
Kaelon Black
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Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
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Jahdae Walker
Kaelon Black
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Eli Raridon
Kaelon Black
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Jordan Love
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Shough
Kaelon Black
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Baker Mayfield
Kaelon Black
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Malik Willis
Kaelon Black
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C.J. Stroud
Kaelon Black
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Bryce Young
Kaelon Black
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Daniel Jones
Kaelon Black
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Jacoby Brissett
Kaelon Black
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Aaron Rodgers

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